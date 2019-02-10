Semafo Inc. Issues Impressive 2019 Guidance

Below is Semafo's Bongou mine, which has now gone into commercial production.

Semafo Inc (OTCPK:SEMFF) is a Canadian based gold miner with operations in

Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire. Please read my previous articles here and here for background.

Investment thesis

Semafo is increasing year on year gold production and has guided for another substantial increase of 68% in 2019. The company has a good record of delivering on guidance and this gives an additional level of confidence. The share price metrics look compelling. I have calculated the end 2019 P/E and price to book. They are:

Price to book value 135%

End 2019 P/E 5.34

Price to book calculation

All figures in the calculations below are taken from the company's recent guidance for 2019 produced on the 8/1/20.

There are 325,617,0000 issued shares and the price as at 8/12/19 is $2.98

Price 325,617,000 x 2.98 970,339,000 Balance sheet value 714,757,000 Price /book 1.35

The average price to book for the gold mining sector is 1.2. The shares are above this level, which reflects the development potential.

End 2019 P/E

Semafo 2019 P & L (in $,000) Revenue (note 1) 387,000 AISC (explanation here) (236,070) Gross profit 267,030 Depreciation (note 2) (80,040) Interest expense (note 3) (6,954) 180,036 Tax (estimated rate 15%) (27,045) Profit after tax 152,991 Profit per share 47c

Notes

1 - Semafo has two operating mines. Bongou is 90% owned and Mana is 100% owned. I have used a gold price of $1300 per ounce. Revenue is therefore 90% of the Bongou mine production plus 100% of the Mana mine production times $1300.

2. Depreciation is calculated at the last available rate (Sept 2018) plus the extra capitalized spend for 2019 of,

Development expenditure $49m

Exploration expenditure $10m

Depreciated over 10 years for an extra annual cost of $5.9m.

3. The company has $120m financed at Libor (presently 2.3813%) plus 4.75% but will pay off $15m per quarter starting in March 2019. This works out to the following:

1st Quarter $120m x 7.1313 2,140,000 2nd quarter $105m x 7.1313 1,872,000 3rd quarter $90m x 7.1313 1,605,000 4th quarter $75m x 7.1313 1,337,000 Total 6,954,000

With the shares at $2.98 the prospective end 2019 p/e is 2.98/47 or 5.34.

Conclusion

The company stated that it had cash of $122 as at 31/12/18, so the loan repayments will be easily made. The balance sheet looks strong. With the full $120m loan the debt/equity is only 26%. As Semafo will develop cash flow from operations of over $200m in 2019, they will have cash available for the development of new projects. It looks likely therefore that they will be able to continue to increase their production numbers in future years. The 2019 guidance is an increase of 68% over the previous year. I would not expect this level every year, but I would be surprised if production for 2020 is not above the 2019 figure. Increasing production is not the norm in the gold mining space, so this is impressive. The management has a good track record of delivering on guidance and developing new projects on budget and to specified timescales. At a prospective p/e of 5.34 they look cheap.

There is jurisdictional risk in all African projects with many African Governments trying to increase revenues from mining. Acacia Mining is a good example. There was also a security problem in August of last year, with a staff bus running into gunfire from a rebel group.

Despite the undoubted risks of operating in Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire, the shares look cheap. There are not many gold mining shares, with an increasing production profile, that trade on such a low multiple. The shares are presently up over 6% on the release of the latest guidance. If they consolidate this rise, it may be a good time for prospective purchasers to buy in.

