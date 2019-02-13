Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) CEO Philippe Courtot on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Qualys, Inc. (QLYS)
by: SA Transcripts
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)
Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call
February 12, 2019 17:00 ET
Company Participants
Natasha Asar - IR
Philippe Courtot - Chairman & CEO
Melissa Fisher - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Howard Smith - First Analysis Securities Corp.
Daniel Ives - Wedbush Securities
Melissa Franchi - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Alex Henderson - Needham & Co. LLC
Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC
Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.
Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets
Christopher Speros - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Joshua Tilton - Berenberg Capital Markets
Patrick Colville - Arete Research
Presentation
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to Qualys Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded. At