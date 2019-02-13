Ingenico Group SA (INGIY) CEO Nicolas Huss on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 12:00 January 1, 0000 1:23 PM ET

Nicolas Huss

Good evening, everybody, and welcome to this conference. I am Nicolas Huss, CEO of Ingenico Group. And I'm joined here today by Nathalie Lomon, our former group CFO, who I take the opportunity to warmly thank for her strong involvement in Ingenico's growth over the past 9 years and for her support during the period that we have worked together. But also Michel-Alain Proch, our new group CFO, who I'm pleased to welcome being convinced that his strong track record will be critical to the success of our transformation; Johan Tjärnberg, our EVP for the Retail Business unit; and Jennifer Miles, in charge of North America, who is also supporting me on the repositioning plan for the B&A. Nathalie and I are going to briefly talk through with you the key highlights for 2018 and the full year numbers. I will then go through our full 2019 guidance along with Johan and Michel-Alain, providing clarity on all the key drivers but also describing what is in motion today in our 2 business units. Finally, of course, we will hand the call over to questions.

So moving on to Page 3, we have already acknowledged in our January call that 2018 has been a challenging year mainly for the B&A activities. Structural and cyclical factors were at play, but we can say that we have missed our guidance following a lack of execution and unfavorable base effects in mature countries. We have carefully analyzed the different drivers, and as you will see in the second part of the presentation, we are already in motion to turn around the situation.

Starting with B&A, the year has been challenging. We have suffered in our most mature markets, i.e. EMEA and North America. This situation has hampered our full year EBITDA achievement and is the main reason for the adjustments we have made on January 22. Elsewhere, we have been able to achieve some good successes, such as the beginning of our Android ramp development outside of China in countries as Russia, Brazil, India and Indonesia. But we've also been able to recover in certain countries where we have regained market share, such as Brazil and Indonesia, which highlights the strength of our products and offering that we provide to our clients.

Regarding Retail, which is the second part of the page, the year has been completely in line with our expectation. I would like to highlight first that we have grown and reinforced our direct access to merchants through 2 strategic acquisitions and joint ventures, i.e., BS PAYONE and Paymark. We will come back to these in more details later in the presentation, but they reflect our ability to deliver on small deals with a direct positive impact on our operations and offerings now reaching directly more than 550,000 merchants. As you have also seen in the figures in our press release, under the management of Johan, we have significantly accelerated the growth of our SMB activities, driven by new merchants gains and deployments of our acquiring offer. This performance highlights the relevance of the acquisition of Bambora and growth acceleration potential we are expecting there whilst also leveraging the recent acquisitions. Lastly, we have made a lot of organic developments in Global Online with a new product and solutions launched strengthening the organic growth of the activities.

If we move to Slide 4, let me provide a summary of the key financial highlights for 2018, and Nathalie will then dig into more of the details. This year, as you can see, we have reached a little bit more than €2.6 billion in revenues, representing a 2% organic growth, which is clearly disappointing. That said, I would also like to mention that we have experienced an interesting acceleration of our growth during the year, with the first half down 3% while the second half was up 6%. Our final EBITDA came in slightly better than what we had announced on January 22 at €488 million, representing an 18.4% margin in contraction due to the B&A underperformance. Our net profit came at €188 million. And despite the EBITDA contraction, we have remained very focused on financial discipline and have delivered an EBITDA conversion rate of 49%. The conversion reached 59%, excluding OIEs, above our 40%, 45% guidance announced in October 2018. After OIEs, free cash flow remained strong at €238 million, i.e. a conversion rate of 49%, and we will keep this discipline through this year.

Our net debt reached €1.5 billion, which is a 3.1x net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, slightly above our guidance. According to that performance, we will propose a dividend of €1.10, representing a payout ratio of 36%, in line with our above 35% payout guidance. On Slide 5, you can see the main figures for each business and business units, specifically for last year. B&A. We have reached €1.3 billion of revenue, down 4% organically; €277 million of EBITDA, representing a 21.2% margin, down 4.8 points. And the split by region that you can see is 38% for EMEA, 15% for LA, 13% for NA and 34% for APAC. I think that these figures completely reflects the challenging euro we have experienced. In the meantime, not to make any excuse, I would like to highlight 2 things. One, we have recovered our organic growth in the second half. It is not as strong as expected, but it's back to positive. One region, APAC, has been specifically impacted by an event, i.e. the Indian demonetization. Excluding this event, we were on the positive side by plus 4%.

Now, Retail on the right side. €1.3 billion revenues, up 8% organically; €210 million of EBITDA, representing a 15.7% margin, up 180 basis points. And the split by business line is 25 -- 29% for SMBs, 39% for Global Online and 32% for Enterprise. As I did with B&A, let me highlight 2 points. First, Retail has seen its growth accelerating over the course of the year, reaching double-digit growth in the second half. This demonstrate the relevance of all of the actions that we have taken, such as putting in place a new organization, the new products launched and the Bambora reverse integration. Secondly, we have also been able to improve our profitability, which is the result of the reorganization that I initiated when I took over the management of the Retail BU in September 2017, and which is now being successfully pursued but also accelerated by Johan.

Finally, 2018 is the first full year where our Retail BU represents more than half of our activities. As you will see in a few minutes, this trend is clearly accelerating in 2019.

Now I would like to ask Nathalie to present the 2018 financial performance. Nathalie?

Nathalie Lomon

Thank you, Nicolas. And thank you for the thank you as well. So turning to the next slide, I'm on Slide 6. You will see our income statement. So first, regarding the gross profit, it has reached €1,048,000,000 representing a gross margin of 39.6%. This year, the gross profit was down from the €1,066,000,000 last year. As we were expecting, it has been significantly impacted by, firstly, the higher contribution of Retail in the group business mix given its trajectory compared to the one of B&A. And I remind you that Retail has a lower gross margin compared to Banks & Acquirers. And secondly, the evolution of the geographical mix within Banks & Acquirers, drawing down the business unit gross margin.

Now regarding the OpEx; we can highlight that OpEx has been contained all over the year, reaching €560 million this year. In terms of sales, it decreased by 40 basis points compared to last year as it represented 21.2% of 2018 revenues. This improvement is the result of the cost efficiency plan that we have announced last July.

Now turning to the other income and expenses. It represented €48 million this year and increased compared to 2017 following the internal reorganization, the internal integration and also the M&A operation. Turning on analysis of the net profit. The main element to bring to your attention are the reduction of our tax rate from 25% to 21.5%, which has benefited from our geographical mix evolution. We increased our financial cost compared to last year as the Bambora cash-out was completed at the end of last year and also the reduction of our non-controlling interests following the acquisition of the 20% of minority interest in our Ingenico Asia holding, supporting our business in China. This resulted in a net income that came in at €188 million this year.

Turning to the next slide regarding our cash generation. Our reported free cash flow has reached €238 million this year, representing the conversion rate of 48.9%. It was stable compared to last year in absolute numbers, thanks to a strong control. Working capital has improved significantly following a lower activity of B&A at the end of this year compared to higher activity at the end of last year. Tax paid has decreased while CapEx increased to €117 million, reflecting mainly the full integration of Bambora. In parallel, the paid interest and other income and expenses increased as explained in the previous slide. On a reported basis, the improvement enabled us to increase the conversion of our EBITDA into free cash flow by 340 basis points. And restated from nonrecurring expenses, the adjusted free cash flow came in at €285 million, up 6% compared to last year.

Moving to Slide 8 and regarding the net debt evolution. The dividend paid represented €55 million this year. We carried out the acquisition of the 20% minority stake in EHA Landi and the acquisition of Airlink, together representing €129 million. And in the first half of the year, we carried out €87 million of share buybacks in order to cover the midterm incentive plan and the dilution of our convertible bonds. As mentioned earlier by Nicolas, the net debt ended at €1,518,000,000, slightly above last year, representing a leverage of 3.1x.

Now turning to Slide 9; we have made a key focus on the main road blockers to our initial guidance. As you remember, our initial guidance was to reach an EBITDA of €545 million to €570 million. This guidance factored in a negative impact from currencies of €25 million to €30 million; contribution of our Iranian activity. And given the political changes, we are to phase out from Iran and the FX volatility has impacted our EBITDA more than expected. Both of those items represents a total of €32 million negative on the EBITDA. Then we have been clearly impacted by a lack of execution in the mature countries in both EMEA and North America, which resulted in the negative geographical mix we mentioned earlier. That missed execution has cost our guidance close to €50 million. And lastly, we have been too optimistic in our expectation regarding Axium.

On top of these road blockers, we have been able to generate €15 million of savings in the second part of the year, thanks to a strict control of our cost base. These several items prevented us from meeting our guidance. We have assessed the different elements and observed that 1/3 of them where as a result of external factors, but 2/3 were in our end. We have, therefore, taken actions over the past month to make sure that what is in our end will be managed better from now on, and the plan that is presented to you today is the answer to what we have missed recently.

Now I'd like to hand the floor back over to Nicolas.

Nicolas Huss

Thank you, Nathalie. As you can see from -- or could see from Natalie's comments, there is clearly a willingness to be as transparent as possible. Let me now walk you through Slide 10, where I would like to stand back and provide an overall wrap-up on the 2018 performance.

First, for B&A, it is also important to assess our performance versus prior year, i.e. 2017. You may remember that 2017 was a record year for our Terminal business that benefited from 2 volume pushes with PCI renewal in Europe and the Indian demonetization process. If you look at the average organic growth to smooth the cyclicality at play, B&A was at 2% over the past 2 years, which is not a bad performance and reflects the stabilization of the activity. This trend, by the way, was also visible in one of the pages where -- that I mentioned or commented where you could see that H1 was at minus 11% for B&A versus plus 2% in H2 in terms of revenues. This comment is for 2018. I'll now focus on EMEA and NA, where revenues have stabilized in Q3 and Q4 and the organic drop we have shown quarter-on-quarter was driven by a tough comparison basis for 2017.

Turning now to Retail, we can see that we have accelerated our performance with a growth rate jumping from 5% in 2017 to 8% in 2018. Our organic trajectory has been driven by the Bambora acquisition as a growth accelerator and by the expansion of our offering. What is more important is the growth acceleration during the year 2018 that I have already mentioned earlier with a 10% growth in H2 versus plus 6% in H1. It demonstrates that the actions initiated over the past 2 years are paying off.

To conclude on 2018, I would like to focus your attention on the fact that B&A has stabilized over the past 2 years while Retail accelerated.

Moving to 2019 now and looking forward to this year. Before digging into the guidance, it is important to provide an update on our new organization and management that is in charge of driving the group repositioning and acceleration. This is on Page 12. So let me start by the management structure. As announced in November 2018, the board has decided to separate the Chairman and CEO functions. As a CEO, it allows me to be more focused on the business and to benefit from Bernard's strong industry know-how as a Chairman. When I took over the role of CEO, one of my first decisions was to refocus the Executive Committee, bringing in new talent and narrowing the number of people involved in order to accelerate decision-making and improve our operational controls through a more diverse and international team. This international team is joining the group, complementing the current management and demonstrating our talent attractiveness.

As already mentioned, the arrival of Michel-Alain as a CFO, which is clearly critical to the success of our transformation, I am pleased also to mention Paula Felstead, our CEO -- CTO, who has a deep experience in managing global technology and operational teams; Nick Santschi, the CEO of BS PAYONE, who will drive the integration and development of our German activities; of course, you all know Jennifer, who has been key in helping me on the B&A repositioning; and Agnes Bensoussan, our EVP in charge of human resources, a key piece in our talent attractiveness capabilities.

Finally, we should be pretty quickly announcing the incorporation of the head of the B&A business units. In parallel, 5 of the ex-Executive Committee members have now left the company. Wrapping up on the team. One, our new management structure is in place and is focused on and committed to deliver 7 out of the 8 members of the new Executive Committee have joined Ingenico in the past 18 months, providing a more gender balance with 50% women, a more international profile with 4 nationalities and a more transactional-orientated team. We have also, as you can see at the bottom of the page, launched a new leadership model based on the 5 following strengths: focused forward to align action and strategy, ensuring that we have a strategy that will translate into workable plans to deliver what we're committed to; think customer, to maximize the customer value through the anticipation of customers' expectations to increase customer value and relations; drive, execution towards performance to foster a high-performing culture within the group; inspire, to motivate others to go beyond and create a climate benefiting all stakeholders; and finally, team-up to succeed together, creating a team-up culture and successful teams. This new leadership model is already in place today and will be part of the success of our group going forward.

Moving to the following page, 13, and now looking more precisely out to 2019 and the guidance for the year. At group level for 2019, we anticipate a 4% to 6% organic growth, an EBITDA above €500 million, including €45 million contribution from BS PAYONE and Paymark and a free cash flow conversion rate above 45.5% after impact of OIE. Our net debt ratio should also be circa 2.5x. If we go deeper, i.e. BU per BU, we expect for B&A a flat organic growth and an EBITDA of circa €280 million. While at Retail level, we expect a double-digit organic growth and an EBITDA above €270 million. At the beginning of the year, we initiated as announced an action plan named Fit for Growth. This plan, factored into our guidance, is expected to deliver €35 million of net savings in 2019 but will reach its full potential in 2020. And we're also, in parallel, going to invest €15 million now to reposition and accelerate the growth in the coming years.

Moving to Slide 14, you can see the detail of the Fit for Growth plan. Let me give you a quick summary before a more detailed analysis insisting on some key points. First, on the business unit side. In B&A, we expect to generate €15 million savings in 2019, and we will invest €5 million in the development of our Android-competent center in Asia. In Retail, we will invest €10 million in the acceleration of some strategic initiatives. On the group side, we initiated global actions to deliver €20 million savings, mainly driven by operational efficiency actions and G&A streamlining.

Summarizing, we expect and are committed to deliver €35 million of net savings in 2019 and to invest €15 million in the meantime to reposition and accelerate our growth in the coming years.

Michel-Alain will go more in details regarding the global actions at group level. Michel-Alain?

Michel-Alain Proch

Thank you, Nicolas. I'm glad to be with you tonight. I'm going to give you more colors about the Fit for Growth plan. As you have understood from the previous slide, there are really 2 parts in it. The first part, which is specific to each BU and which will be described later by Johan and by Nicolas, this specific part has been designed to serve the main objective of each BU, maximize cash generation in the case of B&A and accelerate growth in the case of Retail.

The second part on which I would like to focus today is the global transformation plan, which we will be implementing this year. So let's first stay a minute on its name because Fit for Growth is not a gimmick. It's corresponds namely to what we want to achieve, both in acceleration of growth and a streamlined organization. So I'm going to focus on the latter, as we have 3 main objectives. First, a reinforcement of operational and financial control to better monitor demand and to improve predictability of results. Second, a lean and global G&A structure, extracting cost savings, bringing agility and better supporting operations. And third, an integrated process framework with key global processes being applied consistently in the entire group to facilitate control and ease decision-making process. Today, we launched this Fit for Growth program with its most abused components: improvement of financial control on key aggregates, both at the cost base, so labor costs, subcontractors, IT spend. And on the free cash flow, CapEx, working cap and on our OI. While at the same time, we will be deploying a leaner organization through span of control and delayering. As you know, Ingenico G&A stands at circa 10% of revenue.

Second, globalization of 2 key functions, purchasing and IT, in order to optimize the €430 million of indirect spend per year. And finally, the data center rationalization program, reducing the number of DCs by half from 29 to 15. These initiatives will deliver €20 million of savings in the year with 3/4 in B&A and 1/4 in Retail. Obviously, as we progress in the year, this plan will be complemented with further initiatives, not only on process reengineering or organization or cost optimization but also on reinforcement of our global go-to-market and webbing effort. This is the launch of the continuing improvement plan. We will further detail each full scope at the Investor Day.

I give the floor now to Johan, who's going to explain to you how we have structured our plans in Retail in year 2019. Johan?

Johan Tjärnberg

Thank you, Michel-Alain, and good evening, everybody. So first of all, looking back at the last sort of 12 to 18 months within Retail, I'm quite satisfied with the transformation and the development of Retail from several perspectives. If we look at retail's financial characteristics, we have doubled our revenues since 2016, contributed by strategic M&A, such as Bambora, the JV with BS PAYONE and Paymark. But we have also accelerated our organic growth, and as Nicolas mentioned, to 10% in the second half of 2018, in parallel with improving our profitability.

Secondly, strategically, the 2 strategic accelerators with Bambora and BS PAYONE provide us a very strong industry position when it comes to the direct access to merchant landscape with a portfolio of 550,000 merchants. But it also gives us capabilities and offering that enable us to cover the full payment value chain. Finally, from a management and organizational perspective, we have made significant changes in the last year. Each business line is now led by managers with successful track record and long experience from the payment landscape. We have transformed the broader leadership group, where 30% of our 100-leaders have been changed and replaced in the last 9 months. And finally, we have redesigned our operating model where we are much more agile and fit for growth. This has already been starting to pay off in terms of speed of execution.

So moving on to the next slide, #18, and looking into 2019 specifically. It's very important for me that we can continue to demonstrate for you, for ourselves and for our customers that the trend of our growth rate that we have had in the last 12 months will further improve in 2019, but still in a profitable way, and where we will continue to prioritize our investments. We have been working in the last 4 to 5 months in preparing the 2019 playbook for Retail that has been rolled out to the broader organization in January. This outlines our strategic agenda in terms of where to win and how to win.

Starting on the where to win, we have identified and started to execute on forward dedication -- dedicated expansion initiatives or what we internally call our big bets. The first one is the expansion of our SMB footprint and repeatable model, where we now have launched a new Pan-European solution that are targeting the i-Free channel, but we are also accelerating our direct-to-merchant footprint in Central Europe. Secondly, we are in the Phase 1 of the verticalization of our global e-comm activities. With a dedicated focus on 4 specific segments: travel, digital services, business-to-business and selected areas of Retail with an ambition to become a differentiator and develop industry leadership. Thirdly, we want to accelerate our e-comm in acquiring presence and penetration in high-growing markets such as Asia and LatAm and leverage the combination of GlobalCollect capabilities together with Bambora, and also take advantage of some of our recent big customer wins. Finally, number four is to expand our advanced acquiring capabilities from an online and cross-border perspective.

So how will we achieve this? First of all, which also Nicolas mentioned, we have adjusted our operating model across Retail, focusing our end-to-end engagement model on dedicated verticals. Secondly, we have implemented a new phase model across all of the Retail with 25 dedicated growth channels targeting specific customer segments and/or verticals. We have a new sales and performance management model that should enable us to develop a stronger commercial culture within Retail. And finally, we are also taking on a portfolio approach of the whole Retail Business where we are prioritizing our investment and also adding €10 million in dedicated investments for our expansion initiatives in 2019.

Finally, I want to highlight a few messages related to our recent strategic partnerships and acquisitions that will bring both strategic capabilities but also financial benefits for us in 2019. So if we start with PAYONE, this will for sure enable us to become a champion in the DACH region, which is a very attractive region for us, a region that is expected to grow faster than other mature markets. It also adds scale to our already strong SMB footprint with the 550,000 merchants; that should actually make us an industry leader in this field. It will also strengthen our full-service capabilities. From a financial perspective, this will add approximately €400 million in revenues and €35 million in EBITDA in 2019.

If we go to Paymark, and this is more sort of adding complementary capabilities, for instance, when it comes to processing in the Pacific region, a region where we already have a strong footprint. This will enable us to take the next step in developing our direct-to-merchant strategy. And from a financial perspective, we expect this to support us with €40 million of revenues and €10 million of EBITDA in 2019.

So to conclude on the Retail side, I'm confident that we are well positioned to date as a result of all the strategic and operational initiatives that have been taken in the last 12 to 18 months. Secondly, we have a very clear agenda, our playbook for 2019, that should enable us to further improve our growth rate in a profitable way.

So with that, I hand over to Michel-Alain again for the financial part.

Michel-Alain Proch

Thank you, Johan. Yes, indeed, we have decided with Johan and Nicolas to provide you with the major elements of both division EBITDA evolution in the year 2019 on the basis of the performance we've achieved in year 2018 and showing you the impact of the action plans we have launched for year 2019. So we are aiming for Retail at reaching an EBITDA above €270 million.

Let me review with you the different elements that bridge years 2018, which was €210 million to this €270 million. First, obviously, we have the EBITDA derived from the organic growth of the Retail division in the year 2019. As you know, we are aiming at a double-digit growth, sales and organic increase in revenue of at least €130 million deriving the EBITDA margin achieved in '18 about 15.7%, you'll find here the €20 million, which is on the graph. As you know, to further accelerate the growth of Retail, as Johan told you, we are investing €10 million OpEx into the strategic initiatives. Then the Fit for Growth plan that I was mentioning, we derive at least €5 million net savings for Retail and this is mainly through G&A streamlining.

And finally, our newly acquired scope, BS PAYONE and Paymark, will derive €45 million of EBITDA; respectively, €35 million for BS PAYONE and €10 million for Paymark. So this a plan that we are all committed to deliver in order to reach the €270 million of EBITDA in Retail for year 2019.

Back to you, Nicolas.

Nicolas Huss

Thank you. So if we now move to Slide 21 and do the parallel for the -- 22, sorry, and do the parallel for the B&A through the lessons learned. So we have already spent quite a lot of time on 2018 where our activities have been impacted by a combination of cyclical, structural and internal challenges. So if I start from the top left with the market factors, the dynamic of the activity has clearly changed given that today, the vast majority of the volumes are driven by renewal campaigns and no more by first equipment phases as we have experienced, for instance, in India in 2017, and we've mentioned it before.

On top of these new technologies such as Android native has started to gain traction as a major client need. To address this moving environment, we need to adapt our industrial capabilities. That's our first axis to transformation. I will come back to this shortly. Two, we have also faced structural factors driven by acquirers' concentration and globalization, such as the [payers'] first data of [Vaunty-Worldly]. To remain critical, we think that we have to refocus our gross market organization, providing an offer allowing our partners to differentiate through innovation and value-added products. Last, we have to redesign our internal organization, which I consider too decentralized today to be able to leverage our full potential. So to conclude, 2019 is currently for me the year of the B&A repositioning addressing these 3 topics to restore the BU profitable growth.

Looking at the following page, as explained in our B&A repositioning, we will be working on 2 key pillars, an industrial and a commercial redesign. Starting with the industrial redesign. We have a variety of products being conceived in different silos around the world, tied to historical acquisition. Today, 20% of our products would produce 95% of our revenues. The ambition is to streamline our portfolio into 1 future road map driven for the entire company and reduce nonrevenue processing products. The results will be faster time-to-market and better efficiency in the way we manage our portfolio.

With the market's evolution towards Android technology, we have a unique opportunity to change the way we leverage our Landi Chinese assets in our portfolio and quickly ramp up our Android solutions. By working with Landi, the Chinese market leader to introduce in their platform into our existing distribution models as well as positioning them as the commercial lead in specific countries, we believe we will ramp up our Android transition while more effectively managing investment. We will redesign our application development or last-mile delivery to more of a regional structure to drive consistency in our customization and operational efficiencies. This allows us to operate and design our applications from the global lens while keeping our assets closest to our clients, which represents what our largest clients have been asking for.

Regarding the commercial redesign, the objective is to build an organization that provides industry-leading support and service throughout the clients' interactions with Ingenico. This is also a shift in our overall operating model as we move to more of a regional shared service model for solution, delivery and client support while ensuring our relationship managers stay closest to the clients. This also ensures that the client that works with us in several regions around the world can be managed globally and with a consistent experience. The second work stream is to build and drive a performance-based sales organization consistently around the world. This will be balanced with a new sales operation structure to drive the check and balances needed for performance culture. Finally, there is a low-hanging margin opportunity in how we manage pricing discipline around the world.

Lastly, as for Retail, B&A will benefit from transversal actions at group level. Globally, we expect to deliver €15 million savings at B&A level and we will, at the same time, raise the €5 million within our Android development.

Michel-Alain, will you go through the EBITDA comments again?

Michel-Alain Proch

Yes, sure, Nicolas. And I think you've covered it already quite well, so I'm going to go faster on this slide. Same slide structure as the one I have presented for Retail, showing a stabilization of the EBITDA at €280 million.

And as you can see, first, according to the dynamics of the terminal markets, we are expecting in 2019 that Nicolas just described, we believe that the activity will be mainly deriving from emerging countries and, particularly, Latin America versus the more mature markets such as EMEA. And this will be particularly true in the first semester before we materialize the result of this repositioning of our offer in our go-to-market in EMEA. So we evaluate the impact of this revenue mix at minus €20 million on the EBITDA. Then, there is this investment of €5 million that we are making that Nicolas mentioned on the Android competence center. And finally, as you can see, the Fit for Growth plan delivered altogether €30 million savings with half of it through specific actions on B&A and half of it through the G&A streamlining that I have already mentioned. So altogether, we are shooting for an EBITDA of the B&A division at €280 million.

So let's move now to the next slide, which is a new slide in this presentation and which is summarizing the way we are building our free cash flow for year 2019. It has been clearly one of my key focus since I joined the company 10 days ago. So before entering into the different components of the bridge, there are 2 comments that I would like to make. First, obviously, the reinforced financial controls that we will be implementing are the basis of the Fit for Growth plan to make sure that we actually materialize savings into the EBITDA. But on top of that is the foundation of the controls of each key elements of the free cash flow. And I'm particularly thinking of working capital, capital expenditures and also expenses. So moving on, it's really a true cash culture that we are going to instill in the company, not only through the finance function, obviously, but really through a strong bond between finance and operations. Free cash flow will be deployed for the first time as the key objective of all senior managers.

So now let's look at the numbers. First of all, the major lever in the improvement of the free cash flow, you understand, is the improved EBITDA at €550 million. So it's an improvement of circa €60 million. On the basis of the mix evolution and the timing of the materialization of the Fit for Growth plan, particularly in the B&A division, it is my view that the EBITDA will be deployed roughly with the same H1, H2 split as in year 2018. One of my objectives is to contain the OIE. Last year, we posted €47 million of cost. We have a plan to optimize it at circa €40 million, thus an almost 20% decrease. Moreover, we are aiming at containing the CapEx intensity through an increased control and optimization. And we will contain it through an increase of circa €20 million, keeping the ratio of CapEx on revenue at circa 4.5%. And this is despite the integration of large new entities into the Retail division.

Finally, working capital will evolve with a slight negative valuation of €10 million, which is basically reflecting the company's organic growth. And tax and interest paid should roughly stay the same. These different elements will allow the group to post a free cash flow of circa €275 million in year 2019. That's the conversion rate of 50% that was mentioned in the guidance. And this conversion rate is an improvement versus '18 and versus '17. This reinforced financial discipline will enable us to aim and to deleverage, reaching 2.5 EBITDA [to-debt] ratio by the end of year 2019.

Nicolas, back to you for the conclusion.

Nicolas Huss

Thank you. A pretty brief conclusion. So let me maybe try to strengthen the key messages that I would like you ideally to keep in mind.

First, 2018 has been a challenging year, but we have really learned from this difficult experience, and we are now in motion implementing the right measures. 2019 is the year where we are repositioning B&A and accelerating, in parallel, the Retail book. The Ingenico teams and I are focused and committed on execution to deliver our objectives. We know what we have to do. The new executive committee has a proven track record in turning around businesses and in accelerating growth, including our Retail Business structure.

Last comments, I would like to invite you on April 24 to the Ingenico Capital Market Day where we will present our strategic plan for the coming years. Thank you, everyone, for your attention. And if it's fine with you, I would like to hand the call over to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Francois Bouvignies from UBS.

Francois Bouvignies

The first question I had is on your strategic review. I mean, if we come back to last year and you announced that you wanted to do a strategic review and you decided finally to keep terminals, why, I mean, Banks & Acquirers, while you had all options on the table? I just wanted to come back from a high-level point of view. Why did you decide, I mean, to finally keep Banks & Acquirers? And what makes you confident that what we saw in 2018 is not a structural issue? That's my first question, and I have others if I may.

Nicolas Huss

So if you have others, then I'll try to answer pretty quickly. So the first one is I don't recall that there was an option to sell B&A only in 2018. And I do believe that as we have said particularly, we have decided to focus management attention on increasing the operational efficiency of the company in order to build optionality. And what I mean optionality, it means that Ingenico has 2 strong pillars, and that's what we've tried to explain for the past 40 minutes or so. In terms of not repeating what happened last year, that's a very good question. As explained earlier, last year issues were mainly due to a miss in 1 of our 2 businesses. And the mix of cyclical and structural factors happening exactly at the same time made it pretty difficult for us to read the game carefully. I also believe that we have had, for some of our regions on the B&A side, some lack of performance in the execution. And for those who know me, I can ensure that I'm very, very focused in terms of operations and execution.

So I took over -- that last part of my comments. On day 1, I took over personally the responsibility on B&A to do whatever I can to ensure that this would not happen in 2019 and to take advantage of the last 2 months of 2018 to analyze, understand, put an action plan. And we have already, since January, started the transformation of the operational model at Ingenico. And we are now starting to meet for the past 2 months or a month and a half already in the North America region. So we are pretty advanced.

Francois Bouvignies

And maybe coming to your visibility. I mean, if we look at some '18, clearly, the visibility deteriorated through the year for a number of reasons that you mentioned. And you mentioned that you also, in the presentation, improved the way you plan to forecast for 2019. Can you give us a bit of insight of how you've changed versus before? And how should we think that this time, the visibility is better than last year?

Nicolas Huss

Yes. So there were a lot of very strong tailwinds in 2017. And expense, several times you've heard us saying that all sorts, we'll be short on that. But for instance, the PCI-related sales in Europe were a very big part of the European sales in 2017. And there was a kind of anticipation mechanism that probably we had not been able to read clearly. And in some other parts of the globe, on the contrary, we've been able to recover from a difficult 2017, which means that the company has the ability to recover when it's necessary. So in 2018, there is -- in 2019, there is no specific event expected as it happened in 2018. So we are going to compare, I think, like-for-like. And that normally should give us, I would say, more accuracy in the visibility. Do you want to...

Michel-Alain Proch

I would just -- it's Michel-Alain speaking. I would just tell you that the budget has been pulled during the year several times during the last month and one more time in around -- in the last 10 days. And I think we have reached a valid [IP], which is by division and by geography, which is very high and which give us confidence in the way we're going to deliver it. So obviously, that's the forecasting path, okay? And this path is behind us. Now we go into the execution and the control of the execution of this plan. And as I was mentioning, key to this is the centralization of control of a certain number of key factors that I was mentioning in terms of financial, both on the free cash flow and on the cost basis.

Francois Bouvignies

And maybe the last one from me is on the phasing's through the year. How should we think about your growth? Is it going to be more H2 loaded or H1 loaded, especially given that the comps that you will have in the first half of last year was, like you said, declining B&A after recovery in the second half? Should we think this year to be the opposite?

Nicolas Huss

We have -- the way we look at it is the more or less. And the split between H1 and H2 should be pretty similar to what we've seen last year in terms of revenues. We are -- I don't know if you want to provide more info's on that, or that's enough of an answer, which is we're looking at it very carefully. We...

Michel-Alain Proch

No. I think you said it well. I think, as you can see, we are shooting for a 4% to 6% of organic growth in 2019. We believe that we will have a higher number in the second part of the year. But clearly, we are heading for the first semester to reach a low single digit. I think the important thing in terms of semestralization H1, H2 is maybe more on the EBITDA. As I have mentioned in my comment, we'll have a percentage of split of EBITDA pretty much of '18. So if you look at the €550 million, it's about €210 million for the first semester and €340 million for the second semester, benefiting fully from the Fit for Growth plan.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay, understood. So we now roughly don't see any recoveries in the first half for B&A?

Nicolas Huss

No. The first half looks pretty stable in Europe, actually. We are recovering pretty strongly in other regions, but Europe is still one of the difficult points where we're putting all of our efforts to probably growing again on the second half. But the first half is pretty stable, without getting into the details.

Michel-Alain Proch

Yes. And I would just add one more thing on this on the basis of the year 2018 results. And it's obviously, it's mentioned in the press release, so you can refer to it. But I think an important thing is the EMEA performance of terminals of B&A in the second semester was really low. As you know, in Q4, it was very low. But what is very important and the one thing I want to underline is that sequentially, Q3 on Q4 -- Q4 on Q3, you have the same level of activity in EMEA. So it's really a comparison with last year, the base effect, but the activity by itself sequentially is not decreasing. And that is very important for us. And that's the reason why we are passing this message of Nicolas of stabilization.

Operator

The next question comes from Sébastien [ph] from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Unidentified Analyst

On the B&A division, could you please help us understand where do you see some growth opportunities and the downside risk for 2018? Would you attribute community growth in the downside? And also on B&A, because you have very easy comps in H1 and notably in Q1, should we expect the business to be back to some growth already in the first quarter in the B&A business? Or is it a bit too ambitious?

Nicolas Huss

Okay. So I'll start on the second one. Yes, normally, we should be -- I don't know if I should say back to growth, Sébastien, because I thought that we were already stable or growing in H2 if you remember the comment that we made before. But we should be growing in Q1, to answer your question specifically. When I look at the regions, Asia without China is doing well in -- normally in 2019. Latin America is doing fantastically well. It's very strong growth, which, if you remember, started last year after a disappointing 2017. Europe is still potentially an issue. I think we're -- they're there, but we need to confirm the trend. Some of the countries should be very strong in Europe. So for instance, we believe that we've made pretty strategic move in country, at Spain for instance and others. But the entire Europe is still under a hell of a scrutiny. And I'm spending a lot of my time trying to turn this around with the team. And when I say turn around, it's to ensure stability and growth there.

Unidentified Analyst

And 4Q at parts of the world, what do you see from this kind of thing in the U.S. market? Do you believe that the business would be back to growth in 2019?

Michel-Alain Proch

If I may -- so I mean, to summarize, I'm not going to give figures by geography and by semester. That would be a bit too much. But just to give a little bit of color here, I think as Nicolas said, our view in EMEA, we will still -- we have indeed a base effect in Q1 that will help us. You're right on this. But when you look at it -- and that's on Q1. When we look at H1, we still see a challenging situation with clear improvements in the second semester with all the changes that Nicolas has been making into go to market. If you are referring to North America, North America will still be challenging in the first semester with a better second semester. The activity will be really sustained by Latin America. Latin America has been, Nicolas, I know, your comfort, a great success in year 2018. We carry on to be a great success in the first semester, so it will really carry our activities. APAC is doing okay in H1, apart from China.

As Nicolas said, it is negative. I think that's the major colors. I don't think we can be more precise. That is to give you an idea of the dynamics of the division for the first semester and the second.

Operator

The next question comes from Emmanuel Matot from ODDO.

Emmanuel Matot

First, for 2019, why do you expect your top line growth, I mean, plus 4%, 6%, not to have leverage on your EBITDA guidance? I mean, excluding that €20 million net savings and the €45 million perimeter contributions. Why are you not more optimistic on that? Second, in SMBs, do you plan to open new geographies in Europe using the very successful platform of Bambora? Do you expect to do further M&A deals such as the one with BS PAYONE? And my last question is about recurring -- nonrecurring costs. In 2018, you booked €48 million of nonrecurring costs. What should be the level for '19, taking into account the cost for implementation of your Fit for Growth plan?

Michel-Alain Proch

Okay. Maybe if Nicolas should allow me, I will take the financial question and I will review the -- and the one -- the answer on SMB. So when you look at the improvement of the EBITDA and the €550 million, if you look at the high level, you will see that it is based on stabilization of the EBITDA on B&A, in percentage I'm talking about here. And basically, what we are doing is with the cost savings plan that we are launching, we are compensating -- please refer to the bridge. But we are compensating this country mix effect that I have just detailed between H1, H2. You understand that the margin from Latin America is lower than the one deriving from Europe. So in order to deliver an EBITDA here, which is stable compared to '18, we implemented a certain number of cost actions that we described. So that's B&A. Now on Retail, I'm not in agreement with you, if I may. Because when you look at it, you take the scope of Retail in year 2018 growing double digits.

And as I was telling you, it's deriving an EBITDA of 15.3%. But that's after the investment that Nicolas and Johan has decided to make into this Retail division for future growth, we sell this investment, we are stable on that part. And then when you look at the entire EBITDA of the retail division, yes, it is indeed MVP [ph] when you do the calculation, decreasing versus '18. But that's the absorption of the new perimeter that we have acquired, particularly in Germany, which is dilutive today, not tomorrow but today, into the division. And you know that we have a synergy plan that we will deliver but with an impact, which are more in 2021-2022, and that I would say is the overall point.

I would just make maybe as one sentence on this, which is that it's very important for Nicolas, for myself, for the entire team to present you an EBITDA guidance that we believe fully in and in which we are confident to deliver. So I'm not saying it's in the bag, because there is always a risk of execution. But let's say that we have taken the measures to make sure that the execution risk is factored into the EBITDA of year 2019. So that is the answer on your first point. The second point, financial point that you were raising is related to the other income and expenses. So you're right, we posted €48 million. I feel from your question that you believe it's a bit high, and I agree with you. So that's the reason why we have decided to contain this number to €40 million, 4-0, in year 2019. And we give you a guidance on this aggregate for the years to come, but not today because I don't think it's the point but, really, when we do the Investor Day in order for you to build your financial model.

Nicolas Huss

Johan, we have a question on SMBs' new geographies. And can we do more smart deals on the Retail side?

Johan Tjärnberg

Yes. So the first one when it comes to SMB expansion, we have, I would say, a clear plan for 2019 that includes 3 specific initiatives. One is, which I mentioned in the presentation earlier, is that we have developed and launched a new Pan-European solution that are targeting the whole sort of IP channels. And without going into details, I'm extremely happy that we have built something that I think is quite unique and a differentiator in the market that will for sure help us from a growth perspective over time. Secondly is that, as you know, we started the implementation of the Bambora model in Germany in 2018. So of course, it's important to continue and to accelerate our execution there. And then finally, we are also putting a new initiative into the Benelux region where we are complementing our own line of -- with our in-store SMB offering. So these are the 3 specific initiatives for 2019. In parallel with this, we are in the final phase of finalizing the plan for 2020 and beyond, and this is something we will come back to when we have the April 24 event. So I will not go into the details today on that.

Secondly, when it comes to -- the second question, when it comes to doing similar deals as we have done with the Sparkassen in Germany, we are very open to this. I think we have had a very positive experience so far from this relationship in terms of relationship but also in terms of the opportunity we see for 2019 and beyond. There are a couple of opportunities that we probably will see in the market in 2019. I think it's way too early to say if this is sort of going to be hold the appetite for us or not.

Nicolas Huss

And if I may, sort of taking the opportunity for us to thank our German partners. I have to say that we -- the level of partnership and commitment through the course of the creation of Day 1 has been just amazing. So I believe that we have in front of us a great future from this joint venture.

Operator

The next question comes from Alexandre Faure from Exane BNP.

Alexandre Faure

Can you hear me?

Nicolas Huss

Yes.

Alexandre Faure

It's Alexandre from Exane. Yes, I just wanted to firstly to follow up quickly on the previous question about the operating leverage, in particular, in Retail. I might have missed it, but I think, Michel-Alain explained that based on double-digit top line growth and sort of applying 15.3%, 15.7% EBITDA margin on the historical scope, that's what gives you this, I don't know, sort of a second leg up here, which you call them organic growth of about €15 million. And I think on Emmanuel's question, I'm really kind of struggling to understand why in the historical scope of Retail, we wouldn't see a bit more operating leverage because my understanding is that the '18 investments come later in that bridge. So that would be my first question. I've got another question also on benefit from the restructuring plan. I think you talked about €35 million of net savings. You also said that this will -- I suppose, a part of it will come from gradual actions that you take over the year.

So can we expect actually more savings on a fully annualized basis when we go into 2020? And my last question, if I can, would be regarding the ramp of your Android products. Nicolas, you communicated on it. How quickly can you bring Android to gear up to the U.S.? Or is it going to be mostly focused on emerging markets at this stage?

Nicolas Huss

Okay, thank you. So I think that maybe, Johan, you could start with the Retail question, and we can commence with Michel-Alain. So I guess you would take the run rate of the savings that we can do and the impact on '20, and then Jennifer could help us with the Android products.

Johan Tjärnberg

Yes. So I think to give a bit of guidance on how to think about sort of the margin development, I think it's important that you look at sort of the scope and the fare of acquiring as part of the full revenue base. So with PAYONE and also the increased growth of acquiring, that is increasing the share of total revenues, where margin in relation to gross revenues are naturally lower. So I think from a like-for-like basis, excluding the mix effect, you will see a good operating leverage in the Retail business.

Michel-Alain Proch

I think that's -- so I mean, Alexandre, it's Michel-Alain. I think, again, what we're talking about is that there is a risk to take in the Retail division, which explain why we're stable at this 15.7% before the investment, 15.3% after investment. And so you have 3 parts of the equation. You have the 15.7%, okay, Alexandre, then you have the investments we're making and then you have the acquired -- the acquisition that are coming. And you can make the calculation yourself but circa 10% on day 1. And the combination on all these is the pressure you see on the EBITDA margin in '18 but which is the result of a particular situation, the acquisition of, particularly, of the German perimeter, PAYONE, and the investment we are making.

Again, we'll go back in the Investor Day on where we see is the improvement of the normative margin of B&A. But I don't want to say this today. Maybe on the second part, Alexandre, which is basically the net savings of €35 million of the plan and what is going to be the impact on a run-rate basis. I think we are in the range €50 million to €55 million in year 2020 because there are certain numbers of actions which had begun, which are going to begin if you want in -- right now for the entire '18, okay? And then a part of them is going to be in the -- thank you -- I'm sorry, which have begun and will actually derive savings for, let's say, 10 months or 9 months, if you want, on '18. And then the second part, '19 -- again, thank you, Nicolas.

And then the second part, that will be more in the second semester. So long and short, €50 million, €55 million is where -- what we see today. So just one more thing I wanted to say on this. We will be more -- much more granular on Investor Day on the Fit for Growth plan, both in terms of structuring by work stream, impact of each work stream. And I know, Alexandre, we've been -- you know me for a while now, so I think you know what I'm talking about. And obviously, with the impact on a run-rate basis, '20, '21, in joint at Investor Day.

Nicolas Huss

Thanks a lot. And then Jennifer, there is a question on Android. I will leave it to you first, and then I will wrap up on the question if it's fine with you.

Jennifer Miles

Okay, certainly. So if you look within the existing assets that we have within the B&A environment today, already inside of China, Landi has a tremendous portfolio that we believe can and should be leveraged in 2 ways. First, we will look at specific distribution models and markets where we will bring the Landi products into our existing clients to augment the portfolio as there are specific verticalized needs and opportunities. Secondly, we will be looking at key markets where it may be more effective to allow Landi to take the commercial lead and grow those markets with an Android-specific solution.

Finally, we're going to augment that with a next-generation platform plan, as we've mentioned, on the Vietnam Android Development Center, which is key to the next-generation strategy. But I think we also need to be clear. We have and continue to see significant success with our Tetra platform and the clients that are investing and driving markets for that as well. Nicolas, anything you'd like to add?

Nicolas Huss

Yes, if I may, Alexandre. I think there was also a question, if I understand well what was behind the question, was the speed in which Android could take market share. So I think the answer is in most countries, you have very little to low Android except with some very specific countries that were mentioned earlier, where it's taking ground relatively quickly. And these are specific countries as Brazil, India, Indonesia and Russia. And we see some of it in the RFPs now. In Europe, for the moment, we don't really see it as a reality. And maybe one of the markets where it has the biggest market share could be Italy. And in fact, what I remember from last year is there's like a 3.5% to 4% market share, so it's relatively new. But when we look at our top clients, we believe that 50% of our biggest clients are considering integrating Android at 1 stage or another. So the process is starting to ramp up. And that's why we want to go and ride this wave as we've done with the OS product in the past.

Operator

The last question comes from Bob Liao from Macquarie.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, my questions have been answered. And I understand it's quite late. So I just wanted to ask the one question about competition for the B&A division. Obviously, you've got a very granular, disciplined execution plan. But I was just wondering what -- to what extent can that be sort of jeopardized by competitive moves? I know that there are a lot of initiatives in place in terms of your competition. So I just wanted to see to the extent how you're factoring that in.

Nicolas Huss

Actually, it was -- I didn't want to hide behind that when there were questions around you guys didn't see the game clearly. You were haunted by the games here in 2018. But one of the difficulties that during 2018, our entire competition was nothing because you know that we had the take private of Verifone. And therefore, we used to compare with them. They were our biggest traditional competitor, and therefore, a lot of the numbers have now disappeared. And they have taken very bold decisions and implemented quite a strong action plan, which impacted also the way they were developing in the regions. So it's harder for us to see the game. But we feel, as we said earlier, that we are going through a pretty intense restructuring embryo. And we believe that this is potentially an opportunity for us. Regarding the other competitors, what we see is that we have more Asian competitors trying to grow out of Asia and specifically, China, as the market there is more difficult.

And there are two moves, if I may. And Johan, please, or Jennifer, help me if I'm missing something. The first move is Android is normally making it easier for a smaller player to go international. So that's a risk for us, and we are closely monitoring it. But at the same time, what we see is that very few of the Asian players have been able to successfully expand internationally and get a global footprint. The names that would come to my mind might be Packard & Castle [ph]. And I don't know if I'm missing a maybe one there, okay? So summarizing, a lot of moving pieces within the competition, a lot of morphing into the competitors and adaptations in moving environment, but we are clearly focused and following them. Jennifer or Johan, anything else for them?

Johan Tjärnberg

I'm fine. Thank you.

Jennifer Miles

No.

Nicolas Huss

Just a quick one to add, I think also it's -- one thing is around the product, and then you have also the full operational machines to maintain and support the customers. So I think that's an important comment to add.

Okay, so I think that was the last question. I would just wrap up in 30 seconds. Thank you very much for your time and the very impressive questions. There has been a lot going on last year at Ingenico. But I mentioned earlier, we are really on it, and we're attacking it very strictly and in a very organized approach and very structured approach. As you can see, we haven't lost time. Over the course of the past 3 months, we have clearly made a quick and strong diagnostic. We have looked at what we have to do in order to turn around what had to be turned around and accelerate what had to be accelerated. And Retail is already up and running while in terms of B&A, we're implementing this week the new operating models. So it's still early to judge, but I feel that we are okay in terms of timing. Thank you, everyone.

