argenx: The Future Leader In The Autoimmune And Oncology Markets

argenx is one of the most attractive stocks in the biotech industry today. My sum of the parts price target is $153 per share.

argenx (ARGX) is one of the most interesting stories in biotech today. ARGX-113, or efgartigimod, was the clinical candidate that sparked my interest as the company reported very convincing proof of concept results in generalized myasthenia gravis last year. But myasthenia gravis is just one of the many indications argenx is targeting with efgartigimod. To date, the company has reported positive results from a phase 2 study in immune thrombocytopenia and initial positive results from a small open-label study in pemphigus vulgaris. The company claims these are just "beachhead" indications with the potential to expand to other rare autoimmune diseases. "Beachhead" is used as the term because, for example, myasthenia gravis opens the door for additional neuromuscular indications.

argenx also reported positive results of ARGX-110 or cusatuzumab in newly diagnosed AML patients in late 2017 and updated results from an expanded patient cohort in November and December 2018 at the ASH conference. The results were convincing enough for the company to sign an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) in late 2018. Argenx also has collaborations with other big pharma companies, including AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), LEO Pharma, Staten Biotechnology, and Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG).

I believe argenx is a buy, and my price target is $153. I believe the risk/reward is skewed to the long side and that the upside potential in the next 2-3 years is more significant for the following reasons:

Most of the valuation is based on efgartigimod and just on the indications where the company has reported positive proof of concept results.

Clinical de-risking significantly increases the valuation of each product candidate. For example, the value of efgartigimod goes up by 67% on phase 3 success and FDA approval in each late-stage indication.

I conservatively do not assign any value on the company's pre-proof of concept assets, nor do I assign value on additional indications for efgartigimod or cusatuzumab. This represents a downside cushion for the stock and a path to additional and potentially meaningful value creation.

value The phenomenon called the post-earnings announcement drift, which I would modify and call it a post-trial readout drift. The post-earnings drift is a known phenomenon where a stock tends to rise further after the initial reaction to a positive earnings report. I believe the same can be said for development-stage biotech stocks, which are not generating revenues, but which are reporting results from clinical trials. The phenomenon was clear for argenx in late 2017/1H 2018 period, as evidenced by the continued upside after the initial upside reaction after efgartigimod's positive phase 2 results in myasthenia gravis. I believe the market did not fully appreciate the positive developments since those positive results, such as the positive phase 2 results of efgartigimod in ITP, positive initial results from a small phase 2 study in pemphigus vulgaris and positive results of cusatuzumab in AML, followed by the collaboration with J&J.

I believe investors have not fully grasped the upside potential of the company's two lead assets, not just in the currently targeted indications but also in future indications, as well as the potential value of argenx's drug discovery platform and early-stage partnerships. This is why I see more upside for the stock despite the solid gains it delivered since going public in 2017.

Company overview

argenx is a clinical stage biotech company "developing a deep pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer." The company aims to have first-in-class or best-in-class products against known, but complex targets in order to treat diseases with significant unmet need. argenx's SIMPLE Antibody Platform is based on the powerful llama immune system and its three Fc engineering technologies are designed to expand the therapeutic index of product candidates. First, an explanation of what are antibodies (explained by argenx, emphasis added):

Antibodies are large, Y-shaped proteins that are part of the human immune system and are designed to identify and neutralize pathogens such as bacteria, viruses or cancer cells. Human antibodies are made up of several distinct parts with complementary functions: the upper parts of the Y, or "Fab arms", recognize potential harmful agents, or antigens, by binding via the "V (variable) regions"; the Fc region, at the base of the Y, alerts and attracts cells from the immune system to eliminate the pathogens.

And why is argenx using llama antibodies? The above-mentioned V-regions of llama and human antibodies are virtually identical, and disease targets differ substantially between humans and llamas. argenx discovered that combining these two findings during immunization leads to a "phenomenal immune reaction of llamas against the disease targets and to the production of an enormous variety of human-like antibodies."

I will cover the most important candidates later, but it's worth noting that argenx has delivered positive proof of concept results of efgartigimod in generalized myasthenia gravis, or gMG, positive proof of concept results in immune thrombocytopenia or ITP, and positive results in a small, open-label pemphigus vulgaris study as well as very promising results of cusatuzumab in newly diagnosed AML patients. Efgartigimod is wholly-owned while cusatuzumab was partnered with J&J in late 2018.

In addition to these two candidates, argenx has an active drug discovery platform and collaborations with AbbVie, LEO Pharma, Staten Biotechnology, and Shire.

Source: argenx investor presentation

argenx is based in the Netherlands and Belgium but conducted a Nasdaq IPO in May 2017 and formed a U.S. subsidiary in Boston.

Efgartigimod (ARGX-113) is targeting several areas with high unmet need

Efgartigimod (ARGX-113) is the main reason I took interest in argenx. This is the kind of an asset I want a biotech company to have - a potentially powerful drug able to treat several orphan diseases and addressing a significant unmet need.

Efgartigimod utilizes argenx's ABDEG engineering technology and is designed to block recycling IgG antibodies, which results in their removal from circulation. The company believes that this approach presents potential benefits in diseases like myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris. These benefits include improved time of onset, increased magnitude, and duration of therapeutic benefit and a more favorable safety and tolerability profile.

I like the straightforward approach here - for the drug to work, it needs to reduce the level of IgG antibodies. There are four classes of IgG antibodies (IgG1, IgG2, IgG3, and IgG4) and efgartigimod has shown the ability to significantly reduce the levels of all four classes, in healthy volunteers, gMG patients, ITP patients, and pemphigus vulgaris patients. Therefore, I believe it is reasonably likely to work in such a way in other diseases where clearing IgG antibodies is the main way for patients to benefit.

Source: argenx presentation

The three initial diseases argenx is targeting are driven by pathogenic auto-antibodies of one or more of these four IgG classes - in MG, the large majority of patients have auto-antibodies of the IgG1 and IgG3 classes, in ITP, they mainly consist of the IgG1 class, and in PV, IgG1 and IgG4 class. So, efgartigimod works as an immune suppressant, but there are several immunosuppressants already approved. What makes efgartigimod different is that it acts in a highly selective manner by reducing IgG antibody levels and leaving levels of antibodies of the immunoglobulin A, or IgA, immunoglobulin M, or IgM, and immunoglobulin D, or IgD, types and all components of the innate immune system intact.

There appears to be a strong scientific rationale for the use of this approach in the three mentioned diseases, and the fact efgartigimod is leaving other parts of the immune system intact represents a potential advantage over other therapies. Let's see how efgartigimod did in the phase 2, proof of concept trial in MG.

Myasthenia gravis - the first blockbuster opportunity

From argenx's 2017 annual report:

Myasthenia gravis, or MG, is an autoimmune disorder associated with muscle weakness that is triggered by IgG auto-antibodies. These antibodies attack critical signaling proteins at the junction between nerve and muscle cells, thereby impairing their communication signals. The muscle weakness associated with MG usually presents initially in ocular muscles and can then spread into a generalized form affecting multiple muscles. As MG becomes generalized it affects muscles in the neck and jaw, causing problems in speaking, chewing and swallowing. It can also cause weakness in skeletal muscles leading to problems with limb function. In the most severe cases, respiratory function can be weakened to be point of becoming life-threatening. These respiratory crises occur at least once in the lives of approximately 15-20% of MG patients.

The U.S. prevalence of MG is estimated at approximately 20 cases per 100,000. The MG population in the U.S. is estimated at 64,000 patients, of which 55,000 are suffering from generalized MG. Similar prevalence rates are observed in Europe.

The current standard of care includes cholinesterase inhibitors (pyridostigmine), followed by corticosteroids and immunosuppressants. Corticosteroids are associated with a number of significant side effects (weight gain, diabetes, hypertension, osteoporosis, depression) while the side effects of immunosuppressants include weakness, transaminase elevations, neutropenia, acute deep venous thrombosis, and the incidence of cancer.

As MG becomes more advanced, patients can be treated with IVIg and plasmapheresis, and both approaches also have significant side effects. IVIg treatment results in a large increase in the number of IgG antibodies in circulation, and it is associated with side effects such as myalgia, headache, nausea, impaired kidney function or kidney disease, and even life-threatening complications such as pulmonary edema, acute kidney dysfunction or stroke in elderly patients. Plasmapheresis is associated with thrombotic events, bleeding, catheter occlusion, infection, hypotension, and arrhythmias. These two approaches (IVIg and plasmapheresis) add to the healthcare system's cost burden - the average short-term cost for utilizing IVIg or plasmapheresis for MG crisis is $78.8K and $101.1K per patient, respectively (source: argenx 2017 annual report). In addition to these MG crises, some patients receive chronic IVIg or plasmapheresis for which they require frequent hospitalizations.

And finally, Alexion's (ALXN) Soliris was recently approved for the treatment of MG, and Soliris treatment can cost approximately $700,000 per patient a year. Soliris also does not address all aspects of the disease and is only approved for relapsed/refractory patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. This patient population is limited to 10-15% of the existing gMG population worldwide. Soliris being able to capture solid market share in a few quarters on the market (and in a limited patient population) shows the unmet need in this patient population - Soliris' annualized net sales run rate in Q4 is above $500 million.

Source: Alexion presentation

As you can see, there are several treatment options, and these options do not come close to fully addressing the unmet need, nor do they work in all patients. I estimate the size of the addressable worldwide market to $15 billion, based on the prevalence numbers and an estimated treatment cost of efgartigimod of around $100,000 per patient per year (55,000 patients in the U.S. and at least 100,000 patients in Europe times $100,000 per patient). I think that the cost of above-mentioned treatments justifies that assumption, though I am not counting on efgartigimod achieving very high market penetration rates as it is unlikely to be used as first-line therapy - after all, it's being studied on top of standard of care. I also believe the annual price per patient could be higher than $100,000.

Argenx conducted a phase 2 proof of concept study in MG patients and published the initial results in December 2017 and full results in April 2018. The study enrolled 24 patients, with half receiving the drug and the other half placebo. The drug was well-tolerated in all patients, with most adverse events characterized as mild and not deemed to be drug-related (no grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events were reported).

Source: argenx presentation

Efgartigimod treatment resulted in a strong clinical improvement over placebo, measured by all four predefined efficacy scales during the entire duration of the trial. 83% of patients treated with efgartigimod achieved a clinically meaningful response - at least a two-point reduction from baseline in MG-ADL scale for a period of six consecutive weeks, which compares very favorably to 25% of patients on placebo (p=0.0391). Clinical benefit was maximized one week after the administration of the last dose. Increasing differentiation was observed with increasing MG-ADL and QMG thresholds.

Source: argenx presentation

argenx also found that disease improvement was correlated with the reduction in pathogenic IgG levels, which further supports the scientific rationale.

Source: argenx presentation

Immunogenicity is a potential issue with the use of efgartigimod and positive anti-drug antibodies, or ADAs were detected in a limited number of patients in the MG phase 2 trial as well as in the phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers. However, the majority of ADA signals were just above the detection limit and typically found once or twice during the course of the trial, and they had no apparent effect on efgartigimod pharmacokinetics or pharmacodynamics.

argenx recently started dosing patients in a phase 3 trial. The placebo-controlled 26-week trial is expected to evaluate the efficacy of a 10 mg/kg dose of efgartigimod (this is the dose used in the phase 2 trial) in approximately 150 gMG patients, including both AChR autoantibody positive and AChR autoantibody negative patients. Patients can also roll over into an open-label extension study for a period of one year.

Now, let's compare the phase 3 and phase 2 trials to observe the changes and estimate the likelihood of success.

The only significant difference compared to the phase 2 trial is the duration of the study - 26 weeks in the phase 3 trial compared to three weeks of dosing (a total of four doses) with 8 weeks of follow up in the phase 2 trial. There is always uncertainty regarding the outcomes of subsequent trials when the design is changed, but based on efgartigimod's mechanism of action, I don't think there should be issues with the study's duration. The goal of the drug is to lower IgG levels, and it should do so successfully over a longer period of time. I actually think the longer duration may turn some non-responders into responders, as it may take longer for some patients to show a response.

There is also one difference that I wanted to emphasize, but that has no actual effect on the probability of success of the phase 3 trial. As I mentioned above, the phase 3 trial is also enrolling AChR autoantibody negative patients, and the phase 2 study didn't include them. However, argenx received FDA agreement to include them, but they are not going to be part of the primary efficacy analysis and will not affect efgartigimod's chances of success. This can be clearly seen in the phase 3 trial protocol. There is only one out of five secondary endpoints that include this part of the population.

Regarding the confidence in the study's success, I believe the probability of success is quite high based on the scientific evidence of what's driving the disease (pathogenic IgG auto-antibodies) and efgartigimod showing in phase 1 and phase 2 trials in three different indications it successfully reduces IgG levels (and of all four IgG classes) as well as showing significant efficacy in the phase 2 trial. The real question, as I see it, will be how high the response rate will be since efficacy was established in a small phase 2 study and what the safety profile will look like. Another reason to expect success in the phase 3 study is the supportive data from a competitor using a similar approach (same target but a different antibody shape) - UCB's rozanolixizumab was successful in a phase 2 MG study and progressing to phase 3 in 2H 2019.

I will write more about rozanolixizumab and another potential competitor later in the article, but to be clear, I believe efgartigimod can differentiate on both efficacy and safety and that MG will be its first blockbuster indication.

As I stated above, I estimate the total worldwide addressable market to $15 billion. I am estimating efgartigimod peak sales in the $1.5 billion to $2.3 billion range, or 10-15% market share, based on market size/pricing assumptions laid out earlier in the article. These estimates translate to a present value of $80 to $134 per share. Actual market share based on my pricing assumptions could be lower since I only included the U.S. and the EU. Other markets could represent upside to these expectations, assuming similar market share is achieved in other territories, such as China, rest of Asia, Latin America.

Source: author's estimates

The gMG indication in its current state is not enough to justify the current valuation at the low end of the range, but there is actually some upside based on the high end of the valuation range (approximately 20% upside to $134 based on the current share price), and efgartigimod has additional room for value creation based on de-risking in the phase 3 trial and FDA approval and passage of time adds 15% to the valuation each year. So, successful phase 3 results and FDA/EMA approval would increase the value of this indication to a $154-257 range in 2021, based on the same peak sales estimates. Additional upside is possible based on better-than-expected market uptake (and of course, downside if the drug doesn't do well commercially) and on the above-mentioned opportunities in markets outside of the U.S. and EU.

I believe that the gMG indication alone represents an exciting opportunity for argenx, though it is not really a near-term driver of additional shareholder value creation - news flow around this indication will be light going forward since the phase 3 trial just started recently, and we won't see the results until 2020 (the clinicaltrials.gov protocol suggests a phase 3 readout in June 2020). But argenx has other and catalysts between now and then, and mid-2020 isn't too far away.

Immune thrombocytopenia - another significant opportunity

This is the second indication argenx is targeting with efgartigimod and a second blockbuster opportunity.

Immune thrombocytopenia, or ITP, is a bleeding disorder caused by an autoimmune reaction in which a patient develops antibodies that attack and destroy their own platelets, which are blood cells that help blood to clot, or their own platelet-forming cells. ITP, which develops for no known reason, is differentiated from secondary immune thrombocytopenia, which is associated with other illnesses. ITP affects approximately 72,000 patients in the U.S. with the combined US/EU market coming close to 200,000 patients.

argenx estimates the addressable patient population in the U.S. to around 27,000 patients - these are patients who do not respond or had inadequate response or are intolerant to prior treatment. This puts the combined US/EU market to around 80,000 patients.

Current treatments are focused on either reducing the autoimmune activity-causing platelet destruction and allowing them to recover on their own, or directly stimulating platelet production with specific growth factors. Less severe patients are treated with corticosteroids and immunosuppressants, which are, as mentioned in the MG section of the article, associated with significant side effects. For more severe ITP, splenectomy is sometimes used (though it is in rapid decline). Patients with severe ITP are usually offered IVIg first or plasmapheresis to a lesser extent. IVIg can raise the platelet count in a few days in most patients, but the effect is usually transient and is associated with many adverse events mentioned in the MG part of the article, and the cost burden is also similar to use in MG.

Production of platelets in patients refractory to other treatments can be stimulated by romiplostim (Nplate) or eltrombopag (Promacta), but these therapies do not address the underlying cause of the disease - the destruction of platelets by the immune system. Despite being approved as last-line therapy for ITP, Nplate and Promacta have generated $717 million and $1.17 billion in global net sales in 2017, respectively (though Promacta's label includes other indications). This leads me to believe that efgartigimod's peak sales potential in ITP is in excess of $1 billion and up to $1.5 billion. I think these estimates could prove conservative if trial results are excellent.

And finally, Rigel's (RIGL) Tavalisse (fostamatinib) was approved in 2018 for adult patients refractory to a previous treatment, but the observed efficacy in the phase 3 trials was very modest, and I don't think this is a meaningful competitor to efgartigimod, though Rigel will probably carve outs its small part of the market.

argenx recently completed a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 trial in 36 ITP patients who have platelet counts lower than 30x109/L and who are stable on the standard of care treatment - corticosteroids, immunosuppressants and/or thrombopoietin receptor agonists. Patients were randomly assigned to three arms, 12 patients each with all three arms receiving standard of care treatment. One arm received 5mg/kg efgartigimod, the second arm 10mg/kg efgartigimod and the third arm received placebo. Patients received one dose per week for three weeks (total of four doses) with a follow-up period of 21 weeks and a one-year open-label extension study where patients can be re-dosed with efgartigimod. The primary endpoint of the study was to evaluate safety and tolerability and secondary objectives include evaluation of efficacy - platelet count, use of rescue treatment and bleeding events, PK, PD, and immunogenicity.

The results were positive, and the company plans to advance efgartigimod to a phase 3 trial, but the market responded by sending shares lower in September after the initial excitement. The culprit was the company's disclosure that efgartigimod-treated patients experienced more bleeding events than placebo-treated patients. This can be considered a concerning trend if not put in proper context. I want to go over the actual results first and will deal with bleeding rates later.

The safety and tolerability profile of efgartigimod is a potential differentiator on its own in ITP and other potential indications. It has been well tolerated with the treatment-emergent adverse event profile similar to placebo. There were 4 discontinuations in the placebo arm and 2 patients taking efgartigimod discontinued treatment. Notice that there are more headaches in the placebo arm (the importance of which is covered later in the competition section).

Source: argenx presentation

Clinically meaningful improvements in platelet counts have been observed in both efgartigimod arms - 46% in each arm versus 25% in the placebo arm, which is near the upper end of the range observed in previous trials (0% to 28% according to management comments on the investor call). The response rate climbed to 58% in the open-label extension part of the trial and to 67% in the most recent update (at ASH in December 2018).

Source: argenx presentation

It is worth noting that enrollment in this part of the trial was well balanced with 33% of placebo patients entering the study and 67% efgartigimod patients and that best responders to efgartigimod were ineligible to enroll. The open-label extension phase of the trial was added mid-trial, so many patients were not eligible to enter, thus reducing the number of available patients. It is entirely possible and likely that longer-term treatment with efgartigimod would result in improved response rates.

Other noteworthy data points:

IgG reductions in both treatment arms mirror those observed in the phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and the phase 2 trial in myasthenia gravis.

The magnitude of IgG reductions correlates with treatment response.

And now, we come to the part which brought the stock down more than 20% from its highs in September. The company reported in its offering prospectus that more patients receiving efgartigimod had bleeding events compared to placebo. However, these concerns were overblown back in September and put to rest when the company presented additional phase 2 data at ASH in December.

1. There were no severe bleeding events in any patient in the phase 2 trial. Only mild bleeding events were reported in efgartigimod's 10mg/kg arm and mild and moderate bleeding events in the 5mg/kg and placebo arm. Additionally, all bleeding events were not considered related to the study drug.

Source: argenx presentation

2. The incidence of bleeding events was reduced by efgartigimod treatment, as assessed by the WHO bleeding scale. Separation from placebo is seen as early as the third dose in the 10mg/kg arm.

Source: argenx presentation

3. The incidence of bleeding events in the skin was reduced by efgartigimod as assessed by the ITP-BAT bleeding scale, with no clear signal of bleeding events in the mucosa or organs in either treatment arm.

Source: argenx presentation

4. Efgartigimod treatment resulted in clear correlation between platelet count improvement, IgG reductions, and bleeding event reductions.

Additionally, I believe that longer-term use will lead to improvement in response rates and reduced bleeding events, as evidenced by the responder rate increasing to 67% in the open-label extension phase of the trial.

Overall, I am very encouraged by the phase 2 results and believe the likelihood of success in the phase 3 trial is high given the strong results in the phase 2 study and the open-label extension phase showing the longer-term effects of treatment in both efgartigimod-treated patients and placebo patients rolling over into this extension phase. And like in the gMG trial, we have positive proof of concept results from a competitor - rozanolixizumab's interim phase 2 results were positive (once again, more on the competition later in the article).

So, what is the peak sales potential of efgartigimod in ITP? I think it is at least similar to the peak sales potential in gMG. Looking at the commercial success of last-line drugs like Nplate and Promacta and them being able to generate $1.8 billion in combined sales (and their sales are growing and haven't peaked yet), I think efgartigimod should be able to generate $1 billion to $1.5 billion in annual sales at peak. This translates to $46 to $76 per share for this indication.

Source: author's estimates

The path to additional value creation is quite similar to gMG, with the only difference being the peak sales levels and this indication being one year behind gMG. Successful phase 3 results and approval along with passage of time increase the value of this indication from $46-76 to $102-168 in 2022.

Pemphigus Vulgaris

Pemphigus Vulgaris, or PV, is an autoimmune disorder associated with mucosal and skin blisters that lead to pain, difficulty swallowing and skin infection. This chronic, potentially life-threatening disease is triggered by IgG autoantibodies targeting desmoglein-1 and -3, which are present on the surface of keratinocytes and important for cell-to-cell adhesion in the epithelium. Auto-antibodies targeting desmogleins result in loss of cell adhesion, the primary cause of blister formation in PV. Similar to MG and ITP, disease severity correlates with the number of pathogenic IgGs targeting desmogleins.

Corticosteroids are used as first-line therapy, sometimes in combination with immunosuppressants. Patients not well-controlled may then receive IVIg or Rituxan. The risks of these therapies have been outlined earlier in the article and show that the treatment approach is very similar to MG and ITP. Even with IVIg and Rituxan, complete remission may take several months, and some patients do not respond. argenx believes that PV remains an area with a high unmet need for effective therapy with fast onset of action and a better safety profile.

The rationale for the treatment of PV is very similar to the one outlined in ITP (and MG). Reductions in pathogenic IgG levels should show a treatment benefit in these patients.

Efgartigimod is running an open-label phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety, efficacy, PK, PD, and immunogenicity of efgartigimod in 12 patients with mild to moderate PV who are newly diagnosed or relapsing. The trial consists of three cohorts of four patients:

The first cohort will receive 10mg/kg of efgartigimod in four weekly doses as induction therapy, followed by five weeks of maintenance therapy with efgartigimod dosed at 10mg/kg at week 1 and week 5 of the maintenance phase, followed by an eight-week follow-up period with no dosing.

In newly diagnosed patients and relapsing patients off-therapy, efgartigimod will be dosed as monotherapy - without the standard of care. In relapsing patients on prednisone, efgartigimod will be dosed on top of a stable dose of prednisone during the induction phase.

An independent data monitoring committee may recommend adapting the dose during both the induction and the maintenance period, or dosing frequency, or duration of dosing during the maintenance period with a maximum of two extra doses per cohort for the following cohort. In the case of a dose increase, the maximum dose would be 25mg/kg.

There are approximately 13,000 PV patients in the U.S., which means the market opportunity is not as large as in MG or ITP. I would estimate peak sales in the $300-500 million range in this indication.

argenx reported interim results from the first cohort of the PV study in mid-2018:

Disease control was reached in three out of six patients in one week, characterized by patients having signs of healing of existing lesions and the absence of new lesions forming.

One more patient reached disease control after four weeks.

Two patients had disease progression.

In all patients exhibiting disease control, a mean maximum reduction in Pemphigus Disease Area Index (PDAI) of 55% correlated with a mean maximum decrease in pathogenic autoantibodies levels of 57%.

Efgartigimod was well tolerated in all patients with no severe or serious study drug-related adverse events. No meaningful anti-drug antibody signals were reported.

The Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended an increase in the dose from 10mg/kg to 25mg/kg every two weeks to try to induce remission faster.

CEO Tim Van Hauwermeiren talked about these results at the JMP Healthcare Conference last year and said as an example that Rituxan takes about 3-4 months to work and 12 to 24 months to really put people in remission. High dose corticosteroids work fast, but high doses cannot be maintained for a long time as the safety/tolerability profile is very toxic.

These results look very encouraging, especially the rapid onset. I don't consider the PV indication as a major value driver, it's more of a nice add-on to the main two indications, and potentially other indications.

Source: author's estimates

A phase 3-ready efgartigimod in PV would be worth $10 to 18 per share.

Similar drugs in development (not currently approved drugs) are the main competitors to efgartigimod

argenx should not feel threatened by most existing drugs because it is actually used on top of them - it is not replacing them. The likely exception is Alexion's Soliris in gMG, but it is only approved for a fraction of the patient population.

The real competitive threat comes from two other drugs in development, and there are additional products in earlier stages of development. Inhibition of FcRn is a new and attractive treatment concept for IgG-mediated diseases and UCB has developed rozanolixizumab, an anti-human FcRn monoclonal antibody. The second potential competitor is Syntimmune's SYNT001, another anti-human FcRn monoclonal antibody (now part of Alexion, which acquired Syntimmune in 2018). The other three competitors in development have not gotten to a phase 2 trial yet:

Momenta's (NASDAQ:MNTA) M281 - phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers was completed. M281 appears potent but comes with a troublesome side effects - phase 1 data showed creatine kinase elevations that caused three patients to discontinue treatment and albumin reductions

HanAll/Roivant HL161 - phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers is ongoing (Roivant in-licensed HL161 from HanAll in late 2017 and is now called RVT-1401).

Affibody's ABY039 - phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers ongoing (ABY039 is a small protein).

This is all we know so far when it comes to these three early-stage competitors. Going forward, I will write about competitive data of rozanolixizumab and a little bit about SYNT001 (where there is limited information), but before doing so, I want to point out why efgartigimod is different. Efgartigimod is not an anti-human FcRn monoclonal antibody like its competitors. Efgartigimod is actually a human IgG1 antibody fragment, not a whole antibody. It is, therefore, smaller and more specific as it targets and binds to FcRn, blocking the recycling of IgG leading to the elimination of IgG antibodies. Efgartigimod cannot engage with Fc-gamma receptors when bound to its target FcRn (unlike the competing clinical stage FcRn-targeting competitors), which is a distinct advantage on the safety/tolerability side.

One of the issues UCB's rozanolixizumab has is on the tolerability side (and so does SYNT001). The phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers showed high rates of headache (39%) versus 28% for placebo, and it was dose-dependent and more prominent after IV administration. Additional side effects included vomiting (25%), nausea (19%) and pyrexia (19%). Dose-dependent IgG reductions were also observed in the phase 1 trial.

UCB started a phase 2 trial of rozanolixizumab in ITP patients as well as in myasthenia gravis. The ITP trial is open-label and UCB reported interim results in 2018. A total of 30 patients received rozanolixizumab - 15 patients received the 4mg/kg dose and the 7mg/kg dose each. The most frequent adverse event was headache again, observed in 20% and 40% in the low and high dose respectively and 30% overall.

In efgartigimod's phase 2 trial in ITP, the placebo arm actually had a higher rate of headaches (16.7% placebo versus 7.7% efgartigimod). There was a one patient difference in the gMG phase 2 trial (4 patients (33%) experiencing headache on efgartigimod versus 3 (25%) on placebo) and headache rates in the phase 1 healthy volunteer trial were higher than placebo only at very high doses (50mg/kg), which will not be used in any phase 2 or phase 3 trials. Headache rates were very comparable to placebo in the phase 1 trial even at the 25kg/mg dose (4 of 18 or 22% for placebo compared to 3 of 12 or 25% for efgartigimod). Of 8 events in the phase 1 trial, only 2 occurred at doses that will be used in gMG and ITP and 3 at 25mg/kg and 50mg/kg each. Additionally, there was only one patient with a moderate headache, all the other events were determined as mild.

Going back to rozanolixizumab phase 2 results in ITP. At the interim analysis, maximum mean decreases in total IgG concentration at day 29 were 43.6% for the low dose and at day 22 for the high dose at 49.9%. Clinically relevant improvements in platelet counts were reported for 33.3% (5 of 15) patients in both groups, which is below efgartigimod's 46% in the phase 2 ITP trial and 67% in the open-label extension study. It's still too early, and I would caution against cross-trial comparisons, but it is good to see efgartigimod's efficacy and safety/tolerability look much better than rozanolixizumab's. Efgartigimod's results should also be considered more robust since its trial was placebo-controlled versus an open-label trial for rozanolixizumab.

Unfortunately, the interim analysis does not provide any details on bleeding events, other than one serious adverse event (bleeding from genital tract). It's hard to compare two drugs across different trials, but efficacy seems to be on efgartigimod's side, and it's clean on the safety side as well. I am also not sure how UCB measured efficacy as it is not described in the interim analysis other than platelets above 50.

UCB also reported phase 2 results of rozanolixizumab in MG in October. The QMG responder rate was 38% compared to 22.7% placebo (p=0.223), the MGC responder rate was 47.6% versus 27.3% placebo (p=0.144) and the MG-ADL responder rate was 47.6% compared to 13.6% in the placebo arm (p=0.017). Response was defined as a reduction of 3 or more points from baseline for all scores. Rozanolixizumab failed to reach statistical significance on two of these endpoints, but that's more a function of patient numbers than the drug not being efficacious. I do conservatively assume rozanolixizumab will be successful and approved in both MG and ITP.

And efgartigimod once again compares well to rozanolixizumab. Using the same response criteria (a reduction of 3 or more points from baseline), QMG responder rates for efgartigimod were 58% (27% placebo), far above 38% for rozanolixizumab, while MG-ADL was 75% (33% placebo), also far above 47.6% for rozanolixizumab. Once again, I caution against comparing data across different trials.

Going back to rozanolixizumab's MG trial and its safety, headache is once again an issue - 57.1% rozanolixizumab-treated patients experienced headache versus 13.6% placebo patients and three rozanolixizumab-treated participants were withdrawn from the study ("per protocol"). As covered above, in efgartigimod's phase 2 MG trial, there was a minor difference between the treatment arm and placebo arm (one more patient in efgartigimod's arm, for a total of 33.3% versus 25% rate for placebo).

If rozanolixizumab makes it to market, one of its initial advantages would be the subcutaneous dosing, but the emphasis here is on "initial" because efgartigimod's subcutaneous version should come not too long after the IV version, which is being prioritized for these initial indications. And argenx does have a head start given the recent start of a phase 3 trial in gMG, so that convenience advantage will probably not last long and may not be an advantage at all because subcutaneous efgartigimod may become available at roughly the same time as rozanolixizumab. argenx is also taking steps to improve its existing subcutaneous version - the company signed a deal with Halozyme (HALO) to take advantage of its Enhanze subcutaneous delivery technology. Halozyme is apparently becoming the go-to company for the development of subcutaneous versions of IV-delivered drugs as it has attracted big pharma companies such as Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMS), J&J (NYSE:JNJ) and Alexion.

There isn't much data for the second competitor, SYNT001 other than evidence of solid IgG level reductions in the phase 1b/2a pemphigus vulgaris/pemphigus foliaceus trial, where headache was also a frequent observation (see Alexion's acquisition presentation). SYNT001 is being developed the same way as efgartigimod, as an intravenous infusion at first, and Alexion noted it is going to try and develop a subcutaneous version as well.

Alexion noted plans to proceed to a phase 3 trial of SYNT001 in warm autoimmune hematologic anemia ('WAIHA') in 2H 2019 (phase 1b/2a results expected in 1H 2019), and the company recently announced plans to pursue gMG as the second indication. I am not sure, though, about Alexion's approach in gMG, because it is successfully selling Soliris for gMG at a substantially higher price than those anticipated for efgartigimod or SYNT001.

The positive side is that good results of SYNT001 in WAIHA are probably going to motivate argenx to pursue this indication as well in late 2019 or 2020. I also didn't get an impression Alexion wants to move forward in pemphigus vulgaris (and we still don't know whether argenx itself will move forward - we wait for additional data in 2019). From Alexion's Syntimmune acquisition call (Q&A session where the company was asked about proceeding to a pivotal trial in PV): "the PV study is really just for us a basis to establish proof-of-concept."

Overall, I think efgartigimod's position in the anti-FcRn class is very good and that it has advantages over competitors due to its differentiated mechanism of action (competitors have full antibodies in development compared to efgartigimod being an antibody fragment with the associated advantages I explained). However, I do not expect this to be a one-drug-take-all market (that's rarely the case), and I do expect each drug to take its part of the market if/when approved with efgartigimod being the market leader, at least based on superior efficacy and safety data we have seen to date along with the first-mover advantage - efgartigimod is at least one year ahead of all its competitors in gMG, the first indication to reach the finish line.

Efgartigimod has potential in several other diseases driven by pathogenic IgGs

What I particularly like about efgartigimod is the company's development plan. Argenx refers to MG, ITP, and PV as "beachhead" indications into other areas. By "beachhead" indication, the company refers to the solid biologic rationale:

MG opens the door for neuromuscular disorders driven by pathogenic IgGs - CIDP, Guillain-Barre, Lambert Eaton, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy.

ITP opens the door for other hematological diseases like hemolytic anemia.

PV opens the door for other autoimmune blistering diseases such as bullous pemphigoid and epidermolysis bullosa.

Other conditions may also be considered, such as systemic lupus erythematosus and multiple sclerosis, which affect larger numbers of patients.

The company intends to start a phase 2 trial of efgartigimod in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, or CIDP, in 1H 2019. CIDP is a rare, chronic autoimmune disorder of peripheral nerves, nerve roots. There are approximately 16,000 patients in the U.S. and a similar number in EU5 and IgG auto-antibodies are increasingly identified in these patients. Treatment options are limited and similar to other disease efgartigimod is targeting and include IV/SC immunoglobulin (according to argenx's presentation, U.S. sales of IV/SC IG in CIDP reached $1 billion), corticosteroids and other immunosuppressants.

Given the company's strong cash balance and the phase 2 success in the first three indications, I expect the launch of a proof of concept trial in a fifth indication in 2H 2019 (or at least plans of launching another trial), possibly WAIHA (assuming SYNT001 is successful in its phase 1/2 trial).

If efgartigimod works as well as the company expects it to, I think it could become one of the most valuable assets in the biotech industry in the 2020s. It already tops EvaluatePharma's list of the most valuable unpartnered R&D assets with a net present value of $6.4 billion (approximately $160 per share), and this is just based on the indications where argenx has reported positive results on. I am happy to see that my conservative NPV on efgartigimod ($132) is below the sell-side NPV, as collected by EvaluatePharma. Notice that cusatuzumab is on the list as well with an NPV of $3 billion (approximately $75 per share).

Source: EvaluatePharma

Subcutaneous version to add to long-term upside potential

In addition to the IV version of efgartigimod, argenx is also developing a subcutaneous formulation.

The company announced positive phase 1 results in healthy volunteers in 2018.

The trial enrolled 32 healthy volunteers and included three treatment arms: one each of single dose SC and IV efgartigimod and one evaluation an IV induction followed by an SC maintenance dose.

The data show that the SC formulation at the same dose level was comparable across key measures, including half-life, pharmacodynamics, and tolerability, to the IV formulation used in clinical studies to date.

SC administration provided sufficient exposure to maintain IgG suppression at a steady IgG reduction of approximately 50%.

No meaningful anti-drug antibody signals were reported.

Source: argenx presentation

The company intends to use the data from this study to further explore SC dosing schedules, including a potential loading dose of IV efgartigimod followed by SC maintenance. And as mentioned earlier in the article, the deal with Halozyme should help argenx develop an even better subcutaneous version of efgartigimod.

The subcutaneous formulation should provide convenience and additional dosing flexibility, and ultimately savings to the healthcare system. In the long run, it may lead to improved adherence and compliance rates in less severe chronic conditions, thereby increasing the peak sales potential.

Cusatuzumab (ARGX-110) - promising results in newly-diagnosed AML patients lead to lucrative deal with J&J

argenx is developing cusatuzumab (ARGX-110) in cancer indications, initially in newly diagnosed amyloid leukemia ('AML'), T-cell lymphomas ('TCL') and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome ('MDS'). AML and TCL are rare and aggressive hematological cancers with significant unmet need. MDS is a rare bone marrow disorder, often a precursor to AML.

Cusatuzumab is a SIMPLE antibody designed to potently block CD70/CD27 interaction and kill CD70-positive cells through its potent antibody effector functions of its POTELLIGENT technology. CD70 is a cell surface protein that is highly expressed in cancer, including T-cell and B-cell lymphomas, leukemias and certain solid tumors. In normal tissues, CD70 is either low or absent. Binding of CD70 to its receptor CD27 initiates a cascade of intracellular events leading to cell proliferation and survival. CD27 can be easily measured and may serve as a biomarker for CD70 activity, which could allow identification of target patients based on the likelihood of response to treatment, as well as to monitor disease progression and measure the impact of anti-CD70 therapy.

argenx believes that cusatuzumab has potential as monotherapy and that it may be suitable for combination therapy given its tolerability.

argenx conducted two phase 1/2 trials with cusatuzumab:

Open-label trial with azacitidine in newly diagnosed AML patients who are unfit for intensive chemotherapy or in patients with high-risk MDS.

Open-label trial in 27 patients relapsed or refractory CD70-positive CTCL patients.

The phase 1/2 trial of cusatuzumab and azacitidine (Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) Vidaza) showed impressive results. This is the dose-escalation part of the phase 1/2 trial. The combination was well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicity. Hematological toxicities, in line with expected azacitidine toxicities, were the most frequently reported adverse event.

The overall response rate, defined as complete remission ('CR') plus incomplete recovery ('CRi') plus partial remission ('PR') plus morphologic leukemia-free status ('MLFS'), was 92% (11 of 12 patients). Among the 11 evaluable subjects, the best response was CR/CRi for 9 patients (82%) with one patient reaching MLFS and one a partial response. 7 patients were still on the trial with a median duration on the trial at cut-off of 6.9 months (range 2-14.4 months). One patient reached CR and was discontinued after 5 months to undergo ASCT (stem cell transplant). Five evaluable patients (45%) achieved MRD negativity by flow cytometry. Molecular MRD negativity was achieved in 3/8 patients with available results, two correlating with flow-MRD negativity. The mean time to response for the first 9 patients was 2.8 months and 3.4 months to reach best response. The 3 patients in the 20mg/kg cohort did not all reach response at the time of the cut-off (they were the last three to enroll).

The doses in this trial ranged from 1mg/kg to 20mg/kg, and the company chose the 10mg/kg dose as the optimal for the phase 2 portion of the trial which started enrolling patients in 2018. The 10mg/kg dose was chosen based on pharmacokinetics, safety, and pharmacodynamic data. We may see the results from this part of the trial at the ASH conference in late 2019, if not sooner.

The overall and complete response rates compare well to approved treatments and also compare well to AbbVie's Venetoclax (also in combination with azacitidine, but with decitabine and low-dose cytarabine as well) which recently received accelerated approval for the treatment of elderly AML patients based on phase 1b and phase 2 trials. The CR rate of Venetoclax and azacitidine was 37% and CR with partial hematologic recovery ('CRh') was 24%. For patients taking Venetoclax in combination with decitabine, the CR rate was 54%, and the CRx rate was 7.7%.

While the patient sample in cusatuzumab's trial was small, the results are very encouraging and point to the combo's strong activity, especially considering the wide dosing range. And it appears that even the 1mg/kg dose worked well. The ongoing phase 2 trial should give us a better picture of the combo's potential. And based on the accelerated approval of Venetoclax based on small phase 1b and phase 2 trials as well as cusatuzumab's excellent results, I believe there is a strong chance cusatuzumab reaches the market at the same time (if not sooner) as efgartigimod. The ongoing phase 2 trial could very well prove to be a trial based on which argenx and J&J seek accelerated approval (along with the supportive and very positive data from the dose-escalation part of the trial).

argenx also said the targeted patient population will be broadened beyond elderly patients unfit for chemotherapy, which means cusatuzumab should be used earlier in the treatment paradigm.

Cusatuzumab has also shown activity as a single agent in CTCL. The best response was 1 CR, 5 PRs, and 7 stable disease in 26 of 27 patients evaluable for response, which translates to an ORR of 23% and disease stabilization in 27% of patients. The response rates don't look too great at first glance (if I saw correctly, other treatments lead to overall response rates in the 30% range), and argenx has not shown interest in further pursuing this indication.

But despite the lack of interest in CTCL (at least at this moment), cusatuzumab could have broader potential in hematological malignancies. And it seems that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) believes that to be the case as well.

argenx signed an exclusive, global collaboration and license agreement for cusatuzumab (ARGX-110) with Cilag GmbH International, an affiliate of Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and J&J. The two companies have agreed to a joint global clinical development plan to evaluate cusatuzumab in AML, MDS and other potential future indications. Under the terms, Janssen will pay argenx $300 million upfront and will purchase $200 million (1.76 million) of newly issued shares representing 4.68% of outstanding shares at €100.02 per share ($113.19). argenx will be eligible to receive potentially up to $1.3 billion in development, regulatory and sales milestones, in addition to tiered, double-digit royalties, ranging from low to mid-teens. argenx also retains the option to participate in commercialization efforts in the U.S. where the companies have agreed to share economics 50/50 on a royalty basis. The transaction closed recently.

argenx will pay for 40% of cusatuzumab's development costs, while J&J will pay for the other 60%. The development plan is put in place and management expects to come out ahead in terms of argenx's contribution to the development program and the milestones it will receive from J&J in the following years.

I am not usually a fan of the company giving up a decent portion of the economics, but in this case, this is quite a positive development because oncology is crowded, and I believe J&J is a partner that brings expertise and resources and that it could take argenx several years to reach that level of commercial expertise. The deal should also allow much faster and broader development of cusatuzumab. I view the deal as highly positive for argenx.

The slide below shows the size of the markets argenx and J&J may target in the 2020s. AML is a rather small, but still significant part of the market.

Source: AbbVie investor presentation

For cusatuzumab, I am modeling $1 billion to $1.5 billion in annual sales by 2025, with an estimated profit/royalty margin of 25% at the low end of the range and 30% at the high end of the range. The valuation is based just on AML at this moment. Other indications could increase the long-term upside potential for cusatuzumab.

Source: author's estimates

A quick look at the rest of the wholly-owned pipeline

Aside from efgartigimod and ARGX-110, argenx has two additional wholly-owned assets.

ARGX-117 is still preclinical and is being developed for antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases, and the company notes it should be complementary to efgartigimod. Management did note this candidate has a novel complement system target and that a clinical trial application is planned for late 2019. That's all we know for now as argenx has not shared additional details.

ARGX-111 is being developed for the treatment of patients with solid tumors that overexpress c-Met, a receptor associated with tumor growth and metastasis, or tumors that are MET-amplified. ARGX-11 binds to c-Met with high affinity and does not cause dimerization of the c-Met receptor, which differentiates it from earlier attempts to direct antibodies against c-MET. Dimerization can result in receptor activation which then undermines the intended therapeutic effect.

argenx conducted a phase 1 trial for ARGX-111 in treatment-refractory patients whose tumors over-express c-Met. The trial was not designed to assess efficacy, but the company observed signs of biological activity in seven out of 19 patients, including one partial response. There is not enough information, but these results do not look very encouraging based on the limited information we have. argenx does not want to proceed on its own with this candidate and is looking to partner it.

So, we either have not-so-promising data (ARGX-111), or too little information (ARGX-117), though I am looking forward to hearing more about ARGX-117 and its potential synergistic effect with efgartigimod.

argenx has an active drug discovery platform and I expect additional candidates to enter the clinic in the following years.

Collaborations - risk-free value creation potential

Several collaborations provide additional evidence to the power of argenx's platform. The company lined up several partnerships.

AbbVie - this is so far the most important partnership. In April 2016, the two companies entered into a collaboration to develop and commercialize ARGX-115 and argenx received $40 million upfront. argenx is responsible for conducting and funding all ARGX-115 research and development up to completion of IND-enabling studies. AbbVie has the exclusive option to obtain a worldwide, exclusive license to this program for a specific period after the completion of IND-enabling studies. If AbbVie exercises the option, argenx will be eligible to receive additional development ($110 million), regulatory ($190 million) and commercial milestones ($325 million), as well as tiered royalties on sales from mid-single digits to the lower teens. AbbVie will also fund further related research and has the right to license additional therapeutic candidates emerging from this research.

ARGX-115 employs argenx's SIMPLE Antibody technology, and here's the company's explanation (emphasis added):

ARGX-115 works by stimulating a patient's immune system after a tumor has suppressed the immune system by co-opting immunosuppressive cells such as Tregs. While the normal function of Tregs is to suppress portions of the immune system to prevent a self-directed immune response through the release of active transforming growth factor beta, or TGF-ß, Tregs can also prevent the immune system from recognizing and suppressing pathogenic cells including cancer cells. By binding to GARP, which plays a key role in the regulation of production and release of active TGF-ß, ARGX-115 works to limit the immunosuppressive activity of Tregs and thereby stimulate the immune system to attack cancer cells. We believe this specific inhibition of TGF-ß release by Tregs is potentially superior as a therapy to systemic inhibition of TGF-ß activity or the depletion of Tregs, the presumed mode of action of ipilimumab (Yervoy), and that its specificity has the potential to provide an improved safety profile.

So, the premise is that ARGX-115 is a potentially superior and safer than Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Yervoy, which generated $1.33 billion in net sales in 2018 (up 7% over 2017). A preclinical mouse model has shown ARGX-115's activity in graft-versus-host disease, or GVHD, where it was able to block the activity of Tregs, thereby showing potential to re-activate the immune system against cancer cells.

Source: argenx presentation

Sounds like an interesting concept and we should find out soon whether AbbVie likes the IND-enabling package enough to exercise its option for this program.

LEO Pharma - the partnership is covering ARGX-112, which is being developed for the treatment of dermatologic indications involving inflammation. ARGX-112 employs the SIMPLE antibody technology and blocks IL-22R and IL-20, both of which are cytokines involved in the proliferation and differentiation of skin cells. When IL-22 and IL-20 are overexpressed, they are implicated in autoimmune diseases of the skin, including atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pustular psoriasis. In preclinical studies, ARGX-112 showed high neutralization potency for IL-22R. LEO Pharma will fund half of the development costs up to the clinical trial application in Europe for a phase 1 trial. After it enters the phase 1 trial, LEO Pharma will be solely responsible to fund the program. argenx received €3 million upfront and is eligible to receive up to €120 million in additional milestone payments and tiered royalties on net sales ranging from low single digits to the low teens.

Staten Biotechnology - this partnership covers ARGX-116, which is being developed for the treatment of dyslipidemia. It also employs the SIMPLE antibody technology and blocks APOC3, a metabolic target involved in triglyceride metabolism. Human genetic evidence suggests that deactivating mutations in the APOC3 gene results in favorable lipoprotein profile, lower insulin sensitivity, longevity and protection from cardiovascular disease. ARGX-116 is the first of up to three research programs under this partnership. The two companies are jointly responsible for conducting research, with Staten reimbursing argenx for all costs of research under each program.

Shire - this is a research collaboration where the two companies work to "discover, develop and commercialize novel human therapeutic antibodies against up to three targets to address rare unmet diseases." (quoted from the company's 2017 annual report). This collaboration was signed back in 2012, and nothing has come out of it just yet, though it has been extended on a few occasions.

Bird Rock Bio - this collaboration covers ARGX-109, which is being developed for rheumatoid arthritis. However, Bird Rock Bio eventually gave up on ARGX-109, but its sublicensee Genor continues to develop the product for the Chinese market. This partnership is unlikely to be a needle mover for argenx as the company is entitled to royalties ranging from low to high single digits, subject to customary reductions, and the product is now being developed only in China.

I am most interested in the collaboration with AbbVie as the concept sounds interesting, but I am really looking at argenx's wholly-owned assets, mainly efgartigimod and cusatuzumab. We may see additional partnership announcements in the following years as argenx's has a very active discovery platform.

Valuation and upside potential

Shares of argenx have gone up a lot since the May 2017 IPO. While it can cause concern among investors and drive them away from the stock, I like to look at the fundamentals, valuation, and long-term upside potential instead. While I am not thrilled to be buying a stock that has already appreciated a lot, I believe the fundamentals warrant a position in this stock. After all, the valuation is what matters to me more than the recent share price performance.

I have one exercise that I do when I look at new names that have already gone up a lot. What would I do if I held the stock before the advance started? If the answer is: "I would continue to hold for additional gains," then the answer to the question whether to buy the stock or not is clear - I should buy it.

Looking at the valuation itself, there is solid upside to my conservative price target of $153. Taking more aggressive assumptions on the growth potential of the company's assets takes us to $203 per share and $258 per share, respectively.

Source: author's estimates

As a reference, nine analysts are covering argenx with an average price target of $146 and a range of $129 to $159.

As covered in the introduction, I see potential for upward revisions for all assets based on their success in the clinic. The probability of success of 60% assigned to two most important indications for efgartigimod at the moment means that clinical and regulatory de-risking increase the value of each indication by 67% (probability of success going from 60% to 100%). Therefore, I believe the actual upside potential even in the conservative scenario is more significant than the $153 price target implies.

The valuation also does not include argenx's cash on hand - $1.13 billion on a pro-forma basis (including $500 million received from J&J and excluding $30 million paid to Halozyme) or approximately $30 per share. If argenx were to be acquired in the near-term, $183 per share would be the lowest price I would take (my conservative $153 price target plus net cash on hand).

The next question would be - how much is the rest of the wholly-owned and partnered pipeline worth? And the final question would be - how much is argenx's drug discovery and technology platform worth? I don't know the answers to these questions, but a simple answer would be "potentially a lot," especially if argenx keeps creating additional clinical candidates and driving them successfully through the clinic.

Financial overview

argenx is in excellent financial shape. The company ended Q3 2018 with €582.3 million (approximately $664 million) in cash and equivalents. The pro-forma end of Q3 2018 cash balance is approximately $1.13 billion due to the $500 million received from J&J ($300 million upfront and $200 million equity investment) and the $30 million paid to Halozyme.

Total operating expenses in 2017 were around $85 million and $82 million in 9M 2018. Cash burn should increase going forward as late-stage trials ramp up and as the company starts additional early and mid-stage trials, but I believe the cash on hand will be sufficient to get the company to cash flow breakeven, and I estimate the company will have a substantial cash balance (at least $400 million) at the time it reaches cash flow breakeven, which could happen as soon as 2022, assuming efgartigimod is approved in 1H 2021.

Partnerships are another potential source of cash - the company should receive some milestone payments from existing partners in the following years and additional partnerships should bring cash upfront and additional future milestones.

Risks

argenx is a development stage biotech. There are no guarantees that any of its products will move successfully through the clinic and get approved or that they will achieve commercial success if they are approved. Drug development is a highly competitive business and consistent innovation in the field can often make a once promising candidate obsolete in a few years' time.

I wrote about the specific risks throughout the article, but will summarize them here:

Efgartigimod could fail in the clinic completely, it could have a worse-than-expected efficacy/safety profile even if it succeeds in the clinic, and/or competitors could have better efficacy/safety profiles than efgartigimod. All the data available to date do not suggest any of these risks will come to fruition. Of all the mentioned risks, the most significant would be on the competition side as there are more competing products in development other than rozanolixizumab and SYNT-001 and we don't know how their efficacy/safety profiles will look like.

It is possible that I overestimated efgartigimod's commercial potential and that sales do not reach the estimated levels.

The same risks apply to cusatuzumab. Oncology is a very competitive field and the risks of a treatment regimen becoming obsolete in a few years is more pronounced than in autoimmune diseases, or at least diseases targeted by efgartigimod.

The subcutaneous version of efgartigimod may not work well, though this is far less a risk to the investment thesis because it represents convenience over the IV version. The IV version should be enough for significant commercial success, but it would be great if the subcutaneous version works too, especially considering the advancement of competing subcutaneous products. The Halozyme deal should help the company additionally mitigate that risk.

It is worth mentioning that argenx's balance sheet is very strong and that it is actually not a risk. I say it is worth mentioning because funding is often a meaningful risk for development-stage biotech companies.

The diversity of argenx's disease targets, multiple shots on goal with efgartigimod and cusatuzumab provide above-average downside protection for a development-stage biotech and so does the company's $1 billion-plus, debt-free balance sheet. If efgartigimod fails in MG, it has ITP to fall back on and/or pemphigus vulgaris, CIDP or other indications it may target. If cusatuzumab doesn't work as well as expected in AML, it has potential applications in other hematologic malignancies. Other early-stage, wholly-owned or partnered assets will also come forward and can potentially create significant value as well. I have not quantified the value of the company's drug development platform, but I certainly believe it can and that it should create value in the following years.

The stock not giving too much to the downside in the latest broad market and biotech downdraft is further testament that not many investors want to dispose of their argenx shares.

Conclusion

argenx represents one of the most interesting and attractive stories in biotech today. I believe argenx is a buy and have a $153 price target, and if the company is to be acquired in the next few quarters, I would add approximately $30 per share in cash the company has on its balance sheet (for a buyout price of $183 per share). The upside potential in the next 2-3 years is more significant than the valuation implies because of the potential clinical and regulatory de-risking of efgartigimod and cusatuzumab, and the valuation also does not include any of the early-stage wholly-owned or partnered assets or additional indications the company may target with efgartigimod and cusatuzumab (together with partner J&J). Expected catalysts and milestones in 2019:

Start of enrollment of the third (higher dose) cohort of efgartigimod in pemphigus vulgaris in Q1 2019.

Phase 2 trial start of efgartigimod (subcutaneous version) in ITP in Q2 2019.

Start of a phase 3 trial of efgartigimod (IV version) in 2H 2019.

Start of a proof of concept, phase 2 trial of efgartigimod in CIDP in 2H 2019.

Collaboration updates on cusatuzumab - the deal closed recently, and argenx and J&J need to settle on a communication plan. I believe we will see phase 2 results of cusatuzumab in AML patients by late 2019 (likely at the ASH conference in December), and start of at least one trial in another indication.

Enrollment completion of efgartigimod's phase 3 trial in gMG in late 2019 with results around mid-2020.

Potential partnership milestones and additional partnership announcements.

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARGX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.