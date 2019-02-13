nVent Hitting Its Growth Goals, And Margins Should Eventually Catch Up

nVent will need to invest to grow, particularly outside the U.S., but the risk/reward balance is getting more interesting, and growth expectations don't look especially demanding now.

nVent has been hitting its target of outgrowing its end-markets, and Enclosures growth in Q4 was quite robust, though overall margin performance was disappointing.

At the time of its separation from Pentair (PNR), nVent Electric plc (NVT) had two key goals - accelerate its historically poor organic growth rate and drive margin leverage. This is still a very new story as an independent public entity, but so far so good - nVent has indeed being outgrowing its end-markets (and peers like Eaton (ETN)), and while the margin leverage isn’t there yet, there’s still a longer-term case for that.

I wasn’t all that impressed with the company’s valuation back in September and the shares have fallen about 6% since then, more or less keeping pace with industrials as a group and outperforming some of its peers like Eaton, Hubbell (HUBB), Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY), and Thermon Group (THR). The valuation is more interesting now, though, and although nVent doesn’t really look poised for huge short-term outperformance, it’s not a bad small/mid-cap industrial name to consider now.

Mixed Results To Close The Year

nVent’s fourth-quarter results reflect some of the ongoing challenges and trade-offs at the company today. Revenue growth was better than expected and particularly strong in Enclosures, but that came at the cost of margins. I believe management will get its ducks in a row as time goes on, but the divergence between growth and margin leverage will remain a “yeah, but...” for bears for a little while longer most likely.

Revenue rose a little more than 6% in the fourth quarter, coming in about 2% better than the sell side expected. Growth was driven by ongoing strength in the Enclosures business, where strong demand in the industrial and datacom markets resulted in a 9% organic growth rate – well above the 5% growth in Eaton’s Electrical Products and Hubbell’s Electrical Systems business. Thermal was up a little less than 3% as year-over-year declines in energy offset stronger results in commercial and industrial MRO, and that was noticeably weaker than Thermon’s strong results this quarter. Electrical and Fastening Solutions growth came in at a little over 6%, comparing favorably to peers like Eaton and Hubbell.

Growth came at a pretty literal cost this quarter. Gross margin fell a point and operating income rose 9%, while adjusted profits rose 7% and segment-level profit rose just 2%, with segment-level margin declining 50bp and the company missing estimates by about $0.02 at this line.

While management talked about inefficiency-based costs tied to accelerating production in an attempt to meet higher order levels in the fourth quarter, the segment-level results don’t reflect that in quite the way that I’d have expected. Earnings in the Enclosures business (which grew the fastest) rose 12% and margin improved by 60bp, while margins contracted in the Thermal (down 120bp) and EFS (down 90bp) segments. So, while I can understand how accelerated production and deliveries hurt the EFS business, and I can see how a mix shift would have possibly hurt Thermal, it’s curious to me that the strongest segment (Enclosures) didn’t see those same inefficiencies... then again, that is the lowest-margin segment by a considerable degree (almost 10 points below the average of the other two).

Reasonable Guidance Should De-risk Some Of 2019

Like Eaton, I believe nVent took a prudent, if not conservative, view toward 2019 guidance. Management is looking for 2-4% organic growth in 2019, with Enclosures growing 2-4%, Thermal 2-6%, and EFS 2-4%.

With the Enclosures and EFS outlook, nVent seems to be acknowledging some of the growing headwinds in short-cycle industrial end-markets, not to mention the possibility of slowing commercial construction spending in 2019. While management did note stronger underlying growth in some markets like data center, this isn’t as big of a driver for nVent as it is for Eaton, Schneider, or ABB Ltd. (ABB). Given my personal opinion that too many companies are counting on a significant rebound in the second half of 2019, I think nVent’s more cautious guidance is a more realistic view and one that still leaves room for outperformance if those headwinds don’t build quite as much as I expect.

With Thermal, 2019 could actually be a stronger year. About a third of this business is in the energy sector, and although companies like Honeywell (HON) and Emerson Electric (EMR) have expressed some caution on the potential for lower oil prices to have a negative near-term impact on their process businesses in oil/gas, nVent’s Thermal segment addresses late-stage opportunities in applications like pipelines, ships, and plants that aren’t going to get derailed by near-term price action, as there’s a much longer lag between end-market conditions and heat tracing orders. To that end, I’d note that although sales were down this quarter, orders grew by double digits in this business.

Where nVent did do some of the back-end loading was in margins. Management is going to be prioritizing manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics optimization in 2019 and expects to generate operating margins that are 40-60bp better than in 2018, but those benefits are going to show up later in the year. Although there’s some risk there, it also makes sense that it would take time for those process improvements to show up in the numbers.

The Outlook

The basic story at nVent hasn’t really changed all that much. As a leader in industrial enclosures, nVent is tied to the electrification (and automation) of industrial sites, as well as ongoing growth in datacom installations like data centers. The biggest opportunities remain outside the U.S., and effectively growing this business in emerging markets like Brazil, China, India, and Vietnam will go a long way toward driving attractive long-term results. At the same time, the company remains leveraged to further investments in petrochemical capacity expansion and pipeline construction, albeit with a lag.

An ongoing wildcard in the nVent outlook is the possibility of deploying capital into M&A. I believe select acquisitions could accelerate the company’s ex-U.S. growth, and there are still targets out there (Eaton just announced the acquisition of a Turkish switchgear company).

nVent’s 2018 revenue and free cash flow came in within 1% and 0.4% of my estimates (respectively), so I’m not inclined to make dramatic changes to my model. I’ve boosted my 2019 revenue number slightly, lowered my margin assumption slightly (versus my prior estimate, not versus 2018’s results), and made a few adjustments to account for my new macro expectations over the next three years. The bottom line is that not much changes - I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 3.5% and long-term FCF growth around 5.5%.

With my model moving a year to the right, my DCF-based fair value goes up a bit, and I think the shares are slightly undervalued today on a cash flow basis. I also believe the shares are modestly undervalued on EV/EBITDA, with my model establishing a “fair” multiple on the basis of margins and returns on capital and assets; for every point of OPM improvement, the fair EBITDA multiple increases about half a point, so there is certainly some longer-term upside to valuation if and when those margin improvements come through.

The Bottom Line

Like Rexnord (RXN), nVent looks more conservatively valued now than many other industrials. I’m not sure if that’s because smaller industrials don’t get that “flight to safety” benefit of the doubt or what, but there’s enough undervaluation here to get a little more attention from me. I think Eaton offers a better risk/reward profile now, but I think nVent is worth a look for investors who want a smaller industrial story underpinned by a management that is motivated to drive better growth and margins as an independent entity.

