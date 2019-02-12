ADT Acquires LifeShield For DIY Home Security Tech

With the deal for LifeShield, ADT will be able to provide convenient products for consumers outside its professionally-installed systems market.

ADT (ADT) announced it has acquired LifeShield for about $25 million.

LifeShield provides Do-It-Yourself [DIY] home security systems.

ADT seeks to leverage LifeShield’s technologies to provide ‘plug and protect’ capabilities to the 80% of U.S. homes it believes won’t opt for professionally installed security systems.

Target Company

Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based LifeShield was founded in 2004 to develop and market wireless DIY home security systems.

Management is headed by CEO John Owens, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously Chief Marketing Officer at J.G. Wentworth.

LifeShield’s primary offerings include:

Ultimate Monitoring

Fire & Carbon Monoxide Protection

Live Video

Home Automation

Source: LifeShield

Investors have invested at least $43.1 million in the company and include Novitas Capital, ZG Ventures, Novak Biddle Venture Partners, Armstrong Group and Associated Partners, Center Point Venture Partners, and Comerica Incorporated. Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global home security system market was valued at $45.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $74.8 billion by 2023.

This represents a CAGR of 10.4% between 2018 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing awareness about security and the rising adoption of Internet of Things and wireless technologies.

Major competitive vendors that provide home security systems include:

Honeywell (HON)

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI)

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology (002415.SZ)

Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZY)

Secom (OTCPK:SOMLY)

Robert Bosch

United Technologies (UTX)

Godrej & Boyce

Source: Sentieo

Additionally, other more consumer-oriented competitors include Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and major cable companies.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

ADT disclosed the acquisition price as ‘approximately $25 million.’

Management didn’t file a Form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance in conjunction with the acquisition.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, ADT had $256.9 million in cash and equivalents and $12.5 billion in total liabilities, of which $9.5 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was $1.3 billion, so ADT has ample resources to pay cash for a small acquisition such as LifeShield.

ADT acquired LifeShield to serve the larger number of home users who would likely not pay for professional installation services.

As ADT President and CEO Jim DeVries stated in the deal announcement:

We are confident that LifeShield’s capabilities and approach, combined with the brand and scale of ADT, will create an opportunity for us to offer our services to a broader cross-section of U.S. households. Together with LifeShield we will be positioned to offer more solutions to a broader base of customers and create increased value for our shareholders as we seek to grow profitability through expanded, yet focused offerings.

In the past 12 months, ADT’s stock price has dropped 33.0% vs. the S&P 500 Index's rise of 0.35%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises in 2018 were either positive or neutral, but the stock dropped throughout the year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings continue to be largely positive and the consensus price target of $11.94 implies a 49.6% upside from the stock’s current price of $7.98 at press time.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has fluctuated within a range, but there is no discernible trend in linguistic analyses of their outlook.

Source: Sentieo

The deal for LifeShield is to serve the consumer side of ADT’s business, by providing DIY’ers with the hardware and services needed to enhance their home security and also enables ADT to obtain a presence in the self-setup market that it can develop and sell services for.

By doing so, it maintains visibility in an increasingly crowded consumer security device market while providing a basis on which to build additional products and capabilities.

ADT will need to move quickly to capitalize on LifeShield’s tech and offerings if it is to compete effectively against much larger and deep-pocketed firms aiming for the consumer security space as an entry into the smart home.

