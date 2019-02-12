IEF: Treasuries Could Continue Climbing Higher
About: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
by: Sankalp Soni
Summary
The IEF ETF has rallied by about 4.84% since November 2018 and could continue moving higher.
The balance sheet unwinding could end sooner, which will inhibit the 'supply' of treasuries from rising too much and hence, support bond prices.
Worries of potential economic recession ahead are still present, which is suppressing yields and allowing inversely correlated bond prices higher.
The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is up 4.84% since November 2018, though it has mostly been moving sideways since the start of the year. The most predominant drivers of treasuries