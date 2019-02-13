Will Diamond Offshore Rebound From Lows?

Back at the end of 2018, I shared my rebound ideas for the beginning of 2018 – those were Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) and Diamond Offshore (DO). The first two are doing well, while Diamond Offshore is racing for new lows after a rather short rebound at the beginning of this year.

I have many times reiterated my position regarding Diamond Offshore – this is a good driller with solid balance sheet and great management team which will survive the downturn and thrive when the dust settles. However, this kind of very long-term view is of little help when looking at shorter-term fluctuations. Given the fact that offshore drilling stocks are very volatile and often present trading opportunities, one cannot ignore the massive swings in Diamond Offshore shares, and they must be evaluated.

The company has recently presented its fleet status report (I have already covered it here), earnings report and held its conference call with analysts. In this article, I will look at the current situation in Diamond Offshore and whether the recent downside is justified. Without further ado, let’s begin.

Balance sheet

Diamond Offshore finished the year 2018 with $454 million of cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet, up from $376 million at the end of 2017. The company’s long-term debt stood unchanged at roughly $2 billion. The first debt maturities for Diamond Offshore are $250 million of senior notes due 2023 followed by $500 million of senior notes due 2025. Then, maturities come in 2039 and 2049. Put simply, Diamond Offshore has the most comfortable maturity schedule among leading drillers. The company’s conservative strategy during the downturn allowed it to keep its debt stable and its cash position at a reasonable level. With all the active fleet under contract as discussed in my above-mentioned article regarding Diamond Offshore’s fleet status report, I do not see any liquidity crunch in the foreseeable future.

Fleet value

Currently, Bassoe Offshore estimates that Diamond Offshore’s fleet value is $1.8 billion - $2 billion. I believe that this estimate is too low. First of all, reactivated semi-subs Ocean Endeavor and Ocean Onyx are not included in this calculation (perhaps, they will receive new valuation when they are reactivated and start working). Semi-sub Ocean Monarch is given a scrap value despite the fact that rig has just received a contract (mid-February 2019 – late June 2019 + 1 option well) and then goes on the following major contract (early November 2019 – mid-March 2021 + 5 option wells). The same is true for Ocean Apex, which has been assigned scrap value despite the fact that it is contracted until late September 2020 and has recently received a “fill the gap between two jobs” contract from Shell (RDS.A), highlighting the fact that the rig is on demand. I suppose that the real valuation of Diamond Offshore’s fleet should be at least $2.1 billion - $2.3 billion.

Source: Bassoe Offshore

Valuation

Diamond Offshore used to trade at a premium – it is no more. On the liability side, the company has $2 billion debt vs assets of ~$2.2 billion fleet, $2 billion backlog, $135 million margin commitment from one of the customers and the above-mentioned $450 million of cash. Right now, the market values Diamond Offshore as a collection of rigs, without providing any upside for the company’s quality management team, proven rigs (as all of active rigs are contracted), good balance sheet and easy maturity schedule.

Higher Capex in 2019

During the earnings call, Diamond Offshore revealed its plans for 2019 Capex: the company plans to spend $340 million - $360 million, including $110 million for upgrades and reactivation of Ocean Onyx, $20 million for completion of reactivation of Ocean Endeavor, four special surveys for Ocean BlackHawk, Ocean Courage, Ocean BlackHornet and Ocean BlackRhino as well as upgrades for those rigs. Diamond Offshore stated that it considered the investment in its own fleet to be the most efficient use of capital right now.

While the market may be concerned by higher expenses, I do not see reasons to worry since legacy drillship contracts as well as the semi-sub contracts will provide the necessary cash flow shield together with the cash position on the balance sheet.

Position in Australia

Diamond Offshore commented that rates for moored rigs in Australia are already higher than spot rate for 6th-gen semi-subs, which are $145,000 per day according to Bassoe Offshore. The company believes that the reactivated Ocean Onyx will have work for years to come. Currently, Ocean Apex, Ocean Onyx and Ocean Monarch have contracts in Australia, supporting the company’s view regarding the perspectives of this market.

Ocean Guardian will have to go

As I wrote in my article regarding Diamond Offshore’s fleet status report, Ocean Guardian’s chances were slim after the company decided to stack the rig. The company stated that it was smart to not put more money into the rig, a polite way to say the rig is soon going to the scrapyard.

Technicals

I have many times stated that one of my favorite patterns is a “failed breakout”, when a company’s stock breaks through resistance only to soon come up higher and resume the upward movement. With Diamond Offshore shares close to the lows in the situation when the company is arguably in one of the best positions in the whole industry, I’m watching for this type of action. Should it happen, Diamond Offshore will be a buy somewhere around $9.00 with a short-term target in the $11.00 - $12.00 range.

Speaking about longer-term perspectives, I have to reiterate that investors willing to put money in any offshore drilling stock will have to endure many ups and downs. In my opinion, Diamond Offshore will ultimately be in the top league, surviving under almost any scenario, but shorter-term trading action may easily involve more downside, even if it would not be fundamentally justified.

