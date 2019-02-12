Invest Like Canopy But Without Canopy

One of the two hottest cannabis firms on the market today is undeniably Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC). Thanks to a sizable investment from Constellation Brands (STZ) last year, the firm has billions in cash on hand and has been using that capital to grow materially. Some investors view the firm, though, as overhyped, with shares driven higher (they are up 81% in 2019 alone) based on investor optimism, and with no real fundamental data to back up the firm's $16.4 billion market cap, there is a lot of risks that volatility could leave a lot of investors licking their wounds if growth doesn't match expectations. Still, with the company's market-leading position, it's difficult to not want to dive in.

One solution to this is to invest not in Canopy Growth but to focus, instead, on a lesser-known firm called Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF). As of the time of this writing, Canopy Growth holds a sizable minority economic interest in Canopy Rivers, but through the two-class share structure, Canopy Growth effectively controls Canopy Rivers through its significant voting rights in the firm. While investing in Canopy Rivers might mean missing out on the upside of Canopy Growth itself, the control that Canopy Growth exerts on Canopy Rivers, combined with the latter's objective to act, essentially, as the venture arm of the former, aligns the two considerably and it's not unreasonable to expect that as one flourish, the other should as well, and potentially with less downside should a pricing bubble in this space pop.

A disclosure

For the rest of this article, for simplicity's sake, and unless otherwise stated on a case-by-case basis, I will refer to Canopy Rivers as Rivers, and to Canopy Growth as Growth. In addition to this, unless otherwise stated, all references to '$' or dollars will refer to Canadian dollars, not US dollars, with the exception of the market cap calculation provided in the introductory paragraph of this article.

A real venture arm

Rivers and its structure are, to me at least, interesting. The company, though technically separate from Growth, is a material asset controlled by Growth. As of the time of this writing, Growth currently controls, through what are called 'Multiple Voting Shares' (effectively Class A shares), 21.3% of the economic interest of Rivers. On a fully-diluted basis, this falls modestly to 19.1%. In addition to this, Growth owned 5.2% of the subordinated units of Rivers (4.7% on a fully-diluted basis), bringing its total economic interest up to 26.5% (on a non-diluted basis) prior to its most recent financing transaction that was announced on February 4th.

In a filing discussed on its investor relations page, Rivers announced that the company had reached a deal with two investment firms whereby those businesses would acquire 11.5 million newly-issued subordinated shares of the business for a price of $4.80 apiece. Those purchasers also have the right to acquire another 1.725 million units under the same terms. As part of this deal, though, Growth has also agreed to invest, putting in $30 million in exchange for 6.25 million subordinated shares. Collectively, this move will result in gross proceeds for Rivers of between $85.2 million and $93.4 million. As a result of it, Growth's economic interest will move up from 26.5% on a non-diluted basis to 27.3%, further cementing its control over the enterprise.

While Growth still retains a minority economic interest in Rivers, it does manage to control a majority of its voting rights. This is because its Multiple Voting Shares each carry with them 20 votes. To put this in perspective, the subordinated units outstanding for the firm each carry one vote. What this means is that, while Growth controls little more than a quarter of the interest in the enterprise, pretty much anything it says goes.

*Taken from Canopy Rivers

This is great news for investors because the more connected the two firms are, the more likely they are to thrive side-by-side. To further drive this point home, we need to only look at the image above. Rivers and Growth, collectively, see the two entities as having a symbiotic relationship. The latter provides the former with capital needed to grow, while the former invests in early-stage enterprises that, hopefully, will yield strong returns for shareholders (especially Growth) over time.

A big area of focus

*Taken from Canopy Rivers

There is no one piece of the cannabis industry that Rivers is focused on today. As you can see in the image above, for instance, the firm claims that it will acquire stakes in anything ranging from retailing, to vaping, to data and much more. The only common thread is that the investments made by the firm all tie into the cannabis space in some way, shape, or form. One great example of this can be seen by looking at the company's recent investment in Headset, which serves as a data and analytics service provider for the cannabis space.

While I would argue that Rivers has adopted a pretty much 'anything goes' mindset for looking at opportunities, recent deals seem to be focused largely on alternative consumption of cannabis extracts. Earlier this year, for instance, the company made a $1.5 million investment in a firm called Herbert (plus they received warrants to buy more), a business that is working on developing consumables in the adult-use market. These include, but aren't necessarily limited to, edibles and beverages. Another play in this space was Rivers' decision to invest $9 million in the form of convertible debt into Greenhouse, which focuses on creating natural health and wellness beverages infused with CBD. Today, Greenhouse owns 15 retail outlets, offers e-commerce services, delivery to customers, and sells its products through an established network of distribution partners.

The beverage and edibles space will very likely be the largest recreational segment for cannabis in the years to come, but not all of Rivers' activities are happening there. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to commit $17.4 million toward a $25 million private placement for a minority-owned firm in Sicily called Canapar Corp. that focuses on the manufacture/processing and sale of CBD oil, cosmetics, and other beauty-related products. Because of this increased investment, Rivers now owns 49% of the outstanding equity in the firm.

*Taken from Canopy Rivers

As you can see in the image above, though, which illustrates Rivers' portfolio companies as of the end of 2018, equity isn't the only way the firm takes a bite out of various opportunities. Management has committed to flexibility and, as a result, the firm invests not only in common and/or preferred units in businesses, but it also will invest through convertible debentures and royalties. In the case of royalties, management will allocate capital in exchange for the right to receive a percentage of revenue in the business it investments in, with terms ranging from 20 to 25 years.

A look at the past

Since December 11th of last year (the furthest back for which OTC share prices are provided for Canopy Rivers) and ending February 8th, the two companies have moved in a remarkably similar pattern. Standardizing their values to each equal a measure of 100, I created the graph below, which shows their returns from December 11th through this period.

*Created by Author

**Price histories taken from here and here

Though the return of Rivers, due to its recent share price decline, is lower than Growth's 37.1% during this timeframe at 16.4%, this marks a strange turn from how their returns have correlated over time. Over the time period covered, their actual correlation is about 0.93, meaning that where one goes, the other almost always follows. Given the fact that Rivers is currently trading at a perceived discount to Growth on a technical basis, this implies that either it should rise back up or Growth should decline further. If the former transpires, upside for investors in Rivers could be nice, while if the latter transpires, then downside would likely be limited compared to what Growth would experience.

Takeaway

Right now, for investors who like Canopy Growth, but who fear that shares have run their course, an interesting alternative to consider investing in is Canopy Rivers. Yes, because the firms are so meaningfully-tied to one another, both will see great days and bad days, especially if a pricing bubble does exist, but by investing in the latter, investors have the opportunity to go long Canopy Growth's strategy without being directly exposed to the business. In addition to this, the implied price disparity between the two already suggests that some attractive upside could exist for Rivers or, at worst, any downside seen by the two would be mitigated. What's more, should any of the early-stage investments made by Rivers hit it out of the park, the greater exposure the company has to the investment (compared to the relatively-small exposure Growth would have to any early-stage firm nailing it) should yield even greater upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.