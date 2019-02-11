Qualcomm: Working Through Growth And Investment Challenges

QCOM is well-positioned to capture the new 5G opportunities, but we believe that the stock is fairly valued and favor stepping to the sidelines pending further clarity on the Apple case.

We view the 1Q results of QCOM’s as better than expected; however, challenges remain with the royalty business, legal disputes with Apple, and a highly competitive cell phone market.

Management lowered the guidance for both revenues and EPS for FY19 due to weaker cell phone demand and lower chances of Apple resolution.

Qualcomm (QCOM) posted a mixed set of 1Q19 results with sales missing consensus by 1.2%, while gross margin and EPS beat consensus by 0.9% and 9.9%, respectively. The former was due to more competition in the cell phone market, especially from low and medium-priced ones, that led to a decline in the MSM units sold which decreased by 20% qoq.

On the other hand, QCOM’s profitability benefited from higher licensing revenue and lower litigation expenses which led to a gross margin of 57.1%, beating the consensus estimate of 55.8%, and an EPS of $1.2 beating the consensus estimate of $1.09. However, management lowered the guidance for 2Q19 due to the weaker cell phone market, which constitutes 90% of QCOM’s sales, and the continued headwinds to the royalty business from Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) litigation case.

Nevertheless, we like QCOM's leadership in cellular technologies (3G/ 4G/ 5G) and believe the company is well-positioned to capture new 5G opportunities. Plus, the recent focus on cost-savings has already resulted in a massive $850m cost-out (vs. $1b annualized).

However, we think the Apple lawsuit is a significant risk factor and though the case will likely be a drawn-out process, the potential recovery in QCOM's royalty business is highly uncertain. Unless the company successfully penetrates new opportunities and adjacencies (e.g., autos, wearables, etc), we see a far more challenging future for QCOM. At ~11x EV/ EBITDA, the stock isn't cheap either. We think the stock is fairly priced at these levels and step to the sidelines for now.

Strong profitability as 2Q19 gross margin and EPS beat consensus

QCOM's sales for 1Q19 was 1.2% below consensus, reaching $4.82bn with a YoY decrease of 20% and an 18% decrease qoq. The 1Q19 sales drop was mainly driven by a decline of approximately 20% yoy and qoq in QCT’s revenues.

Higher-than-expected QTL licensing revenue, as a result of the $150m Huawei payment, drove QCOM’s gross margin higher to reach 57.1%, a 360bps increase qoq, yet 100bps decrease yoy. At the same time, lower litigation expenses drove total operating expenses down to reach $1.56bn, a 16.2% decrease qoq, resulting in an operating margin of 24.7%, up 280bps qoq.

Net income reached $1.46bn for 1Q19 which was on the same level as 1Q18 and a 15.4% qoq growth driven by healthy operating margins. This was reflected in an EPS of $1.20 vs. the consensus of $1.09 and 4Q18 EPS of $0.90.

QCOM generated only $204m worth of free cash flow in 1Q19 as a result of lower cash and cash equivalents balance of $10.3bn, which was down by 14.9% from 4Q18. Also, QCOM paid total dividends of 750m during 1Q19 and repurchased a $1bn equivalent of its stock during this quarter.

Segment results dragged by weaker phone sales

QCOM had weak 1Q19 sales in both its QCT and QTL businesses. The former was down by 19.6% yoy and qoq to reach $3.74bn due to lower mobile station modem (MSM) units sold of 186m for 1Q19 versus 237m and 232m in 1Q18 and 4Q18, respectively. Similarly, QTL’s revenue was down by 21.6% yoy and 10.5% qoq due to the continuous royalty disputes with Apple.

Weaker cell phone sales, especially in the low to mid-tier, as a result of tougher competition and a slowdown in the Chinese market, led to lower revenues and gross profit for both QCT and QTL; however, the lower than expected expenses boosted the gross margins up.

However, if royalties were to be included in 1Q19 results, QTL would have seen a 4.2% increase in revenues qoq as a result of higher device shipments. This is key as wireless and internet revenues were negligible in light of QCOM’s total revenues.

At the same time, both businesses recorded a decrease in gross profit during 1Q19. For QCT, gross profit reached $1.9bn, a 16.4% drop yoy and 16.5% drop qoq; for QTL, gross profit reached $835m, a 31.6% decrease yoy but faring better qoq with only 2.2% decrease. Nonetheless, with both businesses recording a reduction in expenses, total gross margin for QCOM improved qoq.

Disputes with Apple clouds future prospects

Although QCOM’s management guided optimistic figures in terms of royalties, the licensing disputes are unlikely to be settled in favor of QCOM. Apple will not likely reach a settlement that early, and these disputes will likely not be fully solved in FY19. This subjects QCOM’s royalties to headwinds and will lead to a continuous decline in the royalty rates as it will be based more on the Chipset rather than on the phone which implies a potential 56% drop in Qualcomm’s royalties.

Lowered guidance for 2Q19

QCOM management lowered the guidance for 2Q19 as revenues now stand in the mid-point of the consensus estimate. Also, MSM units were guided at -14% qoq due to the seasonality impact, cell phone weakness, and timing of OEM launches, although revenue per MSM will increase. Moreover, operating expenses are expected to grow by 6-8% qoq as a result of higher litigation expenses and seasonal step-up with EPS guided at the mid-point of the consensus estimates. This reviewed guidance reflects the tougher competition and the slowdown in the cell phone market which resulted in lowering the estimates for the FY19 for QCOM.

Final verdict

The mixed results of QCOM highlighted both the good and the bad facing the company. QCOM continues to benefit from higher licensing revenue and the company remains in an excellent position to capture new 5G opportunities.

On the other hand, tougher competition in the cell phone market, especially from low-priced ones, led to a decline in the MSM units and lowered guidance for 2Q19. The Apple lawsuit poses a serious threat to QCOM's future royalty stream, and we think the recovery in QCOM's royalty business is a lot more uncertain than the market is pricing in.

At ~11x EV/ EBITDA, the risk-reward isn't great. We think QCOM is ultimately a show-me story pending further clarity on the results of the Apple case. At current valuations, we think the company is fairly valued and favor waiting on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.