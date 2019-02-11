Metals Update: Tight Or Not?

This should result in tighter refined markets later this year, and therefore, even firmer.

While the fundamentals remain little changed so far this year, seasonal demand should pick up late in Q1/Q2.

Let's take a look at a range of market/physical indicators to gauge the present fundamental tightness across the complex.

Base metals have rallied strongly so far this year, as excessive positioning is being corrected.

Tight, Cathe Hendrick (Saatchi Art)

Introduction

In this regular note, I wish to provide a discussion on the degree of present fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, which will allow me to assess the investment case for the Invesco DB Base Metals ETF (DBB), the leader among industrial metals ETFs . Although the fund is mostly invested in zinc, copper, and aluminium, I will review the fundamental dynamics across the 6 major base metals - namely, zinc, copper, aluminium, lead, nickel, and tin.

To do so, I intend to look at a series of market/physical indicators, which allows me to gauge the real-time fundamental dynamics in the main base metals.

1. Market price

Because I respect “market action” tremendously, I think price is a crucial indicator. However, the price reflects the forward fundamentals of the market and not the present fundamentals. The employment of other indicators is warranted to assess appropriately the current degree of tightness in the market.

2. Open interest

The fluctuations in open interest enable to determine which side of the market - buyers (longs) or shorts (sellers) - drives the market action. As a reminder:

Rising open interest + rising prices = long accumulation

Rising open interest + falling prices = short accumulation

Falling open interest + rising prices = short-covering

Falling open interest + falling prices = long liquidation

3. Exchange inventories

I will take a look at the cumulative LME and SHFE stocks. A rise in exchange inventories often signals a looser market, while a fall in exchange inventories points to a tighter market. Still, this indicator has its own limits for at least two reasons. First, changes in exchanges inventories could be driven by speculative activity (giving misleading signals on the fundamentals). Second, changes in exchange inventories can be the result of changes in invisible inventories and as such do not reflect a fundamental change.

4. Nearby spreads

Nearby spreads, especially the cash/three-month spread, are a useful indicator to gauge market tightness. There is a strongly negative co-movement because of the cash/three-month spread and exchange inventories. When exchange inventories are low, the market is tight and the cash/three-month spread is negative, that is, in backwardation. This points to a strengthening of immediate metal consumption. It also indicates more pressure from short-covering.

5. Physical premiums

Finally, a very useful indicator to gauge the state of the fundamentals is physical premiums. Stronger physical premiums may be the result of tight supply, stronger demand, or both. Conversely, weaker premiums are the result of abundant supply, weaker demand, or both. For this purpose, I constructed a simple index which tracks the overall direction of physical premiums across the base metals in the year to date, based on estimates from Fastmarkets.

Market price

Source: LME

All the LME base metals are in an uptrend since the start of the year, with aluminium (+2% YTD) being the weakest performer and nickel (+21% YTD) the star performer. The LMEX is up around 6% so far this year.

As I will show below, the present fundamentals - proxied by exchange inventories and nearby spreads - have not tightened meaningfully (with the exception of lead), which suggests that the strength across the complex is macro in nature. More precisely, investors seem to discount forward tightness, which is most likely the result of an improving macro sentiment, especially in China.

Open interest

Source: LME

The average open interest has increased notably by a little bit more than 3% on the year, suggesting stronger fresh buying interest.

That is, the strength in LME base metals since year-start is more driven by fresh buying (i.e., an increase in outright long positions) than short-covering (i.e., a decrease in outright short positions). This raises the likelihood of a sustainable rebound in prices.

The exception is lead, for which open interest has decreased. This means that the strength in LME lead prices since the start of the year has been mostly driven by short-covering. Contrary to its peers, the rebound in LME lead prices could prove unsustainable, unless bulls take the baton and start building bullish bets (i.e., outright long positions).

Exchange inventories

Source: LME, SHFE

On net, global exchange inventories are marginally down on the year. Copper exchange inventories have increased the most (+16% YTD), suggesting that the red metal faces the loosest refined market conditions across its complex. But copper prices have proven resilient because they reflect more the forward fundamentals rather than the present fundamentals.

On the other hand, lead exchange inventories have tumbled the most (-21% YTD), signalling that lead faces the tightest refined market conditions so far. This could prompt market participants to build outright long positions in LME lead.

Nearby spreads

Source: LME

On net, nearby spreads have loosened since the start of the year, with the average cash/three-month spread moving from -0.48% on December 31, 2018, to 2.45% on February 8. This means that on average, LME base metals have moved from a backwardation structure to a contango structure. This reflects looser refined market conditions.

This reinforces my view that the present fundamentals are not tightening meaningfully at present. Low seasonal demand dynamics have resulted in slightly looser refined market conditions across the base metals.

Physical premiums

Source: Fastmarkets

Physical premiums have remained, on net, broadly unchanged since the start of the year. In fact, they have marginally come under downward pressure since late January, which is not surprising considering low seasonal demand during the Chinese holidays (February 4-11).

Physical demand for industrial metals should pick up in late Q1 and Q2, which could translate into firmer premiums.

At the present juncture, physical premiums do not show meaningfully tight conditions across the complex.

Conclusion

The strong rebound across base metals prices seems to suggest that investors are discounting an improvement in the forward fundamentals, while present fundamentals remain little changed on the year.

Because positioning across the base metals was too stretched on the short side at the end of last year due to macro fears, it seems to me that this excessively negative positioning is being corrected.

Because I expect Chinese macro sentiment to improve further in the near term, I see further room for positioning across the complex in the months ahead.

Further, the fundamentals should tighten after the Chinese New Year due to stronger seasonal demand late in Q1/Q2, which should prompt market participants to extend further their net long positioning across the base metals complex. This would be supportive of DBB.

The biggest risk on the horizon is a sudden deterioration in US-China trade developments, which could, in turn, dampen Chinese risk-taking appetite and trigger speculative selling across the base metals. This, however, does not constitute my base expectations.

To sum up, I have a constructive view toward the industrial metals over the near, medium, and long terms, and therefore, I am bullish on DBB.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund is the leader among industrial metals ETFs.

The composition of the fund is as follows:

DBB intends to track changes in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return and generate an extra return from the interest income by investing US Treasury securities and money market income. The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on copper, zinc, and copper, which are considered as the most liquid and most traded base metals. The fund and the Index are rebalanced and reconstituted annually in November.

The rolling method, which emerges when the current futures contract is about to expire so the fund needs to close the current position and open a new position that expires at a later date, is optimized in order to minimize the negative effects from the contango. Indeed, when LME prices are in contango, which means when the forward price is superior to the spot price, the rolling of the contract will produce a negative "roll", i.e., a negative return. Conversely, when LME prices are in backwardation, which means that the forward price is inferior to the spot price, the rolling of the contract will generate a positive return, i.e., a positive return.

At present, only zinc and tin show backwardated prices, while the rest of the complex is in contango. The largest contango is in nickel, with a cash/three-month spread (the difference between the three-month LME price and the cash price) at 2.71% (annualized terms).

DBB's assets under management total $162 million, with an average daily volume of $1.65 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.12%. Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Source: LME, Yahoo Finance

As the chart above suggests, DDB and the LMEX co-move very strongly, prompting me to conclude that DBB offers a relevant and accurate exposure to the LME industrial metals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.