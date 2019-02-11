National Beverage Corp. And Its Real Value

Summary

The fifth-largest soft drink company in the U.S. produces LaCroix sparkling water, which has recently challenged big soft drink competition.

The company has some lawsuits against it, which have negatively affected the stock price.

Company fundamentals and long-term growth have been excellent.

Despite the lawsuits, is this company still a solid play for long-term and short-term investors?

Factual evidence tells about the real value vs. stock price.