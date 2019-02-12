Lockheed Martin: Are You Worth It?

In my last article on January 21st, I had looked at the fundamental news affecting the defense sector in 2019. However, in this article, I shall solely focus on Lockheed Martin (LMT) as I believe the stock is at a crossroad where there exists the possibility of an upside or downside move. Nevertheless, I am leaning towards the bulls winning the race as the odds seems to be stacked in their favor. Hence, to establish the most likely scenario, I shall look at the fundamentals of the stock, whilst also analyzing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental facets that matter:

Future earnings:

One of the factors that I believe will slightly neutralize the bullish sentiment present in the equity is the recently released earnings report. The results were largely positive; however, the outlook for 2019 will surely dampen investor sentiment. CEO Marillyn Hewitt stated that she expects the EPS in 2019 to fall between the range of $19.15 and $19.45. Hence, I expect this to dampen investor sentiment as the analyst forecast for the EPS is $19.55.

Excellent order book:

Lockheed Martin has mastered the art of securing large contracts from the Pentagon, which has helped the firm offer investors a stellar price performance over the past few years. I chose to highlight this as I expect the trend to continue in 2019. The firm in the fourth quarter clinched several large deals. An example of this is the $22.7 billion modification contract Lockheed Martin secured for 225 F-35 aircraft. Thus, I believe such significant contract wins will help the firm’s earnings remain positive in the quarters to come.

Excellent Cash Flow:

One of the reasons I am positive on Lockheed Martin weathering any storm is due to its cash flow position. Lockheed Martin is a strong cash generator which has helped the firm make some savvy cash deployment decisions. In 2018, Lockheed Martin bought back 4.7 million shares for $1.5 billion. Additionally, the firm also increased its share repurchase account by $1 billion which brought the total value of the account to a whopping $3.7 billion. Thus, all this will ensure that investors keep investing in Lockheed Martin’s share and this is all thanks to the excellent cash flow position.

Dividend growth:

Lockheed Martin may not be a dividend guru compared to other market giants. But I believe the firm is steadily building up its dividend profile which shall help the firm’s share price to rise in the long run. In 2018, Lockheed Martin marked its 16th consecutive year of rising dividend rates and that too by a double-digit percentage. This is as the firm in the third quarter of 2018 increased its quarterly dividend rate by 10%, to $2.20 per share. Hence, considering the past trend, I believe Lockheed Martin shall reward investors in 2019 with a similar dividend hike. This in turn shall ensure that investors looking out for dividend stocks will invest in the equity. Lastly, the firm paid out dividends worth $2.3 billion in 2018.

F-35 – An excellent growth driver:

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 is finally reaching its maturity phase and is on the way to becoming the firm’s trillion-dollar flagship. The aircraft’s backlog has risen to nearly 400 fighter jets which is a clear sign of the program’s momentum not slowing down anytime soon. Another reason, I am positive about this being a growth driver is due to the U.S. government’s inventory target of 2,456 aircraft for the Marine Corps, Navy and the Air Force. Thus, due to this, I expect Lockheed Martin to lock in more orders for its F-35 aircraft. This in turn shall bolster the firm’s top line.

Sikorsky Products:

One of the reasons I believe Lockheed Martin will not have a bearish 2019 is due to the firm's Sikorsky business line. Some of the division’s products such as the Black Hawk Helicopter have helped the firm to solidify its position in the military helicopter market. Moreover, in the fourth quarter of 2018, the division’s positive cost performance enabled the segment to add $70 million worth of operating profit into the firm’s RMS unit. Thus, I expect this trend to continue in the future. In 2019, the management plans to conduct a restructuring process aimed at cost reduction. Hence, I believe this shall further boost the operating profit of the segment in the coming quarters.

Interest rate risk:

Interest rate risk is one of the factors that has the potential of hampering Lockheed Martin’s future price performance. In December 2018, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates for the ninth time. Thus, the material rise in the long-term interest rates poses a major risk to Lockheed Martin. This is as it relies heavily on the capital markets for funds. I chose to highlight this as the U.S. Federal Reserve is in favor of raising interest rates further, which will make the credit market more unfavorable for Lockheed Martin. Moreover, the firm’s interest expense rose by 2.6% in 2018 to $668 million. Hence, I believe investors ought to keep an eye on this aspect of the firm in the future.

Technical Analysis:

Weekly Chart:

The weekly chart indicates to investors that the near-term outlook of the stock is questionable. The stock is presently attempting to make a crossover above the 20-day moving average which is an excellent sign for bullish investors. However, the bearish tinkle existent here is that the 50-day moving average is presently acting as a resistance line. Nevertheless, I am leaning towards the bulls winning the war as the short-term exponential moving averages are about to do a crossover over the long-term exponential moving averages. Therefore, if this does occur, then I am certain that the stock will have a strong bullish ascent. Lastly, the other reason I believe the bulls will win the war against the bears is due to the Ichimoku cloud pattern. The stock’s lagging line is steadily heading towards the cloud pattern which indicates to investors that a bullish ascent is on the cards. However, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some sideways movement before the stock has a bullish move.

On the price target front, I shall highlight the upside and downside potential of the stock as it is at a crossroad. The downside potential of the stock presently seems to be lower as explained above. However, if a bearish reversal were to occur, then I would expect the share price to fall till the 50% Fibonacci support level at $276.11. Moreover, if a breakout below this level were to occur, then the share price would fall till the 100% Fibonacci support level at $253.58. However, I believe the possibility of such a steep fall occurring is extremely low. On the other hand, an upside move in the share price seems to be the more likely scenario. If the stock were to have a bullish continuation, then I believe the stock price will rise till the range between the 161.8% and 200% Fibonacci resistance levels. The 161.8% Fibonacci resistance level is at $306.70, while the 200% Fibonacci resistance level is at $318.60.

The big picture:

Overall, I expect 2019 to be a good year for Lockheed Martin as the firm has certain positive facets that will help it ride out any uncertainty that comes it way. However, I would like to state that Lockheed Martin is in an odd position where there is more clarity about the firm’s longer-term outlook than its near-term prospects. Thus, I believe this is a great buy for investors who have a tolerance for mild short-term risk. Nevertheless, before trading, do ensure that you utilize a trailing stop loss so that you are around for the next trade as capital protection is key.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.