Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO) CEO Tarek Sherif on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Betsy Frank

Thank you, Shannon. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining Medidata’s fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. I am here today with our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tarek Sherif; our President, Glen de Vries; and our Chief Financial Officer, Rouven Bergmann. They will each deliver prepared remarks and then we will open it up for your questions.

But first, I would like to remind you that elements of this discussion are forward-looking and based on our best view of the business as we see it today. I refer you to our detailed disclaimer set forth in the press release and our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ from expectations. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these. We will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures that we think help to explain our underlying performance. Today’s press release provides a reconciliation of US GAAP to these measures.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Tarek.

Tarek Sherif

Thanks, Betsy and good morning. Thanks for joining us today. It’s great to be with you all, as we start what should be another exciting year for Medidata. Our solid execution in the fourth quarter capped a year of good revenue and profitability and backlog growth, giving us confidence that 2019 will be another of strong growth and profitability. Notable highlights for 2018 include our success in showing the validity and value of our data and analytic capabilities, delivering significant enhancements to our platform, improving global sales execution in a new regionalized model that drove important customer wins from the Nordics to China, and our acquisition of SHYFT which brought us advanced capabilities, allowing us to enter new markets in commercial analytics and RWE and adding over $1 billion of RAM.

We saw continued high levels of customer satisfaction and strong services growth, and were recognized for our culture being named one of the best companies in the industry to work for.

Clearly, we have a lot to be proud of. For the full year, we grew revenue a healthy 17%, subscription growth rates trended higher as the year went on, supported by increasing attach and adoption rates. Overall, our win rate hit all-time highs and customer retention was nearly a 100%, all of which drove substantial backlog and great coverage for 2019. While we made major investments in innovation and closed a strategically important acquisition, our margins were strong and we grew profitability. Focus and execution has made us the leading cloud platform in life sciences, with nearly the half the companies in the world running trials on RAVE.

I’d like to give you some perspective on the strength of our core business. We ended the year with over 1200 active customers, all-time record. We now run over 16,000 trials on our platform and we’re adding more at an accelerating pace. Based on the most recent data available, in 2017, we were the platform used for developing the top 15 selling drugs. No other company comes close to operating at our global scale. Also with each consecutive quarter, we increased our win rate throughout the year, approaching 70% by Q4. This led to strong RAVE bookings and accelerated growth in the number of customers with four or more products. And we continue to see lots of opportunities to increase adoption.

I’d like to touch on the importance of our broader ecosystem for a moment. We’ve build an extensive partner network of well over a 100 CROs and our relationships continue to become more strategic. We are putting more platform focused enterprise agreements in place and better aligning our go-to-market. Our announcement yesterday of a strategic alliance with Cognizant or in (inaudible) services around our technologies (inaudible) point of our strong, strategic position.

Moving on the SHYFT, we’re six months in to the acquisition and the opportunity we see here is significant, but it’s still early days. Given the broad based interest in RWE and the early sales traction, we’re optimistic that we’ll see some wins here in 2019. Our ability to tie together pre and post approval data is ground breaking for the industry. Now I want to take a moment to expand on the value of our analytics capabilities, clinical data and our opportunity around these.

Over the past decade, we built Medidata in to the largest tech company focused on clinical development by helping life sciences companies and CROs to successfully adopt cloud based technology. With the number of novel drugs approved last year growing 30%, its clear that precision medicine will play an ever increasing role in the coming decades, which means innovation and growth for our customers will be driven by managing complexity, gaining insights and extracting more value from data. That requires four things, technology, data, domain expertise and analytical capabilities, all on a global scale.

We have the broadest, most scalable and most reliable platform in the industry and the numbers to backup that claim. Our unique data assets are deep, global and can’t be replicated. We have a 20 years history of serving as a strategic partner in the life sciences in the adoption of new technology. We understand the problems and we help deliver the solutions. And as you’ll hear from Glen, our analytic capabilities are creating opportunities to do better science and solving real problems to date.

Disruptions is coming to life sciences, Medidata is the best positioned company to help customers succeed as the historical paradigm shifts. We are focused on capitalizing on this opportunity through innovation, partnerships and targeted investments. Over the past years, we’ve seen life sciences companies globally accelerating their digital transformation and increasingly building up their data science capabilities. The requirements and decision making associated with this are different from EDC and our other solutions, which means we need to approach the opportunity differently.

To lead our efforts here we’ve built a new team being led by former McKinsey partner, Sastry Chilukuri. Sastry is visionary and trusted advisor to life sciences companies and regulators. For the past six years, he’s helped the industry develop the digital strategies our customers are currently looking to implement. Before I turn the call over to Glen, I want to take a moment to recognize our employees around the world, their dedication and commitment to excellence helped us execute our corporate objectives in 2018 as well as building a great foundation for 2019. We are mission-driven company and our culture is at the core of our success.

Let me share a few highlights with you. Last year we documented our corporate social responsibility commitments and initiatives in our first ever GRI report, we were signatories on the UN Global Compact, a multi-year initiative to drive business awareness and action in support of achieving sustainable development goals by 2030. After signing the 2020, Woman On Boards pledge, we added a new Board member fulfilling two important goals to add deep expertise in life sciences and to expand the diversity of our Board.

And finally, we were the only company in our vertical to be named by Fortune in their top 50 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology. In summary, we’re focused and driven by a singleness of purpose. We are entering 2019 on track to generate nearly $0.75 million of revenue and have clear line of sight on our $1 billion goal. Very few cloud based software companies have achieved these levels of scale and we are doing in with high margins and expanding profitability and even rarer achievement.

Looking ahead, our opportunity is massive; life sciences companies are embracing digital transformation turning to data driven insights to power the treatment that will improve patients’ life. And by investing, innovating and executing we’ve become a trusted partner to our customers as they focus on the next wave of scientific innovation. Today we are living our mission in ways we couldn’t have imagined when we started Medidata. We have much to be thankful for in this past year and we are so much to be excited about in the coming years. And now I’ll turn it over to Glen.

Glen de Vries

Thanks Tarek. Let me underscore a couple of things Tarek said, we are the only technology company at a significant scale that is singularly and fully committed to life sciences, committed to the current and future state. That was our mission 20 years ago and we remain true to it. In 2018, we started almost 3,000 studies on the Medidata platform. Our cloud is the place where clinical research happens, there’s nowhere else that has breadth and depth of solutions that we offer and let me ground that statement in a couple of examples, three about today and two about our future state of life sciences.

First, randomization and trial supply management, where you hear us talk about is Rave RTSM. We’ve ramped our global services and support capabilities around the core technology providing a complete customer experience. This is expanding adoption amongst our existing clients as well as helping us gain new adoption. The core technology is incredible; this is the only randomization and trial supply management that’s functionally, visually, and from a data perspective completely unified with EDC. That creates operational and scientific value for data management, clin-ops, for sites.

And I want to make a side note here; randomization is going to continue to play a critical role in research. Even as we look at new evidence models, in fact as you look at some of the most advanced research where you are preferentially randomizing patients to therapies that are most likely going to be beneficial to them that requires the kind of sophisticated randomization that we already support, that we built in to Rave RTSM from the day we started it. I also think if you’re not in the industry hearing about managing supplies and research you may sound relatively mundane, but actually this is a critical piece of how clinical trials are done. Supplies are inclusive of the drugs and devices, they require precise handling, tracking and increasingly you are including samples and supplies that are specific to individual patients. For example, if you’re doing actually personalized medicine. This is a key element of value today.

Another example, eTMF, at the end of 2018 we rolled out some EDC integrated features that meaningfully create efficiency for sites. Given the footprint that you’re talking about that we have at virtually every site around the world doing research that drives what we think will be increasing use of eTMF in 2019 because that value of sites drives value for the sponsors and CROs who want them to view as the best place to do research. Another example, electronic patient reported outcomes or ePRO. We’ve seen huge potential in the ePRO market. Again we’ve delivered unified with clinical data management workflows and Rave in a completely unique way. And ePRO is not just about the IT systems, it also is about content. We talk about validated instruments, simply put that is taking a digital approach to a traditional paper based data collection exercise and being able to mathematically show that you can compare that data that’s been collected in different ways.

We have a first in industry library of those validated instruments. What does that mean? It means that if your sponsor is CRO that’s incorporating ePRO in to your Medidata study, you get significantly reduced build times and we do ePRO differently and better thanks to our tech and thanks to the services and expertise around it. Those were the examples of the kind of advantages we create on our platform today, but we’re also paving the way for the reinvention of research and how people are actually answer the call of precision medicine. We are blazing this trial by demonstrating real value, actual improved outcomes, powered by our AI, advanced analytics and data.

And as Tarek was saying, modern trial execution isn’t just about shortening time spent on a key milestone, like when you go to the last station and are locking a database by days or weeks. That’s important, but our clients are looking to unlock the maximum value from the data itself that they are gathering. It used to be silod, now it’s on one unified platform and this is the area for innovation that we’re also focused on. And as such it has been focused on that. We were delighted to see Scott Gottlieb’s latest FDA letter, where the FDA is calling for precisely that as well. I will quote, “the FDA’s oncology center of excellence is investigating whether well matched, contempt radium and better controlled arms based on prior clinical trials can be used to make inferences regarding the effect of a new drug.”

As you know, the Medidata platform allows us to take data from multiple trials, from multiple clients. We homogenize it; we integrate it in to cross-industry data sets. This includes control data, which can then be assembled in to those synthesized groups of patients for the synthetic control exactly what Gotttlieb is referring to. In fact, we were just presenting our work on this with the Friends of Cancer Research organization and some of our partners to an audience of FDA regulators.

We did exactly as described, we took data from multiple studies and we mathematically selected patients according to their baseline characteristics matching them to treatment arms and randomized controlled trials. We presented the statistical model that show how these synthetic controls can provide similar estimates of things like survival versus a traditional standard of care arm that you would create with perspectively enrolled patients.

We helping to open the possibility for synthetic controls to be used in place of randomized controls. This brings incredible operational and economic advantage directly to our clients; it also creates incredible value for patients. The number of patients we’ll need to be exposed to less effective standard of care therapies and research will be minimized and we’ll be significantly accelerating time to market or making these new therapies available to patients everywhere.

I want to give you one more example that future state and you’ve heard us talk about a little bit last year, that’s what we’ve been doing with the Castleman Disease Collaborative Network. At the end of the year we were presenting our work at the 2018 American Society of Hematology or ASH, and this was based around Rave Omics, a machine learning based capability. The Castleman is a rare inflammatory disorder, it affects about 5,000 patients a year and with Rave Omics we were able to identify previously unknown subgroups of the Castleman’s patients based on their proteomic signatures, for particular therapy that had a 19% overall response rate and one of the subgroups that had a 65% response rate. So we put that simply.

The Medidata platform allows us to go from a one in five chance that the right patient gets the right therapy to more than a three in five chance for patients in that subgroup. That is advancing the state of precision medicine. And what we’re doing to Castleman was doing on a platform that can scale to more and ultimately we think as a place of all therapeutic areas.

With that I’ll pass the call over to Rouven.

Rouven Bergmann

Thanks Glen. As you heard from Tarek we closed the year on a very strong note. Looking at the results from my side, 2018 clearly demonstrated the consistency of delivering continued, strong profitable growth highlighted by 17% total revenue growth and 23% non-GAAP net income growth despite the dilutive impact of the SHYFT acquisition. We entered the fourth quarter with a strong pipeline and executed work, posting subscription revenue growth of 18% year-on-year up by more than 100 basis points over last quarters growth and reaching total backlog of 1.17 billion, up by 15% quarter-over-quarter.

As part of my prepared remarks, I will start up with a review of financials for the quarter and full year 2018, then wrap up with a summary, and conclude with our view of 2019. We recorded total revenue of 635.7 million for the full year, an increase of 17% in line with our guidance. Subscription revenue grew a solid 17%, but professional services grew 16% reflecting strengths in platform implementations, partner enablement services and ongoing support services which is the fastest growing component of our services business as discussed at investor day.

This recurring revenue represented over 15 million or more than half of total services revenue in 2018. Growth margins of 75% declined by approximately 170 basis points, mainly driven by SHYFT and associated purchase accounting implications, as well as depreciation expense of capitalized R&D and investment in our infrastructure.

Looking at R&D, we ended the year investing 25.6% of revenue in R&D, in line with 2017 levels. Our R&D investments are centered around three priorities; first, delivering the platform to support the continued growth and health of our core business as evidenced by the very positive strength in density and intensity that I will walk you through shortly. Second, we decided to accelerate our roadmap in data science and AI that will unlock the value of our data as just highlighted by Glen. And third, on the heels of the SHYFT acquisition, we are investing to enable scale. These investments will continue in 2019 and in combination put us in an even stronger strategic position.

Sales and marketing was 23.9% of revenue and you may remember we called out beginning of 2018 that we will increase the coverage across our routes to markets and regions with a specific focus on China and Europe. More than half of the total increase of a 110 basis points was driven by the inclusion of SHYFT. We’ve been focused on driving productivity in our business, specifically in G&A functions. Excluding the position impact of SHYFT, G&A would have declined as a percent of revenue by 70 basis points year-on-year.

So in aggregate, we delivered solid EBITDAO of 148.8 million at a 23.4% margin, essentially in line with what we projected at our acquisition call back in June. For the full year, non-GAAP net income of 104.3 million was up 23% year-on-year and non-GAAP EPS of $1.71 was up 20%.

Looking at our GAAP tax rate, we estimated a full year tax rate of 21% going in to 2018, and as anticipated, we updated the tax rate after Q1 to reflect its great benefits from stock based comp. After Q2, we updated to reflect SHYFT specially the non-taxable gain we’ve recorded on our initial investment. The tax benefit in Q4 reflects the US tax reforms, R&D credits as well as additional excess tax benefit from stock based comp. And for the full year, we recognize an income tax benefit of 1.8 million.

Moving on to the balance sheet, we ended the year with 241 million in cash and marketable securities. Operating cash flow was 89 million for the year, in line with our expectations communicated last quarter. In the second half of 2018, we generated 65 million putting us on a trajectory to generate more than a 100 million in 2019. Also reflected in our strong cash flow trends are Q4 collection of nearly 116 million. Calculated billings for the quarter were in line with revenue growth. DSOs remained essentially flat quarter-over-quarter at 72 days based on 132 million AR. As is customary in previous calls, this does not include unbilled receivables which is the result of a few consumption based contracts that are ramping up.

Before turning to the 2019 outlook, let me briefly summarize the momentum and progress reflected on our core business, reflecting on our growth driver of density, intensity and new customer wins that continue to propel us forward. The gain in market share was now more than 1200 customers and our win rate is growing at over 60%. We are also very focused on expanding relationships with our existing clients and as a proof of point, growth in the number of customers with four or more products increased 35% to 275 in total. Our revenue retention rate remained nearly 100%.

Now let’s talk about the products that are driving momentum in the market in addition to EDC. First, we had a record year in payments, in imaging and RTSM, and we saw strong momentum building in Q4 with ePRO. We customers at an increasing rate attaching these products to EDC to simplify and standardize the business processes. And second, we are excited to see momentum building in our data-driven solutions which includes SHYFT, data science NAI plus risk based monitoring our second largest revenue generator. Together they are on a path to become a $100 million business entering 2020.

And all of this ultimately results in further strengthening of our total subscription backlog, which represents fully permitted future subscription revenue. Despite a very light renewed volume in 2018, we grew our total backlog to an impressive 1.17 billion at year end, more than doubling it over the last three years. A couple of points that are important to keep in mind here. Total backlog growth is lower than the previous two years when went through last renewal cycle and were able to meaningfully extend the duration of those contracts.

What that means is, in 2018 we certainly had to [bring] a lot of customers up for renewal, while in 2017, we reviewed with 10 of our top 15 client. So this inherent year-over-year lumpiness and the timing of last enterprise renewals resulted in a year-over-year reduction of backlog duration impacting its total size. And despite all this, we grew total backlog a strong 13% which was in part driven by a stellar increase in renewal upsell of 34% above prior annual contract volume.

Now let’s talk about 2019 guidance. I want to start off by highlighting that this year’s revenue outlook reflects a higher level of visibility compared to any year past meaning, (inaudible) coverage provided by our backlog. At the same time then narrowing the range, reducing it by half to reflect confidence. As per the backlog, we ended the year with a 2019 adjusted subscription backlog of 560 million up 17% from the year ago. And as Tarek mentioned, this reflects strong bookings in Q4.

Based on this level of visibility, our total revenue guidance ranges from 734 million to 746 million, we estimate professional services to account for up to 115 million. At the midpoint, this represents 17% growth in subscription and 16% growth in total revenue. Meanwhile total coverage of over 91% is more than 100 basis points higher than we guided in to last year. Of course, this includes shift with 12 million of acquired revenue and another estimated 13 million of incremental growth that we consider as organic. This is consistent with what we discussed at our investor day. So essentially if you’re doing the math of excluding acquired revenue from both 2018 and ’19, our guidance midpoint is an organic growth rate of 16%.

From a profitability perspective, the midpoint of our EBITDAO guidance is 179 million, representing strong growth of 20%. This growth includes three components; first, significant margin expansion in our core business; second; in areas of AI, data analytic and SHYFT to achieve scale and enable our next wave of growth; and third, we show margin expansion on the bottom line to the tune of 80 basis points at the midpoint.

So in summary we remain focused on (inaudible) to invest resources for long term growth and sizeable opportunities, while being financially disciplined as we work through the integration of a dilutive acquisition. Please keep in mind that 2018 first half does not include SHYFT and hence profit as well as expense to revenue ratio comparison in the first half of 2019 will be tough.

On a non-GAAP basis, the 80 basis points of margin expansion will be distributed across all operating expense lines. Meanwhile gross margins are expected to remain flat year-over-year due to the inclusion of SHYFT. Our current estimate for the effective tax rate is 19% for the full year. This cost does not include discreet items such as the impact of stock based comp and we will revise our expectations as those items occur.

At this time point, stock based compensation is expected to be approximately 80 million for the full year. This reflects core business growth, the addition of SHYFT, as well as key talents in data, science and AI. We expect cash from operations for the full year to exceed a 100 million and finally CapEx should increase to 60 million as we expand our presence in Boston, China and New York and make investments in infrastructure and software development.

Now while we don’t give quarterly guidance, I want to make a couple of additional and final points as you update your models. First, Q1 typically is the lowest quarter in terms of both profitability and cash flow generation due to seasonality. With EBITDAO of approximately 250 basis points lower than last years’ Q1, driven by the including of SHYFT. And second, sequential total revenue growth is expected to be around 3%.

So in summary, we had a good year in 2018 taking the next step in building our foundation to enable growth towards our 1 billion goal. We continue to win market share while expanding our relationship with existing customers driving sustainable growth. We grew and diversify our addressable market with the addition of SHYFT to lead the digital transformation and life sciences. I want to close with sharing my confidence in our 2019 outlook as we continue focused investments to drive long term growth.

With that let us open the call to start the conversation.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our first question comes from Jamie Stockton with Wells Fargo. You line is open.

Jamie Stockton

If we look at the Q4 numbers, you guys seems to have really step up the investment, kind of across the board but especially in OpEx. How should we expect to ultimately see that in the numbers? I mean A, should we expect to see an improvement in the backlog growth in 2019 versus 2018, can you just talk about how should we expect to see this investment pay off?

Rouven Bergmann

If you recall when we did the acquisition call back in June, we looked at a revised EBITDAO profit point of 150 million and we pretty came in to that range that’s close to 150 million reflecting – and that approximately reflects about 200 basis points of margin dilution compared to what we initially had planned for when we entered the 2018 excluding the dilutive of SHYFT. And then I look now in to the line items and the P&L the core Medidata business is very well on track to achieve a market expansion that is always targeted to achieve. So the 100 basis points outlook we gave at the beginning of 2018, we actually achieved that for 2018 for the Medidata core business, but the inclusion of SHYFT simply because also of the purchase accounting impact where you have to mismatch the revenue and expenses in the first year and that creates the situation.

Now when you fast forward in to 2019, we did have some overhang of purchase accounting implication in the first six months of 2019, but we see strong margin improvements for our core business. So if you look for the core business year-over-year, we expect there again about over 100 basis points of improvement. So that in aggregate plus the dilutive impact of the SHYFT acquisition gets us to another 100 basis points improvement year-over-year for all-in, right, we are now targeting to get to 24.3% margin in 2019.

Tarek Sherif

So Jamie let me just a take a qualitative shot at it as well. I have to thank you Rouven for walking us through that. So we’ve got a couple of areas that have enormous temp that are wide space to us. One has to do with commercial and real world evidence and the other has to do with some of the analytics and data science work we’re doing, and so you’ve seen us invest in those. Obviously there was a strategic reason for doing the SHYFT acquisition. We are laying the seeds for growth for the business for the next five years. So we will see some traction this year, we’re already seeing it with SHYFT and in particular with some of the CROs that we work with, but we have a lot of opportunity there and the similarly from a data science perspective we talked about Sastry joining and building out a team, we see a lot of opportunities there, back half of 2019 going in to 2020, but that is sort of a next new wide space area for us to go after. So core business is doing very well, but we’re also investing through the next five years and 10 years.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sean Wieland with Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Sean Wieland

So, looking out to 2019, can you comment on what the renewal cycle looks like to present some opportunities for upsell and further drive the bookings in backlog?

Rouven Bergmann

Absolutely Sean, that’s of course something we’re looking in to very closely when we plan for 2019, looking at the renewal cycles that are coming up. So 2019 will be in terms of large renewals again be a year where there are just a few of those contracts coming up in 2019. So we do not expect that to be a significant driver of growth in the sense that there are a lot of large contracts to be renewed. There are a few ones that are coming up, but it’s not comparable to a year like in 2017 where we had a very strong renewal, where we renewed the 10 of our top 16 in 2017. To get much less of those renewals coming in 2019, they will actually be coming back in 2020 and after. And so we’ve factored that in to our guidance.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Essex with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Jonathan on for Brian. Thanks for taking my question. Can you talk about your agreement with Cognizant and how that came to fruition, and whether you had some more agreements with other system integrators?

Tarek Sherif

Sure. Obviously we work all the systems integrators out there. We’ve been working with Cognizant over a number of years in different accounts, and what we’re seeing is maturation of both our customers’ needs and relative to where we are, our strategic position in the industry. And I think it came about because we both saw that there is a win-win situation that we could have within the customer base around having more targeted services from their perspective around some of our solutions that are now much more mature, payments being a good example, but there are multiple other ones. We are constantly working with Accenture, with Cognizant in various accounts. We have very strong relationships, but this is our first real strategic relationship.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sterling Auty with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Sterling Auty

The 34% uplift on the renewals, I think that’s up from somewhere around 28% I believe last year. And what I’m wondering is can you bridge that increase versus the comment about the 99% or almost a 100% revenue retention?

Rouven Bergmann

I think Sterling let’s start with the 99%, almost a 100% revenue retention. This means essentially that we are not losing customers and we continue to keep the revenue that we have with customers on our books, right. And that goes back to be actually for the 99 point, close to 100% we’re actually looking back to see everything was supposed to renew at the higher level it is actually renewed to that level. So that measures the retention of revenue. But it doesn’t measure the uplift we’re getting from renewals when we saw (inaudible) and that’s what we are measuring with when we look at how much are we upside in contract across all the renewals that we did, and that was over 34%. So Medidata of course is (inaudible) to it depending on the opportunity that presents on the white space.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Windley with Jefferies. Your line is open.

David Windley

I wanted to follow-up on the Cognizant deal. Tarek could you talk about the timing, cadence of them building up these services and when you think they will be available. And then secondly, in that deal does that list any professional services activities off of your plate or are those mutually exclusive. And then finally from the strategic standpoint, if you could just talk about what you were seeing in client adoption and in some of your products I think you’ve been trying to displace some existing in some cases old technology and maybe clients have been slow to make those changes and I wondered if this is targeted at trying to jump start some of that change?

Tarek Sherif

Happy to answer, good question there. So, we actually expect to be in the market in 2019, it’s a fast start there. We’ve been working together in the market over a number of years, there’s not a significant ramp on there. I would say that from a client adoption perspective one commentary we had was that we’re seeing the attach rate increase as we got through the year. I think some of that’s a function of some of the things we’re doing like the win room we have internally and a great focus and some of it has to do with the maturity of some of our products where we achieve feature parity or above or went significantly beyond and the areas we’re seeing are ePRO and payments and randomization and trial supply management. We’ve seen a significant uptick in all of those as we went through Q4 and we expect that momentum to continue in to 2019. Obviously Cognizant will be a partner in that, but I would say that all of our channel partners are really haven been rallying around our products and we’re seeing the attach in direct sales as well. So it’s pretty broad based.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sandy Draper with SunTrust. Your line is open.

Sandy Draper

Just one quick clarification question and then a broader question. The clarification I think for you Rouven, I just want to make sure I heard it correctly. You said 3% sequential growth in the first quarter in revenue was that accurate?

Rouven Bergmann

Yes, total revenue.

Sandy Draper

That was total revenue, and due you have any in terms of the split will it be sort of consistent between subscription and professional services or do you see much of a difference between the sequential growth and the two separate lines?

Rouven Bergmann

I would keep it at that level, you know professional services we don’t expect such a strong growth than what we had in the last two years, so we see that – that’s also reflected in the total year growth number which is below subscription revenue. I would keep it, except it’s on a total revenue basis.

Sandy Draper

And then I’m not sure if this is for Tarek or you Rouven, when I think about your comments about the renewal, it seems like there is a good news, bad news. The good news is you guys are a dominant, incumbent with a lot of the major players, so you are there. And the downside is, the real opportunity to get uplift is when you renew and so you’re a little bit tied to it sounds like renewal cycles that when you renew you’re doing a great job expanding renewing, but there’s not a lot you can do in between. Is that a fair assessment and then the follow-up to that would be, when you think about the opportunity outside of the existing base to get bigger uplift in revenue, what are the opportunities there looking like?

Tarek Sherif

I was going to re-characterize it as a good news, good news rather than good news, bad news in the sense that, it’s nice to have large renewals and to be able to upsize them. We’re not just limited to selling in to our accounts, but once we have an MSA in place we can pretty much sell at any time, it’s usually a compelling of around a renewal. But the reason I said its good news, good news is we put strong guidance out there for the year despite not having a big renewal year and I think that’s what we’re really saying is we have a lot of confidence that we’re going to sell through the new customers, we’re going to have a higher attach rate, there’s market share gains or a bunch of elements that are coming in to it that give us a lot of confidence coming in to 2019, and we don’t need to have the big renewals just because uplift in our overall growth rate. It will be good to have them when it hits 2020 and beyond, it will be obviously be – it will be a good thing to have first, but I think 2019 we feel very good about how our we’re entering the year and you can see it in the way we guide it with good coverage and a tighter range than we’ve had in probably three or four years. So I believe that that --.

Operator

Our next question comes from Scott Berg with Needham. Your line is open.

Scott Berg

I guess my question is probably for Glen or Tarek. If you look at ’19, how do you like its sales capacity, and take that view relative to productivity last year, is sales productivity where you want it to be with ’18 and it sounds like cash rates have been better, but as you look for ’19 do you have improvements in productivity or are you looking at that may be as a certain amount of headcount to, I don’t know directly target the SHYFT areas you might be able to a bit later?

Tarek Sherif

Yes, I think last year was a big investment year for us as we move to the regionalized level. We expect to see good leverage out of sales for this year. So the typical ramp time for sales people especially in an industry like ours with the domain and experience that you need is probably about a year. And we did some hiring at the beginning of last year and those people have gone through a full cycle. And so my expectation and I think the sales leadership expectation is that we’ll see good leverage, and we’re seeing it. So we saw the momentum at the end of Q4 and we have high expectations for the org. as we look out to 2019. These are complex sales, so it’s not like going out and selling some other products in the market place, so it does take a bit more time to ramp.

Glen de Vries

And I think the sales team to Tarek’s point is doing an amazing job of getting those renewal lifts that Rouven was talking about and getting those attach rates. But I also think it’s worth pointing out that those attach rates are something that we see is reflective of the changing market. You need to have the broad capabilities around executing studies when people are putting in the next generation of their clinical trial infrastructure. I see this as a mathematical proof point. These kinds of deals the fact that it’s not a best of breed world any more. People need a platform that has all the capabilities research, so that’s an important piece of how we make those sales people out in the field successful, it’s backing them up with that platform.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our next question comes from Joe Munda with First Analysis. Your line is open.

Joe Munda

What was the contribution from SHYFT in the quarter and then on the unbilled receivables you have a foot note in the 8-K. Rouven you talked about it being related to consumption based contracts. Could you give us a little bit more color on that and why it’s up essentially 3x year-over-year?

Rouven Bergmann

Sure. To your first point, basically provide a lot of transparency last year at the investor day around SHYFT. So what you expect was included in ’18 and how we think about inclusion of ’19. We haven’t broken it out by quarter; it’s not really material if you look at it from an overall number. So I leave it at that. And then with regards to the unbilled receivables, in previous calls I referred to us implementing a model very successfully where we are invoicing based on consumption. So when our customers, we have a few large customers where we have a model in place as they adopt more of our technology and run more trials being mostly based on the consumption and its predominantly for the partner channel. And so it’s like a utility model, it’s like invoicing in the rears and so its building up. But as we are going through those contract and they consume them, I think it’s going to be leveling out around where we are right now, as long as we don’t add more. But that can be, so we will update you as we progress, but it’s a utility model, it’s very successful, it provides a right economics between the channel partners and us and the end customers, and its (inaudible) surprise adoption through the channel.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gene Mannheimer with Dougherty & Company. Your line is open.

Gene Mannheimer

Just back on SHYFT, does the SHYFT change the cadence of your backlog at all in terms of how fast it reverts to revenue or is it similar to your core business driven, and how does the mix of subscription and professional services revenue look for shift relative to the core business?

Rouven Bergmann

It’s just as immaterial in our backlog as we enter 2019. Can you please repeat the second question, I didn’t fully understand it?

Tarek Sherif

I’ll just take it Rouven. So the mix is different because much like in the early days when we were selling ADC there was a higher services component. I think it’s something we discussed when we first announced the acquisition. There is a higher services component especially on the commercial side when you’re doing an implementation for our customer. Overtime we expect the sort of the mix or shift, no pun intended, to the kind of ratios we see at Medidata, but it’s still very early days there. Part of the reason we bought shift was they had great technology and first really company to bring a platform in to the commercial space and it o RWE. But there is a heavier services component when you’re first bringing a customer online.

Operator

And our next question comes from David Larsen from SVB Leerink. Your line is open.

David Larsen

Last quarter you guys talked about increasing deal size in the Asia Pacific region. I was just wondering if you could give some updated comments there.

Tarek Sherif

We had another stellar quarter in Asia Pacific ex Japan. Japan’s a pretty quiet market; actually some of the trial activity has slowed down. But if you look at Korea and China in particular it’s an extraordinarily high growth market, there’s some large companies that have global aspirations and we’re working with them. And so it’s been high growth and we expect it to continue to be in 2019.

Operator

Thank you. And I’m currently showing no further questions at this time. Let me turn the call back over to Tarek Sherif for closing remarks.

Tarek Sherif

Just want to thank all of you for joining us on today’s call. As you’ve heard in the commentary, we’re really excited about 2019. We have a lot of opportunity, we are feeling a great sense of confidence coming in to this year given both the moment that we had in Q4 and the dynamics of our backlog and we’re looking forward to talking to you on our next call and giving you an update on how the year’s progressing. Thanks very much.

