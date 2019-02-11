End Of Fed Tightening, Stocks Watch Out Below

The six-week rally in U.S. stocks fizzled out this week. As has been the case of late, news on the Trade War front got credit for reversing down gains early in the week. President Trump on Thursday said he would not meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the March 2 deadline to reach a Chinese-U.S. trade deal. Not earth-shattering news at this point, but the market needed to rest and some tangible news item was needed to explain the selling. Clearly, markets over-priced the risk of a global recession in December. At the same time, more modest profit growth is likely a reality in 2019. Our bet is that most of the U.S. equity gains for 2019 are already in the books. In any case, we expect another “trader’s market” type year, in which not overstaying your welcome after seeing significant gains will be the key to success. As such, we are generally maintaining a capital preservation bias.

Be Wary of the Neutral Rate

At the January Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, Federal Reserve governors decided that, after all, the Fed Funds rate was in fact at neutral. Recall that at the December FOMC meeting, the Fed raised its key rate 25 basis points and projected two more hikes in 2019, implying that the 2.25-2.50% December rate level was still below neutral. The Fed’s December FOMC decision added fuel to the plunging December stock market. Undoubtedly, the Fed recognized ex-post that maintaining a tightening bias in a plunging stock market was not a good idea. Readers should be aware that the Fed has had three objectives since the Financial Crisis: 2 official objectives (full employment and stable prices) and 1 unofficial objective (financial market stability). We actually believe that the Fed is most concerned about the latter, unofficial objective (ergo the term “the Fed put”). Indeed, the stock market is a key leading indicator for the economy that the Fed wants to manage.

Traders rejoiced at the “Fed capitulation” at the January FOMC meeting, sending the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) another 100 points higher. This is what we would call the “sugar effect.” Short term, the stock market pops due to the potential end of this rate hike cycle. But long term, is ending rate hikes good news? If the Fed is foreseeing slowing economic growth and other potential landmines, then signaling the end of rate hikes is synonymous with signaling tougher economic conditions ahead. And this should be long-term BAD for risk assets.

History has proven this relationship to be true. Once the Fed attains what it deems to be the “neutral rate” on Fed Funds (a rate consistent with long-term trend economic growth), or simply the highest rate in the cycle, the stock market has tended to also peak within (plus or minus) less than one quarter. The economic reasoning is simple. The Fed will keep hiking rates as long as the economy is strong and inflation expectations are rising. The Fed stops hiking once the economic outlook begins to sour. A forward-looking stock market should equally stop rising on prospects of slowing earnings growth in a decelerating economy.

Our take is that a more cautious Fed will be a bad omen for equities. Remember, the crazy stock market gains since 2016 occurred with the Fed hiking 25 bp per quarter on autopilot. Rising Fund Funds accompany a strong economy while stopping/cutting rates accompany a stagnating/contracting economy. This week we go back to the Paul Volcker Fed of the late 1970s/early 1980s and evaluate the end-of-tightening phases relative to major S&P 500 peaks.

We start with the rate tightening cycle which began in April 1977. In our charts below, the blue lines trace the effective Fed Funds rate while the black lines are the S&P 500. This first case will not be too instructive for today, given that Volcker jacked up rates several times (as opposed to more recent cycles with gradual hikes). We counted two full rate hike cycles in the chart below (see table at the end of this Commentary). In sum, for the rate spike culminating in April 1980, the S&P 500 was already coming down (peak 17 weeks prior). For the second rate spike culminating in December 1980, the S&P 500 continued rising another 5 weeks before beginning its long descent.

The next period we looked at was the short tightening cycle ending in October 1987. We only mention this in passing (this was actually a blip in the tightening cycle culminating in March 1989) as the Fed rate hikes coincided with the October 1987 market crash. The S&P 500 was already heading down (peaked 9 weeks prior), and the Fed rate hikes were the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. The full rate cycle shown in the chart below ended in March 1989. However, the S&P 500 actually peaked 69 weeks after the Fed Funds rate hit its high. Relative to the 2006-2007 cases described below, this cycle showed a similar lead time for stocks.

The Fed rate tightening into the Tech Bubble peak may be more reflective of today. Fed Funds increased up to June 2000, while the S&P 500 had already peaked in March of 2000 - a 15-week lead for the S&P 500. If the October S&P 500 peak holds and the December rate hike was the last in the current cycle, the 2000 case would be spot on with today’s sequence.

The Sub-Prime tightening cycle was achieved in June 2006, and the Fed Funds remained on a plateau at 5.25% until the S&P 500 began its long descent. The S&P 500 lag was rather long – 68 weeks – meaning lots of equity gains occurred after the Fed Funds rate reached the neutral level. This is quite different from the late 1989-early 1991 case in which the S&P 500 chopped around as rates were coming down.

The current rate tightening cycle began in late 2015 and has potentially ended in December 2018. If things hold (the S&P 500 does not re-take its October high), the lead time for the S&P 500 peak will be 14 weeks.

The table below summarizes the rate tightening cycles since the late 1970s.

Fed Rate Hike Cycles and S&P 500 Tops Begin Rate Tightening* End Rate Tightening* Beginning Fed Funds Ending Fed Funds S&P 500 peak S&P 500 Lead/Lag (weeks)** April 14, 1977 April 3, 1980 4.58% 19.96% July 7, 1980 -17 June 19, 1980 December 18, 1980 8.57% 20.74% Nov. 27, 1980 +5 September 18, 1986 October 15, 1987 5.83% 7.76% Aug. 20, 1987 +9 March 17, 1988 March 30, 1989 6.47% 9.92% July 12, 1990 -69 December 31, 1998 June 29, 2000 4.07% 6.76% Mar. 23, 2000 +15 June 17, 2004 June 29, 2006 1.0% 5.41% Oct. 11, 2007 -68 November 26, 2015 January 30, 2019 0.0008% 2.40% Sept. 20, 2018 +14 Median: +5 *Dates are approximate from weekly data points **A lag in the S&P 500 (stocks rising past rate peak) is a Negative number

Conclusion

Each rate tightening cycle is a bit different, but the common theme is that increasing rates to the “neutral level” eventually chokes off the stock market rally. If investors believe that December saw the last rate hike in this cycle, it is reasonable to expect the S&P 500 peak to be in this vicinity. Bulls can cite the 2006-2007 case in which the S&P 500 continued rising for 69 weeks after the Fed made it last rate hike. However, at this time, we believe that the S&P 500 peak proceeded that Fed Fund’s peak for this cycle. We maintain a maximum capital preservation bias.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.