The Trend In Brent-WTI Is A Sign For The Oil Market

The price differential between Brent and WTI crude oil provides clues when it comes to predicting the path of least resistance of the price of the energy commodity.

Brent crude oil is the benchmark for two-thirds of the world's petroleum, including oil coming from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. WTI crude oil comes from North America and is a pricing mechanism for around one-third of the world's oil. Producers and consumers around the globe monitor the prices of both reference prices.

WTI crude oil is a sweeter crude oil when compared to Brent which means it has a lower sulfur content. WTI is favorable for processing into gasoline. Brent crude's composition makes it easier to process into distillate products like heating oil, diesel, and jet fuels. In the past, WTI traded at a small premium to Brent crude because gasoline is the most ubiquitous oil product. Over the past decade, Brent moved to a premium.

Since the majority of Brent production comes from the Middle East, which is the most politically unstable region in the world, the spread monitors political risk in the crude oil market. Typically, a higher Brent premium tells us that risk is rising in the crude oil market while a lower Brent premium is a sign of calm in the Middle East. In the aftermath of the Arab Spring in 2010, the premium for Brent over WTI rose to over $25 when the price of both crude oils was over $100 per barrel. More recently, rising US production and production cuts by OPEC have caused Brent to move to a higher price than WTI crude oil.

There is a strong correlation between the width of the Brent-WTI spread and the price of crude oil. A wider spread tends to support higher oil prices while a narrowing spread is a bearish sign for the energy commodity. Over the past weeks, the Brent spread has been widening.

Crude oil's volatile path since October

In early October, the price of NYMEX crude oil reached its highest level since 2014 at $76.90 per barrel which led to price carnage in the energy commodity.

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of crude oil fell to a low at $42.36 on Christmas Eve which was a decline of 44.9% from the peak at the beginning of the final quarter of 2018. Since then, the price recovered to a high at $55.75 in early February and was trading at $53.72 on the active month March futures contract on Friday, February 12, 26.8% above its late December bottom.

At the same time, the price of Brent crude oil futures plunged from a high at $86.72 in early October to a low at $49.96 or 42.4% over the period. Active month April Brent futures recovered to the $63.09 level as of Tuesday, 26.3% above the late 2018 bottom. Meanwhile, the Brent-WTI spread has been widening since late January as the premium for Brent has moved higher.

Brent-WTI falls and rises with the price of the energy commodity

Since 2010, the price of oil typically moves higher when the Brent spread over WTI widens and drops when it narrows. In February 2016 when the price of NYMEX crude oil fell to its bottom at $26.05 and Brent was at its low at $27.11 per barrel, the spread was trading around flat. In 2013, when the price of NYMEX and Brent crude oil futures were at over $100 per barrel the Brent premium traded up to almost $20 per barrel.

As the daily chart of the April WTI minus April Brent futures shows, the premium for Brent has been climbing for six consecutive sessions starting on the first trading day of February. Since January 31, the spread has moved from a $6.65 premium for Brent to an over $9.00 premium at the end of last week.

Record US output weighs on WTI

One of the primary reasons for the weakness in WTI crude oil compared to Brent is that daily production in the US continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Last week, the American Petroleum Institute reported that for the week ending on January 25, US oil production averaged 11.9 million barrels per day for the third consecutive week. At that level, US output has surpassed daily production in Russia and Saudi Arabia making the US the world's leading oil producer.

Technological advances in fracking and fewer regulations combined to lower the total output cost of the energy commodity that has allowed production to skyrocket. Energy companies in the US continued to pump up their volumes even as the price of oil dropped from almost $77 to just over $42 per barrel late last year. Therefore, weakness in the price of WTI crude oil is a function of the growth rate of production.

OPEC production cuts support Brent

The leading producers from the international oil cartel are in Europe and the Middle East. OPEC trimmed output by 1.2 million barrels per day in response to lower prices at their December 2018 meeting. With Saudi Arabia and Russia shouldering most of the cuts, less Brent output has bolstered the price of the benchmark in the futures market. While Russia is not an official member of the cartel, since 2016 the Putin government through its oil minister Alexander Novak has taken a leadership role when it comes to OPEC production policy. Acting as a mediator between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Russia has become the most influential factor even though it does not belong to the cartel.

All signs are that the Saudis have trimmed their output and exports of the energy commodity. As the spring approaches, it is likely that Russia will begin to participate in the output cuts as they stated it is easier to reduce output after the winter season. Meanwhile, production problems in member nations where politics have curtailed output continue to support the price of the energy commodity. Both Libya and Venezuela remain economic and political basket cases which prevent the oil-producing nations from living up to their output potentials. While Venezuela is not in the area of the world that uses the Brent benchmark, their crude oil is heavy with a higher sulfur content than WTI, making Brent the reference price that is most appropriate.

The Brent premium also reflects the potential for political turbulence in the Middle East. While the price of crude oil underwent a significant price correction from October through December, the political climate in the world's most unstable region continues to threaten supplies. Any hostilities in the area that impact production, refining, or logistical routes would likely cause the price of crude oil to move significantly higher. Those events would also cause the Brent premium over WTI to skyrocket in the current environment.

BNO is the ETF that follows Brent

The United States Brent Oil ETF does an excellent job tracking the price action in the Brent futures market. The fund summary for BNO states:

The investment seeks the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares' per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of Brent crude oil. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on Brent crude oil as traded on the Ice Futures Europe Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire.

The most recent top holdings of BNO include:

Brent crude oil recovered from the late December low at $49.96 to its most recent high at $63.63 on February 4, a rise of 27.7%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the BNO ETF moved from $14.58 to a high at $17.81 or over 22% higher. It is likely that the roll from March to April futures caused the performance of the ETF to lag the price action on the continuous contract for Brent crude oil.

BNO has net assets of $85.2 million and trades an average of 427,418 shares each day making it a liquid product for small to medium-sized positions that will track the price of Brent crude oil.

Given the current structure of the oil market and the path of the Brent-WTI spread, Brent rather than WTI appears to be the grade of crude oil to hold on the long side of the market. Meanwhile, the current level of the Brent-WTI spread at around the $9 per barrel level is a supportive sign for the price of the energy commodity.

