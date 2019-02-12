Ecolab Acquires Lobster Ink For Online Training Tech

With the deal, ECL will enhance its value-added service offerings to channel partners and end users, supporting its ability to drive higher margin product sales.

Lobster has developed online corporate training tools for the hospitality and foodservice industries.

Quick Take

Ecolab (ECL) announced it has acquired Lobster Ink for an undisclosed amount.

Lobster Ink provides workforce education for hospitality and foodservice companies.

ECL will integrate the training offerings into its wider suite of services that it provides its channel partners and end-user customers, supporting its higher margin product sales in the process.

Target Company

Geneva, Switzerland-based Lobster Ink was founded in 2007 to help hospitality and foodservice companies through its Software-as-a-Service [SaaS] platform for workforce education.

Management is headed by CEO Dale den Dulk, who has been with the firm since the company’s inception and was previously Non-Executive Director at The Roundhouse Restaurant.

Below is an overview video of Lobster's approach:

Source: Lobster

Lobster’s primary offerings include:

Enterprise-class Workspace

Learning Paths

Smart Assignments

Supporting Services

Practical Assessments

Seamless Onboarding

Source: Lobster

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Orbis Research, the global e-learning market was valued at $165.2 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow to $275.1 billion by 2022.

This represents a CAGR of 7.5% between 2016 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are easy accessibility, low cost, flexibility in learning, as well as increased effectiveness by animated learning.

Major competitive vendors that provide e-learning services include:

Adobe (ADBE)

Apollo Education Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citrix (CTXS)

HealthStream (HSTM)

McGrawHill

Oracle (ORCL)

SAP (SAP)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

ECL didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a Form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal may be for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, ECL had $203.6 million in cash and equivalents and $12.0 billion in total liabilities of which $6.3 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was $816.3 million.

Ecolab is acquiring Lobster for its online education and training system for the hospitality and foodservice industry.

As Ecolab COO Tom Handley stated in the deal announcement:

Training is a cornerstone of Ecolab’s operating model. This acquisition strengthens the training opportunities and learning experiences we offer, adding options including online learning content that can be accessed by customers at any time on any connected handheld device to help ensure proper hygiene, food safety procedures and other critical processes are followed.

In the past 24 months, ECL’s stock price has risen 31.7% vs. competitor Clorox's (CLX) rise of only 14.1%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Ecolab has had an uneven last few years in terms of earnings surprises, although more recently we’ve seen positive, albeit small surprises.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are fairly divided between ‘Strong Buy’ and ‘Hold’ ratings, while the current consensus price target of $160.22 implies a slight downside potential based on its current price of around $161.78 as of press time.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped significantly, although this may be a lagging indicator since it contains historical earnings reporting aspects.

Source: Sentieo

Unrelated to the Lobster acquisition, Ecolab also recently announced a plan to spin off its Upstream businesses which provide various chemical services to the oil & gas industry.

Management outlined the direction in a February 5th conference call with analysts after which the stock dropped slightly and recovered in the days since.

Ecolab’s primary business is to sell products and the training part of the equation is really a supporting piece to the entire product sale process.

So, in that sense, the deal for Lobster is something that Ecolab won't charge for; rather, it is a support function that helps Ecolab’s sales force drive product sales growth by providing additional, differentiated services through its various channel partners to end users.

By providing these value-added services such as training and education, Ecolab strengthens its value proposition to its channel partners and end users, ultimately resulting in the ability to sell higher margin products combined with the training and other service offerings.

The deal makes sense as a longer-term strategic acquisition and is in keeping with Ecolab’s premium position in many markets that it operates in.

I write about IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.