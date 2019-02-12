Bridgepoint Education: Growth Approaching And Extremely Low Valuation

There are a few more favorable factors, as well as some important risks.

First of all, Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) is a 100% online, for-profit, provider of post-secondary education. Bridgepoint Education is one of the currently active Idea Generator ideas.

A good while ago, Vince Martin wrote an article titled “Bridgepoint Education: A Declining Business Isn’t Cheap Enough”. He was right. Bridgepoint traded flat as it still had lots of trouble ahead of it, the largest of which was a continuous drop in enrollment.

Here we are, one year and 4 months later. Is that still true? Yes, enrollment is still declining. But what’s more important is that the declines are getting a lot less steep, and at times, new enrollments even managed to post positive year-on-year comparisons. For the just-ended Q4 2018, BPI has guided for slightly lower to flat new enrollment.

That guidance, though, did include a couple of one-off negative factors affecting it, including:

The University of the Rockies merger into Ashford University.

A lower number of course starts during Q3 2018, which was rectified into Q4 2018.

Considering those factors, the previous trend, and an improvement in student retention, we could say that a turnaround in overall enrollment is close at hand. The charts showing recent trends also bear this out:

Were enrollment to turn around, Bridgepoint Education would go back to showing year-on-year revenue growth. Enrollment will first turn positive sequentially, then year on year.

It Doesn’t Stop At Revenue Growth – Margins Already Improving

The thing is, Bridgepoint Education turning into posting revenue growth isn’t the only positive factor that might be approaching.

Already here are margin improvements. Bridgepoint Education has been under tremendous pressure for years. This has forced it to cut costs and improve efficiency all around, from tuition to, especially, marketing and sales costs. As a result, Bridgepoint Education has become more efficient and has been getting better students as well, improving retention.

At the same time, as enrollment declines slowed down, this better efficiency already made for higher margins. For instance, during Q3 2018, Bridgepoint Education still saw revenues declining 3.8% year on year. However, operating income already posted a significant swing from losses to a $3.5 million operating profit. Even adjusted for one-off effects, non-GAAP operating profit posted 13.8% year-on-year growth on, remember, a 3.8% revenue decline.

Bridgepoint Now More Levered To A Recovery Than In The Past

I don’t mean financial leverage. Bridgepoint Education actually carries a massive cash pile (~$190 million, or ~75% of its market capitalization).

Instead, I mean two things:

Bridgepoint has become more efficient and is thus better positioned to gain from enrollment increases when those arrive.

and is thus better positioned to gain from enrollment increases when those arrive. And most importantly, during the “bad times”, Bridgepoint Education bought back an astounding amount of its own stock. As of Q3 2018, Bridgepoint education had only ~27.6 million shares outstanding, down a massive 41% from the share count on March 2016. This, to me, means that management never doubted it could turn around the company.

The Industry Is Seeing Capacity Removal

To top off the company’s own improvement, I should also point out that the for-profit education industry capacity has decreased substantially over the past few years.

Capacity removal is always attractive for the remaining players (of which Bridgepoint Education is one).

Bridgepoint Education Is Seeking Change Which Could Reduce Regulatory Pressure

Bridgepoint Education wants to turn Ashford University into a non-profit college, with Bridgepoint Education then working as a service provider to that college (and possibly, others).

Obviously, Bridgepoint Education will structure this in a way to keep its own profit margins. Revenues will be optically lower, but margins will immediately be higher. Financially, this should be a neutral transformation (profit-wise).

However, this move could still have a significant positive impact. The reason here is somewhat subjective. For-profit colleges are the target of an ideological battle which seeks to impose all kinds of limits and regulations on their existence. Non-profits are not the object of the same level of scrutiny.

Hence, this transformation can, over time, reduce the regulatory pressure on Bridgepoint Education – with this pressure being the source of most of the risks the company still faces.

Education Is Counter-Cyclical

Bridgepoint Education seems on the verge of an enrollment turnaround even under the current environment. However, if the economy was to weaken, that could actually prove positive for education.

A worse economy tends to increase demand for education for two reasons:

Higher unemployment levels can lead people to seek new, in-demand, skills.

Education financial support is often used as a sort of income substitution.

These effects mean that education can be a counter-cyclical business.

Then There’s Valuation

All of the above wouldn’t mean much if Bridgepoint Education was priced for it. But it turns out it isn’t. Instead, Bridgepoint Education trades as a deeply distressed business.

At $9.20, Bridgepoint Education trades for just ~2.0x EV/EBITDA and ~2.4x EV/(EBITDA-maintenance capex). Maintenance capex is currently very low, on account of the 100% online nature of Bridgepoint Education’s business model.

Presently, this doesn’t translate into massive amounts of FCF (Free Cash Flow) only because the declining enrollment puts significant pressure on operating cash flow (due to the ongoing impact on student deposits). However, as enrollment stops declining, that impact will turn neutral and then positive. Bridgepoint Education will quickly start generating cash.

There Are Risks, Though

Not all is bright and shiny and cheap with Bridgepoint Education.

The company still faces significant risks. The most relevant ones are all similar, with two main sources:

For-profit education’s shady past , even though typically Bridgepoint Education seems to have behaved better than most. This manifested itself in aggressive sales tactics, supposed inflation of outcomes, and large dropout rates.

, even though typically Bridgepoint Education seems to have behaved better than most. This manifested itself in aggressive sales tactics, supposed inflation of outcomes, and large dropout rates. The ideological battle, with a large segment of the population (Democrats) sternly opposing the very concept of for-profit education. This means that Democratic States tend to put more pressure on for-profit companies. This is somewhat mitigated by a more lenient Federal administration right now (Republicans are more ideologically lenient towards for-profit education, and Trump’s administration is even more so).

Anyway, the risks Bridgepoint faces here are:

Significant legal liabilities . Several entities, including California's State Attorney General, are suing Bridgepoint for past practices. These could result in significant cash awards or the cessation of student support from different entities. These lead to significant headline risk and can possibly lead to large single-day drops should this risk materialize. Of note, this risk pertains to years where for-profit education was something of a “Wild West”, so although Bridgepoint Education is much better managed now, the risk might still be larger than it seems. Here's a scary article to put things in context (the article seems ideologically motivated, so it presents the worst possible take).

. Several entities, including California's State Attorney General, are suing Bridgepoint for past practices. These could result in significant cash awards or the cessation of student support from different entities. These lead to significant headline risk and can possibly lead to large single-day drops should this risk materialize. Of note, this risk pertains to years where for-profit education was something of a “Wild West”, so although Bridgepoint Education is much better managed now, the risk might still be larger than it seems. (the article seems ideologically motivated, so it presents the worst possible take). DoE Open Program Review . Ashford University continues to be under DoE review. However, it has been provisionally certified to participate in Federal Student Financial Aid Programs until March 2021. The outcome here is likely benign.

. Ashford University continues to be under DoE review. However, it has been provisionally certified to participate in Federal Student Financial Aid Programs until March 2021. The outcome here is likely benign. WSCUC accreditation remains under review, though there’s no indication of a possible bad outcome. The outcome here is likely benign.

The VA (Department of Veterans Affairs) situation . 25% of enrollment is military. Ultimately, to continue having its students be eligible for GI Bill benefits, Ashford University needs the VA to agree to such status. A couple of State-level regulators (Iowa, California) have rejected considering the necessary application, while Arizona approved it, but its jurisdiction was challenged (by the VA). Bridgepoint Education is both working with the VA to solve this matter and is suing so that its students continue to enjoy financial support. In my view, this situation is more likely than not to be solved favorably, but the risk of it not being solved favorably is still large.

. 25% of enrollment is military. Ultimately, to continue having its students be eligible for GI Bill benefits, Ashford University needs the VA to agree to such status. A couple of State-level regulators (Iowa, California) have rejected considering the necessary application, while Arizona approved it, but its jurisdiction was challenged (by the VA). Bridgepoint Education is both working with the VA to solve this matter and is suing so that its students continue to enjoy financial support. In my view, this situation is more likely than not to be solved favorably, but the risk of it not being solved favorably is still large. There is some risk that the Trump administration might seek to curb student support levels. This could have an effect on the overall education industry, be it public, non-profit or for-profit. Thus far, though, the intent to reduce such funding has usually then been covered through funding attached to non-related bills (the political process in the U.S. is pretty weird).

Conclusion

Bridgepoint Education is trading at incredibly low valuation multiples, just as it’s very close to start showing enrollment growth (first sequential, then year on year). At the same time, it’s seeing improved margins, which stand to improve even more if it starts growing. And all of it would happen under a much smaller share base than in the past. As a result, Bridgepoint Education is an incredibly attractive investment opportunity.

However, there are still significant headline and fundamental risks. The largest of which, in my view, is the VA situation. A favorable resolution of that situation would likely propel the stock significantly upwards.

I also expect the stock to behave very favorably once growth seems about to resume, even if the VA situation remains open.

Downside could happen on an unfavorable resolution to the VA situation, impacting up to 25% of Bridgepoint Education’s enrollment. Downside could also happen from the other legal liabilities, depending on the size of required fines and settlements.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.