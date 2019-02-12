Emerson Not Expensive, But Slowing Growth Is A Concern

Process automation and climate are still relatively attractive, and Emerson shares look a little undervalued, but short investor attention spans could limit near-term gains without more dramatic drivers.

The company's automation business is less oil-driven than in years past, and instrumentation demand has been comparatively stronger, but the cycle is likely past peak growth.

Emerson Electric (EMR) hasn’t been left behind in the recent industrials rally, but it also hasn’t really distinguished itself as an outperformer, as it seems that the Street is concerned about the risks of slowing non-residential spending (particularly in China) and weaker process automation spending in the face of weaker oil prices. My concerns have more to do with the fickleness and short attention spans of institutional investors; Emerson has most likely passed through its point of peak growth, and I have some concerns that the shares could underperform as investors look for more exciting stories.

December Results Don’t Help The Cause

On the whole, I was not all that impressed by Emerson’s fiscal first quarter (the December calendar quarter). By no means was it awful, but there were enough issues in the numbers that bears have something to talk about.

Revenue rose a little less than 9% as reported, but more like 4.5% on an organic basis - a little short of the median for the sector this quarter (around 6%) and about 2% short of expectations. Automation continues to grow well, with Automation Solutions up 7% in organic terms on ongoing strength in the upstream, chemical, midstream, metals, and mining sectors. Commercial and Residential Solutions (or C&RS) saw a 1% decline in revenue in organic terms, with weakness in Climate (down 5% in reported, not organic, terms) led by a 30% drop in China and a sluggish overall environment for tools (as seen at companies like Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)).

Margins were less impressive. Management has been taking more pricing actions to offset rising costs, but the impact has yet to show in the numbers and gross margin was flat in the quarter. Segment profit rose just 1%, with a 50bp decline in Automation segment margin and a 240bp decline in C&RS segment margin. All told, Emerson missed by about $0.06/share at the segment profit level, recouping that at the corporate expense line largely through lower incentive expense (from a weaker share price) and further down through lower taxes.

Can Process Keep It Going?

With about 40% of Emerson’s process automation business tied to oil/gas in some fashion, there’s understandable concern over whether weak oil prices will pressure capex spending at the company’s customers. Honeywell (HON), one of Emerson’s largest process automation competitors, acknowledged the possibility of some order delays with its earnings report, and Rockwell (ROK) too acknowledged some moderation in demand.

Emerson is in a slightly different situation, I think. First, sequential deceleration in growth was the norm across the process automation sector (although Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) had a strong quarter), but Emerson stood out on the higher end of results. Second, Emerson is much more skewed to instrumentation than DCS (control systems), which is a comparative advantage next to companies like ABB Inc. (ABB), Honeywell, and Yokogawa (OTCPK:YOKEF).

Third, the company has a different mix now than in years past. Upstream has noticeably shrunk as a piece of the project funnel (from around 40% to 25%), while areas like LNG have expanded. LNG has actually emerged as a significant project driver for the process automation sector, and it makes me curious as to when we’ll see an upturn in thermal generation (to use that LNG).

All told, I’m still generally bullish on Emerson’s process business and think this cycle has more room to run, but I think growth rates are likely to contract from here, which may be an issue for perception. A bigger question about automation, and something I expect to hear addressed at the upcoming Investor Day, is what the company’s plans are for building up its hybrid and discrete automation capabilities.

Waiting For Climate Change

The Climate business in China has weakened noticeably, and while management believes they’ve responded aggressively (reducing inventories, etc.) and that China C&RS sales will return to positive territory in the second half of the fiscal year, I think that may too be optimistic (and Emerson management has a history of excessive optimism around market turns). I have some more meaningful concerns about the health of the Chinese non-residential market as 2019 rolls on, though I think Emerson is still well-positioned on a longer-term basis.

I’ve said on multiple occasions that I’m less bullish than consensus on non-residential construction in general, and I think weakness in Europe is going to become more visible as the year moves on, while growth will likely slow in the U.S. All of that said, I think Climate is a comparatively better place to be (not all non-resi spending occurs in lockstep), as I think there will be healthy ongoing demand for HVAC-related equipment and I believe refrigeration equipment is bottoming out or possibly starting to recover.

As for the non-Climate parts of the business, I’m a little more cautious on appliances and tools at this point, and professional tools in particular. If there’s an area at Emerson that disappoints in 2019, this is where I think it may be most likely (in addition to the risk of a weaker/non-existent rebound in China Climate).

The Outlook

I’ve made a few fine-tuning adjustments to my model, but nothing significant. I’m still expecting high-single digit (reported) revenue growth in FY 2019 and an FCF margin around 13%, with longer-term revenue and FCF growth of around 4% and 6% respectively. Arguably, the biggest potential deviation from my model would be a break-up of the company - something that may well be addressed at that upcoming Investor Day.

Discounting those cash flows back, I think Emerson is more or less fairly priced and/or priced for a high-single digit annualized return. The shares look somewhat undervalued on an EV/EBITDA basis (driven by margins and ROIC/ROA), and I think there’s upside into the low- to mid-$70’s.

The Bottom Line

My concerns with Emerson have more to do with this recent rally in industrials (soaking up undervaluation and maybe reflecting rising expectations) and what I believe may be too much optimism in a quick rebound in growth later in 2019. I also have some concerns about how Emerson shares will fare in a market where the company’s growth comps will get weaker (not negative, just smaller positive numbers). For longer-term buy-and-hold investors that’s just noise, though, and I think there’s still a credible case for owning these shares, as process automation and Climate remain comparatively attractive businesses at this point in the cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.