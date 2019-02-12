Lockheed Martin Shares Still Offer Attractive Value Despite Their Recent Rally

Introduction

Since plunging to $241.18 in late December last year, Lockheed Martin's (LMT) share price has subsequently rallied quite strongly to around $300. On the surface, some investors may feel as though they have missed an opportunity to purchase attractively priced shares in a world-leading company, however, this isn't necessarily the case. Despite this strong share price rally, there is still ample value remaining for long-term investors.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

My preferred approach to valuing a company is to utilize either a discounted dividend or discounted free cash flow analysis, depending on their payout ratio. Since Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is quite low, I'll be utilizing a discounted free cash flow analysis, as focusing solely on their dividends would ignore the intrinsic value of their remaining free cash flow and thus materially undervalue their shares.

When Lockheed Martin's management presented their guidance for this year, they forecast operating cash flow will be at least $7.4B and capital expenditure will be $1.6B to $1.7B. If the median point of $1.65B is assumed for their capital expenditure, this implies their free cash flow will be approximately $5.75B.

When combining this free cash flow with Lockheed Martin's current outstanding share count of 282,562,534, their forward free cash flow per share is $20.35 per share. This clearly exceeds their current dividend per share of $8.80 by well over 100% and thus highlights the importance of not solely focusing on their dividends when valuing their shares.

I'll also provide three different valuation factors, with the first being the rate of return Lockheed Martin shares provide at their current price of $301.50. This factor is provided as there are numerous methods to calculate an investor's required rate of return and this allows readers to simply compare their required rate of return to those offered by their shares. The second factor provided is an example required rate of return based on the capital asset pricing model, with the third being valuations for their shares based on this model.

Since any valuation is highly dependent on Lockheed Martin's future growth rate, I've provided three scenarios, all of which are quite conservative estimates based off their historical free cash flow per share growth rate. Following the merger in 1995 that created Lockheed Martin, their free cash flow per share has increased 917.6% until the end of 2017, this very impressive growth rate is the equivalent of a compounded annual growth rate of 10.61%. Their free cash flow from 2018 was ignored as it was significantly distorted by their abnormally large pension payments.

Data by YCharts

Even though I'm very bullish on Lockheed Martin, I'm still skeptical this extremely high growth rate can continue indefinitely into the future and thus, to also provide a margin of safety, I slashed this growth rate considerably lower. The first scenario assumes their free cash flow per share growth rate is only one-third of their historical average at 3.54%, whilst the remaining two scenarios assume it's even lower at one quarter and one fifth, which are 2.65% and 2.12% respectively. Based on these growth assumptions and their trailing annual dividend of $8.80 per share, I calculated the rates of return their shares offer as follows.

$301.50/share @ 3.54% growth = 10.53%

$301.50/share @ 2.65% growth = 9.58%

$301.50/share @ 2.12% growth = 9.01%

These rates of return are quite high, especially considering the quite conservative growth rate assumptions and thus, this indicates Lockheed Martin's shares present attractive long-term value. If they are capable of producing future free cash flow per share growth rates anywhere near their historical average of 10.61%, the rate of return would be insanely high at 18.08%.

To provide context and a reference point for an investor's required rate of return, I'll provide an example using the capital asset pricing model. Although this model is far from perfect, it still provides a beneficial starting point investors can utilize to help inform their decisions. I calculated a required rate of return of 7.89% using this model with the following inputs, risk free of 2.634% (10-year U.S. Treasury), beta of 0.98 (CNBC), and an expected market return of 8%. The estimated intrinsic values for their shares using this required rate of return are as follows.

3.54% growth = $484.38

2.65% growth = $398.65

2.12% growth = $360.16

These results indicate Lockheed Martin's shares have an intrinsic value between $360.16 and $484.38, which is between 19.46% and 60.66% higher than their current share price. It's important to remember these intrinsic value estimates are provided as "food for thought" since there aren't any perfect valuation models. Even though it's easy to materially change the intrinsic value through different future assumptions, I feel a sensible investment is one that can be justified with quite conservative assumptions.

Admittedly, the top estimate of $484.38 is rather high and thus, I believe the other two estimates are more realistic and accurate. Whilst a share price of approximately $400 may still sound rather high, it's worthwhile remembering this would still only represent a forward free cash flow yield of approximately 5%. During 2017 and early 2018, Lockheed Martin's shares traded around this same valuation, and given the attractive qualitative characteristics of their company, as discussed later, I feel this valuation is quite realistic.

Data by YCharts

Financial Position

Since an over-leveraged financial position is a common source of shareholder value destruction, it's very important to consider Lockheed Martin's financial position. Although their net debt increased considerably as a result of their Sikorsky acquisition and is currently sitting at $13.33B, it's still very manageable and thus doesn't endanger the company. During the last year, their EBITDA was $7.67B and thus, their net debt to EBITDA ratio is an easily manageable 1.74. Their interest coverage of 9.74 further supports the notion their debt is easily serviceable and a current ratio of 1.12 indicates their liquidity is strong.

Data by YCharts

One aspect that may alarm some investors is their very high debt to equity ratio of 29.97, however, despite sounding concerning on the surface, there is little reason to be concerned. Although it's important to monitor this metric, their ability to service their financial interest-bearing debt is considerably more important. Providing their financial interest-bearing debt remains manageable, they should be able to retain the flexibility to access debt markets to fund any other liabilities if required. These other liabilities, such as unfunded pensions, only become a serious problem when the company's financial interest-bearing debt is too high.

These values are derived by complicated accounting policies and don't necessarily reflect the true economic value of their assets. To provide an example, their property, plant, and equipment is recorded at cost minus accumulated depreciation, however, their intrinsic economic value is considerably higher when considering the vast profits these assets are capable of producing.

The main force that drives companies into bankruptcy or destroying shareholder value is insufficient liquidity to meet maturing liabilities, which thankfully is not an issue for Lockheed Martin. Provided their financial debt remains manageable and they continue producing strong free cash flow, which is likely given their guidance and history, then there are currently no reasons to be concerned.

Dividend & Buyback Coverage

Although their financial position remains solid, if a company's free cash flow is insufficient to cover their dividend, it puts their payment at great risk of eventually being reduced. Their quite low dividend payout ratio was previously discussed and thus, by extension so was their dividend coverage, which clearly remains very strong. Since merging together in 1995, Lockheed Martin's strong free cash flow generation has virtually always been sufficient to cover their dividend payments, evidenced by their free cash flow yield normally exceeding their dividend yield. When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead since dividends are paid from cash not "earnings".

Data by YCharts

During the last year, Lockheed Martin produced $3.138B of operating cash flow and after paying $1.278B of capital expenditure, they were left with $1.86B of free cash flow. Whilst technically this was insufficient to cover their dividend payments totaling $2.347B, this was solely the result of their abnormally large pension payments and thus this was only a temporary situation.

Looking ahead into this year using the guidance previously discussed, Lockheed Martin has effectively guided for approximately $5.75B in free cash flow. Since their current annual dividend of $8.80 per share costs slightly under $2.5b with their current outstanding share count, this leaves ample free cash flow to support buybacks.

Additional Considerations

Aside from having undervalued shares, Lockheed Martin also presents several attractive qualitative characteristics and I believe their near-impenetrable moat to entry sits atop the list. Even though new entrants can still nibble around the edges, figuratively speaking, by taking the occasional small contracts, they stand zero chance of competing for large core programs. Even if their proposed design was suitable and they received the necessary clearance for classified information, it's laughable to believe the Pentagon would entrust a small unproven company to handle a double or triple digit billion dollar program that is central to national defense. Although Lockheed Martin still has large well-established competitors, such as Boeing (BA) and Northrop Grumman (NOC), their numbers are quite low and unlikely to increase in the future.

The economic resilience of Lockheed Martin's earnings is also very desirable as the stability it provides helps their management create long-term value for shareholders. This was displayed during the 2008 financial crisis, even though the world's economies were in turmoil it barely registered on their financial performance with their earnings holding strong throughout. The confidence provided by this outstanding performance allowed their dividend to be increased by a huge 35.71%, with subsequent increases following every year since.

Image Source: Lockheed Martin Annual Report 2009.

This economic resilience directly stems from their primary customer being the United States government, whose defense spending is planned ahead of time and allocated through long-term contracts. Whilst defense spending obviously changes each year, it doesn't necessarily correlate with economic growth in the short to medium-term. Although a long-lasting economic crisis could theoretically result in defense spending being reduced, virtually all other companies would also be suffering and thus investors would have few places left to take cover.

I believe this aspect is particularly desirable at the moment given the financial news headlines are dominated by stories regarding the United States-China trade war and slowing global economic growth. Although many industrial companies, such as Boeing, are at the forefront of the trade war with their vast international sales, there are very few industrial companies with less exposure than Lockheed Martin. Although tariffs can be levied against their imports, such as steel and aluminium, this is less of a risk than the potential negative implications other companies face from retaliatory tariffs against their products or from deteriorating economic growth.

Even though Lockheed Martin's earnings have little exposure to economic growth and global trade conditions, the specter of decreased United States defense spending constantly lingers in the background. Even though military spending could be reduced in the years ahead, this doesn't appear likely whilst President Trump occupies the White House. Whether he remains President after the 2020 elections is unknown, however, even if the Democrats retake the White House, I doubt military spending will be reduced significantly enough to materially affect Lockheed Martin in the long-term. Although the left and right political spectrum often struggle to find common ground, countering China's rising military power seems to be receiving increasing bipartisan support. Considering Lockheed Martin's programs span land, sea, air and space, they're well positioned to support the United States military across all arenas and minimize the risk of budget changes.

Data by YCharts

Whilst the increase in United States defense spending this century has been quite large, Lockheed Martin has produced returns that are many magnitudes larger. This indicates their management has been effective at creating significant value for their shareholders and thus hasn't relied on increased defense spending to drive their returns. Although this doesn't necessarily remove the risk posed by decreased defense spending, it does help counteract and lessen the risk. If defense spending decreases at some point in the future, it's reasonable to believe they can still continue producing strong returns for their shareholders in the long-term.

Data by YCharts

One of the most impressive aspects of Lockheed Martin's fourth quarter results was their record backlog that slightly exceeded $130b, which is a staggering increase of almost $25b year on year. To be more exact, this represents an increase of 23.70% year on year and is the largest annual increase since 2001 if the Sikorsky acquisition is ignored. This has pushed their backlog to revenue ratio to the highest level since around 2003 and thus highlights their ability to continuously develop the equipment required by the Pentagon, which is instrumental to ensuring their long-term success.

Image Source: Author.

Regardless of the value offered, investing in defense contractors may not necessarily suit all investors, primarily due to the ethical considerations involved with effectively profiting from conflicts and wars. At the end of the day this is a personal choice and thus I'm not going to attempt to sway anyone into changing their stance on this potentially sensitive topic. Although I can appreciate countering points of view, my investing decisions are based on pragmatic expectations for the future, regardless if these necessarily align with the future I wish to see eventuate.

A final and rather interesting aspect that is unique to investing in defense contractors is the classified nature of several of their projects. This creates a situation where investors cannot be informed of all aspects on their operations and thus this creates a degree of opaqueness when considering a prospective investment. Since absolutely nothing can be done to alter or mitigate this dynamic, investors have no choice other than to trust management's judgement whilst being left to ponder what interesting projects they're developing. Since their 10-K filings state that the risks "associated with classified contracts historically have not differed materially from those of our other U.S. Government contracts", it implies this dynamic shouldn't materially alter an investor's decision.

Conclusion

It's understandable that on the surface, Lockheed Martin shares may not seem too enticing when sporting a dividend yield of only 2.92%, however, this ignores the value of their free cash flow and the many desirable qualitative characteristics. Therefore, despite posting a strong rally during the last month, I believe Lockheed Martin's shares still offer investors attractive long-term value. The only reason that I'm not currently purchasing their shares is because my existing investment already forms quite a large portion of my portfolio.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Lockheed Martin's Annual Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT, NOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.