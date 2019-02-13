Northern Star Resources Ltd (NESRF) CEO Stuart Tonkin on Half Year 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCPK:NESRF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2019 6:30 PM ET

Bill Beament - Executive Chairman

Ryan Gurner - Chief Financial Officer

Stuart Tonkin - Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Morgan - UBS

Michael Slifirski - Credit Suisse

Sophie Spartalis - Merrill Lynch

Sam Berridge - Perennial Value Management

Paul Hissey - RBC Capital Markets

Stuart McKinnon - The West Australian

Matthew Frydman - Goldman Sachs

Bill Beament

Good morning and thanks for joining us. On the call today, we also have our Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Tonkin; and our CFO, Ryan Gurner.

Our latest results conveyed two key themes. First, our Australian operations are performing well at all levels; and second, the outstanding exploration results at our new Pogo mine demonstrate just what a superb acquisition it is.

Our underlying net profit after-tax rose 11% to $89.1 million and our statutory net profit after-tax was up 4% to $82.1 million. This is a solid result particularly given that we have invested a record $83 million in exploration and expansionary capital for the half.

Group EBITDA was up 10% to AUD222 million. This performance was underwritten by our Australian operations which enjoyed a 13% increase in EBITDA to AUD240 million. The EBITDA margin at the Australian operations was 45%. This led to a return on equity of 20% excluding Pogo acquisition.

To put this in context the Van Eck GDX index 5-year average return on equity is negative 2. 9%. Our Australian mine is set for strong second half ensuring we're on track to meet our full year production and, cost guidance.

At Pogo we are making great progress. Productivity is rising as we transition to our preferred mining methods including the introduction of long-hole open stoping. At the same time, we are generating exceptional exploration results which demonstrate the strength of this superb acquisition.

As yesterday's exploration update showed we are hitting substantial amounts of high-grade mineralization both outside and within the existing resource. This all points to a substantial increase in resources and a very robust maiden JORC reserve figure when we published our annual inventory update in the middle of this year.

Now, these sort of results don't come for free. We invested $10 million in exploration and expansionary capital at Pogo in the past three months. The result show it was money well spent and I have no doubt the investment will generate outstanding returns for shareholders in the same way as our investments at Jundee and Kalgoorlie have done.

I will now pass to Ryan Gurner our CFO for a more detailed assessment of today's results.

Ryan Gurner

Thanks Bill and good morning everyone. I'll now take you through some of the key highlights of the December 2019 half year presentation. Slide 3 provides an overview of the key financial highlights for Northern Star outlining an 11% increase in underlying net profit to $89 million, a 33% increase in operating cash flow generation to $169 million, a 33% increase in interim dividend to $0.06 per share fully franked and the continuation of a robust balance sheet.

Slide 5 provides a graphical demonstration of the business value creation since June 2010. Northern Star has created over a $5.7 billion of value for shareholders over this timeframe through financially disciplined inorganic growth and focused organic investment. Another highlight being that Northern Star has returned to shareholders over 61% of all equity capital issued in the form of a fully franked dividend over this time.

Slide 6, highlights the significant cash investment that Northern Star has made during the first half of 2019, with $278 million invested through the Pogo acquisition, exploration and expansionary capital which will further drive returns to our shareholders.

Turning to slide 9. Northern Star today declared a fully franked interim dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase of 33% from the $0.045 per share paid last year and is within the context of the guidance provided of approximately 6% of revenue being paid to shareholders by way of dividend.

Slide 10 highlights the generation of $169 million in group operating cash flow, which is an increase of 33% from the December 2017 half. Jundee and Kalgoorlie Operations continued to yield strong EBITDA margins of 51% and 40% respectively. Group EBITDA increased 10% from the December 2017 half to $222 million.

Moving to slide 14, which provides an overview of Northern Star's success delivering organic growth, demonstrating our consistent ability to achieve reserve growth after depletion for each year since the current portfolio of assets has been assembled. Further to this, our maiden reserve will be delivered for Pogo operations during mid-year operating. The strong margins achieved from organic growth will continue to deliver Northern Star's sector-leading returns on equity for its shareholders.

Thank you. I will now open to the moderator for questions.

Thank you. Your first question comes from Daniel Morgan from UBS. Go ahead please.

Daniel Morgan

Thank you very much. Clearly, there's going to be a big focus on exploration given the results you released in the past 24 hours at Pogo. Just wondering, if you can speak also about some of the regional exploration efforts I think most of what you have released yesterday looks in near mine and also around the airstrip. And then I have somewhat related question is also, does developing mining operations below the airstrip does that impact the operations in the future at all? Thank you.

Bill Beament

Yeah. It's Bill here, guys. I'll take that one. Look, first of all, look there has been regional exploration done surrounding Pogo. But our focus is in mine and near mine, because we're already got over 4 million ounce resources to start with, so there's a lot of potential to convert that resource into reserves. So, our main focus is concentrating in mine and near mine, because there's so much prospective geology there. We really don't need to step out of that footprint at this point of time. We're going to be there for many, many years on the existing systems. But that said, that is a camp scale system. We have tracked that through the hills. So there's plenty of upside and there's also some resources just over the back at Pogo, which were unclassified that we talked about in our acquisition.

Outside that, the Central Lodes, which are under the small airstrip there, that is what we put in an announcement yesterday we could get an extension off the regulators to cover that so we can do exploration and production activities of all those Central Lodes and that exploration permit and mining permit actually stretches all the way out to the Goodpaster project as well onto edge of that system. So we're very much covered by that which is a very simple extension from the regulators.

Daniel Morgan

Just a follow-up question on that if I may. Is that an extension to the Goodpaster system which is across the river? Is that what you're referring to?

Bill Beament

What I'm saying is exploration and mining permit is being extended across the river to touch the edge of Goodpaster.

Daniel Morgan

Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Michael Slifirski from Credit Suisse. Go ahead, please.

Michael Slifirski

Yeah. Thanks. I've got three or four little ones if I may please. First of all, with respect to your production strategy you haven't changed guidance. Last quarter you talked about a deliberate low grading strategy because gold was up and you were mining for margin not ounces. Given that gold price is up now very materially this quarter, do you follow that same strategy or do you now just produce to guidance?

Bill Beament

Stuart, can you?

Stuart Tonkin

Yeah. Sure. So, yeah, Michael, I guess with that mining margin probably a lot of commentary in the questions throughout the note as well on that strategy. I probably want to reiterate it is not a change to our long-term strategy. It's an explanation as to short-term opportunities we're taking given where the gold price is at, but given more some of the lower grade material that needed to our current infrastructure. So to sort of explain that yeah, the benefit for us is we can maintain the margin for that incremental material that typically was not in the mine plan. It doesn't deplete our life of mine. So in the long run we end up with a better NPV, because we're not depleting reserves. So when we come to that reserve update mid-year we've reduced it far less, because we're mining material as of the plant, and understanding that we can actually respond quite quickly by taking that material intra-quarter, turning to gold bars and keeping that sort of 50% plus EBITDA margin on our costs.

It's – there are some of that material that sits that's known that can be calculated that looks in our mine plan. There's another material like on strike that, we can basically take as we go. So as we're developing a long strike, if there's still grade carrying in the base under the previous – calibrating, might cut it, you might stop and star stoping. We would reassess capital understand whether we want to keep going and that's where we're nimble enough and we'll have enough production front in our mines to be able to respond to that. It is disruptive to just a general mine sequencing, but the benefits far outweigh those sort of changes. And it shows how nimble operations can be to take advantage of that. So just want to reiterate, it's what we're doing right now, whilst we see the opportunity. It's not a wholesale change to our future view on the mining plan.

Michael Slifirski

Yeah. Understood. But specifically with this quarter, where gold is up very materially last quarter was up a little bit. So is there risk that you produce less ounces this quarter because you go for a sustained margin because there's the opportunity or do you stick with what you've guided?

Stuart Tonkin

No. So we stick with the production guidance. Look, we've got a much stronger but great visibility and much stronger second half for the year and we give annual guidance. The only thing we are roughly really changed in the announcement on the quarterly was the cost associated with that and that’s largely driven by the denominator for the all-in sustaining cost for gold sold, so that's the CAGR we used. But, yes, we're well positioned for a strong second half.

Michael Slifirski

Great. Thank you. Secondly, with respect to Pogo, we don't have I guess a lot of insight into U.S. operations and what's happening with cost there, other than through Oceania and their comments about hail where they're suggesting there's significant cost pressure in the U.S. consumables still related to grinding media and labor. What are you seeing a Pogo? And are you able -- if you're seeing cost pressure are you more than able to offset that with the productivity gains and cost-cutting that you've identified?

Stuart Tonkin

Yes sure. So, what we're seeing at Pogo is as expected to our transition plan and we're progressing really well on that. It is largely driven by the productivity. We've announced some of that detail in the quarterly on some of those productivity improvements and the second half is really going to demonstrate greater performance in that regard.

As far as cost inputs, we are not seeing escalations. In fact due to some legacy contracts that we're in that asset we're actually seeing and retendering good opportunities to reduce those input unit cost. So, yes that's going to be coupled with productivity gains and we're going to drive down the absolute unit cost at that operation.

And that's also with the transition of mining method away from the jumbo development mining to more long-hole stoping, all of those couple together. But we don't see labor cost pressure escalation. We don't see unit cost input pressure. We don't have fuel exposures with the -- as an open pit mine would have. So from that side of things, no that's not working against us as Pogo.

Michael Slifirski

Great. Thank you. Third question with respect to -- noted on the balance sheet, but finance leases and I note 12 borrowings. The change from June 2018 to December 2018, the AUD17 million to nearly AUD42 million, what does that relate to? And the interest component on that does the full increase to AUD41 million is that fully captured in that finance charge of AUD2.5 million or was that something that could during to half perhaps Pogo-related? So could that number increase significantly?

Ryan Gurner

No. So, it's Ryan here Michael. So, the change will occur from 1 July. So, we'll obviously disclosed that at the June full year. Yes so with the accounting standard change, some of the operating leases that we have in the business now which you don't see on our balance sheet will come on. So, the actual -- obviously the cash that we pay out will not change is to simply a change in presentation which will mean yes there will be some slight increase in finance charges relating to that but ultimately our actual cash out the door won't change.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. So, the -- but the specific increase in the lease number, the AUD17 million to AUD41 million that's just not an accounting change, that's more finance leases so--

Ryan Gurner

No, yes correct 100%. So, we're investing in equipment particularly in Kalgoorlie. That's what that relates to.

Michael Slifirski

Great. Terrific. Thanks very much.

Bill Beament

And just to cap that off, Michael, that's the reason we're investing heavily in Kalgoorlie is in particular Kanowna Belle we're recapitalizing the mobile fleet there for a greatly extended mine life.

Michael Slifirski

Great. Thanks Bill.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Sophie Spartalis, Merrill Lynch. Go ahead please.

Sophie Spartalis

Good morning guys. Just a few accounting questions if I can. Firstly, the depreciation figure just on an ongoing basis, are you willing to provide any guidance for the full year, please?

Ryan Gurner

Look it will probably remain similar. We do revise our D&A also calculations sort of after the half year. So, there will be a slight change. But I think it will be per guidance. I don't -- I can't see it being a huge increase or decrease. What impacts that is, obviously, our forecast going out. So, yeah, the operations on -- our long-life mine, so CapEx and reserves analysis don’t -- haven't changed. So I'd stick to what we have right now in terms of you thinking about it.

Sophie Spartalis

Yeah. So just to be clear, so for the FY 2019 number should be similar -- the second half should be similar to the first half?

Ryan Gurner

Yes.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. And then just in terms of your corporate overheads. Obviously there's been a substantial increase there, because of the acquisition. Again that $95 million number is that something that we should use going forward or is there some other one-offs in there that we need to take out?

Ryan Gurner

So the $95 million, which number is that on?

Sophie Spartalis

The corporate overheads.

Ryan Gurner

Right. Are you talking in the cost of sales or…?

Sophie Spartalis

Yeah. Yeah.

Ryan Gurner

So that's employee cost of mining.

Sophie Spartalis

Yeah, so those employee cost, do they stay again relatively constant going forward?

Ryan Gurner

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Because they're relating to operations, not corporate or – yes, that's right.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. And then just in regards to Pogo just a more of a broader strategic question. Can you just give us an indication of when you bought Jundee versus when you bought Pogo the level of exploration or drilling that had already been done at the mine and then versus what the value-add is that you can apply, obviously, in relation to the announcement we saw yesterday. You seems to be doing obviously a lot of activity there, but can you just give us some indication as to how underexplored it was versus what you had at Jundee when you first picked that up?

Bill Beament

Yeah, okay. So I’ll take those, it’s Bill. So when we bought Jundee we had a reserve of 400,000 ounces and I think the resource was 200,000 on top. So the total resources including reserves I think it was 600,000 or 700,000 ounces. So Pogo has got a huge step-up with the four-plus million ounce resources and the 760 reserve, which will grow.

So we've got a bigger head start. Obviously it's a younger orebody as far as production goes. We picked Jundee up probably, I don’t know, what 2017, 2018 years into it whereas we picked this up at 2012.

So it is a better system. I think all our geologists internally agree with that. I'll give you one stat for Jundee had probably six million meters of diamond drilling for a seven million-ounce orebody. Pogo's had 800,000 meters of diamond drilling for four-plus million ounce deposit.

So it's got a lot beginning -- actually no, it's 7 – 6 million in diamond, 7 million in diamond when you add what's being mined out of it as well. So you're basically drilling one to 10 at Jundee. So, hence, you can grow reserves and resources are very, very quickly on it. So we are given a much bigger head start geology-wise on Pogo than what we were at Jundee by a long shot.

Sophie Spartalis

Yeah, okay. No that's good. Thanks, Bill. So just in regard then to this June update when will you cut off for interpretation. Will you cut off in May or do you take it right up until June?

Bill Beament

No. We normally cut off in May.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. Beautiful. Thank you.

Bill Beament

And just on that as you suggest though we got eight underground diamond drill rigs, and four surface diamond drill rigs are sitting right on top of Pogo right now.

Sophie Spartalis

Yeah. Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Sam Berridge from Perennial Value Management. Go ahead please.

Sam Berridge

Good morning, gents. Just on inventories and cash flow, looks like you had a modest working capital build during the half which is sort of in contrast to you guys selling about 23 ounces more gold than you produced. I'm just sort of curious if you could explain that. But more importantly, as we look into the second half, I mean, should we assume that you're going to sell what you're going to produce in the second half or should there be some catch-up there between the two?

Stuart Tonkin

No, look, I think, there'll be probably similar levels of working capital. I think probably some of the -- may be some of the noise there is in relation to the acquisition of Pogo. Obviously, they carry a lot of stock, which is probably just growing a bit for the half. But I'd say, in terms of how we're positioned now to June, I think, it would be pretty consistent.

Sam Berridge

Yes. Okay. So reasonable to assume that the sales exceeding production is -- there's no catch up there for the second half as far as you're concerned operationally?

Ryan Gurner

No.

Stuart Tonkin

No. That's pretty well – it will pretty much be in line with what we have produced there so...

Sam Berridge

Right. Yeah. Thanks.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Paul Hissey from RBC Capital Markets. Go ahead please.

Paul Hissey

Hi. Thank you. Two questions from me. I'd just like to ask about, I guess, the process at Pogo and how that's likely to manifest in results over the next 12 to 18 months. We know it's going to take you guys a little while to get that where you want it to be. But it seems to me like maybe one of the easier problems to solve first is throughput.

And if you're all of a sudden able to treat more material, maybe your minings will hold up and that means we get an exacerbation of this higher volume lower grade trend. And then maybe we get some higher grades coming through in 12, 24 months time once the exploration and your mine planning is caught up. Is that a fair assumption as to what, I guess, the swings and roundabouts at Pogo will look like over the next year or two?

Bill Beament

Stu can you?

Stuart Tonkin

Yeah. Paul, Stuart here. So look, the grade today, it’s been north of 8 grams. It's quite respectable grade. Throughput in the mill has been demonstrated to be at a 1.2-plus million metric tonne run rate. We treat capital upgrade that could potentially get higher towards the 1.5 million metric tonne per annum. And we're reassessing that over that sort of time frame you said there, 12 to 18 months.

It is mining constrained related to us getting the new fleet and getting the productivities from that new fleet. And obviously, that drives the unit cost down because you got lower maintenance cost, you've got higher productivity, high viability with that, as well as the switch from the jumbo stoping to the long-hole stoping, so the productivity that arise from that.

So you're right in saying, as the mining becomes more productive we are presently mine constrained. On all fronts, we've got the exploration phase, pushing hard on building a growing reserves, so that will give I guess investors and ourselves confidence of the future of Pogo.

You'll see the productivity gains in the second half, which we are then converting to the unit cost. And you'll start to see the mining tonnage lift up. And then we'll try to be ahead with the milling capacity such that there will be a point where – with no constraint. But at the moment, it's really about getting the mine productive to feed to that milling rate.

Paul Hissey

Okay, great. And just one more question I guess on margins more broadly. I agree with your margins are very healthy, but we can't deny that they are slightly lower than they were this time last year. So Jundee for example 58% EBITDA back to 51%.

Obviously some of that has to do with the gold price, but some of that has to do with your management strategies which you've spoken about in the past. Do you think the peak margins are behind us and the days of say, 58% EBITDA margin at Jundee were unlikely to repeat those, unless the gold price goes crazy?

Stuart Tonkin

Yes. So look you see that overinvestment in the development and you've seen that on the first half where we had extended into those lower grade areas, but you've seen the over contribution of development ore at a lower grade. I think in the he average growth for the group.

So that is reflected in that EBITDA margin for the first half, is that, that investment. And you see that, that's why we're confident to talk about the second half being stronger as we are probably biased more towards the stoping side, great improvement and obviously margin improvement on that.

So as a whole, we don't see it as a continual embedment of the depletion of margin. It's really to us taking that opportunity and opening up those areas right now. So yes, that's how we're viewing it for the second half, and hopefully that answers your question.

Paul Hissey

Sure. Thanks.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Daniel Morgan UBS. Go ahead please.

Daniel Morgan

Hi guys. Just a follow-up on Pogo and the airstrip in the river. I just want to understand what the airstrip region is being used for now? And if you do develop mining under the airstrip, does that impact operations at all?

And then secondly just wondering if there's been any drilling into the faults that I believe sits under the Goodpaster river and whether you've got an understanding of that fault?

Stuart Tonkin

Daniel, it’s Stuart here. Look the 0 impact of interaction between the mine and the airstrip other that you can't land a plane on it when you got a drill rig on it or four drill rigs on it. We don't really rely on airstrip really at all. But there's a lot of aircraft come and go on various occasions.

But all those -- or so the freight comes up, the 50-mile road that's all season that's really in good condition so access-wise to the mine side, is not impacted or the movements of that is not impacted at all.

And yes, so we call it airstrip. That's just given where it is literally. But it's 500 meters down plunge in some of [indiscernible] obviously the Pogo mine lease. So that's why we see that as a junction point at Central Lodes which can expand their whole mining center. And it's been 100 lateral meters away from the main mine where a large part of that resource that 4.2 million ounce resource base is.

So this is pretty exciting sort of new discoveries that sits outside of the current mine corridor, but still within a relative distance that's quite cheap to access and develop quickly.

As far as into the broader exploration, I think on our Pogo update we released yesterday on slide 5 or Page 5 just talked about the strategies of in-mine efforts and discovery and extensions coupled with probably am answer to Paul’s previous question on cost-reduction, productivity improvements and then on the regional discovery.

So the regional discovery, it's a longer-term view and that's where that extension across the river and in the Goodpaster region, is on that broader longer-term view. So we're going through this in the season in the right order. In-mine resource conversion to reserves, you'll see that update midyear with an expected significant growth to that. You'll see a productivity gain with improvements and then what's happening in the mine as we speak. And then you'll start to see more investment on that regional stuff. But we're doing it in the right order, right sequence and there will be more information on that regional strategy probably in 12 to 18 months.

Bill Beament

And just to add to that Daniel. These new discovery is called Central Lodes. It's still a long way from the river itself, so we still have even though a fair bit of real estate between that and a Goodpaster fault, which then we're going to go to the other side of that fault. But we had put a little bit of drilling into that fault. We know where it is and it's pretty interesting geology on the other side.

Daniel Morgan

Thank you very much.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Sophie Spartalis, Merrill Lynch. Go ahead please.

Sophie Spartalis

Hi, guys. Just a quick follow-up question. When did that -- when did the new equipment -- when does the new equipment arrived at site and when will it sort of be commission on the ground?

Stuart Tonkin

Sophie, it's Stuart here. So we've taken the delivery of development drill and loaders today, and over the next three to four months we'll be taking additional orders of new loaders and new trucks, new drills. So yes by end of May we'll have that replace -- replaced the fleets. But we'll start to see in February, March. In the March quarter we'll start to see the improvement through productivities unit cost by the delivery of those primary pieces of plant.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay, great. Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Stuart McKinnon.

Stuart McKinnon

Good day, guys. I think this question was asked at the quarterly, but I wanted to get another update if I could. The EKJV just wondering if there's been any further talks with the two JV partners, or is that situation at a bit of a stalemate at the moment?

Bill Beament

Yeah, Stuart. It's Bill. Look we never talk about M&A publicly, but got nothing more to say on it.

Stuart McKinnon

Okay. So my next question will probably will get the same response, but I'll ask anyway. There's been a bit of talk about Northern Star being interested in buying back stake in [indiscernible]? Is that an asset that you guys might be interested in?

Bill Beament

Whenever the cat is pregnant Northern Star is to blame. But now look I said this a number of time, if I was merging big companies like a couple of companies are I'd be probably very focused on making sure that I bed those cultures and operations down, and look at the other side of things in due course. If you look at new mine, the size of the transaction, the size of their divestments, it's about 3% or 4% of the value of the combined entities. So I know where management time would be focused.

Stuart McKinnon

Okay. Thanks, Bill.

Thank you. Your last question comes from Matthew Frydman, Goldman Sachs. Go ahead please.

Matthew Frydman

Thanks very much. Lucky last apparently. Just wanting to expand a bit on the mobile fleet spend. Obviously big chunk of CapEx spend in the half between Pogo and also the recapitalization at KB as you guys mentioned. Understanding that it's going to be different between those two assets, but do you guys have a sense or a rule of thumb on how you think about the payback period for that equipment replacement?

And Stu I think you mentioned that at the end, we should start seeing improvement in unit cost coming in the March quarter. Do you have an idea of between KB and Pogo what rough quantum we should be expecting to see in terms of mining costs on the unit basis? And I've got a follow-up on that.

Stuart Tonkin

Sure, Matthew. Look, I've said, we're fairly proactive if not aggressive on capital replacement. We see the trade-off between mechanical availability and geo productivity. So you can pass – you can either put it into capital or you can put it into maintenance. And so, what we adopted at Pogo was literally a 12-year-old fleet and they were not enjoying high availabilities. So that flow through to the physicals achieved, the efforts into the past maintenance into just general operator morale or broken equipment.

What's been great to see is, even without the new mobile fleet arriving, we’ve lifted the owner-miner team from sort of 750 meters a month up to 1,050 with same people with the same, I would say, rubbish fleet. With the new fleet arriving, HP's machinery really makes a huge difference to that productivity gain.

So there's a direct saving. It's not necessarily on the payback period. It's almost instant. From a cash flow perspective, you can finance that equipment over that three-year sort of entire life. So cash flow-wise going, it's cheaper than your maintenance costs that you're currently spending on the equipment on a monthly basis. And obviously, get the full availability of that fleet.

So by the time that we get that primary fleet fully updated in May -- remember we're taking a fleet from about 55 large primary units of trucks, drills, loaders, jumbos into around 35 large bits of kit. So there's a massive reduction of just logistics of having 55 piece of fleet down the hole, instead of 35. And then that flow through to obviously number of operators on a number of fitters, number of inventory stocks, standardization of the fleet. There's a huge draft of some benefits from doing that and that's being a strategy from day one for the acquisition of Paulsens into Kanowna, Kundana.

All this fleet can be moved around. It's standardized. It's how we took over the owner-mining at HBJ at Christmas. So quickly, within a month, turned up with our fleet, our people and rather transitioned seamlessly. So it's the pedigree of the Northern Star mining services, sort of, contracting business. They do it very well from that regard.

So investment on things like Kanowna Belle trucking fleet. We've got a large rigid truck, that's been the lifeline of that asset to be able to develop and haul and kept the unit cost low for the life of that 20-plus year asset. And so reinvesting in that, again, gives one confidence of the mine life, but the necessity investments to make sure that you can keep the unit cost low and your productivity up. So we are looking forward to 12 to 24 months order lifts on some of this large bit of kit. And that's probably planned pretty well across our business in regards to those primary pieces of plant.

Matthew Frydman

Yes, sure. I mean, maybe putting it in another context. As you've talked in the past, I think, of targeting a $250 a tonne cash operating cost at Pogo. Do you have a sense of if this new fleet of how far that that's going to contribute to getting to that target in a dollar per tonne sense?

Stuart Tonkin

Sure. Capital fleet can contribute with, say, the capital on path can contribute up to sort of 30-odd-percent of your mining cost. So whether you're – spending between 10% and 20% of mining cost can be the capital, depending on newer age fleet. But then it's directly proportionate to 10% and 20% of your path that you're spending on that aged fleet or not on the new fleet. That's US$250 a tonne.

Obviously, we've got a massive target on, has nearly doubled or it’s double the Australian mining cost per tonne with no reason to the input costs. So when you start looking at transport, steel cost, you start looking at fuel input costs, you start looking at labor cost, quantity of headcount all those things don't rationalize through to that cost. Hence why, we have a quite an aggressive cost-out view on those inputs. And we believe that within 18 months we'll be able to get this overall operation to probably on a lowest cost per ounce assets in our portfolio.

Matthew Frydman

Sure, understand. And then probably just finally in the context of that equipment replacement cycle, should we be thinking about any sort of lumpy CapEx replacement or fleet replacement that's coming up on the horizon across the assets or that's just a sort of rolling every year you're spending a little bit on refreshing the fleet?

Stuart Tonkin

Yes. That sort of converts into that sustained CapEx, so there's about $30 million that will be -- that renewed fleet. But again that's over a 3-year period as you pay that through operating leases or around high purchased type arrangement. And then you just keep refreshing and keep your average fleet life the same.

So that trade-offs has been not having this -- having to replacement the fleet again. There's a big lump in the three years time, you keep an average life of the fleet. And look that's how we fundamentally run across all other businesses and we move and shift fleet quite regularly between our operations to balance that.

Matthew Frydman

Yes understand. One -- just final one, just to clarify on Sophie's earlier question on the corporate overheads. We talked about $95 million being a broadly correct number going forward. There's a $95 million for the December half, am I right to say that only includes Pogo for one quarter? So actually we should be expecting a slightly bigger cost for employee benefits for the second half?

Ryan Gurner

Yes. Just to clear -- it's not the corporate overheads, that's actually -- the 95 million relates to the operation.

Matthew Frydman

Yes, sorry. I understand. Sorry I meant in the context of employee salaries, yes. Sorry corporate overheads is probably the wrong terminology.

Ryan Gurner

Yes. No I understand. So yes, so you probably could - from a run rate perspective notch it up slightly. But I don't believe it's going to be much.

Matthew Frydman

And can you remind us when – sorry when you talk over from – was it red in terms of the contract mining. So would that also potentially increase that number?

Stuart Tonkin

No. So that's allowed us to actually reduce total spend on the site and still maintain the physicals that we achieved there. So yeah, the absolute cost per month will be able to pull a couple million per month out of that operation for the reduction of that contract. Just the way I was structured and the productivities we’ll get from our owner operator workforce.

Ryan Gurner

Yeah. So they will offset I suppose the actual – yeah, the $95 million that you're saying they will be offset by that cost-reduction at Pogo.

Matthew Frydman

Sure. So there's a cost savings from taking it to owner-operator, but potentially also there's an additional time period given that Pogo is only in there for one quarter at that half?

Ryan Gurner

Yeah. Correct.

Matthew Frydman

Thanks, guys. Thank you very much.

Stuart Tonkin

Yes. You have to understand that the January with the removal of that contractor.

Matthew Frydman

Okay. Understand. Thanks.

Bill Beament

Okay. The combination of today's financial results and yesterday's Pogo update show we are extremely well positioned. The Australian operations are going as planned and we are looking forward to a strong second half as the mine sequence deliver more favorable grades and we benefit from some of the up-front development undertaken in the first half.

At Pogo, we couldn't be happier. We have held the management range for just four months, and already we are generating a sort of exploration results, which will be the envy of any gold mine in the world. Our reforms at Pogo are also generating productivity gains, which will deliver substantial cost savings and performance enhancement in the not too distant future.

On that bright note, I'll end today's call and thanks very much for joining us.