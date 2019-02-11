National Beverage Corp. And Its Real Value

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) makes soft drinks and juices. Some of its brands include Faygo, LaCroix sparkling water, Shasta, Rip It energy drinks, Mr. Pure and Everfresh juices. The majority of sales is made from LaCroix sparkling water.
It mostly distributes in the USA among a wide variety of supermarkets, small grocers, convenience stores, gas stations, and discount dollar stores. It also distributes to hotels, hospitals, schools, and airlines. The company is fully involved in the processing of its products from start to finish. It procures the raw ingredients, makes concentrates, and produces the end product in 12 of its U.S. production facilities.
On the surface, National Beverage Corp. seems like a good investment since it offers food products that should continue to sell even during an economic downturn. The brands it sells are targeted to certain groups including health-minded, budget-minded, teens, and kids. The company is diversified through various brands, a dozen production facilities, and sold through a wide variety of stores. Some of the retail stores can be seen below.