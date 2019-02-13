Public Storage Is Overvalued With 33% Downside To Fair Value

PSA is priced for perfection at a 5.2% cap rate compared to the 7% cap rate we see as fair value. This implies a 33% downside.

The short thesis

The self-storage sector is heading for some fundamental troubles with historic oversupply. We project a significant uptick in vacancy for the whole sector followed by significant concessions in rent to try to maintain tenancy. Among the publicly-traded REITs, we think Public Storage (PSA) will be hit the hardest due to its weaker operating performance and its valuation. PSA is still priced for perfection despite a rough outlook. It trades at a razor thin cap rate above treasury yields and simply doesn’t have room for error.

Let us begin with the fundamental outlook as that is the basis for our bearish view on the sector.

Extreme supply

2017 was the highest supply year for self-storage and it was then surpassed by 2018 which brought record completions of roughly 70mm square feet. 2019 is projected by Marcus and Millichap to be the second-highest supply year in recent history.

Three major supply years in a row are often bad for the real estate sector as it is challenging for demand to keep up.

When the supply is put into perspective with demand, I believe it looks even scarier as demand growth looks rather anemic going forward. Since the U.S. is already 10 years into an expansion, household formation has largely run its cyclical course, meaning the majority of demand will be tied to population growth and population growth is quite slow. For the 5-year period from 2019 to 2023, the US is expected to grow its population by just 3%.

Note that this is not 3% per year, but rather for the whole period.

This is nowhere near enough to absorb the new supply of 2017-2019 which is projected to come in at 11.4% of existing supply. Consequently, supply relative to demand, as measured by square feet per capita will increase by 11.8% from 2015 to 2019 on average in the U.S. Note the different time frame. This data is hard to come by and this is the time frame Marcus and Millichap put out.

There are only 2 markets where supply is projected to decrease relative to demand while in others, such as Denver and NYC, supply is outpacing demand by over 20%.

As a $41B company, Public Storage has exposure to just about every self-storage submarket, so its supply growth will likely come in roughly similar to the U.S. average.

Source: SNL Financial

PSA's biggest markets are L.A., San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Washington DC.

L.A. and San Francisco are among the lower supply growth areas while DC and NYC are among the higher supply growth areas. Chicago is already oversupplied which is why it was their worst performing market with same-store NOI declines over 8% in 2018.

Impact on profits

Since 2018 was the big supply year, followed closely by what is projected in 2019, I would argue the supply surge has not yet hit PSA’s numbers. This idea is supported by its relatively stable occupancy over the past few years (consistently between 93% and 95%).

Source: Data from SNL Financial, author-generated graph

With roughly flat occupancy (excluding seasonality of 2Q and 3Q being stronger), almost all of PSA’s same-store NOI growth has come from rental rate growth. However, this too has trailed off in recent years resulting in a disappointing trend.

Source: Data from SNL Financial, author-generated graph

I believe what has happened is that rental rate is approaching the breaking point. Self-storage is rarely a necessity for the customer in the way that apartments are a necessity. People need somewhere to live, but they don’t need somewhere to store their extra stuff. People merely want to store their extra stuff and there is a limit to how much people will pay for this service.

Self-storage has had a phenomenal run with decades of rent growth which were made possible by the large consumer surplus that existed 20 years ago. To be clear, I am referring to the value of the storage to the consumer beyond what they had to pay for it. However, as the rental rate growth exceeded the rate of growth in value of the product, much of the consumer surplus has been used up. Going forward, I see little room for rent growth beyond inflation.

Ordinarily, the fullness of rental rates would simply result in a period of low growth, but due to the unprecedented supply boom, I think it will result in significant negative growth.

The math is quite simple. Supply growth is exceeding demand growth by a large margin. Occupancy is likely to drop and given the lack of concentration in the self-storage industry, landlords will begin fighting for tenants with large concessions. Dropping occupancy combined with rent cuts in the form of concessions means significantly lower NOI.

The era of strong same-store NOI for the sector has come to a close, yet self-storage properties are valued higher than at any point in recent history.

Cap rate math

I want to take a bit to discuss the difference between a cap rate valuation and an absolute valuation. It makes sense that self-storage properties would be at a higher absolute valuation than they have been historically because NOI is higher than it has been in history. However, a cap rate valuation is the price of the property relative to its NOI. In other words, the magnitude of NOI should have no bearing on cap rate. Instead, cap rates should be based on future growth.

With the benefit of hindsight, it is clear that self-storage properties should have traded at very low cap rates 10 years ago as they had so much growth ahead of them. Today, given the oversupply, weak population growth and full rental rates, I believe self-storage should trade at a reasonably high cap rate to reflect the weak growth outlook.

However, self-storage properties are trading at the lowest cap rate they have been at in decades.

This doesn’t make sense given that its growth is significantly diminished relative to where it has been. I think this is clear mispricing and it could be the result of backward-looking models that are extrapolating recent growth as a run-rate. I don’t think anyone who is looking at the fundamentals actually believes the past decade of growth will repeat. At today’s price of $208.03 (intraday 2/6/19), we can calculate PSA’s cap rate on LTM NOI.

Source: SNL Financial

PSA is trading significantly more expensively than the rest of the sector at a roughly 5.2% cap rate (derived by applying market price to the average of the last 12 months in the chart above).

This cap rate bakes in substantial future growth and given my outlook for the sector, I feel PSA is significantly overvalued.

PSA trades at a 7.2% premium to its NAV which exceeds that of either the REIT index or the self-storage index.

Source: SNL Financial

Beyond valuation, I find Public Storage to be weaker than its peers as it has consistently underperformed with lower growth rates.

Slower growth

Following are the same-store NOI growth charts for CubeSmart (CUBE) and Extra Space (EXR) over the same time period as was shown for PSA earlier in this article. Note that in nearly every period, CUBE and EXR come in roughly 100 to 500 basis points better than PSA.

Source: SNL Financial

Source: SNL Financial

I have also been disappointed with Public Storage’s balance sheet management.

Suboptimal balance sheet

I am anticipating significant pushback here as PSA’s balance sheet is well regarded and is likely the reason why many are so comfortable owning the name. Public Storage has an A rating from S&P and an A2 rating from Moody’s.

Source: SNL Financial

These are great ratings and are among the best of all REITs. From a safety perspective PSA is rock solid. I don’t foresee any event that would cause them to have a solvency issue. Even in extreme scenarios their balance sheet would likely be fine.

However, ratings only judge the safety of a balance sheet and care little about the efficiency. There is a correct level of leverage that optimizes risk-adjusted returns to shareholders and the correct level is not 0% leverage nor is it the 3.5% debt to capital at which PSA sits. The correct level of leverage varies by property type, diversification and a bunch of other factors, but it is generally somewhere in the 15% to 35% range.

I believe PSA is leaving substantial returns on the table by being underlevered. Capital has to come from somewhere and when they are not utilizing debt, it comes from preferreds and/or common shares. For the past 5 years, interest rates have been extremely low which gives large well-established REITs the ability to borrow at historically cheap rates. Other companies locked in debt at rates as low as 3% and 4% was readily available for most of the time period and remains available to companies with strong balance sheets like PSA. Public Storage failed to take advantage of this cheap capital, instead opting for a slew of preferreds with coupons ranging from 4.9% to 7.25%; a good 200-300 basis points more expensive than debt.

Source: SNL Financial

PSA could have also used debt to reduce its share count which would have amplified gains to shareholders.

The media discusses the use of debt for share buybacks as if it is evil and dangerous causing a maligned perspective of the concept. In reality, debt is merely a tool and there are good ways to use this tool.

Extra Space has a healthy use of leverage with debt to capital of 29% (data from SNL Financial).

CubeSmart had debt to capital of 23% (data from SNL Financial).

EXR and CUBE have done it right. They took advantage of the low interest rate environment and used a conservative amount of leverage to the benefit of their shareholders and both have materially outperformed PSA.

Source: SNL Financial

While PSA's balance sheet may appear more conservative, I don't believe it is better positioned for a downturn than the balance sheets of EXR and CUBE. The more expensive financing of PSA's preferreds will remain more expensive in a downturn. From a solvency perspective, all 3 companies look quite resilient, so I don't see advantage there except in the most extreme of downturns.

The scenario in which PSA would have advantage is if interest rates go extremely high and stay there for an extended period of time. Eventually, EXR and CUBE would have to refinance their debt at the higher rates, while PSA's preferred financing is perpetual.

Summary of short thesis

Public Storage is deeply overvalued at a cap rate of 5.2%. We feel this valuation is undeserved given its continuous underperformance relative to peers operationally as measured by same-store NOI growth and financially with a suboptimal balance sheet. Note that cap rates and NAV are leverage neutral valuation metrics so the low leverage does not justify the extreme valuation.

We believe a proper cap rate for Public Storage would be closer to 7% which implies a share price of about $140 as seen in the NAV table from earlier in the article (~33% upside for a short). A 7% cap rate is typical of REIT property types that have slow forward growth rates and self-storage appears to be headed for slow growth in the long run.

In the near to medium term, the outlook is substantially worse with massive oversupply threatening occupancy and invoking rent concessions to entice tenancy. This could catalyze the fall in PSA’s market price once it starts to hit the numbers. I am anticipating further weakness in 4Q18 and possibly negative same-store NOI starting in 2019.

Risks to shorting

In addition to the typical risks of asymmetry involved in shorting, I want to discuss the unpredictability of self-storage demand.

Most sectors have clear drivers, but self-storage is a bit more nebulous. Household formation stimulates demand as people will often use a storage facility to aid in the moving process. Oddly, negative household formation also stimulates demand as consolidation of households means people have less space for their stuff. It is simultaneously cyclical and countercyclical making it hard to discern future demand based on economic data.

There is also a cultural component to self-storage demand that is difficult to predict. Millennials are known for preferring experiences to material things and therefore may have less need for storage than previous generations. On the flip side, millennials are starting families which increases rates of moving and therefore demand for storage.

Nearly every factor can be seen as either a positive or negative for self-storage demand and it is really difficult to discern which side of the equation will dominate. The only clear driver is population growth and that looks fairly anemic, so I am inclined to think demand will be somewhat weak. That being said, there is enough unpredictability to demand that it remains possible that some factor will cause a surge in demand that is large enough to overcome the supply hurdle. If this happens, PSA would likely perform reasonably well and shorts could be hurt. Such a demand surge would restore PSA's former growth rate, thereby justifying its high multiple. I suspect it would maintain its multiple and the stock would go up with FFO/share in addition to shorts having to cover the dividend. This could result in about 10% losses per year for shorts for the duration of the demand surge.

Occasionally, liquidity can be an issue for shorts as portions of the float are not available to short. While this is something to keep an eye on, it should be less of a problem with PSA as it a very large REIT with high float and a currently low short interest.

Disclosure: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accept responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PSA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.