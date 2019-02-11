LQD: Should You Be Holding Exposure To Investment Grade Bonds?

The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corp Bond ETF (LQD) has rallied by about 4% from its 52-week low in Q4 2018. The increasingly dovish Federal Reserve this year has reduced interest rate risk, allowing investment grade bonds to move higher, though investors should beware the weakening economy, which could undermine the performance of the LQD ETF going forward.

Prospectus Review:

The LQD ETF aims to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index. The fund seeks to provide investors exposure to the highest-quality corporate bonds that are considered ‘investable,’ allowing investors to earn higher yields in comparison to government bonds. It has an annual net expense ratio of 0.15%, which is lower than the 0.17% average net expense ratio of all the ETFs that offer exposure to corporate bonds, thereby making it comparatively cost-effective as an investment vehicle.

The top 10 holdings of the ETF include:

Risk Note from LQD prospectus:

The Fund may be subject to tracking error, which is the divergence of the Fund’s performance from that of the Underlying Index. Tracking error may occur because of differences between the securities and other instruments held in the Fund’s portfolio and those included in the Underlying Index.

It is worth noting that the fund’s strategy involves only holding corporate bonds that have maturities of three years or more, its portfolio has an average maturity of 12.57 years. The fund’s preference for longer weighted bonds makes it more susceptible to interest rate risk.

The LQD ETF has the highest amount of Assets Under Management, at $30.48 billion, among its peers of corporate bond ETFs, according to data from ETFdb.com. This makes it one of the most highly traded and liquid ETFs, which is the main reason I have chosen this ETF, as liquidity is essential. Moreover, it has an average daily trading volume of 7.97 million, whereas the next two largest corporate bond ETFs, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) and Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT), have an average volume of 1.47 million and 1.25 million, respectively. The higher an ETF’s trading volume, the easier it is to buy and sell the ETF in the market. Thus, given my bearish thesis on this ETF, high liquidity is important for investors to be able to easily sell out of their positions.

Negative signals from yield curve still present

While Fed chairman Jerome Powell and other members have issued some very dovish statements over the past several weeks, it has not done much to improve the economic outlook. Economic data continues to exhibit a slowing economy. Moreover, the yield curve still remains flat, with the 2yr/10yr spread at 17 basis points. A flat yield curve signals weaker economic conditions ahead, whereas if this section of the yield curve inverts, it would signal an upcoming recession. The fact the yield curve is unable to steepen following the Fed’s willingness to remain accommodative exhibits that an economic downturn is inevitable at this point, whether this is in the form of a significant slowdown or a full-blown recession.

Simultaneously, the global economy also continues to slow. The European Commission cut its 2019 growth forecasts for Europe from 1.9% to 1.3%. This is a considerable drop and is quite concerning for global growth prospects overall. Moreover, the Bank of England also cut its growth forecast from 1.7% to 1.2% amid a slowing global economy and Brexit uncertainty, and stated that there was a 25% chance of a recession this year. As global economic conditions continue to worsen, the U.S. will certainly not be immune to this.

BBB-rated bonds, the lowest rank for investment grade bonds, make up 48.53% of the LQD ETF presently. If the global economic slowdown spills over into the American economy, and chances of a recession increase, then we could witness a large wave of downgrades across corporate bonds. In which case, a large portion of the lowest rated investment grade bonds could become junk bonds. As a result, yields would jump, and bond prices would plummet, which would magnify capital losses for investors.

Are markets anticipating a rate cut?

CME Group’s FedWatch, which uses interest rate futures to determine the probabilities of future rate changes, is currently reflecting a 26.4% probability of a rate cut in January 2020 (at time of writing). This demonstrates that fears of a recession are still present among market participants, regardless of a dovish Fed this year. Hence the risk of widespread downgrades and capital losses should certainly not be underestimated.

Nevertheless, investment grade bonds tend to have higher durations, which measure the interest rate sensitivity of bonds. The average duration for the LQD ETF is 8.30. Theoretically, this means that for every 1% change in interest rates, the price of the LQD ETF (representing investment grade bond prices) is expected to move by 8.30% in the opposite direction of the interest rate move. The fact that chances of an interest rate hike this year are falling is a positive factor for investment grade bonds. In fact, if the Fed does indeed start cutting rates in 2020, as the markets are anticipating, then this would help support the LQD ETF. However, the fact that a rate cut is expected reflects that a recession is also expected, which will undermine the performance of corporate bonds. Therefore, while the outlook for this year is certainly unappealing for LQD, investors should also be cautious going into next year, as the economy could potentially continue to suffer even amid rate cuts by the Fed.

Bottom Line

Even though a dovish Fed has helped push investment grade bonds higher, investors should remain cautious about slowing economic growth, both domestically and globally. Given the rising fears of a recession, which would incur widespread credit downgrades, and therefore capital losses for corporate bonds, I would not recommend long-term investors to hold exposure to the LQD ETF. I would advise to sell out of any rallies, and wait for the bigger downturn, before making long-term investments in the ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.