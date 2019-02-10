Brown Forman: It's True, Sin Sells

Source: Google Images

A continuing look in the consumer-defensive investment category reveals another venerable brand to add to the investment portfolio. Brown Forman (BF.B) prevails as a stalwart in the alcoholic beverages industry with preeminent consumer staple brands such as the widely recognized Jack Daniel's brand of whiskey. With over 150 years of operational history, Brown Forman operates in over 170 countries, with the U.S being their primary market, accounting for 47% of total revenues. BF.B provides investors with an economically versatile investment, a 1.38% dividend yield, formidable capital appreciation, and stable growth opportunities. This article will substantiate my bullish investment thesis on BF.B.

Investment Thesis

Brown Forman prevails as a powerhouse in the liquor and spirits business. Although renown for the company's Jack Daniel's Whiskey, Brown Foreman's product portfolio reaches every segment of the liquor market extending to whiskey, tequila, vodka, wine, and liqueur enthusiasts. BF.B has a product portfolio with prominent spirit brands ranging from Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Old Forester, and Woodford Reserve. The company's best-selling Jack Daniel's product line remains a fundamental component of its liquor business, comprising 78% of every nine liters sold. Despite Jack Daniel's being the market leader in the United States, the brand continues to drive 5-6% sales growth annually, reinforcing the quality and high consumer demand for BF.B whiskey. BF.B has demonstrated a track record of continuous product innovation as the company has built upon its signature Jack Daniel's brand with flavorful variants ranging from Gentlemen Jack, Single Barrel Select, Tennessee Fire, and Tennessee Honey. BF.B benefits from significant branding advantages. With over 150 years of operational existence in the United States, BF.B has cultivated a strong brand reputation for quality spirits, allowing the company to benefit from sustained customer loyalties.

From a business perspective, the spirit industry provides inherent advantages over traditional businesses ranging from limited capital expenses, inelastic product demand, and continued revenue expansion opportunities. To elaborate further, the liquor business affords astronomical profit margins due to limited operational expenses: requiring only new product experimentation, inexpensive product materials, and a distribution network. BF.B has consistently expanded its already high gross margin of 67% and net profit margin of 23%. In addition to high margins, BF.B benefits from inelastic product demand; the company has witnessed consistent revenue expansion for the past four decades. Increased revenues arise from strong customer loyalty from both occasional spirit enthusiasts and more frequent drinkers. From an investment standpoint, BF.B has been a versatile investment holding, as its revenues are not negatively affected by detrimental swings in the economic cycle. If anything, revenues significantly increase during difficult economic times as liquor provides individuals with a temporary escape from difficult financial realities. Furthermore, BF.B has diversified its spirit portfolio beyond 3 original whiskey brands to over 17 brands. The product portfolio has extended to meet growing consumer demands for various alcoholic beverages such as tequila, offering brands like Herradura and El Jimador.

In terms of revenue growth, BF.B exhibits a stable trajectory. The company's Jack Daniel's brand experiences consistent 5-6% annual revenue expansion and BF.B's Old Forester & Woodford Reserve continues to show unrelenting growth as well, exhibiting 22% net growth year over year through first half FY 2018. Furthermore, BF.B is performing very well in international markets, experiencing double-digit growth throughout most of Europe.

From a returns perspective, BF.B's stock elicits strong investment appeal as a result of sustained capital appreciation and the company's continued track record of increasing dividends. BF.B has bolstered its dividend yield for the past 32 consecutive years, reinforcing an unwavering commitment to shareholder returns. Although BF.B offers a more conservative dividend yield at 1.38%, the yield has an unwavering track record of expansion and the current payout ratio is very moderate at 39.5%. From a capital appreciation standpoint, over the past ten years, the stock has appreciated 315%. Ordinarily, consumer staple stocks exhibit relatively slow capital appreciation; however, BF.B defies this trend offering investors a secure underlying business coupled with good share price appreciation.

From a financial perspective, BF.B displays an adequate balance sheet. In addition to not having substantial liquidity reserves, the company has a sizable debt load. However, BF.B's debt is well covered by operating cash flow at 26.9% coverage, reinforcing the notion that the debt is manageable. Additionally, the company's liquidity reserves cover short-term obligations. In terms of valuation, BF.B has always traded at a hefty premium. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, the stock is overvalued as the current share price of $47.55 far exceeds the future cash flow value of $27.69. In spite of this, BF.B has traded at an even higher premium reaching a high of $59 a share over the past year. BF.B has fallen 20% from 2018 highs, making the stock reasonably valued based on its historical 52-week moving average. The stock's current share price, close to $48, is reasonably priced based on its historical valuation. Furthermore, I anticipate a 10%-15% upside in the share price, as deteriorating economic conditions coupled with the inclination for more defensive investments push share prices higher.

Final Determination

Brown Forman operates a phenomenal business. The company's high margins, economic versatility, substantial brand equity, and pristine track record reinforce a capable and highly lucrative investment opportunity. The stock is reasonably priced based on its historical valuation, enabling a decent entry point. BF.B displays a stable long-term outlook and from a momentum trading perspective, the stock has a good bit of upside potential in the short-term. I continue to remain long BF.B, steadily increasing dividends and formidable capital appreciation make a strong case for continued investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BF.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.