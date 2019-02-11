Pricing Pressure Makes Liberty Oilfield's Recovery Period Uncertain

Liberty to improve shareholders’ returns on the face of various challenges

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) provides hydraulic fracturing services to the onshore energy E&P companies in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the DJ Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin in North America. Its EBITDA per active fleet declined sharply in Q4 2018, reflecting pricing pressure and upstream operators’ budget uncertainty. This, plus completion activity slowdown, lowers demand for the frac spread, and the Permian constraints will keep Liberty’s margin low in the coming few quarters.

Given the near-term roadblocks, LBRT is focusing on improving investors’ return and free cash flow generation. It also plans to put in place two more frac fleets in 2019. I do not expect Liberty Oilfield to generate steady returns in the short term. Over the medium-to-long term, the stress on the pricing can ease, which can lift the company’s fundamental metrics. In the past year, Liberty Oilfield Services stock price has gone down by 27%, while the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) declined by nearly 36%. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

How are the swings in the OFS industry affecting LBRT?

Over the past several years, North American exploration and production (or E&P) companies have benefited from improved drilling economics driven by technologies. North American drilling rigs have incorporated newer technologies, which allow them to drill rock more effectively and quickly, meaning each rig can drill more wells in a given period. The aggregate effect of the improved techniques and technologies, including multi-pad drilling, has reduced the average days required to drill a well. As wellbores have increased in length, the number of stages has also increased. The improved rig efficiencies and increasing well completion complexity and intensity will require expanding OFS services and support.

However, the uptrend has hit the ceiling in recent times. The energy sector sentiment has been affected adversely as a result of the new developments. From September-end until December in 2018, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was down by 38%, while the average rig count in the U.S. increased marginally (~4% up). Not only has the completion activity slowed down in the past quarter, but the overall drilling activity has also started to reflect the downside risks in the energy market environment. The number of drilled wells in the key U.S. unconventional shales was down by 1.5%, while the drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) in the EIA-designated key shales went up by 8.5%. This affected hydraulic fracturing activity and reduce demand for pressure pumping services.

In the changed scenario, the energy companies having a disciplined capex budget have increased the opportunity to see increasing returns for its shareholders. In this environment, LBRT’s management expects consolidation in the fracking industry, with some of the less efficient players either leaving or being merged with the more dominant players. Regarding this, company management commented in the Q4 earnings call:

But I think you’re going to see some of the least efficient players into maybe the bigger delivered ones struggle a bit, in today’s environment. So we might see some consolidation. We might see - certainly there’s plenty of rumors and chatter. I think there’s a lot of that dialogue going on. Yes, there was a little bit of consolidation and at one or two last frac players by the end of the year that would certainly improve the market and that’s probably a reasonable chance that happens.

What are LBRT’S recent drivers?

The industry headwinds reflected in LBRT’s revenues and margin declines in Q4 of 2018. From Q3 to Q4, its revenues decreased by 15%, while operating income fell by 49% during the same period. What transpired in Q4 was some of LBRT’s upstream customers' deferred completion activities due to capex constraints and a steep decline in crude oil price. This resulted in idling of frac equipment, which lowered the company’s frac fleet operating margin. From Q3 to Q4, LBRT’s adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet declined significantly, by 39%, although the average active fleet count was unchanged at 22.

On a year-over-year basis, LBRT was able to keep some of the upward momentum going. From FY2017 to FY2018, the company’s revenues improved by 45%, while its operating income went up by 69% during the past year. From Q4 2017 to Q4 2018, LBRT’s revenues increased by 5% following higher rig count and relatively strong hydraulic fracturing activities compared to a year ago. The pressure on pricing, however, kept margin compressed throughout the year. The Q4 2018 operating income decreased by 34% in the past year.

LBRT’s rigs deployment plans

During early 2019, LBRT is set to deploy a couple of additional fleets, which will take its fleet count to 24. LBRT has also integrated engineering and Big Data with its proprietary software to lower customers’ cost of producing crude oil. The company applies technology for real‐time control over last-mile sand logistics for optimized trucking fleet utilization. These innovative techniques have differentiated LBRT and helped gain market share. On top of generating additional revenues, the company has managed to keep costs down by sourcing additional local sand volumes, which drives down well-costs for its customers.

The other aspect of its fleet operation is the use of legacy mechanical-powered fleet rather than the AC fleet. LBRT is considering including the AC fleet. However, its current fleet is not inefficient, because 40% of its capacity is dual-fuel, which means most of these run on cost-effective natural gas and partly on diesel. So, replacing the fleet would be uneconomical at this point.

LBRT’s outlook on pricing

LBRT’s management acknowledged in the Q4 earnings call that pricing would remain low in the near term. The company can offset some of the adverse effects on margin from steady utilization. However, LBRT also believes that pricing could improve gradually. Management discussed in the earnings call:

I think that compression in pricing as probably mostly happened. I would suspect we’re at a bottom, our dialogues with customers about pricing now is when we might bring them back up. But I don’t see that’s not next week, next month. But, we don’t have wide price disparity in the fleets today.

Management also added more color to the pricing front by discussing the other factors that influence pricing. This is what the executives commented in the conference call:

The price reduction to customers over that time year is even larger because material costs are going down. Revenues, to get that flat revenues through the last six or eight months you got to grow your activity level. Again, even without margin compression just because of the largest cost of a frac is sand and that price is compressed a lot. But to your point pricing from the peak and now yes, is net to us is maybe decline closer to 10% and 5%. And yes, in Q3, Q2 we had almost a dreamy alignment of schedules, so that the days fracked per month for every fleet was incredibly high.

LBRT’s 2019 outlook and technology drivers

I have already discussed the upstream customers’ project deferrals. Despite that, LBRT’s management expects the company's Q1 2019 revenue to grow by a single-digit percentage. It also expects utilization of the frac fleets to remain strong due to a dedicated customer base. In January 2019, LBRT pumped the highest monthly volume of sand. However, the company’s EBITDA margin is unlikely to improve in Q1 2019 due to continued pricing pressure in the fracking and pressure pumping business.

LBRT plans to focus on products and services that improve safety and efficiency for its customers. It plans to deploy an articulating flow line that would allow for quick and safe transition between wellheads on a multi-well pad. This is a single flow line using hydraulic quick connect at the wellhead. It would make zipper manifold redundant, which would reduce the use of treating iron. Apart from this, LBRT plans to equip its entire frac pump fleet with the safety feature of on-board fire suppression by the end of 2019.

LBRT’s divided and repurchase

LBRT pays $0.05 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to 1.24% forward dividend yield. In comparison, Nabors Industries’ (NBR) dividend yield (7.5%) is higher.

In September 2018, LBRT initiated a $100 million share repurchase plan. It has already repurchased $83 million worth of shares at an average price of $18.47 per share. So, ~$17 million worth of shares is still left of repurchase. In aggregate, the company returned $95 million of cash to shareholders in the form of quarterly dividends, distributions, and share repurchases.

LBRT’s capex plans, FCF, and debt

In FY2019, LBRT’s capex spend can decrease despite the addition of the two new fleets and other maintenance and other fleet improvement capex. Overall, the management expects FY2019 capital expenditures to decrease by 36% from 2018. The company has lowered its FY2019 capex budget with an eye to generating positive free cash flow in FY2019. In the first three quarters of FY2018, the free cash flow was not stable. FCF was negative in two out of the past three quarters by September 30.

As of December 31, 2018, LBRT had a cash balance of $103 million. The company had $328 million undrawn from its revolving credit facility. Its total debt was $106 million as of December 31. With the available liquidity (cash balance plus credit facility), and assuming a mildly positive FCF, the company will not find difficulty in making the debt repayment and payment to its shareholders.

What does LBRT’s relative valuation say?

LBRT is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~5.1x. Based on sell-side analysts’ estimates in the next four quarters, as pulled from Thomson Reuters, the company’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is higher, which implies lower EBITDA. LBRT is currently trading at a discount to its past four-quarter average.

Its forward EV/EBITDA multiple changes versus the current multiple is lower than the rise in the peers’ average, which typically reflects in higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. LBRT’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (Keane Group (FRAC), ProPetro (PUMP), and FTS International (FTSI)) average of 3.7x. I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in the table above.

Analysts’ rating on LBRT

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, eight analysts rated LBRT a Buy in February, while three recommended a Hold. None of the sell-side analysts rated the stock a Sell. The analysts’ consensus target price for LBRT is $20.1, which at the stock’s current price yields ~30% returns.

What’s the take on LBRT?

LBRT’s EBITDA per active fleet declined sharply in Q4 2018, reflecting pricing pressure and upstream operators’ budget uncertainty. As is typical with the other OFS companies, the industry is marred with completion activity slowdown, lower demand for the frac spread, and the Permian constraints. Given the near-term roadblocks, LBRT is focusing on improving investors’ return and free cash flow generation.

However, the company is likely to be at the bottom of a pricing cycle and can see gradual improvement in pricing in the latter part of 2019. It also plans to put in place two more frac fleets in 2019. The long-term industry drivers in the hydraulic fracturing market have not changed. Horizontal drilling and the requirement for pressure pumpers will recover and stay healthy in the U.S. unconventional shales. LBRT’s balance sheet is also strong.

Given the pressure of pricing and hence on the margin, I would not consider LBRT as likely to generate steady returns in the short term. Over the medium-to-long term, its fundamental metrics should improve. Investors should remain cautious before investing in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.