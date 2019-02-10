Has The Dow Reached A Tipping Point?

Here is our proprietary list of the 30 Dow (DIA) stocks with their overall Buy/Hold/Sell signals showing in the SID column. It is our most important signal and combines both fundamentals and technicals. Here is the link to the file showing our signals:

The left side of the page shows the current, computerized signals. On the right side of the page are last Friday's signals for comparison. If you go to last Friday's SID column at the extreme right and count down the Sell signals color coded in red, you will find 12 stocks with this failing grade of 50 and below. The best grade is 100.

Now if you go to the center of the page, you will find today's SID grade in the SID column. Counting down you will find 15, color coded red, for Sell. Next to the numerical SID grade, we tag the signal as Buy/Hold/Sell just to be redundant so you don't have to know our grading system.

Does this mean the Dow has reached a tipping point and is turning bearish again? On a price weighted basis, because the Dow is price weighted, the 15 stocks with Sell signals account for 52.87% of the Dow. Slightly more than half the Dow is bearish, but some of our signals are borderline and could easily switch back to Buy/Hold signals, if the market started making new highs. That seems unlikely considering the enormous bounce the market has just had. FAANG stocks are having problems. The market is looking for new leadership and having trouble finding it. Washington is in chaos. Earnings growth is slowing in 2019. Growth around the world is slowing.

The micro and macro fundamentals appear weak. The technicals are also weak as the big bounce up from the correction bottom seems to be running out of steam. There is overhead supply from here to the old top. Those are folks that swore if price ever bounced back up to where they bought in, that this time they would sell so as to avoid the next test of the bottom. Of course really good news out of Washington, the global economy and the Fed could change all of that and the market could start making new highs. That is the optimistic view. Right now that view seems to have a low probability.

Let's look at the glass half full. The 15 stocks with passing grades. Can we tilt the Dow Index, do some cherry picking and invest in only those Dow stocks outperforming the Index? Of course, because even in a bad market the small investor can always find at least 10 stocks that will give him/her a diversified portfolio to beat the Index. Professional portfolio managers don't have it as easy as the small investor. This is the only advantage the small investor really has in the market. The pros pay for and get the best research from Wall Street. Even with that edge, they have trouble beating the Index, because they need 50 or 100 stocks for the billions they have to invest. The small investor has no such problem investing a few million.

Now let's look at the stocks on the Dow that don't have Sell signals:

Boeing (BA) just had a nice pop after earnings. You can see it on our Dow list of stocks using the link above, that Boeing has a high SID grade, color coded green and identified as a Buy signal next to the numerical SID grade of 94. If you go to the Implied Return column you will see our computer has calculated a possible 22.8% total return, including the dividend. This is color coded green indicating a supporting buy signal to our most important signal, the SID grade. You can also see in the Fund and Tech columns that it has fundamental and technical buy signals supporting our overall SID grade Buy signal. Another visual aid we like to use is the color coded, 20-day bar chart. For the SID grade, we show the 20 day history and you can see the bars are almost all green meaning we have had the SID buy signal for almost 20 days. Likewise we have a 20-bar chart for the short term, technical indicator of Supply and Demand. You can see all the bars are green indicating Demand buying for the last 20 days. Naturally we go to Finviz, Yahoo and Nasdaq to do our due diligence to make sure the computer is not making any mistakes on the fundamentals and technicals. A quick check indicates agreement.

Finviz shows the chart breaking out to a new high after earnings and correcting previous bearish signals. A recent analyst upgraded the 12-month target to $459, while the consensus analyst target is $416. It has a forward P/E of 22.13 and a trailing PE of 26.33, indicating price can move higher. Also these PEs compare nicely with the 5 year growth estimate of 23%. It has an attractive free cash flow ratio of 23.75 and over $17 per share in cash. The shorts are afraid of this stock, as indicated by the short ratio. Looks like our computer did a good job evaluating both the fundamentals and technicals for BA.

You can go down the list and do the same for each stock that does not have a SID Sell signal. We like American Express (AXP), Cisco (CSCO), IBM (IBM), Intel (INTC), Coca Cola (KO), Nike (NKE), Procter & Gamble (PG), The Travelers (TRV), Unitedhealth (UNH) and Visa (V).

Let the computer do all the grunt work to pick the winners. That's what the pros do.

