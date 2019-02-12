Wessanen N.V. Koninklijke's (KJWNF) CEO Christophe Barnouin on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wessanen N.V. Koninklijke (OTC:KJWNF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christophe Barnouin – Chief Executive Officer

Ronald Merckx – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alan Vandenberghe – KBC Securities

Fernand Boer – Degroof Petercam

Reg Watson – ING

Robert Jan Vos – ABN AMRO

Thijs Hoste – Kempen

Karel Zoete – Kepler Cheuvreux

Anna Patrice – Berenberg

Christophe Barnouin

Good morning, everyone. So we are here and happy to present you the 2018 result. If I go directly to Page 2, we report growth – total growth of 0.6%, which is 2.1% of our own, which is what we are very interested to see that, and an increase of 8% of the EBITE. You can see as well that our net debt has come down. And we still have quite a strong return on capital employed, okay.

We do report as well on this chart, like we do in our own business, the non-financial measure, which is very important for us in term of sustainability. We see the share of what we do in vegetarian product, in organic product, but as well, how advanced are we in our B Corp certification, which is a higher standard of sustainability as well as what do we do of the waste, which is how we try to minimize the waste. And we can’t do well – we do well on 80%, but there is 30%, 20% to do more.

Now if I go in more detail into the growth topic in Page 3. What you see is that we have reported in Q4 a growth of 5.9% of our own brands, and so on the full year, a 2% growth, okay. So I’m going to go in slide number 4 to explain you what is behind this number. On the full year, we have an overall moderate growth, which is a trend we recognized at midyear, the key fundamentals here, but still operating a very attractive market, except there are more people around us, so we get less of that share of growth that we used to, to make it very simple, okay.

So what has happened to us is, despite competitive pressure in France from more private label, more smaller brand and commercial brand entry, we have still achieved a mid-single digit growth on Bjorg. We continue to grow quite fast on Clipper, Alter Eco, Allos, Ecocesta and Whole Earth. Gayelord Hauser, it continued to decline out of functionary food market which is shrinking.

The other important factor is that we have observed that as of midyear, the organic shops, so what we call the HFS, the HFS stores channel is slightly contracting. And by the way, we – unfortunately, we plan that it will continue in 2019. We had a little problem in the UK, which is tackling down – tackling macroeconomic, that has an impact on the UK portfolio. And in the Netherlands, the effort we made in Zonnatura to boost the Zonnatura didn’t produce the result in the market, which is growing much less than we thought. So that’s the full year dynamics.

If I go in detail into the Q4, why did we have a better growth than what we said on the full year is that we plan and execute strong key promotion on Bjorg, so that was very important for the performance of the total business. And it has an impact as well on profit, because we have a slightly higher profit there. So the mix has improved, and that’s why you have seen as well a better profit in Q4.

We have recognized and continued to grow well on Clipper, as well internationally, we have made great progress in Germany as well. Ecocesta in Spain is doing very well. In the UK, we have recovered on Kallo, so Kallo is – it’s a fixed, but they are still to be there. But again, in HFS, we are under pressure. Apart from Allos in Germany, unfortunately, we see the organic channel contracting and that does has an effect negative on our growth profile.

Now if I go to Page 5, on profit development, so the EBITE before exceptional development. You can see that in 2018, we continue and you could say even accelerate on the profit development, okay. So that’s in itself a good thing. We need – I need to describe where does it come from, okay. It comes from gross margin increase due mostly to mix, okay. When I go more on Clipper and Bjorg, I tend to make more money than on different products, as well on the good COGS management, okay.

What is to be noticed is that we have been – when we recognized that we were going to grow slightly less than – or significantly less than in our initial budget, we have been very careful on cost management everywhere, okay. So we have spent slightly less on A&P. So in A&P, we have made the difference between what was absolutely needed to get short-term growth like we did on Bjorg in Q4, for instance, rather than the long term I think, so we say wait, let’s see how we land.

And as well, we have lower overheads mainly due – and Ronald you can step in if you want, but mainly due to lower overheads to share-based payment, okay. So we have a stronger finish than we ourselves expected mostly out of, let’s say, EBITE mix and with careful management of the cost.

Now I would like to give some color of what has happened in Q4 and the full year in term of key activities, so in Page 6. We are continuously leveraging Dairy Alternatives. It was very simple, we have a couple of core categories, some stronger than others, and we are doing the same things, which is taking what we know well and where we have a decent cost of good structure and rolling out the key initiatives.

So we are leveraging Bjorg. Bjorg is extending its position and gaining share into the Dairy Alternatives in France. Isola Bio has been relaunched. And we have made very nice launches in Allos of Dairy Alternatives extension of – in Zonnatura, Allos, Ecocesta, so which taking the – again, our best recipes and launching them helping us to gain share on our core brands.

Page 7 – sorry, same on Breakfast Cereals, Breakfast Cereals, in the way we run it, which is basically, mostly the low-sugar, no sugar added product. Organic is doing very well. So it’s our fastest growing category in 2018. And Bjorg and Zonnatura are gaining share and growing. We are as well doing some good work in this category in – by in-sourcing of Zonnatura into our German site.

And we have extended the Isola Bio franchise into Breakfast Cereals, because Isola Bio is very well known in the – it is like Allos, if you want, for Italy, so strong presence, strong customer and current consumer recognition. So we are using this bond to stretch that into one or two more categories.

If I go to Page 8 and 9, there our Tea business is very important for us. So the Tea business starts with Clipper. With Clipper, we have a good knowledge on how to make a tea which is preferred by consumer and a fantastic bond that can travel with high taste, but as well, sustainability credentials. So we have a strong growth in European market. We are driving bigger presence in international market like Scandinavia and North America. And we grew again one step further as a plastic-free packaging, and we have increased our A&P support, specifically in Germany, we had the first national campaign for Clipper.

We leverage, in Page 9, this expertise of tea across brands, so we are basically using wherever it’s relevant like Alter Eco. We are in-sourcing product out of our Clipper – in our Clipper factory and launching successfully for Allos, and again, on Alter Eco, some new range on tea. I’d like to give a few words on how have we progressed sustainability and our sustainability can play as well in – sometime in cost saving and consumer preference.

In Page 10, you have some examples of green packaging for our core categories that can drive some savings and have sustainability benefits. So in Breakfast Cereals, we use now water-based inks, maybe to say, with the pack. We have in Dairy Alternatives bio-based caps, so less plastic. And in Tea, we’re very happy to be the first plastic-free bag.

Now if I move in Page 11, again, on the sustainability and our CSR commitment. We have now full purpose, which is backed with very clear commitment of where do you want the business to be in 2025, and by the way, which are the steps that have been already achieved and what is being – still necessary to achieve in the next years.

Page 12, last part is we have continued to acquire business, which is small in size, but big in knowledge and strategic focus for us. We have acquired Abbot Kinney, which is a leader of vegetal yogurt in the Netherland and a very nice company. For your information, we have acquired the business in September. In November, we had agreed rollout plans all over Europe. 1st January, this is in place, okay.

So we have now – we are more mature as a company than we were in the past perhaps into – this is a European platform in which we can drive significant synergies, positive synergies by rolling out a concept, provided the concept is a fit for European consumer, which is the case on Abbot Kinney.

On that note, I would like to hand over to Ronald for financial review.

Ronald Merckx

Thank you, and good morning to everybody. Just a few sort of words, in terms of revenue development in the fourth quarter, again, a small element because of the adoption of IFRS 15. In the quarter, there was EUR 0.5 million benefit from the acquisition of Abbot Kinney’s. Christophe has talked about the growth of our own brands. And in the quarter, the – there was actually limited impact of the private label and distribution brands.

I think in the Q3 call, we said there would be a small decline, and what we’ve seen is that private label has actually performed in line with what we had expected, but we’ve seen a little uptick in sole agency in the quarter, but nothing to read into that too much. And then the British pounds, despite all of the volatility around those discussions, has actually stayed fairly stable. And therefore, we haven’t seen much of an impact.

In the full year, again, you see a bit of an impact of the IFRS adoption, the EUR 700,000 benefit from Abbot Kinney’s. The 2.1% growth on our own brands with the Q3 guidance, of course, we said it will be at the lower end of that range. We’d indicated 2% to 4%, and that even it might be a little bit lower. In the end, we’ve done a little bit better, and therefore, we’ve ended at the 2.1%.

And in terms of the private label and sole agencies development, that has been as we sort of expected during the year. The key shortfalls there of that 6.6% are actually private label in Italy and still some effect in Germany as a result of the restructuring we did at the back end of 2017. And then the currency has played a major role, as earlier explained, because the pound has been fairly stable.

Then in terms of a little bit more color on some of the other elements below EBITE. So in terms of exceptionals, in the fourth quarter, there wasn’t much of note. For the full year, of course, that EUR 6.6 million, a big element of that is the impairment we took in Q2, EUR 5.6 million. And in the fourth quarter 2017, you may recall, there was actually some restructuring we did in Germany. In terms of net financing cost, on a full year basis, you see those going down, as basically we’ve reduced the net debt further and also the lower losses on some of the Forex contracts and recalculation of intercompany loans.

Then finally, on the tax expense, basically, you see the effective tax rate going up for the year, 23% to 28%, basically driven by the fact that, in France, although the tax rates will start to come down in the future, at the moment, it’s still 34%. And given the growth of the profit there, we’ve actually seen a slight underlying increase. And what you can also see is that, in Q4 2017, we actually had a tax income accounting-wise, basically driven by the fact that we recognized some unrecognized or previously unrecognized income tax losses in the Netherlands and also in France, because of the enacting of the lower tax rates going forward, we reduced the DTL, so the deferred tax liability there and that had a positive impact, plus the fact that we also were able to use some of the tax losses related to the Alter Eco acquisition, and we did that also in Q4 2018. So that’s why you’ve actually seen an increase in Q4 2017, which led to an overall increase in the tax for the full year.

In terms of net debt, we’ve seen, as expected, basically, it coming down. Of course, at the end of Q3, it was just over EUR 65 million, so we’ve seen a strong generation of cash in the fourth quarter. Working capital for the full year is flat. But if you look at Q4, we’ve actually seen a significant inflow of working capital. Leverage ratio at 0.7 times EBITDA for net debt, so a very comfortable balance sheet position.

And then the element here, at the right-hand side, the other, there’s basically two elements in that. There is a deferred element of the Abbot Kinney acquisition, so an earn out, which basically that liability is now part of the net debt calculation, and also the financial lease of the new building in France of about EUR 6 million is also recorded as part of that net debt.

And then almost finally, you’ve all been waiting for this sheet, of course, the IFRS 16 impact. There will be lots of companies hopefully reporting on that. And what we’ve tried to do is just for illustration purposes show you what the impact is, so – and you’ll see there’s a – I assumed a lot of companies.

EBITDA basically going up as the rental payments are taken out of EBIT and basically moved to depreciation. So you see an impact almost equal in the depreciation amount, going up from EUR 15 million to almost – well, just over EUR 19 million here. So on the EBIT, it actually doesn’t do an awful lot. And then the interest element of the leases impact the net financing cost.

So that’s basically our estimate of the P&L impact for 2018. Of course, like a lot of people, we won’t restate 2018. But from 2019 going forward, I mean, you could assume that most of these effects will be in a similar level. The other thing of note is, of course, that both on the asset and the liability side under IFRS 16, there will be an impact. We estimate it to be about EUR 21 million as it says on the sheet. And also, in the cash flow, there will be a shift between the operating and the financing line as a result of this. And I’m sure that reels of the annual accounts will be very pleased because it will become a lot clearer as a result of this.

Then on to the expectations for 2019, low to moderate growth and a further reduction of private label and distribution brand sales. On the distribution brands, there’s 1 contract in the Netherlands that we will no longer be servicing, that will have about EUR 5 million impact on an annual basis. And on the private label, it’s about a similar kind of impact that we’re expecting predominantly in Italy.

EBITE as a percentage of revenue in the range, 8% to 9% for the full year. And then a couple things again which have to do with partially IFRS 16 and partially the acquisition of Abbot Kinney’s. So net financing costs are going up; a, because of the EUR 0.5 million we expect impact of IFRS 16 on the interest line, and then the late consideration or the earn-out amounts that we’ve estimated for the Abbot Kinney acquisition, basically there’s an interest component in there as well because it’s done on a discounted basis.

So every year, there will be an unwinding again of about EUR 0.5 million there. Tax rate, around 30%. Capital expenditure, basically in line with more or less this year and guidance in the past. And then the other element is the DA component. And again, two things there. One is the effect of IFRS 16 that we’ve talked about earlier on of around EUR 4.3 million we estimate.

And then given the impairment we took on Gayelord Hauser and also the future performance of the brand, we basically decided to put that from an indefinite to a finite life, and we will depreciate the remaining EUR 4 million brand asset on the balance sheet in the next 10 years. So that will have a EUR 400,000 impact going forward for the next 10 years. So that’s basically the expectations for 2019.

And then Christophe, over to you for our 2019 priorities.

Christophe Barnouin

Yes. 2000 – thank you, Ronald. So on our key priorities for this year. So we want to remain competitive in the market with minimum competitors, so the shape basically of our action plan for this year, which means in key four strategies. We have a stronger focus in term of A&P allocation, so nearly 80% of the A&P go to five brands. We will continue to maximize the rollout of the key innovations, which we have started and continue to do so. We will have competitive promotional levels to make sure we continue to tie the – with the trade partners well and quickly.

We continue to extend the core categories to our key brands. Clipper will be pushed to a new campaign and Bjorg again will have much more media attention than it had last year even if it doesn’t show short-term effect, but at least we are very sure that this needs to be done. On operation, it’s all about – we are probably going to face some challenge in the gross margin because of higher promotional pressure next year or so.

We have a focus on value engineering program, continued in-sourcing, supply chain optimization as well as factories, while delivering an improved forecast accuracy, which we did well this year, and a better service level. In term of sustainability, we will aim at completing our B Corp certification and as well making sure that we drive down waste everywhere.

On M&A, our focus will be to continue to integrate well what we have, which is, in that case, Abbot Kinney, but as well Destination, which we are going to enter in Spain, Italy, Benelux and in international markets, while continuously screening the market for acquisition.

That concludes our presentation, and we can take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Unidentified Company Representative

Operator, we’ll first take some questions here from the room, and then afterwards, we will open it for people on the line. Yes?

Ronald Merckx

Yes, that’s okay.

Alan Vandenberghe

Good morning. Alan from KBC Securities. Just two questions to start with. First of all, the first question is on the fourth quarter performance. In a traditionally weaker or softer quarter, you managed to perform relatively well both on core brands growth, but also on margin. I was wondering if you could provide a bit more flavor on how you managed to combine both. And then looking further into 2019, based on this solid performance of the fourth quarter, why aren’t you a bit more positive regarding the outlook statements?

And an add-on to that. Looking at your guidance, you give a relatively large range in terms of EBITE margin expectation, between 8% and 9%. I was wondering if you could maybe detail a bit or provide at least more background on when do you expect the margin to be on the lower side of the range? Would that be combined with higher growth rates or – yes, that’s it.

Christophe Barnouin

Thank you. So on Q4, as I said, it’s mostly a mixed effect. So when I said more Bjorg and more Clipper, I tend to – first, it has a high impact on the total sales. But as well on the profit, significantly, so that’s there too a little bit. And then we continue to be very – we have been very careful on the cost management, okay, so let’s be clear. So that’s the – one to two long part really.

So second part is the 2019, the growth guidance, okay. We do see basically the same signal this year because the key fundamentals have not changed, which is, in supermarket, there is a lot of interest, okay, for organic foods and too, all over Europe, that comes with higher competitive set on private label, smaller brands and large commercial brands. So it's more defense mechanics we are in, so we are fighting and taking per addition, so we probably see, which will be very difficult for you all, relatively in the quarter, because sometimes we are able to promote heavily and it has some good elasticity, and sometimes we can't promote everyday, so you have up and downs, okay.

So that's a – but the overall is that supermarket, which is to sell them what we do, is going to be under the same competitive pressure this year, one. And by the way, when we trade with our key partners and customers, there's a lot of cost of doing business with them that we are inorganic and sustainability, but the – as long as we – it's difficult to put a price increase to it, to say that mildly.

On the other side, I'm operating for around EUR 200 million of my turnover in organic shops in which, whether related or not, there is no to low growth, overall no growth at best in Europe. And that's because of my exposure is significant, and that's ready to hold those down. It doesn't mean that we can have – we don't have good performance of – or we don't have good performance or decent performance in Bjorg, Clipper, Allos, Isola Bio and some key brands. But the total doesn't – unlikely to make, that's why we said low to moderate growth. On the EBITE margin, Ronald, do you want to take that one?

Ronald Merckx

Yes. I think when we looked at the our internal plans, basically, depending on where we end in the spectrum of low to moderate growth. And then during the year, if we want to spend maybe little bit more on A&P, we are talking about, in terms of absolute numbers, EUR 2 million, EUR 3 million sort of swing one way or the other, if you like. So we've specifically sort of called it out a little bit broader than maybe we would have done in the past.

Also, because of what Christophe just said, a little bit more uncertainty around where we can take the business in terms of the growth profile and if we feel that during the year, we need to accelerate growth and spend a little bit more money behind that, and that's something that we want to have the leverage to do without immediately having to go back to the markets, of course.

And in addition, I think what Christophe said on the first question, we've also seen actually after sort of maybe some startup issues in our factory in Beaminster, for instance, where we've invested a lot of money. We've also seen sort of a better margin coming through in terms of the operations there, so that's also helped in Q4 a little bit more than what we had internally expected.

Alan Vandenberghe

Thank you.

Fernand Boer

Fernand Boer from Degroof Petercam. To follow-up on this – because actually you're guiding for a lower margin in 2019, which maybe is fair for competitive reasons. But what does this tell you about your, let's say, medium-term growth model? Do we have to assume going forward that in 2020, 2021, et cetera, the markets will remain that competitive that your excess business will be under pressure? That at the end of the day, if we are looking at a company, which is maybe looking for 2%, 3%, 4% growth, flat margins, with a fairly solid balance sheet and having a lot of M&A possibilities or if that's also going to be more difficult? That's the first question. And then the second one. You had benefits of – because of your lower share price, in this case, of lower expenses for share-based payments, could you quantify that on a full year basis and maybe also on a fourth quarter basis?

Christophe Barnouin

You want me to start and then – very good question. Fernand, if we had the answer, we would be very happy. But I understand the question. So like let's take it customer base by business base, okay. The organic channel is under pressure structurally because the boost of the supermarkets, okay. So that's – is this going to stop? No, it's not going to stop. So – but I think there has been a lot of – all over Europe, a lot of openings of stores that has driven the HFS growth over the past two, three years, that has stopped all over Europe this year.

So it means, probably end of this year and end of last year and 2019, there is likely to be slightly less stores. Once this market has been reset, normally you can say, you go back to some growth in that channel, that's why we like that channel and we'd like to stay. Competitive pressure on the other side on the Grocery business is likely to continue, so the good part of that is we are well positioned many places of the portfolio, so we are very strong now that we benefit from that growth, you take Clipper, you take Bjorg, you take Zonnatura, which is holding this share or you could take Whole Earth, you take Ecocesta, that's very nice. Still, that's not the full portfolio, so total blend that I have, it doesn't – so we don't see a better growth prospect than what we have today. We don't see that, okay. We don't anticipate. So yes –- so that's the – that's for the part of the question linked to long-term goals. You want to complement the answer?

Fernand Boer

But – sorry, because I think, for me, this is key so to go on. What does it mean that, at the end of the day, you don't have any margin expansion potential also beyond 2019? Or do you see 2019, okay, it's kind of one-off, a reset. And after that, we can move on also with, let's say, mid-single-digit growth, maybe a little bit lower, but give me much mix where we see the growth given the maybe more cost efficiencies taking more production onboard, we still have the potential to improve margins.

Ronald Merckx

Yes. I think Fernand, as Christophe said, I think, over time, of course, the HFS general investments and the dilution thereof will sort of become smaller and smaller. And then if we can regain the growth back in or regain, if then mathematically, the growth that we see still in the Grocery channel will, of course, help sort of drive operating leverage, et cetera, as well. I think as Christophe said, you can see that the A&P focus can be a little bit tighter and already is, 80% spend on the top five brands.

And therefore, I would, at some point, expect better growth margins because of that, but also operating leverage, because that Grocery business is also simpler and more efficient to serve. So I think there should be some opportunity there to still drive operating margins, maybe not to the level that we've seen in the last five years by doubling it.

Fernand Boer

Yes. Thank you.

Ronald Merckx

In terms of your specific question about the long-term incentive plan. So for the full year, that was about EUR 2.5 million impact and a very small impact in the quarter, less than EUR 0.5 million. The key thing to remember there is we, at some point, swapped these from cash to equity settled, and therefore, there is far less impact on a quarter-to-quarter basis from the actual share price performance because on the equity settle, you basically establish a fair value at the beginning of the plan, and then you're locked in of the three-year period.

The bigger effect is that when the share price was still low, before it went up and came down again. Under these LTIP schemes, a lot of people were given a lot of rights, basically, and they increased significantly in value, of course. Those plans are now coming to an end. So going forward, you will expect the cost of these LTIP plans also to go down.

Reg Watson

Three questions, if I may. Reg Watson from ING. First, gents, please, could you quantify what your expectation is of low to moderate growth for 2019 top line? I see that for the 2018 year-end review, 2.1% own brand autonomous growth was considered moderate, so I guess we have a marker that's pretty what the low end of your expectation might be. And then linked to that, Christophe, you've alluded to the fact that 2019 is going to be very similar to 2018, but if I could ask you to elaborate on that, please. What your expectations are for the negotiations with the French grocers in March? So that's yet to come. So what is informing your guidance for 2019? And then finally, just a detailed point. You mentioned that for 2019, your allocation of A&P to the top 5 brands is going to be 80%. What was that figure previously, please? Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

We call low to moderate, between 1% to 3%, that may be my answer. The French grocers, so it's a season of when we renegotiate deals with our customers based on prices that they are accepting, mostly some moderating the deflation. But in front of that, we say, okay, fine, we are happy to give you some money if you have a business plan that we can believe, so in which the share of assortment of Bjorg, for instance, is better. So we're in the middle of it, and all that agreement will be made – will be finished in early March. Until then, we have not finished the negotiation or are not in a position to comment about it.

Reg Watson

Okay then, fair enough. I appreciate you can't comment on something that's ongoing and don't want to prejudice any commercial sensitivity. When you first explained to us about the Q2 results last year that you had this competitive pressure, your expectation at the time based on your long years of experience running the French business was that this was a one-year hiatus, and that come the renegotiation this year, brands that failed would be delisted and that Bjorg could take up full share of the shelf. Is that still your expectation going forward?

Christophe Barnouin

Yes, it is. We are pushing hard on that. We will – again, we’re in the middle of it, so probably the smaller brands that didn’t perform will go out, but the private label who, by a sense, are much more – first, they are the brand of the grocers [ph] if you choose to tell them not to put any product that they want. That and they are doing well, okay, that will stay. So I’m trying to gain, at the end of the day, a mix between – the tail, the tail doesn’t work with the customer, why don’t you take it out. And that’s the first thing we will probably, yet again , we are in the middle of it, manage to get some – to get back to our fair share. And at the same time, competitive pressure for organic private label, because most of the French grocers declare that they will save their business through organic food, which is very nice when you know that organic food is 4% of food, and that is on top of other non-food business. So it is very nice. But in any case, within food, it helps them, so they are pushing some brands, us, yes, but as well their own brands. So that’s what we observe today.

Again, very difficult to say before mid-year, basically, we have to. So we finish the negotiation in early March, then there is a deployment of new assortment. If you see in the Netherlands, at that time, the week after, it’s deployed everywhere. In France, it takes three months before, let’s say, the customers are less centralized than they are in other countries. And A&P allocation, so we don’t comment specifically on it, we have been obliged this year to make a choice and how do we say contain. We don’t – set the bar for A&P unfortunately. So we have been obliged to select more brands based on what have we done, what has worked, what has not worked, and refocusing it on top five brands. So it used to be eight brands selling that probably didn’t mean much, but of eight, the 10 brands in the past and now five, okay, which, of course, doesn’t help the growth profile of the others. And it’s impact of what, so debate we are making is that we will be – we have no compromise on the top brands and by essence, we compromise on the tail, on our long tail.

Reg Watson

But then the mix shift should benefit you net. So...

Christophe Barnouin

At long term, the mix should help the better brands longer term.

Reg Watson

Yes, okay. Understood. Thank you.

Robert Jan Vos

I’m Robert Jan Vos, ABN AMRO. A couple of questions. If I look at your presentation, everything outside the own brands is approximately EUR 85 million. Did I understand you correctly that, that base will decrease by some EUR 10 million in 2019, that’s correct?

Christophe Barnouin

Yes.

Robert Jan Vos

Okay. Then another question is on working capital. It – you kept it at 7% as a percentage of sales, 2018 and 2019 – sorry, 2018 and 2017. Considering what you mentioned as very dynamic markets that you expect for 2019, is this a level that is sustainable? Or do you see it moving up a little bit maybe, maybe you can comment on that? And lastly, I thought that last year when you said low to moderate, you specified that as 2% to 4%. Can you please be clear on this? Thank you.

Ronald Merckx

Good morning, Rob Jan. In terms of the working capital, I expect it to be at the same level as this year for one sort of caveat is we have started to build a little bit of stock ahead of whatever happens to Brexit, because we do have a tea factory in the UK and we source other products from the UK, and we sell from Europe to the UK, of course. And that effect I wouldn’t expect to be huge. We’re looking into that. But nobody knows what exactly is going to happen. So that might be the only impact which is difficult to quantify at the moment. But apart from that, I don’t see no underlying trends for the working capital to change too much year-on-year. I don’t know, low to moderate. Well, Christophe just said it’s sort of 1% to 3%. I think is what is meant by that.

Thijs Hoste

Thijs Hoste, Kempen. Three questions from my side. And the first question, given the shift and split in your business between grocery and HFS, could you give us a bit of color on the margin differential between the two channels and how you expect that to evolve? My second question is on the price and volume dynamics. You made a comment at half year. Could you please repeat what that was on full year? And potentially, what you see that doing going forward? And then my third question is just a technicality, the timing of the earn-out of Abbot Kinney, when would that take place? Thank you.

Christophe Barnouin

So I can take your first question. Overall, the margin between HFS – the EBIT margin of the HFS versus grocery is not dissimilar. So the – we tend to have slightly higher gross margin per unit, because we have more volumes, a better cost of goods in supermarket, but as well net pricing, of course, affecting that gross margin. So overall, that’s one. We have lower warehouse and transport in supermarket than we have in organic shops, because we tend sometimes to deliver or store directly in organic shops. We have higher A&P on the contrary, and the fixed cost of them all is the same. So overall, the margin, there’s no dilution or like attrition or higher margin by one channel or the other. That’s not fundamental – there’s a mix – there’s a profit-mix effect under that as we observe it now. Price and volume, you want to comment on it?

Ronald Merckx

Your specific question was the impact of price and volume, both for the full year and the quarter. I think we’ve seen, as Christophe already said in his introduction, a couple of things. We have spent a little bit more on promotional money, both in the fourth quarter and the full year, to help drive the top line. But we’ve seen that more than compensated actually for by mix effects, both in product and brands, so higher sales of Bjorg, for instance, and Clipper and some actually, lower sales or declines in sort of lower-margin products. Plus of course, channel with Clipper, for instance, in drug channel in Germany being extremely profitable from a gross margin perspective. And then on the COGS side, we’ve actually seen a little bit of deflation even this year. So that has also helped to drive the total margins. In terms of the Abbot Kinney earn-out, basically, the payment will take place in 2021 based on the achievement of certain top line and profitability targets over 2020.

Karel Zoete

Karel Zoete, Kepler Cheuvreux. A couple of questions. The first one is on Clipper and the good momentum you see in that brand despite maybe a more competitive environment in the UK. Can you speak about the additional gains and listings in Germany as well as the rollout in international markets? That's one. And then the second one is on product mix and margin mix. Basically, we see that dairy alternatives, tea, breakfast cereals have seen very good growth, and all our businesses are with own production and therefore, good gross margin. The mix effect, I think, for pushing those top five brands on the bottom line is what I'm interested in.

And then lastly, on some of these cost measures you highlighted at SG&A level, but also the efficiencies you alluded to in your tea factory and in-sourcing in Germany, what are the benefits on the gross level on the cost of goods sold if you kind of group it together? Maybe then the final question is innovation momentum seems to have picked up in the fourth quarter. Is that true? And how do we look at the momentum or the pipeline in 2019?

Christophe Barnouin

Thank you, Karel. So on Clipper, the – and specifically, in Germany. So two years ago, we started with basically a totally new adventure, you could say that, on Clipper, which has been quite successful so far. We were present only in drugstores initially. And because of our own performance in drugstores, we have been – we had a very nice welcome from the trade, the classic trades. So we have now national agreement with Reve and sansabilica, okay. Like in France, even worse than Germany, bizarrely, they are not very disciplined in term of – so it's basically, decentralized trade. So in the supermarkets, Germany is very centralized, so we got the full benefit of it. And for the moment, we are at 40% of our distribution of highway, for instance, okay, where we could – but to get to 100% is – so we get that in a few months, but to get to 100% would be more difficult and more costly.

So that's the gain. And on the rest of the international market, Clipper is our key brand. We have the good day with test in the Nordics. We have made some starts in Italy. We are taking over in Spain as well directly. France is doing very well on Clipper, and then Netherland is doing very, very well as well on Clipper, okay. So that's – and in the UK, it doesn't go very well at all. So that's on Clipper. On product mix, the question in it, okay, you assumed that we have full production on everything, that's not true on breakfast cereals like torrid. We have only one-third of our production which is in-sourced, and two-third which is outsourced. We tend to in-source, let's say, the highest-value product, which are as well small scale. So and we try to outsource more high-volume, less-complex product.

Innovation momentum, as we did Bjorg with the driver of the Q4 performance? Yes, to an extent, but no to the vast majority. It has been – and the push of our key brands and the promotional push. Because when you have a brand which is a driver, Bjorg is EUR 119 million, imagine, for instance, the additional – and already have, let's say, 150 SKU, the incremental turnover you generate on an innovation, specifically, on quarterly basis, is, by a sense is marginal. Also my sight is to make sure that the core of Bjorg is growing, so the rotation of the core business. And that's why it's important that we don't lose share of shelf, that we see brand visibility, that we get promotion which allows not so much for the immediate [ph], but temporary promotional rebates, but mostly to have access to secondary placements in stores.

So that’s the essence of the game that we are playing, okay. So it – of course, we do a lot of things, this has been the fundamental part of the – of what we did reasonably well in Q4 was we managed to get access to secondary placement under which you can only have a few times a year, okay. And on the COGS and SG&A and efficiency, I’d like to give it back to Ronald.

Ronald Merckx

Yes. Good morning. I think on SG&A, there’s lots of little lines. We’ve been a little bit more prudent with hiring external help for certain things travel we have significantly cut back on – so along all cost lines, basically, with delayed hiring of people where possible. So that had a positive impact. And in terms of the insourcing, all of these projects we’ve done in the past, like the restructuring we did in 2017 for the drug factory, that’s paying off. The additional investments we’ve made in the UK are paying off because that has allowed us, given the growth of Clipper that we just talked about, to bring more volume in our own facilities and stop the relatively expensive outsourcing. So a lot of those things have all helped basically without sort of specifying by exact basis points per line.

Karel Zoete

Yes. I’d like to come back on your UK business, because I still don’t exactly understand what happened there, and I also still don’t understand what you did to turn that around. So maybe you could explain that a little bit more to me.

Christophe Barnouin

What happened in the UK? It started 18 months ago with us being obliged – two years ago, us being obliged to take price increases to reflect the drop of the brand and the fact that we can source from Europe, okay, which has not facilitated our relationship with the trade. At the moment, when the trade was being under pressure, the classic retail grocers from the bargain counters to maintain – not to increase the price gap, okay. So that doesn’t facilitate and they get clear access to private label and key commodity and commercial categories. That’s the microeconomic part, okay. We have – so that’s what happened to us.

So that has the consequence where there was some delisting of some products and less access to promo and innovations. That’s on the foreground in the portfolio. Out of that, we replied to maintain our presence, specifically, in Asia, but increased GPRs, increased promotional pressure, to be honest. And there is where it becomes an internal, let’s say, issue, not so much making sure that you get access to the secondary placements that we did in France, for instance, okay. So what we did to fix that?

First, we changed the people who run that, so the sales manager, the marketing manager and a year ago, the general manager, with much better customer and consumer focus than what we had. So that is in place now. In terms of results already on Kallo, okay, we have four brands to make it simple, makes the total of EUR 80 million or EUR 90 million, and they are similar-sized to make it very simple. Kallo, tick, so Kallo is fixed, good promo innovation. Now Allos, the next one, there is a very different innovation plan, because with small brands probably [ph] to Bjorg, innovation plays a very key role because we have much less distribution. So the incremental about by the additional line when you have not 159, but four or five lines, is massive. So I think we are under pressure on Clipper, and this a stable business. So we manage that for profit mostly, okay. So that’s where we are.

Karel Zoete

But Mrs Crimble, the gluten-free was supposed to be rolled out or at least products gluten-free is supposed to be rolled out international task? So that’s the question I had. What happened there is it now not in the forecast?

Christophe Barnouin

No, no, no. It is – we do that opportunistically. So we have that in international market. We tested that in the Netherlands as well. We – and on the contrary, we are looking at gluten-free products from Bjorg that could go into Mrs Crimble, for instance, okay. So we are doing that, as that’s how we manage that internationally. It is not going to be the brand of a strong focus, absolutely not. This acquisition was made on the back of low growth and higher margin because by synergies, and that happened.

Karel Zoete

Okay. And Clipper, you said is under pressure. I heard they lost some contracts. Is that correct?

Christophe Barnouin

So Clipper, we have – so again, the tea market in the UK has a very different dynamic than what we observe in continental Europe. It is very large, it’s very big. And it’s commoditized to a very large extent, and price plays a big role. So the premium part in which we want to play and push up has less interest from the key trade these days than it used to a few years ago.

Karel Zoete

Okay. And last question and I will stop. In terms of M&A, actually, in the last two years, you have – last year, only one small acquisition. I also have the feeling that you have more and more competition also in M&A. So what does that mean for you? Is it going to be less acquisition? Or was it only temporary because of the tough year, 2018? Or are you willing to pay probably a little bit higher multiples, as multiples simply have moved up in the organic food space? And are you willing to pay that and accept a little bit lower returns to drive growth?

Christophe Barnouin

The key fundamental is, we first want to make sure that our core existing brands are going to grow well. We are not a very large organization. Each time we do an acquisition, it’s – we need to be careful that it is not a distraction from the core business. So that’s true for the full team, starting with me that we want to make sure that the Bjorg, Clipper, Allos, Zonnatura, Allos, Isola Bio and the rest are in good shape, and we have more pressure there. So, I don’t want to get out of my, let’s say logos to M&A. I want to make sure that – because otherwise, I will have a bigger problem that some of my competitors experience, because of the U.S. So you end up with a monster. So if we want to have good processes, we have to spent a lot time to good integration processes, good data management, clear priority – portfolio prioritization, and that’s there, okay.

So – and we don’t – so we will be very careful in integrating more businesses going forward, not at the expense of the core, okay. Because we have – we do recognize that there is more pressure in our business, and we want to find a solution, which we have not found yet, to come back to market growth, to make it very simple. That doesn’t mean that we don’t look at – actively at M&A. And starting by what does it bring in terms of the strategy, which knowledge. I’m not going to buy M&A for turnover, but we are interested, but for competencies. So what could I leverage if I have – what in term of technology competency do I miss in my portfolio, to leverage my existing brands, rather than adding lot of components, for instance.

Robert Jan Vos

Can I ask a follow-up question on the HFS channel and then on Abbot Kinney? On the HFS channel, it’s under pressure, of course, in France like in many other markets. But at the same time, you must have a strategy to do better there. So what actions are you putting in place? Or is it really the focus on the core supermarket brands where you say this is where we get the biggest bang for our buck? And the second one would be on Abbot Kinney. You say we aim to double the turnover in the coming 12 months. Just to be clear, for the lion’s share, that’s not in the organic growth guidance, but in acquired growth for 2019?

Ronald Merckx

No. With regards to Abbot Kinney, that’s autonomous growth of the brand.

Robert Jan Vos

But it’s not in your like-for-like guidance, right, since you don’t own it for 12 months?

Ronald Merckx

No. But it is on a like-for-like basis, yes. And...

Christophe Barnouin

On the HFS, to give you example of what we did. What worked very well for us is what we did on Allos. Two years ago, we were surprised by the minus 10% contraction in a year of the channel and of our brand. This year, and the past 18 months, we have been growing on Allos. So how did we do that? So we used our customer penetration and our brand franchise to extend into core categories. Two example. We went with Allos on dairy alternative, and dairy alternative represent now 10% of Allos brand, which didn’t exist two years ago. And the second thing is, we are now, as you have seen, we have just gone into tea, okay. Clipper is the focus brand now for supermarket.

So Allos has got some extension into key – we don’t pretend to – we don’t want to extend into 25 categories to do that. But we want to – on the six core categories, we have knowledge, recognition by customer and a strong brand that can carry multi-category propositions. So that’s one example. In the Netherlands, we observe a channel, which is contracting despite the very good effort of the leader [indiscernible]. What we do that, we have same story. We are in same categories. So we launched Isola Bio two years ago, for instance, going after some competitors. We are looking at a way we launch some destination in HFS in the Netherlands. So we are using existing asset or category knowledge, and we use good go-to-market to expand our presence there. So that’s one way to compensate the fact that there is some time no growth or a decline in the channel.

Ronald Merckx

Operator, can you please check whether there are any questions on the conference call?

Operator

Yes. [Operator Instructions] There’s a question from Ms. Anna Patrice from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Anna Patrice

Yes. Good morning. A few questions from me. First, if you could – probably, I missed that, but if you could provide more precisely the bridge for Q4 and also for full year 2018, the bridge for the margins. So how much of the margin expansion came from lower stock-based compensation and how much from the lower A&P?

The second question is on the sales growth by regions. If you can indicate what was the growth development in each country, so in France, in Germany, in Spain, et cetera. Another question is on the top five brands that you want to develop more and focus more in terms of their advertising and support. What is the total sales contribution to the group sales of those five brands? Because then we should assume that those should grow faster than the rest, but their growth will be diluted by lower growth profile of the rest of the group, though there should be support for the margins. So that’s just to start with, please.

Ronald Merckx

Hi. Good morning. So, in terms of your question about margin, I think in the fourth quarter, as we’ve already written in the announcement, a significant benefit, a little bit on the gross margin, a significant benefit on the phasing of A&P, where in – at the end of Q3, we still spent more than in the prior year whereas, at the end of Q4, we’ve actually spent a little bit less than in full year 2017. So that has a big impact mathematically, of course, on the gross margin. And then there was also a little bit on the local average. And if you look for the full year, then basically, you see the gross margins a little bit ahead. We’ve had slightly lower A&P expenditure for the full year. And SG&A, I said, it was EUR 2.5 million impact from share-based payments, and various other sort of decreases in overheads, because of the cost measures that we took.

Christophe Barnouin

Good morning, Anna, on sales by – growth by country, I gave you some indication. We have, I think, in France grocery in the last quarter; we recorded, of course, some good growth. Not – we recorded decline in organic shops. In France, we have recorded a growth – absolute growth, both channel. On our own brand in Germany, a good growth in Spain, with small decline in the Netherlands and a small decline in the UK, if I don’t make any mistake. And on the last question, the top five brands represent roughly 50% of the turnover of Wessanen.

Anna Patrice

Thank you. And also on the bridge for the margins. In the past, you were a bit more specific how much the – was the impact on the margins from the stock-based compensation et cetera. So, can you provide again a bit more specific numbers? Or you would like to avoid this?

Ronald Merckx

So, you want more specific?

Anna Patrice

Well, in the past, you used to give a bit more specific numbers like I don’t know, 60 basis points impact, is that coming from the lower stock-based compensation? I don’t know if for some reasons you prefer not to tell it, that’s fine. But if you can be a bit more specific, that would be helpful.

Ronald Merckx

That was EUR 2.5 million on EUR 628 million.

Anna Patrice

Okay. So that was for the full year or for Q4?

Ronald Merckx

That’s for the full year. That’s for the full year.

Anna Patrice

Okay. Thank you.

Robert Jan Vos

One other question from my side. Gayelord Hauser. What’s the plan now? And that’s included in your growth numbers for 2019?

Christophe Barnouin

Yes. it’s included in the growth number.

Robert Jan Vos

But what is going to be managed for cash and then let it drive or something to save at some point.

Christophe Barnouin

We already do extract some – we have a category, which is the functional food. The equity is shrinking, okay. So, already maintaining a good presence of Gayelord Hauser is already required some effort. So, we don’t sit on it and look at it. So – and yes, the idea is to say we extract it for cash and use that resource on Bjorg to make it very simple.

Ronald Merckx

Yes. Just to give a bit of color. So if you look at that own brand growth of 2.1%, if you exclude Gayelord Hauser, then that would have been 2.7%. So there is a 60 basis points dilution in 2018 on the growth number. And I think as Christophe said, so it’s part of one of our own brands. So yes, we reported the numbers inclusive of that. But I think also in recognition of the future performance of that brand, we’ve put it on a finite life.

Christophe Barnouin

Are there any more questions on the conference call?

Operator

Yes. There is another question from Ms. Anna Patrice from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Anna Patrice

Yes. Can you go back to your latest acquisition of Abbot Kinney? What was the annual sales of the company? Because you said that you want to double them. And when do you want to double it? And in terms of the profitability, if you can also comment on the stability or the contribution to your earnings now. And what you expect in the midterm, how do you see the margin expansion of this company?

Christophe Barnouin

Anna, the turnover of Abbot Kinney is – at acquisition, was less than EUR 5 million. So, we plan to do that – to double that. So, it is basically marginal as a total consideration of the profit. And you could say, not the gross, but the profit at least of Wessanen, of course. I don’t even understand the rest of your question, Anna.

Anna Patrice

Yes. Just to understand, you want to double it, like the timeframe. And in terms of margins, the fact that you want to grow it quite strongly, does it mean that it’s not yet as profitable as Wessanen or because you will leverage on your distribution and presence in the countries that actually it will be accretive to your earnings?

Christophe Barnouin

It’s not dilutive to our earnings. It is – yes, we would use our business. We’ll leverage our teams basically to increase quickly the distribution of Abbot Kinney in many countries. And – but as well, we would put more – we will invest a little bit more. So, we don’t have in our plans to – we don’t observe in our planning a dilution, but no accretion of that thing for the moment. I’m much focused to say we have made this is a very interesting category for which we – again, we didn’t have the knowledge. And we have a fantastic brand. For the moment, it is very small and non-significant of the total of Wessanen. Who knows? It’s, again, one of the activities, where we can have – increase our market share in organic shops, because that’s mostly organic shops. And we have a good go-to-market. So in one-year time, it will become significant if we continue that – on that road in two or three years’ times, that will be very, very accretive acquisition.

Anna Patrice

Okay. And sorry, a follow-up question. On the top five brands that are the key brands for you now, so obviously, it’s Bjorg, it’s Clipper, it’s now Isola Bio, it’s Allos?

Christophe Barnouin

It’s Allos.

Anna Patrice

Sorry?

Christophe Barnouin

Allos before that.

Anna Patrice

Okay. Yes. Okay, understood. And in terms of the negotiation with the trade in France, obviously, it’s not done yet, and it will be done in four weeks’ time, or even less. So then we should expect more news flow with the Q1 update, I would imagine, right? So that’s when you will also provide a bit more details and granularity on how you expect this year to develop.

Christophe Barnouin

We probably have a more reliable vision at the end of Q2, because we sign deals at the early March. By the time, they are implementing and that we observe the execution of the deal we have agreed with the trade is mostly as of May, because of the decentralized – I mean not decentralized, but slower execution of the French trade compared to other countries.

Anna Patrice

Okay, okay. And then obviously, you don’t manage the business on a quarterly result et cetera. But if you can indicate a little bit, as you did in the past, on the phasing of A&P, because that influence quite a lot to the margin volatility from one quarter to another. So, how do you see the A&P phasing? When do you expect more innovation product launches to come in?

Christophe Barnouin

It is very difficult to do so, because the moment we do that well, we fail miserably each time. So we are, again, a small company. And when you have an opportunity on the promo or on a media campaign, if you – if it moves down the line of the end to the beginning of the next quarter, then it completely erases the whole thing. So, I mean that’s my sight.

Anna Patrice

Okay. But the current trading, if you look at the current trading, do you think it’s kind of in line with the Q4 or it’s more or less in line with the overall last year trends?

Christophe Barnouin

You’re not asking me to comment on current trading, are you? I like you, Anna. So, we don’t comment on it anymore.

Anna Patrice

Okay, fine.

Christophe Barnouin

Thank you.

Anna Patrice

And maybe a last question, if I may, on – because there were some concerns also on the impact of gilet jaunes in France, and since there actually was no impact. So, if you can just comment a little bit. And also if you can comment a bit on your exposure in France, if you’re more in the supermarkets and in the smaller stores. So, if you just provide a bit more granularity of your – of the exposure in France.

Christophe Barnouin

Every country has some way to organize chaos, okay. In the UK, they organize chaos in the Parliament. In France, it is in the streets, we have a culture. Now seriously, there was no significant impact of that thing, and we don’t see some going forward, so not many significant area. Yes. We had during the Q4 some sales were moved from one month to the other, because some warehouse were blocked for – very temporary. No, that didn’t have any impact and we don’t foresee any impact in our business this year.

Anna Patrice

Okay. But overall, when you look at your largest clients, do you think that you’re more in the smaller stores present, but there was larger clients or in the bigger stores? So how much exposure, do you think, there is in terms of the store formats et cetera?

Christophe Barnouin

You’re asking me about the distribution of my distribution, if I may, according to store sizes, I assume in France, is what you mean?

Anna Patrice

Yes, yes, yes.

Christophe Barnouin

No. We have a free distribution in supermarket on the key brands. If you say, with Bjorg, it ranged from a convenience store to the large hypermarket. But the key thing for us is to make sure that we have the – all my assortments is in every shops, and that it’s more importantly because we have very good distribution there that it rotates to drive the growth. So that’s – in France, Bjorg is not the key issue. It could be in the UK, but it’s not there for France.

Anna Patrice

Because if you have the channel shift, if you have the shift from, let’s say, hypermarkets to more convenience stores et cetera, in France, do you think that, that will be beneficial for you or that how could you readjust it?

Ronald Merckx

It’s not going to be a – no, it’s not fundamental for us. It’s not fundamental for us. Because we negotiate with the trade, the smart assortment for lot by size of stores. So larger hypermarkets to small convenience stores. What we try to maintain is our share of assortments in each of the formats.

Anna Patrice

Okay. Okay, understood. Thank you very much.

Ronald Merckx

You’re welcome.

Christophe Barnouin

Okay. We’re getting to the end of our time. Thank you very much for everyone that’s dialed in. As usual, you’ll find all the information on our website. Thank you very much. This is the end of the call.

