Shot Show 2019: Ruger Is Boring, But Boring Is Good!

While there is plenty for investors to be happy about, headwinds remain, and issues may be building up in the future.

Unfortunately, the company has not been able to create a moat, and we have seen the industry copy and out-innovate the most popular products.

So, let's get down to it.

In "Shot Show 2019: Cautiously Realistic," we discussed my broader view of the industry from the industry's largest trade show. In our last article, "NICS: Wrapping Up 2018, Starting 2019," we discussed the final 2018 background check data and how it was impacted by a variety of trends in the firearms industry.

Today, I want to focus on Sturm, Ruger (RGR).

(Source: Shot Show Media Day, Boulder City, NV 1/21/2018 Captured by Author)

Shot Show Updates

Just like last year, I was able to spend a considerable amount of time at both of the Ruger booths, one at the show and one at Media Day at the range.

At Media Day I was able to shoot the latest products, and at the show I was able to both look at the broader product line and speak with employees and the executive team.

Most of what Ruger had at Media Day was its newly launched rifles. The company had a number of new introductions, such as its Ruger AR-15 chambered in 450 Bushmaster and the Ruger American Rifle in various new calibers.

The more notable introductions were the Ruger Precision Rifle now being chambered in 300 Win Mag and the popular 338 Lapua Magnum. Furthermore, the baby sibling of the RPR, the Ruger Precision Rimfire, was introduced in 17 HMR and 22 WMR calibers.

On the pistol side, Ruger had the SR1911 Competition model, made with enhancements from Doug Koenig.

Personally, I enjoyed shooting the Ruger Precision Rifle in 300 Win Mag and really enjoyed my time with the Ruger 1911 Koenig handgun, the highlight of which was shooting the gun and hitting consistently at 100 yards after the close range targets were knocked over.

As far as I am aware, there were no brand new firearms, unlike with a few competitors. The products which are new are caliber changes and enhancements of existing products.

Meetings

One of the big benefits of attending Shot Show is that you have all of the executives under one big roof. Just as last year, I was fortunate enough to have spent time with Ruger company execs; this year, however, it was one on one.

My focus was on the big picture, trying to figure out two questions. First, is there anything the gun business can do to spur new demand in a slumping market? Or, are we simply waiting for the next Democrat to push for gun control?

The second question, and one which was brought up by my gun communities, is what more can firearms manufacturers do in public to stem off the negative mantra and attacks from the left?

The answers to both questions are difficult and simple at the same time.

As far as the first question goes, the simple answer is that, no, I do not believe there is anything the large manufacturers can do to bring in new gun owners in an overall slumping market. When anyone who could have been scared into buying a gun likely already has, and it will simply be about waiting for some time until more gun owners become of age and we have the next Liberal government pushing for gun control.

The more complicated answer, and one which was given to me by virtually every company I spoke with, goes something along the lines of... "We believe that we can bring new shooters to our brand by bringing out innovative products and solutions. Once they try us, they will likely buy our other products in the family."

Realistically, the most a company can hope for is to steal some market share from its competitors, while being at the mercy of the overall market for the larger driver of its business. (And I must give great credit to Vista's (VSTO) CEO for precisely discussing the concept on the company's latest conference call, although considering the stock is down 15%, I don't believe investors appreciated the truth.)

As to the second question, companies do support gun rights, but they do so through sponsoring other groups such as the NRA or women's groups. I simply believe there is too much political risk for a publicly traded company to go out and directly say, "Guns are not evil, get over it!"

So, Can Any New Products Move The Needle?

That's the million dollar question, is it not?

As I stated previously, the beauty of Shot Show is that you have the entire industry in one place, under one roof. The best way to think about the industry is that despite it being a fairly large industry, it is a very small community.

In my numerous meeting with executives from companies of various size, eventually the conversation turns to, "So what do you think about X, Y, or Z?" On multiple occasions, with both other executives and various dealers, the topic of Ruger came up.

Generally, very few people will have actual product issues. The company produces good-quality firearms, but you don't typically see gun buyers lining up outside of dealers to purchase the latest Ruger gun and willing to pay MSRP price. I believe - as many do - that the company is pigeonholed into the "Value" brand, which presents the issue.

Ruger makes a fine firearm, better than, say, your typical entry-level Hi-Point. The challenge is, why buy a Ruger when you can buy a Smith & Wesson for just a little bit more?

One concept I talk about when discussing gun ownership is "social risk." By this, I am talking about the risk of getting criticized for buying one brand over another. Why buy a BlackBerry (BB) when you can buy an Apple iPhone (AAPL)? It is simply more popular to buy a Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 9mm or a Glock 17 than a Ruger American Pistol. You simply don't have to justify why you bought a Glock or an M&P to your colleagues. For new gun owners, that is a huge issue. Want proof? Go into a gun store or ask any of your gun-owning friends that you want to buy a Hi-Point handgun. By all means, they are decent guns, but you are going to need to defend your choice.

At the same time, Smith & Wesson has shown that they are deeply committed to maintaining market share, and as such, have lowered prices on many firearms over the previous few years. All else being equal, gun owners would tend to go with a more well-known Smith & Wesson firearm. As such, Ruger is limited on the top as to the prices it can charge.

This is why I and many dealers I have spoken with were a bit shocked to find the Ruger 1911 Competition model priced at around $2,400 MSRP and at a dealer cost of around $1,800.

Don't get me wrong, it is a really nice gun, but none of the dealers I spoke with, including the ones I brought with me to Shot Show, planned on ordering one or thought it was a good price, especially when you can get a Smith & Wesson Performance Center 1911 for $300-500 less. $1,800-2400 for a 1911 puts you into a higher range which I think is difficult to crack.

Assuming a $2,000 street price, it is still below the "holy grail" guns for the tactical crowd, which are the Wilson Combat and Ed Brown guns. But it is however quite close to a Les Baer custom. If Ruger is targeting these buyers, unfortunately, they are going to spend $500-1000 more and get an Ed Brown or a Wilson Combat.

If Ruger is targeting the competitive shooter, the issue comes up that a typical USPSA or IDPA shooter is not going to be impressed with "Ruger" on the gun. At the same $2,000 or so, while it is not an SVI, Limcat, Brazos, or an Akai, you are much more likely to buy a gun from a smaller custom builder or a company like Dawson Precision, which produces a tuned gun for under $2,000 and typically found for around $1,600.

The real challenge is, it is a Ruger 1911 for about twice the price of a popular Springfield Armory, Kimber or Sig 1911.

I believe the correct price point for this gun, in Ruger's case, should be $1,500 street - about $100 more than the street price for the Smith & Wesson Performance Center 1911. At $1,500 it would be a much better value for a "semi-custom" gun and would be a nice step up from a $1,000 Sig, while at the same time, a very good value from other custom shops.

This I believe is also where Ruger has an issue in its product line - at the very least, product perception.

Ruger produces terrific rifles which I would love to own (I have a fairly long list). The Ruger Precision Rifles are all very highly rated, and even at full MSRP, are really good values. Many YouTube reviewers routinely compared them to guns from companies like AI (Accuracy International) which cost more than twice as much.

In that same product lineup you have the Ruger Precision Rimfire, a rimfire version of the RPR, which are very cool guns and, once again, great and accurate to shoot.

Lastly, there is also the newer Ruger PC Carbine, which was launched a few years ago and very well-received and a very popular gun.

There are lots of terrific products on the long gun side. The handgun side, however, is not that exciting.

Ruger was one of the first to the mass market with its pocket pistols, the Ruger LCP and the Ruger LC9. As a result, it was able to quickly gain sales. And then, the competitors came in and have continued to crush the market with newer models, further dropping the price.

The "bread and butter" offerings, as I like to call them, are the full- and compact-sized pistols that are the staple in every gun owner's safe. This would be the so-called popular mass market Glock 17/19, Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm, Sig P320, Beretta 92FS, H&K P30, H&K VP9, CZ 75, CZ P10c, Springfield XDm, or smaller, unique offerings like the Honor Guard 9mm, which I discussed in some of my previous articles.

In this case, Ruger has the Security 9 and Ruger American Pistol. Unfortunately, despite the Ruger American Pistol being a pretty decent gun, I have yet to see a post on my gun communities claiming... "Hey Guys, I just bought the Ruger American Pistol and it is AWESOME... you got to try it or go buy it!"

What is critically important, when you are not Glock - aka the Apple of the gun world with people lining up to buy ANYTHING you produce - you have to produce the best gun possible. The reason why is that unless you are Glock, Sig, H&K or CZ, which have cult-like followings, gun owners will do research, and you cannot have your mainstream offering be outperformed by a relative newcomer such as that Honor Guard 9mm.

Don't get me wrong, the Ruger SR1911 is a terrific value for a 1911 and the Mark IV pistol is great (albeit more expensive than competitors). The Ruger revolvers such as the GP100 are overbuilt tanks (this is good), and the SAO (Single Action Only) offerings are some of the best. Unfortunately, these markets are all tiny compared to the mainstream Combat/Duty pistol market. 95% of potential new gun owners out there are not going to go to the store and ask to buy a GP100 as their first gun to be used for home defense, and even if they do, the dealer is going to sell them a Glock 17 or a Sig P320 instead.

The Brand Issue

This all gets down to: I believe Ruger has a brand image problem.

Perhaps it is simply a product of the market environment in which we are in, but in the very short time frame the new products have been around, the street price on those guns has plummeted!

Take, for instance, the Ruger Precision Rifle. When the guns first came out, they were the only game in town in the "tactical, modular, bolt action" gun space. Dealers were able to get near full MSRP (around $1400) and were quite happy.

Today, you can find a Ruger Precision Rifle for under $800 on sites such as GrabAGun.

(Source: GrabAGun)

As a gun owner, I would be just slightly irritated to have paid $1300 or more for a gun now sold for under $800.

Of course, the challenge is that as soon as you find something that works, if it is a good idea, it will be copied and improved upon.

Enter the American Outdoor Brands' (AOBC) Thompson Center Performance Center T/C LRR, with an MSRP of $1,211 and a street price of around $1,000.

(Source: American Outdoor Brands)

Not stopping there, American Outdoor Brands is going after Ruger, where it is perhaps the most well-known.

(Source: American Outdoor Brands)

How about a more modern Ruger 10/22?

Enter the Thompson Center TCR22. It features a Magpul stock, longer sight radius, and a rail on top of the receiver. While the gun can use Ruger 10/22 accessories, Thompson Center has created their own magazines that solve one problem: the last round bolt hold open.

Invariably, Ruger is forced to lower prices to stay competitive. Unfortunately, such moves by both Ruger and Smith & Wesson make brick-and-mortar dealers mad.

Over the past week, I had a chance to speak with a few of my community vendors.

"Why don't you sell more Rugers?"

The answer was typically around, "Why should I?"

Once you get down to it, dealers are unhappy that by the time they would bring in the stock, an online retailer such as GrabAGun or Bud's Gun Shop will sell it for just a few dollars over cost. Most of all, such shops typically do not even take the inventory and have the guns dropped shipped from distributors to the local dealer wherever the customer wants to do the transfer.

The biggest sticking point with the dealers I spoke with is the lack of the company (and not just Ruger) enforcing a MAP policy. MAP is minimum advertised price. With a MAP policy, smaller dealers would be on an equal playing field with online dealers. As a result, they would not be as afraid of the manufacturer dumping inventory through distributors and driving price down to the point where it is cheaper for a brick-and-mortar dealer to go on Gunbroker to purchase the handgun than it is to buy it from a distributor.

Who has a MAP policy and strongly enforces it? Sig Sauer - a company that has been enjoying great success in the gun world and is loved by both gun owners and dealers alike.

Of course, this does get into the discussion of distribution models, and perhaps a discussion for a different article or in a different forum.

Bottom Line

Overall, it was another good show for Ruger. The company came out with some good products that people will be excited about. Those products, however, are typically on the long gun side - which, as we know, are at near-decade low levels. Most of all, they are products that are catered towards experienced gun owners and not the broader "newbies" who have been opening up their wallets in the last 5 years.

The new products did have a positive impact in raising the average selling price. At the same time, we have to keep in mind that Rugers and Smith & Wesson give away a lot of free guns. Typically, these are deals such as buy X of this gun, get 1 free. And generally, these free guns were accounted as "selling expenses" on the income statement.

With the adoption of ASC 606, these free guns are now accounted as part of "Costs of Goods Sold." As such, this will raise the production costs and lower the margins on the financial statements. As a result, some analysts may not be aware and may adjust targets accordingly.

(Source: Ruger 10-Q)

Those free guns were always there... what is merely different is how they are now accounted for and how it appears in the financial results.

(Source: Ruger 10-Q)

Going forward, I believe this will make it easier to see the health of the company and the demand for products, as the prices they are sold for and the number of free products being given away are going to show up in the same place.

Bottom line, as I told the team, "Ruger is boring" - and generally, at least for investors, that is a good thing.

I do, however, see challenges in the future. Time and time again, we see that with regard to anything innovative or potentially market-changing, Ruger is going to be copied and will not be able to have the market to itself.

These meteoric rises in popularity and subsequent price crashes, however, are really irritating dealers, who may be forced to be stuck with inventory on which they are now upside down. The subsequent problem for the dealers is that, well, "It's a Ruger" - a firearm that has to be sold and not a gun that someone is typically going to come in asking for.

Is MAP pricing the solution? Or, is it launching a line of premium products which would act as Halo products (with or without the Ruger name)? Or, perhaps as simple as launching more "cool" mainstream offerings that people can be excited about? (Ruger Precision Rifle is certainly cool, but very few people will ever go shoot past 100 yards - these guns are meant for 500 yards+).

In any case, investors have plenty to be happy with, even if the gun guys inside us all may not.

I hope this was helpful and look forward to your comments.

Next, we will take a look at American Outdoor Brands.

