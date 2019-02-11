Economy | Market Outlook | Podcasts

The Wolf Street Report: February 10, 2019

Includes: CARZ
by: Wolf Richter
Summary

The new battle to the death in the auto industry.

Auto makers will face the loss of control over core technologies and the commodification of vehicles they market.

Pent-up demand for high-priced luxury cars in the era of Carmageddon is a tricky thing, especially when tax credits phase out.

Pent-up demand for high-priced luxury cars in the era of Carmageddon is a tricky thing, especially when tax credits phase out. Read… Carmageddon for Tesla Model 3: US Deliveries Plunge 55% to 60% from Q4, Laid-off Delivery Employees tell Reuters

