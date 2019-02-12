Aurora Cannabis: Some Cracks Are Showing

The moment has come at last. After months of waiting to see what kind of performance might be generated by Aurora Cannabis (ACB) in its first quarter (not complete quarter) of recreational cannabis legalization in Canada, management has finally come out with the firm’s financial figures for the second quarter of the company’s 2019 fiscal year. On the top line, the results posted by the firm look exciting compared to the company’s preliminary look that was released earlier this year. But when you really dig down deep, cracks are appearing that might limit upside in the long run. For growth investors, a class that's comfortable paying outrageous prices at being early into the next big thing, this doesn’t necessarily kill the Aurora growth story. But it does suggest that the ride up might be bumpier and shorter than previously anticipated.

Warning signs

During the quarter, Aurora hit investors with some news that I would classify as less than desirable. The first of these, thankfully, is only temporary. You see, according to management, the company’s cash cost per gram of production soared, rising from $1.45 in the first quarter of the company’s 2019 fiscal year and up from $1.41 in the second quarter of last year, to $1.92 today. This gain, which represents an increase of over 36% year over year, flashes in my head as a warning sign because, as management grows output, production costs should decrease, not increase.

Fortunately, it’s likely that this jump in costs will be short-lived. In its earnings release, management stated that the increase was due to temporary factors, including the ramping up and optimizing of its Aurora Sky facility. In the long run, management still believes that with this class of facility, the firm will eventually be able to get its cash costs per gram down to below $1. Naturally, only time will tell if this will be true, but even if costs decrease back to first-quarter figures, the impact on the company’s financial condition over time will be material.

Though I'm comfortable with the cash side of the equation, one thing I'm not comfortable with is the sales side. You see, during the quarter, the company said that the average net selling price of dried cannabis, per gram, came out to $6.23. This represents a decrease of 25.7% from a quarter earlier and is down 20.7% from the $7.86 per gram seen the same quarter last year. A similar problem can be seen with the firm’s extracts. The average cost per gram there came out to $10, down from $12.12 per gram a quarter earlier and down 25.1% from the $13.35 per gram seen the same quarter of its 2018 fiscal year.

I had hoped that Aurora had a good reason for this, but they didn’t. They chalked the decline in sales price up to two things. One, the excise taxes applied to cannabis products, and two, lower wholesale pricing in the consumer market. Let’s address the excise taxes first. Since the taxes apply to all cannabis operators, any hit there would be the same for all players in the space so it’s competition-neutral. This suggests that management should, in theory, be able to shift that burden over to consumers. The fact that appears not to have happened indicates that producers might have little pricing power, which is not desirable for any market participant. The issue of lower wholesale pricing in the consumer market is just as scary. This could mean lower demand than what has been suggested and/or it could mean significant competition from peers and/or it could indicate something company-specific about Aurora like quality, branding and marketing strategy, or more. Either way, softness in pricing, especially this early on in the cannabis boom in Canada, means something’s off that needs fleshing out.

This issue leads me to something perhaps even more alarming. In its press release, management stated the following: “Going forward, Aurora intends to continue prioritizing medical patients in Canada and globally where margins continue to exceed those achieved on the wholesale consumer market.” This is scary for investors who have banked on Aurora tackling a sizable and growing market. As you can see in the image below, for instance, the recreational space in Canada is projected to be three times larger than the medical space, while the global recreational space dwarfs the global medical space as well at $115 billion vs. $70 billion, respectively.

This does not mean that Aurora can’t or won’t achieve a large piece of this new market. After all, according to management, the firm accounted for an estimated 20% of the consumer market’s sales throughout Canada in its latest quarter. The issue, though, is that by mentally committing to prioritizing one segment of the market over the other, management’s own mindset has the potential to hinder growth where it should really count in the long run. If this shift is instead seen as a response to a permanent paradigm shift in how the consumer market operates (namely where Aurora is faced with stiff competition already and/or where it has little to no supplier pressure), then prioritizing the medical space is a wise decision but one that ultimately underscores an unsettling realization for the cannabis market.

This isn’t to say upside doesn’t exist

On the whole, these revelations reported by management are disconcerting at best, but this doesn’t mean the company isn’t going to grow from here. In its second quarter, for instance, the company did manage to surprise with revenue of $54.18 million (net of excise taxes), which was at the high end of the $50 million to $55 million range provided by management earlier this year. More importantly, while the company produced 7,822 kg of cannabis during the quarter, up from 1,204 kg the same time last year, the firm does still project that by the fourth quarter of 2019 it will be capable of producing 25,000 kg for sale. This would still set Aurora on track to be capable of producing 500,000 kg per annum by mid-2020, up from 120,000 kg per annum today.

From a sales point of view, this is still impressive and it indicates that investors could still capture some nice upside should management be capable of matching these figures, but the ultimate question is what happens to pricing from here. Yes, cost improvements down the road will help offset any weakness in pricing, but I worry over how much control management might have over price. In its conference call with investors, the firm cautioned listeners against assuming continued pricing pressure moving forward because as Aurora expands sales internationally and as it focuses more on premium products, it intends to see its prices rise.

Takeaway

Right now, there’s a lot going on with Aurora that makes the picture complicated. On one hand, the firm is generating strong sales figures, has meaningfully ramped up production and will continue to do so, and is emphasizing its more global take on the market. On the other hand, temporary hits on cost, temporarily weak pricing, and management’s plan to prioritize the medical space over the recreational one create some worries over where the industry might be going. I, for one, am still generally optimistic about the industry and I believe Aurora is one of the better plays. But when dealing in high-risk growth opportunities, investors need to observe any cracks in the painting that might result in the end result changing. At this time, these cracks are real, but for the moment I will trust (hesitatingly so) management’s assurances that what I’m most concerned about might come to pass by. If in future quarters, however, we see continued negative developments along these lines, investors would be wise to re-evaluate their stances on Aurora and potentially other market participants in this space.

