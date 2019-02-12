Mastercard: Crushing The Market

Source: Google Images

Mastercard: A Brand To Stand The Test of Time

Right alongside Visa (V) and American Express (AXP), Mastercard (MA) is one of the most renown payment processing networks in the world. MA has a strong global presence with its payments being accepted in over 210 countries and territories worldwide. The company has been in existence since 1966 with its business operations centralized around payment processing. With over 853 million cards in circulation, MA controls roughly 22% of the total payment interchange market.

Based on card quantities, payment volumes, and total number of transactions, MA remains a formidable domestic and global player within the card processing space. MA's significant scale and substantial brand utilization make the company well positioned to expand revenues from new merchants. Aside from significant scale advantages, MA benefits from a continuous business feedback loop. As more customers use MA debit and credit cards, more merchants accept them, creating an enduring revenue expansion cycle. As society progressively moves toward a cashless economic system, MA is well positioned to capture not only incremental demand but increased market share. Online buying preferences, the convenience of using cards, and buyer protections cause consumers to increasingly utilize card payments over cash. A U.S. consumer payment study conducted by PYMTS.com demonstrates how cash usage has gradually diminished over time. As depicted by the graph below, cash usage fell from 16% of GDP in 2003 to around 13% in 2018.

Although the United States has a very cash-intensive economy, the overall usage of cash is far less than the use of debit and credit card payments. In 2015, Americans spent a total of $2,359 billion with cash and $5,527 billion with cards. Already payment processing companies ranging from MA, V, and AXP benefit from significant transaction volumes, and over the coming decade, increased card utilization will continue to bolster revenues. Furthermore, the deviation from cash to card payment methodologies will be enhanced by online retail purchasing. Consumers are highly motivated by convenience and the current e-commerce and digital purchasing environment is conducive to increased card usage.

Another noteworthy tailwind for MA will be rising inflation. An increase in pricing for various consumer goods will bolster MA's revenues, as revenues are correlated with transactional dollar amounts as opposed to pre-determined fees. Continued inflation in both domestic and international markets appears to be an unchanging and worsening reality. Inflationary expectations in Europe are the highest they have been in five years and the United States continues to face inflationary pressures despite the government's misperception of no real inflation. The Fed's repeated policy of quantitative easing, supplemented with pervasively low-interest rates, has had the effect of causing significant monetary inflation. Over the past decade, the costs associated with consumer goods, cars, tuition, and real estate have increased dramatically. Although detrimental to the everyday consumer, rising inflation will have positive implications for MA's revenues.

Financial Assessment

MA demonstrates pristine financial and operational health. The company exhibits consistent asset expansion, substantial liquidity reserves of $8.6 billion, and a manageable long-term debt load. MA's sizable liquidity reserves better position the company for monetary deployments on new technologies, acquisitions, and debt reduction initiatives. Furthermore, the company's long-term debt load of $6.3 billion is unproblematic as MA's liquidity reserves eclipse debt obligations and debt is overwhelmingly covered by operating cash flow, at 98.2% coverage.

Something I would like to point out is that MA does not assume the role of a creditor much like AXP. MA does not derive revenue from interest or fees paid by account holders on Mastercard products such as credit cards. MA only receives transaction interchange payments from the financial institutions brandished on the credit or debit cards. MA eliminates any of the credit default risks associated with lending money. This results in very low volatility in the stock price and preservation of the company's balance sheet. MA has disassociated itself with a number of risks tied to the global financial system, allowing the company to be somewhat shielded from downturns in the financial markets.

Income Statement Review

Yet, another compelling reason for investment is MA's unparalleled operating margins. MA boasts an impressive 39% net profit margin as the company's payment interchange services eliminate many traditional supply related expenditures. MA is one of the most profitable companies on the planet, resulting in a very high return on invested capital. Furthermore, MA's business as a payment gateway has enabled inelastic revenue expansion for the past couple of decades, even amidst economic calamities. Also, MA along with its counterparts V and AXP, operate as virtual oligopolies within the payment interchange space. These three companies account for 21.9%, 52.7%, and 21.6% of the total card market respectively. Due to their entrenched market share and low number of competitors, all three companies demonstrate a highly stable revenue outlook.

Investment Returns

From an investment returns perspective, MA has much to offer in the form of sustained capital appreciation, elevated dividend payments, and continued share buybacks. Over the past five years, MA has sustained capital appreciation of 179%, and over time the stock has experienced very little volatility. Because MA does not have to reinvest much of its free cash flow back into operations, the company is able to divert a substantial amount of money to share repurchases: In 2018 alone, Mastercard's board of directors approved a $6.5 billion share buyback program. In addition to capital appreciation, MA currently offers a dividend yield of .61%. While a yield under 1% is unlikely to excite investors, the company has consistently increased its dividend over the last 7 years and the dividend payout ratio is quite low at only 20% of free cash flow.

Valuation

MA's business strengths and operational stability furnish a hefty trading premium. MA's share price at $216 is hovering around its 52-week high of $225. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, MA's share price of $216 far exceeds the future cash flow value of $158, implying significant overvaluation. Although I would find a 10-15% trading premium justifiable, a 27% premium creates an asymmetric risk-reward proposition. Such significant overvaluation provides investors with a strong impetus to sell and realize capital gains. I recently exited my position at around $214 but always keep MA on my stock watchlist in the event of a good pullback. I think a compelling entry point for MA would be under $180, but even at around $190, the stock seems more reasonably valued, given a broader time horizon.

Final Thoughts

In the general sense, MA is a fantastic stock to have in your investment portfolio. The company displays numerous business advantages ranging from entrenched market share, high-profit margins, significant amounts of free cash flow, and a stable growth trajectory. From an investment standpoint, MA has delivered formidable capital appreciation, dividend growth, and routine share buybacks. Although I wouldn't encourage investment at this moment, MA remains a highly lucrative and promising stock for the long-term investor.

