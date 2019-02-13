Intermolecular, Inc. (IMI) CEO Chris Kramer on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Bill Roeschlein - CFO

Chris Kramer - CEO

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital

Dan Weston - WestCap Management

Bill Roeschlein

Thank you, Valerie. Good afternoon, and welcome to Intermolecular's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. After the market closed today, we issued our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. A copy of the earnings release is available in the investors section of our website at www.intermolecular.com. Joining me on the call today is our President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Kramer.

Today's conference call contains forward-looking statements. Any statement that refers to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events, including financial projections and future market conditions is a forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and Intermolecular assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. For more information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, please refer to the press release we issued today as well as the risks described in our Form 10-K for fiscal year 2017 as filed with the SEC, particularly in the section entitled Risk Factors.

Before we begin, please note that during this call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC and Regulation G. We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors, but note that these measurements are not a substitute for GAAP and should only be used to evaluate the company's results of operations in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures. All non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in our press release issued today.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Chris. Chris?

Chris Kramer

Thanks, Bill, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We ended the fourth quarter of 2018 with $6.3 million in revenue, substantially above our guidance of $5.2 million to $5.8 million. This performance was primarily driven by a major program we started with the new customer, which we’re able to ramp up sooner than expected. While our top line results for the full year were somewhat tempered due to successful conclusion of certain programs last quarter and delays in start dates for new and extension programs. We were still able to deliver meaningful improvement in key areas.

This includes a 10% growth in program revenues for 2018, expanded gross profit margins with reach more than 70%, as well as a 22% decrease in operating expenses, which collectively helped drive the first full year of adjusted EBITDA profitability for IMI since 2013. Additionally, we generated [indiscernible] million in operating cash flow. These achievements demonstrate the successful execution of our strategy to develop a robust and diverse services oriented model while improving internal processes and returning to profitability.

Before I dive deeper into our operational highlights and outlook I'd like to turn the call back over to Bill to provide more detail on our financial results for the quarter and full year 2018. Then I’ll return to discuss our operational progress and outlook. Bill?

Bill Roeschlein

Thank you, Chris. Turning to our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $6.3 million down 20% sequentially from the prior quarter and down 40% from Q4 of last year. The $6.3 million exceeded the guidance range, we provided on our Q3 conference call by more than 15% as a mid point. For fiscal 2018 our revenues were $33.7 million compared with $37.2 million for fiscal 2017, a decrease of 10%. Program revenues for 2018, which represent the basis for our new business model increased 10% from $29

million to $32 million.

In the fourth quarter program revenue of $6 million represented approximately 95% of total revenue in the quarter with licensing and loyalty revenue of $0.3 million representing approximately 5% for the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, we had four customers that accounted for more than 10% of total revenue. These four customers represented approximately 83% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Looking ahead, we expect revenue for the first quarter of 2019 to be within the range of $6.1million to $6.5 million, which compares to $6.3 million in the prior quarter and $9.7 million in Q1 of 2018. Chris will talk more about our outlook for 2019 in a few moments

Similar to prior calls, I would like to remind you to please review today press release for both GAAP and non-GAAP measures and reconciliation between those results. The key difference from GAAP to non-GAAP measures is the exclusion of stock based compensation expense. On this basis, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins in the fourth quarter were 72.9% and 73.6% respectively, compared with 73.8% and 74.2% in the previous quarter respectively and 65% and 65.4% in the fourth quarter 2017 respectively.

For the first quarter of 2019 we expect non-GAAP gross margins to be between 71% and 72%. GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses for the quarter were $7.5 million and $7.1 million respectively. This compares to $6.7 million and $6.6 million respectively in the prior quarter and $6.9 million and $6.7 million in the same period a year ago.

Our non-GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2018 increased by $0.4 million year-over-year, primarily as a result of higher levels of existing employees working on internal R&D projects. For the first quarter of 2019, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses to remain relatively consistent, ranging from $6.8 million to $7.1 million.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter was $2.6 million or $0.05 per basic share and non-GAAP net loss of $2.2 million or $0.04 per basic share. This compares to GAAP net loss of $0.7 million or $0.01 per basic share and a non-GAAP net loss of $0.5 million or $0.01 per basic share in the previous quarter and a GAAP net income of $0.1 million or $0.00 per basic share and a non-GAAP net income of $0.4 million or $0.01 per basic share, in the same period a year ago.

For fiscal 2018 our GAAP net loss was $3.4 million or a loss of $0.07 per basic share compared to a net loss of $10.4 million or loss of $0.21 per basic share in fiscal 2017. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter totaled $1.5 million, this compares to adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million in the prior quarter and $2.1 million in Q4, 2017.

For the fourth quarter, we had $0.8 million of depreciation, amortization and accretion and $0.4 million of stock based compensation that was a non-cash charges that we netted against our GAAP net loss. Our balance sheet remains strong with no debt and $30.4 million in cash and investments down slightly from $30.6 million at the prior quarter, but up $4.6 million or 18% from $25.8 million at the end of 2017.

That concludes my prepared remarks. And I'd like to now turn the call back over to Chris. Chris?

Chris Kramer

Thanks, Bill. As I talked about on prior calls a priori a core pillar of our strategy is focused on securing a broader, more diversified base of customers. It also includes doing more business with existing customers. Our success on this critical initiative is perhaps best reflected by our ability to bring on board new Tier one semiconductor manufacturer in the fourth quarter of 2018. I am encouraged to reports that the program is working as planned. We remain focused on ensuring the successful execution of this program which will further strengthen our prospects for following orders from this important customer.

Additionally, we are pleased to report that we signed a new program with an additional leading global semiconductor manufacturer during the first quarter. We anticipate that the successful completion of this initial engagement will lead to a more significant program in 2019. Our recent success in penetrating two Tier one manufacturers validates our high throughput service platform as a critical tool for technological advancements in the semiconductor and micro electronic markets. Building on the success we’ll diversify our customer base and will allow us to profitably scale our business over the long term.

Another major initiative for organization is cost optimization. As Bill pointed out, we were able to significantly reduce non-core costs in 2018 demonstrated by the double digit reduction in operating expenses. We continue to be mindful of costs and look for ways to further optimize our operation. Overall, these initiatives made our entire organization more focused, nimble and responsive.

Delivery of our services become smarter, faster and more efficient, which is reflected in our expanded margins and profitability. We entered 2019 on solid footing with a strong balance sheet and a robust pipeline of business. With our lower cost structure and higher gross margins, we believe our high throughput services platform now has more operating leverage which will drive profitability in the long run as we continue to scale our business. However, the broader semiconductor ecosystem has experienced a recent slowdown in customer buying patterns and capital investment decisions. Based on dialogue we've had with customers and industry constituents or with our own observations we believe this slowdown is due to several factors, which include companies evaluating the long term R&D roadmaps and budgets plus certain geopolitical factors.

While we've historically been relatively insulated from any slowdowns affecting the broader industry, we are currently seeing this recent slowdown affect our sales cycles as well as our customers' decisions to green light R&D projects in the current quarter. To be sure we have not lost business rather deals have been pushed out but I'm encouraged to report that depth and breadth of our pipeline is robust and perhaps the strongest in our company's history. In the interim we remain focused on providing exceptional service to ensure the ultimate success of our customers' current R&D projects while simultaneously pursuing new contract opportunity. Despite the current industry backdrop we believe that the need for advanced materials innovation in IMI solutions is only getting stronger. Our high throughput services platform is critical to technological advancements in the semiconductor and micro electronics markets. And it's primarily the reason we remain confident in our ability to profitably scale our business over the long term.

And with that, I would like to return this call to the operator, for any questions. Valerie.

Jaeson Schmidt

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I just want to start with the Q4 results. Can you talk a little bit about what drove the upside, was it sort of acceleration of contract signings, sort of pulling into Q4 or did this new customer contract really put you over the top of guidance, just any additional color would be helpful.

Bill Roeschlein

Sure Jaeson, its Bill here. It was primarily the new customer that came in and we're able to ramp that program up quicker than we expected.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay, perfect. And along those lines, is this new customer someone you've been talking with a while and can you help us think about the potential size of this contract?

Bill Roeschlein

It is a new client for us, we're very excited. The size it's not one of our largest, it's not one of our smallest, it's somewhere in the middle.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay, that's helpful. And the last question for me and I'll jump back into queue. Chris, given your commentary on some deals being pushed out just curious if you could clarify is that only impacting this quarter or has visibility significantly changed as you look into the first half and second half of this year.

Chris Kramer

I don't think visibility has changed. I believe that where we are by and large insulated for most of the cycles in the semiconductor industry, decision making is one that we're not insulated from. And in some cases, there're just several factors that are holding up the letting of several contract programs that already negotiated, already been scoped that waiting on certain things to happen with an industry in terms of roadmaps. But our visibility into the remainder of first half and into second half is actually pretty bright. So it sounds like a little bit of a broken record Jaeson and I apologize for that because of quarter-to-quarter, I keep talking about push outs but they are

lining up successfully and I think we'll see the improvement later on this year.

Jaeson Schmidt

Appreciate the color. Thanks guys.

Dan Weston

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions, some have been answered. Just on the new customer that you announced signing in Q1. Is there a specific time frame for the length of that contract?

Chris Kramer

No, no, right now.

Dan Weston

Okay. Should we assume that the revenues associated with that contract could flow through the balance of this year.

Bill Roeschlein

This quarter.

Dan Weston

In Q1, so all the revenue generated from that new customer will be generated in Q1.

Bill Roeschlein

Correct.

Dan Weston

Got it. And then any color Chris, that you can provide in terms of specific areas of development that particularly customer is seeking.

Chris Kramer

Dan as you know that this is - I’ll just give a general answer, it's in memory. That’s as specific as I can get. New memory development, which I have been saying and will continue to say is the high point of overall semiconductor is the quest for new storage class memories and all of the drive that that gives to R&D.

Dan Weston

Okay, fair enough. We’ll follow-up off line, I appreciate it.

Chris Kramer

Thank you and I look forward to speaking with you all next quarter.

