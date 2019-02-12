FEN: Short-Term Oversold MLP Fund With Good Alpha

We like FEN for relatively defensive and non-dedicated MLP investors who would like to diversify into a higher-yielding space.

The MLP sector is the best-performing sector since the beginning of the year at around 15%, narrowly edging out real estate and local EM debt. In the most recent weeks, however, the sector has given back some of its lusters on weaker oil and negative trade headlines with US negotiators pouring cold water on the status of talks. President Trump himself said he is not planning to meet President Xi prior to the expiration of the 90-day tariff hiatus agreed to last year.

The rally reversal caused us to take a look at our most oversold fund screen (below) with the prize going to FEN. The First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) has about $572m assets and kicked off in 2004. It is sub-advised by Energy Income Partners LLC. It has an 11.50% distribution rate and is leveraged about 26%. The fund is about 2/3 invested in MLPs with the rest in Energy and Utility stocks as well as a smattering of sold calls and REITs.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Our view is that the fund's barbell positioning in aggressive MLPs and defensive utilities is relatively compelling and we think explains its positive excess return relative to the sector as well as much lower volatility. For this reason, it could work well in a larger portfolio without sharply skewing overall returns. The fund is attractive on a number of valuation metrics, has kept its distribution relatively stable, and has generated positive volatility-adjusted alpha. We think it's a good choice for a non-dedicated and relatively defensive fund investor.

This is what the FEN adjusted price has done over the past year - the recent dip is what's driving the low RSI.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

We must warn, however, that some perspective is in order.

First, at 24%, the price volatility of the MLP sector is on the order of 2-4x that of other sectors. This means that the sector will tend to dominate low and high RSI scores.

Secondly, we would love to bang the table and say that buying low-RSI funds is a foolproof strategy. It is, like everything else in markets, not a given. There is some evidence that low-RSI readings tend to correlate with above-average subsequent monthly returns. The total available alpha for FEN is around 2% per month (the slope of the regression line in the chart below), however, it must be said that the actual realizable alpha is much lower as RSI readings come well between 0 and 100. Dispersion of returns has also been very wide, so, for instance, nearly all FEN month-end RSI figures between 20 and 30 (circled) have been followed by negative monthly returns.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Our Approach - Welcome to CEF Screen Time

Our individual fund deep dives are usually follow-ups from our blog entries where we screen and highlight potential fast-moving opportunities in the closed-end fund market in our coverage.

In our blogs, we tend to briefly cover a number of extreme readings such as largest discounts moves, largest price changes, widest yield percentiles, and others. Not all of these readings will result in solid tactical opportunities, but it is one way to keep a pulse on the market.

In our deep dives such as this one, we will tend to highlight funds that appeal to us on some level. These will not necessarily be the best-performing or highest-scoring funds on some metric but simply those funds that have one or another interesting characteristic that may shed some light on the sector.

This brings us to the question of differentiation - there is a lot of fund analysis on this platform already, so why another one? Because we do not have a seat next to the management team and are not clairvoyant, we tend to lean towards a quantitative method of fund analysis. So, while we cannot tell you to believe in the brilliance of the portfolio managers or the name of the sponsor brand, we can and will comment on whether the fund generates persistent alpha if the risk ratios and valuations are attractive and what place the fund has in a broader portfolio.

We don't believe it makes sense to analyze a fund in a standalone way, that is, without reference to the rest of the sector. This is why a lot our analysis relies on intra-sector metrics which compares a given fund to its peers. This is particularly so with the discussion around alpha or a fund's volatility-adjusted excess sector return. Funds don't exist in a vacuum - they exist within a competitive ecology of similar trading vehicles, all of which are competing for investor dollars and management fees.

Another feature of our work is that we prefer our analysis evidence-based. That is, we are quite cautious with unfounded opinions about something being "the best fund" or "a great fund" because those terms don't mean very much. Instead, we prefer to base our view on clear objective metrics and while we can disagree on the value of the metrics, we should all be able to agree on the need for hard data.

All of this leads to the inevitable question that is often asked, "what is a good fund" or "is this a good fund"? Although this question is asked in the present tense, what we think it's really asking is, "will this fund outperform in the future"? As tempting as it is, we think it's an impossible question to answer, so we would be careful of soothsayers who claim clairvoyance. Evidence-based analysis is limiting in some ways (it cannot predict the future), but we think it's as good as it gets.

As suggested above, we divide our analysis into three parts:

Strategic view, where we look at the fund's risk and alpha characteristics.

Tactical view, where we look at valuations.

Portfolio view, how a fund would fit into a larger portfolio.

Our overall goal is to identify the right fund (strategic view), at the right time (tactical view), in the right role (portfolio view).

We welcome any feedback you have on this approach.

Strategic View

First, let's look at the dynamics of the fund, particularly how the fund has fared through the ups and downs of the market.

What's interesting about FEN is that it appears to be a tale of two periods. From 2004 to 2015, the fund had underperformed the sector, while from 2015 to now, it has outperformed.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

To make this behavior more obvious, below we plot the fund's excess return, that is, the fund's total return over the sector total return. The key differentiating period was mostly in 2015-2016 in the final stages of an early recovery from the energy crash. Since then, the fund kept its advantage but has not added to it.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

One clue for the fund's long-term underperformance and sharp outperformance has to do with the fact that it tends to exhibit lower volatility at time of volatility spikes than the sector. Interestingly, more recently, its volatility has remained well below the sector.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Looking at annual returns, the last three and odd years have not been exceptional for FEN. Its underperformance in 2016 and 2019 matches the outperformance in 2017 and 2018.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

So, what is the bottom line here? The key summary metric we use is volatility-adjusted alpha which we define as the percentage of volatility-adjusted annual returns beating the sector. The volatility-adjustment is done relative to the sector. The metric tells us how well the fund has been able to outperform the sector once adjusted for its volatility and the volatility of the average fund.

How does FEN look? Well, FEN comes in the top third of funds which isn't too bad and its overall score is above 50% which tells us that per unit of risk, the fund has been able to outperform the sector over the long term.

Now, as we discovered above, this score is largely due to the fund's sharp outperformance during a particularly volatile period for the sector, most likely due to its lower-beta utilities position. Whether this is viewed negatively (well, it's just a single period of strong outperformance) or positively (the fund did very well during a particularly turbulent time) is in the eye of the individual investor.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

For yield-focused investors, the metric that we like to follow is the Yield-To-Risk or YTR which measures the distribution rate per unit of 1-Year price volatility. This metric may be useful for investor who like to minimize their portfolio volatility or drawdowns while matching a certain target yield. The YTR of FEN is the second highest in the sector at 0.58 (see table below) and is very attractive on this basis.

Tactical View

Our tactical view is mostly informed by various valuation indicators. This is because you can buy the right fund but at the wrong time, i.e. when that fund is very expensive and offers less potential for outperformance.

The table below offers a snapshot of some of our metrics and is sorted by a subset of these metrics.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Our observations are:

The absolute discount of FEN is relatively tight, however, the percentile, as well as the 3-year Z-Score, is pretty attractive

As discussed above, the 14-day RSI is quite low, though the longer term 65-day RSI is above 50 and is on the higher end of the sector

The 12M Yield percentile at 97% is the highest in the sector

Overall, the current valuation of the fund is fairly attractive.

Portfolio View

No fund can be analyzed standalone and in this section, we review how this fund could fit into a broader portfolio.

Still referring to the above table, we think the following metrics are relevant:

Correlation to the benchmark (AMLP) at 79% is at the middle of the range and well off the high 90s for many of the funds. This tells us that the fund is not just a benchmark tracker and could achieve a modicum of diversification with other MLP funds.

The beta to (SPY) is one of the lowest of the sector which means the fund's contribution to portfolio volatility should be relatively low among its peers

These two metrics tell us that as far as the MLP sector goes, FEN is a relatively benign addition to a larger portfolio.

Conclusion

The MLP sector has recently given back some of its post-December relief rally on negative trade headlines and weaker oil with FEN being the most oversold fund on our RSI metric. Overall, we think the fund's barbell position in MLPs and utilities has allowed it to outperform the overall sector with decent and stable yield and lower volatility. The fund screens well on our valuation metrics and could work in a larger portfolio owing to its lower benchmark correlation and relatively low equities beta. We think the fund is a good pick for a non-dedicated MLP investor who would like to expand into the space.

We hope you enjoyed this article. If you would like to automatically receive similar analysis from us, please follow us above by clicking on the Follow label next to our name.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer's particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.

All data as of 8-Feb-2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.