Total: The Fastest-Growing Oil Major Is Offering A 5.5% Dividend Yield

Total (TOT) is relatively overlooked among the 294 dividend-paying energy stocks. But Total is a high-yield oil stock with attractive growth potential. Since early October, the stock has incurred a 15% correction, primarily due to the 26% plunge of the price of Brent, from $84 to $62. As a result, the stock has become remarkably attractive and can now offer double-digit annual returns thanks to its 5.5% dividend yield and 9% production growth.

As Total is also the most resilient oil major at low oil prices, investors should consider purchasing the stock.

Business overview

Total is the fourth-largest oil and gas company in the world based on its market capitalization of $145 B. Like the other oil majors, it is a fully integrated company and operates in four segments: Upstream, Downstream (mostly refining), Marketing and Gas, Renewables & Power. In 2018, these four segments generated 64%, 21%, 10% and 5% of the total earnings of the company, respectively.

In 2018, Total exhibited impressive performance. It grew its output by 8% thanks to the start-ups of many new upstream projects and the ramp-ups of recently developed projects and thus reached an all-time high production level of 2.8 M barrels per day. The 8% output growth was the highest in its peer group. To provide a perspective, Exxon Mobil (XOM) saw its output decrease 4% in 2018 while Chevron (CVX) and BP (BP) grew their output by 7% and 8%, respectively. While Total and BP posted the same production growth rate, the former expects to grow its output by 9% this year whereas the latter expects a 5%-7% growth rate.

Moreover, Total benefited from a 32% increase in the average price of oil in 2018 over prior year. Thanks to this tailwind and its production growth, Total grew its earnings per share by 23%, from $4.12 in 2017 to $5.05 in 2018.

Growth prospects

Like most of its peers, Total failed to grow its production during 2010-2014. However, it has returned to a solid growth trajectory thanks to 8 major start-ups in 2018-2019. Total grew its output by 8% last year and expects to grow it by 9% this year. In addition, it expects to grow its output by 5% per year for at least another three years.

Moreover, Total has greatly improved its reserve portfolio since the downturn of the energy sector began, almost five years ago. Since 2015, the company has added about 7.0 B barrels of reserves at a cost below $2.5 per barrel and expects free cash flows above $4.0 B from these assets from this year, at a Brent price around $60. Given that the company posted free cash flows of $12.1 B last year, these assets will greatly boost its free cash flows, by approximately one third. Source: Investor Presentation

Furthermore, Total is likely to benefit from somewhat rising oil prices in the upcoming years. The price of oil has temporarily plunged since early October, mostly due to a sell-off after the U.S. government distributed exceptions to its sanctions on Iran and thus essentially eliminated their effect on global supply. However, global demand for oil continues to grow at a solid pace. It grew from 98.4 M barrels per day in Q3-2017 to 99.8 M barrels per day in Q3-2018 so it is poised to cross the 100.0 M threshold for the first time in history. Thanks to decent global economic growth, oil demand will remain in an uptrend and will thus probably lead oil prices to somewhat higher levels in the upcoming years.

Overall, Total is ideally positioned to grow its earnings per share in the upcoming years thanks to sustained production growth and an increase in the oil prices. We expect this oil major to grow its earnings per share by about 7% per year over the next five years.

Competitive advantages – resilience to downturns

Total enjoys a series of competitive advantages and thus it is by far the most defensive oil major. Its defensive nature was prominent in the 2014-2017 downturn of the energy sector, which resulted from the collapse of the oil price. The earnings per share of Total fell only 49%, whereas those of Exxon Mobil plunged 75% and Chevron and BP posted losses in 2016.

The key behind the resilience of Total was its superior refining segment. During the rough years of refining (2008-2013), the upstream segment was generating about 90% of the total earnings of all the oil majors. Consequently, the other oil majors sold many of their refineries, failing to see that their refineries were their hedges against a plunge of the oil price. Total maintained almost all its refineries and thus it has reaped the full benefit from the high refining margins in the last five years.

It is also worth noting that the refining earnings of Total incur an exceptionally low tax rate thanks to the tax code of France. This factor enhances the resilience of the results of the company in periods of low oil prices, when the refining segment generates most of the earnings of the company.

Total also enjoys another competitive advantage when compared to its peers. It produces only a minor portion (less than 10%) of its natural gas in the U.S. and hence it enjoys a much higher average natural gas price than the price of Henry Hub. To be sure, in 2018, Total realized an average natural gas price of $4.78, which was 51% higher than the Henry Hub average price of $3.17.

Moreover, Total has a much lower production cost than its peers. Since the downturn of the sector began in 2014, all the oil majors drastically reduced their production costs in order to somewhat mitigate the impact of the collapse of the oil price. However, Total outperformed its peers by a wide margin in this aspect and thus reduced its production cost to $5.7 per barrel, which is approximately half of the production cost of the other oil majors. Source: Investor Presentation

Overall, thanks to the above competitive advantages, Total has proven much more resilient than its peers during downturns. Given the high cyclicality of the sector, the importance of resilient performance during downturns cannot be overemphasized.

Dividend

Thanks to its strong business performance, Total raised its quarterly dividend by 3%, from €0.64 to €0.66. As a result, the stock is offering a 5.5% forward dividend yield. This is much higher than the 4.4% and 4.1% yields of Exxon Mobil and Chevron, respectively.

Moreover, Total’s management has pledged to raise the dividend by another 3% next year. Furthermore, thanks to the above-mentioned resilience of Total even under the most adverse business conditions, the dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future. Therefore, investors can initiate a position in this exemplary oil major at an attractive yield and rest assured that the dividend will keep growing.

Valuation

Despite the 9% production growth expected this year, we prefer to be conservative due to the dramatic swings of the oil price and thus assume just 3% earnings-per-share growth for this year, from $5.05 to $5.20. Given this conservative forecast, the stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. This is a remarkably cheap valuation level for this well-managed company. Moreover, the stock has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9 during the last decade. If the stock reverts to its average valuation level over the next five years, it will enjoy a 2.3% annualized gain thanks to expansion of its price-to-earnings ratio over this period.

Final thoughts

The steep correction of the oil price since early October has led Total to bargain territory. The company is growing its output at the fastest pace in its peer group while it also offers a markedly attractive 5.5% dividend yield. As a result, investors who purchase the stock at its current price are likely to enjoy double-digit total annual returns in the upcoming years thanks to 7% earnings-per-share growth, a 5.5% dividend yield and a 2.3% annualized expansion of the price-to-earnings ratio. Moreover, investors can rest assured that the dividend will remain safe even in the event of a downturn thanks to the impressive resilience of this oil major during downturns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.