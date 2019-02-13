PetIQ Inc Hasn't Proven That They Can Compete With The Name Brands

Investment Thesis

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) is on a mission to offer effective over the counter alternatives to the main brand pet medications and treatments on the market. We think the goal of saving consumers money is a noble one, but with pet owners we do not expect there to be much willingness to take risks with their pet's health. And with the negative reviews, we think PetIQ has a major uphill battle to win the hearts and minds of consumers. We would recommend investors take a pass on this name.

PetIQ Is Bringing Price Competition To Pet Medicine

PetIQ hit a 52-week high of $43.93 in September of 2018 and has declined precipitously since then and currently sits at $27.84 as of the close on Friday, February 8th. We don't know if the stock will fall or rally back to the all-time highs in 2019, but we can evaluate the business for the long term. PetIQ's strategy is to build their business around pet medicine and pet food that is healthy and affordable so that more people can afford to take care of their pets. In order to achieve this strategy, PetIQ is building its VetIQ network of Veterinary and pet care services. VetIQ is a low-cost option that doesn't require appointments and is located in convenient and accessible locations such as within local Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stores. Currently, there are less than 30 VetIQ locations across the country with most located in rural areas. VetIQ will make pet care available for a lower cost while offering the opportunity to upsell PetIQ products to pet owners whose pets need medicine or access to better nutrition. This model will give them access in real time to pet owners who otherwise would be getting advice from a vet who may prefer more expensive name brand medicine.

Source: www.Petiq.com

PetIQ Needs To Prove That You Can Pay Less And Get More

Two out of three Americans live with an animal, according to a 2011 Harris poll, and 90% of dog owners think of their dog as a member of their family. Why then would we expect pet owners to pay less for PetIQ products unless they have confidence that the results will be just as good if not better than name brands? With medicine often treating common pet concerns like fleas and nutrition there is little appetite for risk-taking to save a few bucks when it comes to the health of a family member. We think that PetIQ will struggle to market their products and grow organically given the financial war chest and name recognition of competitors like Bayer Animal Health.

The Reviews Are In

During the process of researching PetIQ, we searched product reviews for themes and to understand the general consensus of consumers. Our analysis showed that of the four main brands that we researched - Betsy Farms, Advecta, Pet Action, and Pet Lock - all of the brands had 4 stars or less with approximately 20% of the reviews being 1 star. The content of the 1-star reviews was a bit concerning, with many claiming the product caused severe reactions in their pets and even fatalities in the cases of others. These very unfortunate claims are not necessarily the result of PetIQ products and could have occurred for other reasons, but in our view these types of reviews will likely push new consumers who are researching options away from PetIQ until the are addressed.

PetIQ Is Priced For Long Term Growth

PetIQ is not yet profitable and may end up reporting a small loss for 2018. For an early stage growth company like PetIQ traditional financial metrics like price to earnings ratios and profitability metrics don't tell us much about how well the business is doing because it is so far from its potential. What we can do is begin to extrapolate from current trends to see what the future looks like. We think revenue is the most important first step, and if the consensus estimates are correct, then revenue growth will be about 30% in 2019 which will take revenue up to $600 million from $469 in 2018. Given that PetIQs EBITDA is $22.5 million for 2018 on significantly less revenue it is reasonable to expect EBITDA to increase substantially unless the costs of investing in VetIQ locations in 2019 balloon unexpectedly. We believe that 2019 and 2020 will be crucial for PetIQ and will determine if the company can hit scale and generate meaningful economic profits.

Conclusion

PetIQ may do a lot for the consumer by encouraging price competition in an industry with little competition. By making veterinary and pet care services available to those without access will be great for society. As an investment, we think it is priced for perfection and will likely struggle to win consumers over the long term. With the costs associated with building out VetIQ it could be years before profitability. We are not long the stock and we recommend that longer-term oriented investors take a pass on PetIQ.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.