Tower International, Inc. (TOWR) CEO Jim Gouin on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Derek Fiebig - IR

Jim Gouin - CEO

Jeff Kersten - EVP and CFO

Christopher Van Horn - B. Riley FBR

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan

Matt Koranda - Roth Capital Partners

Rich Kwas - Wells Fargo Securities

At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the floor will be opened for your questions after the prepared remarks.

Derek Fiebig

Thanks, Maria, and good morning everyone. I'd like to welcome you to the Tower International fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. Materials for today's presentation were posted to our Web site this morning. Throughout today's presentation, we will reference the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, net debt and net leverage. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are included in the appendix of this presentation.

As a reminder, today's presentation contains statements which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding revenue, revenue growth, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, cash flows, leverage, trends in our operations, potential divestitures and expected future contracts. Forward-looking statements are made as of today's presentation and are based upon management's current expectations and beliefs concerning the future developments and their potential effects on us. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, and we do not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements. Additional information on risk factors are available in today's materials and in our regular filings with the SEC

Presenting on today's call are Jim Gouin, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Kersten, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us in the room is Pelle Malmhagen, our President. Following our formal remarks, we'll open up the phone lines for questions and answers.

A few points of clarification, within the next day or so, we will be providing a recap of 2018 quarterly results, that will be furnished on a filing with the Form 8-K, so look for that to come up soon.

And now we'll go to slide three, the basis of presentation for today's call. With a definitive agreement to divest our European operations, the operations are classified as discontinued operations in our GAAP results. Additionally, we've decided to retain the operations in Brazil, which had previously been treated as discontinued operations, now include these will be included in our continuing ops. Outlook for 2018 had been provided throughout the year before these events occurred. Therefore, in order to provide greater clarity to how Tower performed relative to previously provided outlook for 2018, results will include Europe and exclude Brazil in the first part of this presentation. The balance of the presentation will reflect the GAAP treatment for discontinued operations, excluding Europe and including Brazil, for both historical and future periods.

Now that I have clarified that I'll turn the call to Jim.

Jim Gouin

Thanks, Derek, and good morning everyone. Before I begin, I'd like to take just a moment to say thank you to our One Tower team for the hard work and dedication that resulted in an outstanding 2018 for Tower and for Tower's shareholders. You have my heartfelt thanks. Please keep up the good work as we now focus on 2019 significant launches and beyond to 2020.

Turn to slide four, this provides some key takeaways. First of all, we're very pleased that Tower was able to maintain and meet our 2018 output despite a difficult macro environment. We continued with our balanced approach to capital allocation, including investment and profitable growth with elevated capital spending for both new and replacement business.

Last year, we laid out our plans for $350 million of net new business and $650 million of replacement business between 2018 and 2020. Our revenue in 2018 included $125 million of net new business and 2019 will be an even more significant year of launch activity. We also reduced our debt during 2018 as we paid down $50 million on our term loan, and we plan on paying down another $50 million when the divestiture of Europe is completed. Further, we have continued returning capital to shareholders, increasing our quarterly dividend for the third time in as many years.

In aggregate, between dividends and share repurchases, we have returned nearly $50 million to our shareholders since initiating our dividend in 2016. The pending sale of Europe uniquely positions Tower to capitalize on the healthy and growing light truck and SUV market in North America. We are on vehicles in the market, which continue to sell well as consumers have continued to shift away from passenger cars to light trucks and SUVs.

For 2019 and 2020, net business is now expected to be $250 million. This represents an increase of $25 million from what we anticipated for the same period a year-ago. 2019 will be a transition year for Tower as we launch programs that represent nearly $700 million of ongoing revenue, or approximately 45% of full-year revenue. These product launches combined with customer downtime associated with platform changeover will adversely impact results particularly in the first-half of the year. Looking forward to 2020 however, these launches will be completed and we expect significant margin expansion, EBITDA growth and free cash flow will represent more than 3.5% of revenue.

Now with that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff to provide an update on the European divestiture and the financial review and I'll come back a little later to talk about our outlook.

Jeff Kersten

Thanks, Jim, and good morning to everyone. Slide five provides an update on the divestiture of our European operations. We continue to make progress toward the closure of the transaction. On November 20, we signed the MOU you to sell the operations to FSD. FSDs European works council approval was received on November 28th. On December 6, we signed the stock purchase agreement and we obtained amendments from our lenders on the term loan and the revolver the following week. We expect to receive final antitrust approval and closed the transaction this quarter. After the payment of fees and transaction costs as well as the unwind of our fixed rate euro swaps on the term loan, we expect to receive net proceeds of about $250 million.

As Jim mentioned earlier, we will use $50 million of the proceeds to pay down our term loan. We are really pleased to be completing this transaction as it places our European colleagues with a very complimentary organization. And we were able to sell the assets at a significant premium compared with our current trading multiple.

Slide six presents our as reported numbers and the revenue, adjusted EBITDA and EPS associated with both Europe and Brazil. Slide seven shows summary financial information for the full-year 2018. As Derek mentioned, these results include Europe and exclude Brazil revenue up $2.169 billion increased 9% from 2017. Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $230 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 20 basis points to 10.6%. Adjusted EPS increased 12% to $4.20 per share, all in all a very solid quarter year.

As shown on slide eight, we generated $60 million of free cash flow in the fourth quarter, which resulted in positive $41 million of free cash flow for the full-year. Capital expenditures were $127 million for the full-year. Customer tooling was a positive inflow of $8 million for the year. Working capital and other was unfavorable by $35 million for the full-year as European working capital was less of a benefit then anticipated due to the European divestiture, all in all strong free cash flow even with the elevated capital expenditures.

Slide nine compares Tower's results with the outlook provided in October on the third quarter call. Revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS were all in line. Free cash flow was $9 billion lower than expected largely because of the European working capital that I just mentioned.

Slide 10 provides our year-end net debt leverage. As of December 31, our net debt was $213 million, which represents a decrease of $57 million from September 30 and a full-year decrease of $50 million. These totals are before the receipt of any proceeds from the sale of Europe and we have a small net cash position in Europe. Compared to December 31 of last year, our net debt leverage of 0.9 times improved by 0.4 times of a turn and reached our long-term goal of one-time net debt to EBITDA. Although I'm not showing our year-end liquidity with a very solid $332 million, of which approximately $250 million was in North America.

As noted on the slide, the debt figures do not include $157 million of lease related debt that we opportunistically use to finance some of our program spending over the last two years. The accounting treatment for these leases is changing in 2019. Beginning in 2019, the new accounting standard, ASC 842 is being implemented. The new standard requires a lessee to recognize a right to use asset on the balance sheet and a corresponding liability for future lease payments.

Several of the companies operating leases are considered financed leases under ASC 842, which will require the company to record the right to use asset as additional property plant and equipment and the associated liability as debt. As we reported in February 2018, the lease payments have been expensed through cost of sales, but the expense was excluded in the calculation of 2018 adjusted EBITDA. In 2019 financial reports, the associated expense will be recorded through depreciation and interest expense and the lease payments will be characterized, as cash interest and repayment of debt.

Now I will turn the call over to Jim to discuss our outlook. For purposes of our outlook, we are using the GAAP treatment for discontinued operations, excluding Tower Europe and including Tower Brazil. Jim?

Jim Gouin

Thanks, Jeff. Slide 12 discusses the $250 million of net new business Tower has secured through 2020. This is $25 million higher than our expectations a year ago. Of this total, $175 million will occur in 2019 and $75 million in 2020. These estimates are based upon the current information we have regarding the start of production for the programs and our customers launch curves. During 2019 we are launching programs with $700 million of ongoing revenue. So it's going to be a big year.

In 2020, most of the incremental new business represents the flow through of 2019 launches. Presently 2021 is about flat compared to 2020, which reflects the balance out of certain legacy passenger car programs offset by several additional wins. We are still very actively pursuing numerous incremental opportunities for 2021 and beyond. The adjusted EBITDA margin on our book of new business is projected at 15%. As discussed, 2019 is a transition year setting things up for a great 2020.

Slide 13 presents three different types of launches. The manner in which our customers launch their vehicles creates different launch scenarios for Tower. On the left hand panel, the first launch listed is an incremental launch. A good recent Tower example would be the BMW platforms we support from our facility in Greenville, South Carolina. In this scenario, products are launched in succession one after another. For example the X3 was launched in August of 2017, the Expo in April of 2018, X5 in August of 2018 and so on.

The second scenario is a balance-out balance-in launch. In this type of launch, the customer produces the old platform while launching the new platform. A good example of this type of launch would be the old and new generation Jeep Wrangler where FCA was producing both vehicles simultaneously while they balanced out the old platform and balanced in the new platform. This product was launched throughout 2018.

The third launch presented is the changeover. In this type of launch, production on the old platform and the customer takes significant amount of downtime as they install the assembly equipment for the new vehicle. Revenue is lower because of the downtime and the ramp up of the new program as it launches. This is what is happening with the Explorer this year. Our 400,000 square foot facility in Chicago is located in Sapphire Park before Chicago assembly facility.

During the first quarter, we will completely remove the assembly equipment on the old line. The new assembly line which was developed and assembled on the floor of our system integrator here in Livonia, Michigan will be taken apart and shipped on more than 300 trucks from Lavonia to Chicago and be reassembled on the floor of our Chicago facility. It's a huge project taking place in roughly 40 days. As a result you can imagine it is fairly disruptive to the cadence of our financial results. So I ask you please keep this in mind as I discuss our assumptions for 2019.

We'll begin the review of our preliminary outlook for 2019 with the planning assumptions on slide 14. Looking first at revenue, our present view on industry production is pretty well aligned with the December IHS forecast. For the full-year we expect North America to be flat compared with 2018. Net new business wins are about $175 million based on current customer launch schedules. Adverse mix compared with a flat industry is a headwind of about $90 million for Tower and it comes from three sources.

The first is about $45 million related to the Ford Explorer changeover and downtime I previously mentioned. The second is the absence of the extra units from both versions of the Jeep Wrangler being produced last year during that balance in, balance out launch which represents a headwind of about $20 million. And finally there is about $25 million of lower revenue associated with lower production volumes on certain Tower platforms mainly passenger cars For margins and EBITDA, strong expected second-half margins recovered from the low first-half margins associated with Explorer downtime and launch costs. Free cash flow will be positive for the year with strong performance in the second-half of the year, despite full-year CapEx of $110 million.

For adjusted EPS, the adoption of ASC 842 is expected to adversely impact results, and the tax rate should approximate 25% reflecting lower U.S. tax credits in 2019. These planning assumptions result in 2019 revenue and earnings outlook, summarized on slide 15. Revenue expected to increase 5% to $1.65 billion, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be a $175 million. Full-year margins are expected to be 10.6%. They will be compressed in the first-half of the year and above the full-year average for the second-half. As shown in the far right panel, adjusted earnings per share is projected at $2.50 down from $3.50 in 2018, this reflects primarily the adoption of ASC 842 reflecting higher depreciation and interest expense, and a higher tax rate associated with lower 2019 tax credits.

Slide 16 provides the financial outlook for the first quarter. Revenue is projected at $375 million, down about 8% from a year ago, and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $30 million in the quarter, both revenue and EBITDA are lower reflecting the downtime and launch costs associated with the launch of the Explorer program. Adjusted EPS of $0.18 a share is expected.

Slide 17 provides some color on how we see 2019 playing up by quarter. It really is a story of two halves. First-half of the year revenue and margins are pressured by launch activity, followed by recovery in the second-half of the year. The precise quarterly results will be dependent on both the timing and the ramp up of launches.

Slide 18 shows our present outlook for 2019 free cash flow along with corresponding line items for 2018 capital expenditures are expected to be up nearly $30 million to $110 million for the full-year. Working capital is expected to improve by about $30 million a year-over-year from the use of $42 million in 2018 to use of about $12 million in 2019. In the end, we expect $15 million of free cash flow for the year as strong second-half performance more than offsets the first-half outflows representing our typical quarterly cash cadence.

Slide 19 provides our results for the past two years and outlook through 2020. 2020 revenue is expected to be about $350 million higher than 2017 which represents a compound average growth rate of 7.5% in a flat North American market. Adjusted EBITDA of $200 million to $210 million would be about $50 million higher than 2017 or a compound average growth rate of more than 9%.

Margins are also expected to grow to about 12% up 60 basis points from 2017 and 1.4 points from 2019. Our cumulative free cash flow for the four years is expected to be about $150 million and our net leverage is expected to be less than 1 one times. Not many suppliers have been able to deliver results impressive as these and it's a testament to the tremendous dedication and commitment of our colleagues. We know that the spotlight will be on us during 2019 as we navigate this year of significant launches. But I'm completely confident that our One Tower team is up to this task.

Before opening up the lines to questions, I'd like to make some concluding remarks to reinforce the Tower investment thesis. Tower has a high degree of exposure to the growing North American truck and SUV market representing about 85% of our revenue. We are agnostic to vehicle power trains, but how cars are driven. Unlike most other suppliers, Tower has very limited geopolitical risk with zero direct exposure to China or Europe. Tower is insulated from trade and commodity related concerns. Tower has demonstrated consistent above market growth of revenue and earnings while generating free cash flow.

Tower has returned nearly $50 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. And our dividend has increased every year since its inception. We remain well-positioned to capitalize on the trends of both outsourcing and light weighting. We have ample liquidity to fund profitable growth. And finally, Tower's conservative balance sheet with net debt less than or equal to one times provides protection should there be an industry downturn.

With that Derek, I'll turn it over for Q&A.

Derek Fiebig

Maria, if you could please open up the lines for question-and-answer session.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from line of Christopher Van Horn of the B. Riley FBR.

Christopher Van Horn

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question.

Jim Gouin

Hey, Chris.

Christopher Van Horn

Could you get into maybe some preliminary expectations for the need for CapEx in 2020 just based on some of the new business you see coming on?

Jim Gouin

Well, I think Chris, when you look at CapEx in 2019 that's clearly a peak year for us, and I think in 2020, I'll see that tail-off somewhat, but there's still enough CapEx that we planned on in 2021 and beyond to continue to fuel some reasonable growth going forward.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay, got it. And then with Brazil, could you give us a little more color on the decision points there was it a based on the customer relationship was it based on something you see in the market there, any sort of additional clarity?

Jim Gouin

No. I think for Brazil very consistent with the approach we've taken over our tenure here with company. We moved assets out of this company in our history a number of times not the most recent, which is Europe and you recall on Europe we took a shot at moving that asset out in 2016, because it was we believe it was a value creator. We also said in 2016 that we would not move it unless we got the value that we thought the asset was worth. And we didn't move it out until this year or late last year, because we got the value that we thought the asset was worth. In our mind the investment community was 5.4 times earnings.

Similarly with Brazil, we've had Brazil out there for sale. We wanted to make sure that we were going to get the right value for it. And at this point in time in our history we just couldn't achieve that. And I will the nice part about it is during the time that it was held for sale, the management team there along with our management team here, kept a very good focus on the operations down there and the operations are running very well growing up good guy EBITDA and good cash flow. So, no other particular reason other than value, Chris, which I think is a prudent way to look at the way you manage your asset base.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay, great. Thanks for the color there. And then maybe from a macro perspective and how it kind of relates to the pipeline for you all, obviously, we're shifting to more of an SUV and crossover type market and production in cars is going down. I imagine that's part of the 25 million that you've identified. Is there a big opportunity set here for you as the OEMs move into more of these crossovers and SUVs and newer programs replacing some of these passenger cars and then how does that pipeline kind of look for you as you as you look out into the 2021 timeframe?

Jim Gouin

Yes. I think the general answer to your question Chris is yes. And that that opportunity is whether it's coming at us in the term of trucks and SUVs or elimination of cars, obviously if we're going to put more money towards trucks and SUVs the opportunity is going to be towards trucks and SUVs. But what's going to continue to drive the opportunity more so than that is going to be the fact that they're going to continue to focus on electrification which is going to mean incremental platforms. They're going to continue to focus on autonomous vehicles, which means more money towards things they need to spend money on and less towards the type of work that we do. So the outsourcing and those types of things are going to continue to push opportunity to work our sector there's no doubt in my mind about that. We've seen it happen we're going to see it continue to happen.

In addition if you're looking at the pipeline right now and I would say focusing on the period of say 2021 through 2023 the pipeline is still very robust in terms of quoting activity, some of it being driven by what I've talked about here just in the last couple of moments. We're looking at quoting on business that ranges somewhere in the range of ongoing annual revenue of anywhere from $400 million to $500 million right now in that timeframe. So the pipeline is still robust, it's been very consistent, and I see no reason for it not to continue to be consistent going forward.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay. Thanks for the time, Jim.

Jim Gouin

Thank you, Chris.

Our next question comes from the line of Ryan Brinkman of JPMorgan.

Ryan Brinkman

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to ask around the backlog primarily as it relates to margin. I guess two questions. First what is the contribution margin which you expect to convert the backlog in 2019? Now I think it's natural when launching a new program that margin starts out softer as lines comes out et cetera. I'm just curious if you wanted to give a number there 5%, 10% et cetera.

And then secondly when these programs do come up to speed, so say after year one how do you expect their normalized margin to compare to the company's current consolidated margin ex-Europe?

Jim Gouin

Ryan, if you take a look at it 2019 is a little bit hard to answer given just the amount of downtime that we have on export and basically our facility is now completely down. I think if you take a look at it from like 2018 to 2020 or 2017 or 2020 depending on what you want to look at, you look at the net new business that's kind of come on in there which is really driving the revenue, it's at about a 15% fully accounted margin, right. I think that's how you have to look at it. You got to look at 2018 as a complete transition year and take a look at it from 2017 to 2020 it's around $350 million backlog that we talked about before at roughly a 15% margin and that's how I would look at it.

Ryan Brinkman

Okay. Great. Thank you. Yes. Go ahead.

Jim Gouin

I will just go ahead that Ryan, just - just a follow-up on that, I mean that's why you start to see as the as the product comes on and it's full volume starts to take effect that's how you start to see the improvement in the overall underlying EBITDA margin.

Ryan Brinkman

That's very helpful. Thanks. And then just lastly, I did want to touch on Brazil a little bit more. Thanks for the color you gave on your decision to retain the operations there in your answers to the last caller. Just curious, so if you could take a moment, please remind us of your major customers and programs that you were supplying in that country. And then also just as relates to the guide as you earned something like $5 million of EBITDA in Brazil in 2018. How much is the 2019 and 2020 guidance benefiting from the move back into continuing operations? I'm presuming the profitability there is expected to grow right just given that the market is rebounding off of a low level including after some improvements in the political environment?

Jim Gouin

Correct. When you take a look at our Brazilian operation, our two biggest customers are Volkswagen and Honda and we are in the process of launching additional business here in 2018 in Brazil as well. So, in 2018, we are roughly around $5 million of EBITDA and it was about a 10% margin or a little bit more. I think when you look at 2020 we'll have some growth in the Brazilian revenue line and the margin should approach the consolidated margin with North America. So we'll be pretty much right on top of the North American margin. And so, if you take a look at that and you assume maybe a $10 million or $15 million growth in Brazil by 2020 that should kind of get you in the range of a EBITDA number for that year.

Jeff Kersten

And may be just…

Ryan Brinkman

Okay.

Jeff Kersten

-- kind of a little bit more again Ryan on that, there they -- as I mentioned there EBITDA positive and the cash flow positive As I mentioned there EBITDA pauses and there is a cash flow positive. So to the extent that they require CapEx going forward for the amount of growth they have we don't see them as being a huge use of cash going forward.

Ryan Brinkman

Okay, any exposure to Ford in Brazil?

Jeff Kersten

No, no.

Ryan Brinkman

All right, thanks a lot guys.

Jeff Kersten

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Matt Koranda of Roth Capital Partners.

Matt Koranda

Hey, guys, good morning. Just if I can maybe attack the margin question in a bit of a different way. If I look at the 2020 EBITDA margin outlook versus your 2019 outlook, it does look like you're embedding maybe at least 150 basis points or more of launch costs and downtime headwinds. Still one I mean is that roughly the right way to think about it for 2019 at a higher level. And then two are there any scenarios under, which -- that comes in better than expected I guess I mean how much conservatism are you baking in with the changeover expectations in the first-half?

Jim Gouin

Are you talking about better in 2019, Matt, or better in 2020?

Matt Koranda

I guess what I'm asking about the launch cost that you're embedding in 2019. I'm just trying to back into it sort of by looking at your outlook and the difference between 2020 and 2019? So, the fundamental question is sort of how much conservatism have you baked into your 2019 expectations around changeover and launch headwinds?

Jim Gouin

I mean I think, look we -- and I'll just use -- I'll use this not to be controversial, Matt, but if you look at this management team they put a number out on the street. We put a number out in the street in February of 2017. It was $210 million. And in December, when we closed the books, we delivered $210 million. In February of last year, we've put a number out of $230 million in February. And in December when we closed the books, we deliver $230 million. Today, we're putting out a number of $175 million. Our intention is to deliver $175 million at the end of the year. Clearly, if there were opportunities beyond that and if there are over the course of the year, we're going to take full advantage of that, but this is at least this is a sizable launch here year for us and the Explorer is a big launch and I'd also mention that we too that and we haven't talked about it in the presentation, we also have a sizable launch on the Ford Escape in the second-half of the year. And you can see what's happening with that chart that shows the margins coming up in the second-half of the year, that's the way we've counted raised our internal view of this. My only point is that, we said we were going to deliver something in 2017, we did; we said we're going to deliver something in 2018, we did; we're saying we're going to deliver something in 2019, we're going to; and we're going to do the same thing in 2020.

Matt Koranda

All right. Fair enough. And then just for the 2019 EBITDA outlook, I guess could you talk a little bit about the corporate expense that was essentially shifting away from Europe and back into North America, I think you had about $10 million of cost. So, is that embedded in the 2019 outlook? And then the $5 million that you expect to essentially be eliminated after the sale of Europe, I mean you're not going to get the full benefit of that $5 million I would anticipate in 2019, how is - how was that factored into the outlook?

Jim Gouin

Two things, one is, you're correct it's about a $10 million overhang that is in the 2019 numbers. We are assuming that we're going to be able to get the $5 million out and for the most part did -- mostly out in 2019. Our expectation is that this transaction will close here in the first quarter. We've already got no ideas and obviously we've already got plans on what we're going to do. So we're going to get most of the $5 million out. It may not all get out there and some of it may tail into 2020, but for the most part we think we can get it out and we put that into our outlook of the $175 million.

Matt Koranda

Okay, got it. And then lastly I guess in terms of the cadence of the remaining items the checklist items that you shared I think in slide 5. Any additional hurdles once the expected and I trust approval happens later this month, I mean what else needs to happen to close the transaction by March?

Jim Gouin

It's more procedural at that time then there's always a lot of complexity, we're selling to a French company, we're selling to Dutch entity. We have a lot of German operations which is a lot of items you've got to go through on a procedural basis, but once we get antitrust clearance it's just more of a matter of time of going through the various notaries and other things like that to get it done.

Matt Koranda

Got it.

Jim Gouin

When we sold that and we did mention at the other side was fully financed in their financing. So there's no continuity there, so it should go pretty smooth just the transition stuff through Europe.

Matt Koranda

Okay, very helpful. I'll jump back in queue, guys. Thank you.

Jim Gouin

Thanks, Matt.

Rich Kwas

Hi. Good morning everyone.

Jim Gouin

Hey, Rich.

Rich Kwas

Jim, I just want to follow-up on the free cash flows we think about 2020 so the move from 15 to 60 having to an earlier question you talked about peak CapEx this year, but seemingly you didn't suggest that there'd be a $45 million or so decline in CapEx, it sounds like its meaningful, but maybe not to that degree. So there are some working capital benefits or some other things that is in the assumption for the 2016 in 2020?

Jim Gouin

Well, there's also an improvement in EBITDA, Rich, right…

Rich Kwas

Yes.

Jim Gouin

-- $25 million to $35 million, so that's a pretty big jump…

Rich Kwas

Yes.

Jim Gouin

-- by itself, number one. And, yes, number two, there is a tail off of CapEx, those are the two primary movers in the cash flow numbers for 2020.

Rich Kwas

Okay. And then on track, I assume, I know, you're being affected by some key program changeovers, as you've talked about this morning. If we think about it with regards to the planning assumptions on IHS, I assume that you have broadly speaking for North America truck up and car down within your flat outlook, or the underpinnings of the outlook?

Jim Gouin

Yes. That's correct. And then of course, we - any unique elements that we have, because of our insights with our customers, we would put in there as well.

Rich Kwas

Yes.

Jim Gouin

But generally speaking, the base line is what is assumed in the IHS forecast.

Rich Kwas

Okay. And then just with regards to the use of cash, once the transaction is finalized, talked about the debt reduction, you'll have a couple of hundred million dollars after that available. I know, you've talked about organic growth and the ability to drive that making investments, but how should investors think about use of cash that's pretty meaningful, you talked about the dividend, you have a share repurchase authorization, any thoughts there at this point?

Jim Gouin

I think the investing public should be confident that, (a), we're not going to do anything stupid, and, (b), we're going to follow our normal capital allocation process. So we're going to look for good profitable growth opportunities for us and I mentioned earlier in the call that right now we're putting on as much as $400 million to $500 million of business over the next several years. I think we're going to look to continue to ensure our balance sheet is as bulletproof as we can make it. And you're right. I mean we're going to take $50 million of the proceeds of the sale of Europe and we're going to pay down on the term loan. So the term loan is going to be roughly $250 million or so remaining nothing saying we couldn't pay a little bit more down on that, we also have $150 million of leases or so that we can look to pay down to although there might be some slight penalties associated with that. Economically, it still may make sense to do that.

So the balance sheet is still an area we can look at for opportunity. And the last time I looked I still think that accrues directly to the shareholder we do in fact pay that down. And of course thirdly, we will look to return capital to shareholders I should say continue to return capital to shareholders through dividend or through stock repurchase. We still have close to $80 million of authorization under our present stock purchase program. But I wouldn't anticipate doing that unless the price, as Bob Barker will say price is right unless the price is right. So I think that's the approach that we'll take. We're just touching on our long-term net debt target of one-time and that will move around through the course of 2019, but by year-end I anticipate we'll be back to 1 time to less than 1 time and there's nothing wrong with that as a position to hold for a period of time. As you know, our business is a long lead business, so to the extent that we win new business going forward the cash just doesn't apply out the doorway to away so, I think it's a way to see in that in that regard. But I think that the investing public should -- again should take confidence in the fact that we're not going to go out and just find a place for this money. We're going to make some great business decision based upon the facts that we have at hand at the time.

Rich Kwas

Okay. Thanks very much.

Jim Gouin

Thank you.

Operator

Derek Fiebig

Great. Thanks, Maria, and thanks everyone for joining us on today's call. I'll be available for any follow-up questions if you might have. Have a good day.

