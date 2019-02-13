Boeing's Secret: Aircraft Pricing

AeroAnalysis has been following the commercial aircraft industry for some years, and that allows us to assess how the delivery mix and trends impact revenues. In this report, we want to give you a unique insight in how Boeing's Commercial Airplanes revenues are distributed amongst the various aircraft programs. Next to providing a split per program, this piece will demonstrate the importance of Boeing's two most scalable platforms, revenue share by market showcasing the importance of freighter and military derivative sales for Boeing's top line and a slight shift in discounts from list prices driven by delivery mix.

Aircraft are multi-million-dollar products, and that shouldn't be a surprise, given that these products are complex engineering products that have to meet strict safety guidelines and at the same time perform as is promised to operators with high reliability. From parts, all the way up to the complete aircraft, parties involved should meet strict guidelines. That puts a high burden for manufacturing in the aerospace industry and so far, for commercial aircraft, only a few names have been able to remain successful in the industry. At this point, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing (BA) have a strong duopoly. Each company has a strong installed base and production capability and network to support current market trends although the strain has become visible recently. Because these two companies directly compete for sales, the last thing they want to do is give the other party any insight in prices. As a result, both parties do not disclose actual aircraft sales values or contract specifics, and the same is expected from their customers.

Method

So, we will have a look at the revenues per aircraft program, which is estimated using our data sheet. The way it works is quite simple, the results are precious. We take the 2018 reported deliveries for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and we put those in our most recent version of our pricing data. Revenues are being recognized at the moment the aircraft is contractually handed over, so we indeed have to consider the deliveries if we want to get an idea of the revenues per program. For military derivatives of commercial aircraft, the revenue recognition works differently, but with Boeing's restated results, we do have an idea how much of the revenue booked by Boeing Commercial Airplanes can be attributed to military derivatives. The exact value for specific deliveries is not known, because the negotiated price differs per contract, and these prices are rarely shared. In order to value the deliveries, we work with a fixed value for each aircraft [sub]type. With these numbers, we have calculated a total market value, and we know the list price disclosed by the manufacturer, meaning that we can calculate the discounts. To check whether the model is accurate, we can compare the results from our model to the actual reported annual revenue by the manufacturer. Over the past few years, quarterly numbers have been fluctuating a bit, but full year figures have been fairly accurate.

Deliveries

Table 1: Boeing Commercial Airplanes deliveries (Source: AeroAnalysis)

About the delivery numbers, there isn't much to say other than that these are the program totals that we used as input, obviously split per variant, so we have the exact distribution between let's say the Boeing 787-8, -9 and -10 deliveries. When it comes to revenue recognition for military derivatives, we should take into account that the revenue recognition there significantly differs from the revenue recognition for deliveries to commercial customers. For defense and services contracts, Boeing can recognize revenues as costs are being incurred, aircraft production progresses or services are being rendered. This means that revenues, in most instances, are being pulled forward in time, and the number of military deliveries, 28 in 2018, is not necessarily reflective of the number of aircraft for which revenues have been recognized. While Boeing did deliver 18 Boeing 737-800A to the US Navy and reported 10 Boeing 767-2C, which is the base aircraft on which the tanker is build, deliveries to its defense arm, we believe that Boeing ended up recognizing revenues for 18 Boeing 737-800A and 18 Boeing 767-2C. Those 18 767 provisional freighters coincide with the number of tankers Boeing planned to deliver to the US Air Force in 2018. For these 18 aircraft, Boeing already incurred the costs, so it has been recognizing revenues throughout the year, and we think the 10 posted deliveries to Boeing Defense & Space signal that these aircraft have the full revenue already recognized. For the other 8 deliveries, we believe that the share of Boeing Commercial Airplanes has been recognized.

Commercial and military derivatives revenues

What is important to keep in mind is that Boeing's Commercial Airplanes revenues do not solely reflect revenues for commercial aircraft. Part of the revenues from the Boeing 737-800A or the P-8, a multi-mission maritime military aircraft, and the KC-46A, Boeing's tailor-made tanker for the USAF, is being recognized by Boeing Commercial Airplanes [BCA]. You could say that this makes sense, since these aircraft are based on commercial aircraft, but overall, we think that it makes most sense to have Boeing Commercial Airplanes fully recognize the commercial jet deliveries and have Boeing Defense, Space & Security fully recognize military aircraft, thereby reducing noise in BCA revenue recognition. Starting 2019, Boeing has also decided to do this and for reference purposes has restated its 2018 and 2017 results.

The first split we can make in revenues is between commercial aircraft and military aircraft derived from commercial aircraft. That number gives us an idea on how important (or not), military derivatives are to Boeing's business and most importantly, it gives us a first indication on whether our model is accurate enough to do this kind of modelling and revenue estimations.

Table 2: Model accuracy test results (values in $ millions) (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we observed is that over the full year, the results are extremely accurate where military derivatives account for 5% of the revenues. We also ran a test to assess the quarterly accuracy, and it does seem that, from quarter to quarter, the differences were bigger. Part of this can be explained by the use of average assumed prices rather than actual contract prices which vary per contract. Additionally, we think that part of the difference can be attributed to a change in the delivery stream for the Boeing 777, which seems to rely more and more on freighter sales thereby reducing the need for additional discounts on the passenger model. In Q1 and Q2, we estimated the revenues roughly $2 million to $2.5 million per plane higher than actually reported, and in the second half of the year, we estimated the revenues less than $1 million per plane lower than estimated. Roughly $1 million of the difference can be attributed to changing dynamics on the Boeing 777-300ER program. The remainder of the big differences in the first half of the year could possibly be explained by deliveries to Air Canada. For these deliveries, the recognized revenue was lower, because part of the deal with Air Canada included the transfer of used Embraer 190s to Boeing. So, overall, the results are fairly accurate, given that a wide body aircraft costs north of $120 million to $165 million, and each contract has a different pricing, and two big differences during the year, namely the Air Canada impact on revenue and the change of dynamics for the Boeing 777 program, could be explained reasonably well.

Although we can explain at least some of the differences, we will work with the base values without adjusting for certain deviations on specific programs and sales campaigns since the pool of deliveries is so big that the impact on the base values is relatively mute. From Table 1, we do observe that the differences between the reported revenues and the model estimates are extremely slim at less than a percent. Given that the commercial aircraft industry veils pricing data in secrecy, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to realize that these results are extremely accurate and sharing the split out per program as we do is something unique and valuable to investors who try to understand the importance of specific aircraft programs.

In total, our model would suggest full year revenues for BCA of $60.68B. This figure includes military derivatives. Boeing reported revenues that were $35 million higher. The revenues for commercial aircraft was $42 million higher than our model suggest. That is a 0.07% difference, which is extremely accurate. So, we feel confident that we can use our model to estimate the revenues per commercial aircraft program (excluding military derivatives). The list price of the deliveries is around $125.5B for the commercial aircraft, signaling a 54% discount. This fits in reasonably well with the rule of thumb that airlines pay roughly half of the list price, but from our analyses in previous years, it also shows that the discounts are slowly moving towards 55% driven by the delivery mix.

Revenues

Figure 1: Commercial aircraft revenues per program (excluding military derivatives) (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we observed is that the aircraft with sales in the commercial environment solely relying on the freighter models, namely the Boeing 747 and Boeing 767, have the lowest revenues. That shouldn't come as a surprise since the cargo market while showing appreciable growth in recent years is not a huge driver to sales compared to demand for passenger air travel as a sales driver. The Boeing 777, despite having dropped from peak production of 100 aircraft per year to an effective delivery rate of 40-45 aircraft, still generated $7.3B in revenues. What is interesting to note is that the peak production of 100 aircraft per year for the Boeing 777, which covered huge early losses on the Boeing 787 production but was not sustainable, falls short of the revenue we are currently seeing on the Boeing 787 program. So, we can safely conclude that the Boeing 787 has taken over the role of the Boeing 777 as a revenue driver, and as the higher profits find their way into the reported earnings via block extensions, the Dreamliner will also contribute more and more to Boeing's earnings. Without doubt Boeing's main driver to revenue and earnings remains the Boeing 737. This is also Boeing's most scalable business from demand point of view. What is going to be the big challenge for Boeing is to scale production to meet demand. At this point, we think Boeing can hike production at least 2 times more, but even that does not support growing demand for single-aisle jets. All with all, we are seeing that the Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 787 provide scaling opportunities for Boeing, while the Boeing 787 also is a solid base for margin expansion. The Boeing 777 production rate and revenue are going to depend on demand for the Boeing 777X and how its biggest customer, Emirates, envisions its replacements and the timeline for those replacements. The Boeing 767 program will see modest growth starting 2020, while Boeing 747 production is expected to remain stable.

Figure 2: Commercial aircraft revenues per program (relative) (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Overall, it can be expected that Boeing's Commercial Airplane revenues will continue growing in the years to come. Currently, the Boeing 737 and Boeing 787 generate almost 85% of Boeing's BCA revenues demonstrating the relative strength of these programs. The Boeing 777 program makes for a strong third program that will transition to the delivery of higher priced models in 2020.

Figure 3: Boeing Commercial Airplanes revenues by market (relative) (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The last split we make is the split by market type. What we see is that 86% of the revenues are generated by deliveries of commercial passenger aircraft followed by cargo and military derivatives. Important to note is that these 2 segments still make up for 13% of the revenues, so the contribution of military derivatives and freighters to Boeing is significant. Starting 2019, Boeing will record military derivatives revenues fully for Boeing Defense, Space & Security whereas it used to record part of the revenue in Boeing Commercial Airplanes. This won't affect performance of the company but should provide more clarity on BCA revenues since the revenue recognition of commercial aircraft differs materially from that of military derivatives. Executive jets form just 1% of the revenues. That shouldn't come as a surprise, even the smallest Boeing jets are relatively big aircraft with a high price label, so Boeing Business Jets really are a niche within a niche. Either way, we see that military derivatives and cargo make up for a small part of Boeing's revenues but still do layer in nicely.

Conclusion

There is no real conclusion to this report. The report provides a unique insight in the pricing of commercial aircraft on program basis, and this is something that is rarely done… we did it now exclusively for readers on Seeking Alpha. Our main observations are that the Boeing 787 and Boeing 737, which have seen production scale up recently and will see further production increases in 2019, account for a huge part of Boeing's Commercial Airplanes revenues while military derivatives and a strong freighter lineup layer in nicely in Boeing's Commercial Airplanes revenues. While years ago, almost nobody had something positive to say about the Boeing 787 program, we see that it is now Boeing's second best program in terms of revenues having taken over the role of the Boeing 777.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.