Apple: The 4 Biggest Risks

We are still getting a ton of earnings reports in the market this week, but we're just a few days away from being halfway through calendar Q1. While Apple (AAPL) shares have rebounded nicely from their recent lows, the last few months have not been great for Apple as a business. Between a major revenue warning for the holiday period and slightly weaker-than-expected guidance, investors are looking for brighter skies ahead. Today, I'll examine the four biggest risks involving the name currently, and why they are important to the stock's success or failure moving forward.

1. Yes, let's talk about China some more

Last week, Apple's second most important sales country celebrated its New Year, a holiday period that is important for consumers. The US / China trade war caused Chinese consumers to turn their backs on Apple in recent months, the major reason why the name issued a large revenue warning for the December fiscal first quarter. China sales for Apple were down almost 27% over the prior year period, causing overall revenues to decline for Q1.

Apple made a key move to cut prices in the country for the iPhone, trying to offset some of the price raise caused by the strength in the US dollar. Unfortunately, CEO Tim Cook's recent comments didn't exactly make it seem like things are getting much better in the short term. With less than three weeks from the March 1st trade war deadline, no deal is yet in place. It would be nice to have an agreement come soon, but the further it gets pushed out, the more of a negative impact on fiscal Q2 we could see. In the worst-case scenario, additional tariffs would likely cause China sales to suffer further, hurting chances of a return to revenue growth in the next quarter or two.

2. Return of King Dollar?

Apple management made a big deal on the conference call about the strength in the US dollar. Like many companies, when the dollar is a headwind there's a lot of talk about it, but when it moves to a tailwind things quiet down. Yes, the US dollar is up quite significantly from this time last year, as seen below, although it has topped out a bit in recent months. Depending on how the Fed and ECB work some of their monetary plans out in the near term, the dollar's next move could have a meaningful impact on Apple's results.

(Source: CNBC.com)

The Dollar Currency Index is up by about 1% since Apple released its latest earnings report. While that doesn't seem like much, it can add up when you have $30 billion or more in revenues outside the US in the current quarter. Management said that its guidance implied a $1.3 billion revenue hit from foreign exchange, which equaled about 210 basis points of last year's figure. With current estimates calling for roughly a 6% revenue decline, a third of that drop is just from currencies. Should the dollar strengthen further, it could help push Apple's results towards the lower end of management's guidance range.

3. Management misreading the market / being too premium

I was worried about last year's iPhone launch for quite a while before results even started turning lower. My primary concerns were based on higher device pricing along with the battery replacement program, along with global economies slowing and, of course, the China trade war. I thought Apple made a mistake trying to get too much out of the consumer, which I detailed is easily fixable, causing unit sales of the iPhone to fall quite significantly.

With Apple trying to be too premium, it often relies on the basis that its ecosystem may offset some technology in its products that's not top of the line. Recently, rumors surrounding the new iPad mini have me a little worried that the company is continuing along this path. The new tablet, potentially coming in the next few months, is rumored to rely on Touch ID, not have the newest chipset, or even have support for the latest Apple Pencil (second generation).

The current iPad mini 4 was launched in late 2015, so you would expect an update more than three years later would be a tremendous upgrade. On one hand, putting in all the latest bells and whistles would make it quite expensive, but then it would essentially be a Pro version of the mini. However, if Apple really wants to focus on unit sales, it needs to bring the price down to a more reasonable area. Just bumping up the device to specs that other iPads had a year or two ago, while keeping a $399 starting price, would be a mistake, in my opinion. Hopefully, management has learned from the 2018 iPhone issue.

4. Trying to time the market with share repurchases

As detailed in its capital return history, the company spent heavily to buy back its stock in calendar 2018, primarily the first two-thirds of the calendar year. More than $71 billion was spent to repurchase shares, unfortunately at this point at prices that are a bit higher than where we currently are. Management did slow down the buyback as 2018 finished when it was clear that the business has slowed, but Apple still has $130 billion in net cash and is committed to getting that down to zero.

In the beginning of the current quarter, Apple shares were averaging around $150, but they have jumped $20 since. My hope is that we don't see another massive share repurchase come before another drop in the stock, because at this rate of buybacks, it's a big deal. For instance, $71 billion gets you almost 475 million shares at $150, but if we take that up to $200, you are down to about 355 million shares. That kind of difference could impact earnings per share by 25-30 cents over the course of a year based on current estimates.

We will get a more concrete update on the capital return plan in the next earnings report. Why not tell the Street that you will just repurchase a given amount of shares each quarter, say $5-10 billion, but also say you will jump in with accelerated repurchases if shares were to drop a bit? This also likely would lower the volatility in Apple shares, because pulling back more than $15 billion in quarterly buybacks as the company did last year from peak to trough means there are a lot less buyers for your stock.

Final thoughts

While Apple shares are up a bit from their early 2019 lows, the company is not out of the woods quite yet. With no China trade war resolution in place, every day without a deal could put more sales pressure on the company in its second most important market. Apple is already in a tough spot, thanks to a stronger dollar, which was part of the reason why iPhone prices were so high last year. This year, pricing will be a key focus, and management cannot think too highly of itself again. Apple remains in a tricky spot currently, so I have a neutral rating currently, although it's not good to see the stock not really participating in Tuesday's market rally.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.