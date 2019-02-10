Applied Optoelectronics: Will Things Change This Time Around?

Also, investors should keep a close track on its 100G shipments and its customer mix as these items would indicate how its FY19 is going to look like.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) reports its Q4 results on 21 February. Its shares have plunged by about 60% over the past 6 months due to its deteriorating financials, so long-side investors would be looking for signs of stabilization in its sales figures at least. But in addition to tracking that, I recommend readers and investors also closely monitor its 100G shipments and shipment projections, its customer mix and its margin profile as these items are likely going to determine where the company and its shares head next.

100G Shipments

Anyone closely following the optical transceiver market would know that there’s an ongoing transition from 40G to 100G parts. It’s taking its sweet time but it’s ongoing. Also, the transition entails higher ASPs for transceiver manufacturers such as Applied Optoelectronics and NeoPhotonics (NPTN). Now, Applied Opto’s management had noted in their Q2 FY18 earnings call that they were expecting 100G shipments to double in H2 FY18 compared to H1 FY18. Here’s the excerpt from their Q2 FY18 earnings call:

We continue to expect 100G volume will more than double in the second half of this year over the first half, which is based largely on the committed orders we announced in Q1 of this year... Additionally, we expect 100G volume to double again next year over this year, as data traffic continues to grow, requiring datacenter operators to expand their datacenters and upgrade their infrastructure to keep up with bandwidth demand.

Fast forward to Q3 FY18 and the company was hit by yield issues. Not only did its sales plummet, but it also entirely derailed Applied management’s plans to double their 100G shipments in H2 FY18. The company later reassured investors that they had fixed their yield issues but that additional quality checks could add to costs in Q4 and reduce their output (read- Applied Optoelectronics: Digging Deeper into Its Q3 Mess).

With yield issues reportedly behind the company, it would be interesting to know if Applied’s management reiterates its past guidance of meaningfully ramping 100G shipments. This may have been an obvious outcome had it been any other conventional industry but there’s cutthroat competition in optical components manufacturing, and we’ve seen time and again that large Datacom customers don’t hesitate in switching between vendors to pursue stable inventory supplies at attractive price points.

The chart attached below should put things in perspective; it provides a breakdown of Applied's datacenter revenue by transceiver speed. Its revenue from 100G shipments had actually grown to surpass its 40G revenue during Q2, but then Applied was hit by yield issues and its 100G sales plummeted in Q3. It would be in the best interest of the company that 100G shipments ramp quickly as these modules can meaningfully boost the overall company’s sales.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Therefore, investors should closely monitor Applied management’s commentary on how 100G shipments trended during Q4 and how they think that these shipments will ramp over the course of the next fiscal year. It would give us an idea about how the company is going to perform during FY19 and whether it was able to actually convince its key customer (believed to be Facebook) that it has fixed its yield issues.

Customer Shakeup

Besides, Applied Optoelectronics noted in its last 10Q filing that one of its largest customers may cut back on their 100G purchases going forward:

...recently one of our largest customers informed us that a new architecture being implemented in their datacenters may reduce their demand for 100 Gbps optical transceivers, compared to their prior expectations...one of our customers reduced its demand for optical transceivers due to changes in the way they architect their network...

There’s a lot of ambiguity around these statements. Investors should look for answers regarding:

Who is this key customer exactly?

Is this customer moving over to Silicon Photonics-based transceivers?

Can other customers follow suit?

I brought up silicon photonics because NeoPhotonics, which is another transceiver manufacturer, noted in their last earnings call that they were seeing healthy demand from silicon photonics applications:

For shorter reach data center and client-side applications, we see increasing demand for our EML lasers and our laser sources for Silicon Photonics based transceiver modules.

I've explained in my past articles how silicon photonics transceivers can replace optical transceivers, so we won't be going over that again. But if Applied’s largest customer is cutting back on 100G optical purchases and moving over to silicon photonics-based transceivers, then it wouldn’t bode well for companies like Applied Optoelectronics. It would imply that:

Optical transceiver ASPs would need to be slashed for these modules to be competitive against silicon photonics transceivers; the latter tend to have far lower ASPs, and/or;

Other customers could follow suit which may result in market share losses for optical transceiver manufacturers such as Applied Optoelectronics

With that said, Applied Optoelectronics management noted in their Q2 earnings call that they had secured a big Datacom customer from China. Here’s the relevant excerpt for your reference:

In the quarter, we secured seven design wins, including one with a large datacenter operator in China.

Applied’s management noted in their subsequent Q3 earnings call that this datacenter customer had grown to become a 10%-plus customer in the period. We still don’t know the identity of this mysterious Chinese customer and investors should look for some clarity on the same. It’s been speculated that this customer could be Alibaba, but confirming the identity of this key customer would take away a lot of ambiguity around the same. For starters, we can track the capex-guidance of this customer and then try to extrapolate its financial impact on Applied’s sales. So investors should track Applied's customer mix when it hosts its earnings call in two weeks.

Margin Profile

Last but not the least, it would be interesting to know how Applied Optoelectronics’ profitability trends in Q4. The chart attached below highlights that its non-GAAP gross margins have trended downwards of late.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Now its management had noted in their Q3 earnings call that there would be added costs in Q4, to reassure its customers that yield issues are actually behind the company. It might even impact its output.

“The production capacity in Q4 will be negatively impacted primarily by additional product testing sets that we have implemented in order to further reassure our customer base that we have eliminated any potentially troublesome laser devices from our inventory, including work in process. Most of these additional testing steps are temporary measures to screen existing inventory. In addition to the reduced production capacity, these costs will also temporarily increase our cost of goods sold and thus negatively impact our gross margin in Q4.”

These added costs should, in theory, drag down Applied’s margins lower. But what we don’t know yet is what would be the extent or magnitude of this margin compression. Also, we don’t know if Applied Opto would indulge in deep discounting to retain disgruntled key customers in light of this yield issue. So, investors should keep a close eye on its gross margins in its upcoming earnings call.

Final Thoughts

The key takeaway here is that there are several questions surrounding Applied Optoelectronics. I would recommend readers and investors to not go long on the company, until after gaining some clarity on the above-mentioned key items – such as 100G shipment trends, margin profile and customer mix. These items are likely going to determine where Applied Optoelectronics’ share head next, so exercise patience. Good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.