Taiwan Semiconductor: Investors Should Look Beyond Its Near-Term Weakness

It is poised to benefit from the megatrends of AI and 5G in the next few years.

The company’s growth in H1 2019 may be slower due to the high level of inventory in its supply chain.

Investment Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (“TSMC”) (TSM) delivered weak Q4 2018 top and bottom lines growth, primarily due to a weakening global economy and diminishing demand related to crypto-currency. The company believes that this weak growth will likely continue in the upcoming quarters due to a high level of inventory in its supply chain. Nevertheless, the company’s outlook is still favorable, as it is well-positioned to benefit from the megatrends of artificial intelligence and 5G. However, its current share price is fairly valued. We believe investors should wait for a meaningful pullback before investing in this name.

Recent Developments

TSMC reported its Q4 2018 results with 2% revenue growth year over year. Its EPS of NT$3.86 is equivalent to a growth rate of only 0.7%. The weak top and bottom lines growth was mainly due to the weakening of the global economy coupled with diminishing demand, especially related to crypto-currency.

(Source: Q4 2018 Investor Presentation)

Margin compression continues

TSMC’s gross margin of 47.7% in Q4 2018 was towards the low end of its guidance of 47.0-49.0%. This was also a decline of 230 basis points from Q4 2017. Similarly, its profit margin declined to 34.5% in Q4 2018 from 35.8% in Q3 2017. Below is the chart that shows TSMC’s gross margin and year-over-year growth rate since Q3 2016. As can be seen from the chart, its year-over-year change in gross margin has turned negative since Q2 2017. In fact, the company’s gross margin compressed from the high of 52.3% in Q4 2016 to 47.7% in Q4 2018.

(Source: Created by author; Company Reports)

Revised guidance

Looking forward to Q1 2019, TSMC expects its gross margin to be between 43% and 45%. This means that its gross margin will be less than last year’s 50.3%. Its Q1 2019 operating margin is expected to be between 31% and 33%. This is also much less than last year’s 39%.

Inventory correction from its customers will likely continue in H1 2019

The expected decline of TSMC’s gross margin in Q1 2019 is mainly attributable to a lower utilization due to the overall weakening macroeconomic environment, the mobile product seasonality and the high level of inventory in the supply chain. Management, in the conference call, expressed their view that it might take several quarters for its customers to correct the high level of inventory in the supply chain.

(Source: Q4 2018 MD&A)

Reasons why we believe investors should look beyond its present situation

Artificial Intelligence and 5G will help TSMC to maintain its 5-10% revenue growth guidance

TSMC should be able to ride on the wave of megatrends of artificial intelligence and 5G. These megatrends are only in the initial stage and should last for many years. There will not be many 5G chips this year, as this year is still going to be the one where telecom services providers will start deploying 5G infrastructure and base stations. Therefore, there will not be many 5G smartphones this year. Management believes that both AI and 5G capabilities will be included in the future smartphones. Although significant growth in volume will not likely happen until next year, the good thing is that management is actually seeing an increase in silicon content for AI and 5G-related product designs. These two megatrends allow TSMC’s CEO C.C. Wei to reaffirm its revenue growth guidance of 5-10% annually through 2021.

TSMC continues to lead its competitors

Being the number one dedicated foundry in the world, the company has a huge cost advantage over its peers. The amount of operating cash flow it generates per year allows it to consistently dedicate over $10 billion of capital expenditure per year. This leaves only a handful of companies that can poise a threat to TSMC and compete with it effectively. Last year’s announcement by GlobalFoundries to abandon all 7-nanometer development is an example of how challenging it is for semiconductor foundries to keep up unless they have excess cash in hand.

(Source: Q4 2018 MD&A)

TSMC’s leading technology is evident in the fact that it has enabled Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to compete with Intel (INTC) using TSMC’s 7-nanometer technology. It has also caused Apple (AAPL) to switch all of its A-series chips from producing in Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) foundry to TSMC several years ago. With the tape-out of 5-nanometer technology expected in the H1 2019 and the preparation for 3-nanometer fab, TSMC should continue to lead its competitors.

Risks and Challenges

Reliance on Apple

Although TSMC does not disclose any information regarding its customers, Apple is currently TSMC’s largest customer. Revenue from Apple accounts for about one-fifth of its revenue, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Recent weakness in Apple’s iPhone sale has caused the company to cut its chip orders. We believe future risk exists, especially if the newer iPhones fail to convince consumers to upgrade their existing phones.

Investors should also keep in mind that Apple has a history of multi-sourcing strategy. Although TSMC is currently the sole supplier of the company’s A-series chips, Apple may choose to source its A-series chips to another supplier such as Samsung. For investors’ information, Apple at one time relied on both Samsung and TSMC as its chip manufacturers.

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical

Although TSMC should benefit from several future industry trends such as Internet of Things, 5G and artificial intelligence, the entire semiconductor industry is still highly cyclical. In an economic downturn, demand can quickly diminish and the firm is exposed to the risk of excessive capacity. The recent uncertain macroeconomic environment is an example of how demand can quickly diminish and result in a high level of inventory in the supply chain. In fact, TSMC is already guiding for a lower utilization rate in Q1 2019.

Possible bottlenecks in new technology nodes

As the manufacturing technology advances to 5nm and below, expenses in research & development will likely grow exponentially. Any missteps in R&D will allow TSMC’s competitors such as Samsung to close the gap.

Valuation: Fairly Valued

After reaching above $46 per share a year ago, the share price of TSMC has pulled back by over 20%. Its current P/E ratio of 16.1x is in line with the 5-year average of 16.0x.

(Source: YCharts)

Last year, TSMC paid an annual dividend of NTD$8 per share. This represented an increase of about 14% from prior year. Its dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.6%. In the conference call, management expects to increase its dividend this year, thanks to continual strong free cash flow generation. The company is expected to maintain its dividend payout ratio at about 70% of free cash flow.

(Source: YCharts)

Investor Takeaway

We are optimistic about TSMC’s future growth potential thanks to future megatrends of 5G and artificial intelligence. We believe investors with a long-term investment horizon will be rewarded. Nevertheless, its shares are currently fairly valued. We still think a higher margin of safety is necessary given the fact that we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle.

