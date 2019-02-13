Microsoft Is Firing On All Cylinders

Despite trading at a lofty P/E ratio, it is highly unlikely that the stock will get cheap again under normal circumstances.

Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) continue their battle for the world's largest company in terms of market cap, with Microsoft currently taking the top spot. While this race regularly produces, apparently noteworthy, news for the media, for investors it is just another milestone in their long journey as the companies continue their ascent.

(Source: Microsoft Blog)

Microsoft is closing in on its all-time high, and any pullback, as the recent one following its Q2/2019 earnings, is a rare opportunity for investors to get even a slight discount on the stock. The company continues to fire on all cylinders and looks set to provide market-beating returns for long-term investors.

What is going on at Microsoft?

The company's latest quarterly earnings again showed double-digit revenue growth of 12.4% but narrowly missed out on estimates and beat EPS estimates by a penny. Although that is a notable slowdown on top line growth compared to the previous quarter where Microsoft logged in 18.6%, it did not come as a surprise to markets given that the recorded 12.4% revenue growth only missed by $40 million. However, the fact that the company had beaten top line estimates between $510 million and $1.22 billion over the previous five quarters could explain why the stock dropped almost 4% following the release.

Data by YCharts

However, in the grand scheme of things, that slight pullback is not even a dent in Microsoft's chart, as investors quickly rushed into the stock again and bid it up to its previous range.

Microsoft's three main divisions - Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing - posted Y/Y growth rates between 7% and 21%, with their overall revenue share being fairly balanced, albeit the "More Personal Computing" segment with its generally strong December quarter raked in $13 billion in sales and thus slightly skews the distribution.

The main growth driver for Microsoft remains its Intelligent Cloud segment, where Azure posted another very strong double-digit growth rate of 76%, which is on par sequentially and down from 98% growth last year. Although that is a notable deceleration, it remains such a powerful growth engine and is adding billions in sales to Microsoft's annual top line as the company continues to gain market share in an expanding market.

(Source: Microsoft FY2019Q2 Earnings Presentation)

What is striking is that for the first two quarters of the company's financial year 2019 it was able keep Azure growth steady despite an increasing base. It is testament to Azure's unique selling points, and with Amazon Web Services also growing strongly, it clearly shows that there is sufficient space in the market for both to thrive. In fact, when Microsoft launched Azure in 2015, AWS had a big head start with revenues of around eight times higher, but triple-digit and now high double-digit growth rates from Azure have shrunk that massive gap to less than 3 times, while at the same time AWS has more than tripled on its own. That gap is expected to be narrowed down further, but it is still a very long path ahead for the company to fully close the gap. At that time, the annual revenue run rate will probably be somewhere between $60 billion and $100 billion at least.

But Microsoft's growth despite heavily fueled by Azure is so much more broad-based. In "Productivity and Business Process," under which the company reports LinkedIn, Microsoft Dynamics products and its Office line-up, it is all about subscriptions and bookings. While the entire segment grew by 13% Y/Y, which is already a classy performance, commercial bookings throughout all segments - one of Microsoft's key metrics - easily outpaced that with 22% growth in constant currency.

Office 365 saw commercial revenue grow by more than 30%, and Microsoft's LinkedIn acquisition continues to show its worth, with LinkedIn growing sales by 30% as well and recording record levels of engagement. Sales for Microsoft Dynamics 365 soared 50%.

Microsoft's gaming revenues only grew by 8%, as a difficult year-over-year comparison for Xbox saw hardware sales decline as Xbox software and services grew by around 30%. Xbox services remains an absolute cash cow for the company, and despite the occasional hiccups with underperforming interest for third-party titles, has a stellar track record as it continues its growth. There haven't been any news on "Project xCloud," which will allow gamers the "freedom to play on the device you want without being locked to a particular device." In the long term, this will provide even more fuel to Azure's growth, as the overall gaming market itself will continue to grow as well - in the double digits, at an 11% clip into 2021.

(Source: newzoo, 2012-2012 Global Games Market)

However, the recent sharp sell-offs in video game publishers Activision (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO) have shown that although the gaming market itself is growing, this still leaves even the largest publishers very susceptible to new releases and how well they perform. But while this is the core business of other companies, leading to hefty stock price reactions for Microsoft, it is just one segment in the company's very diversified business model and product lineup, making it very resilient to these type of shocks.

While I could continue to pick financials from Microsoft's recent quarter, the whole story here is that the company is firing on all cylinders, across all products and segments, and it continues to benefit strongly from "favorable secular trends and IT spending conditions."

Apple may have the strongest ecosystem for end-customers, but Microsoft, in my opinion, has by far the best ecosystem for business customers. You can almost read daily about some new cooperation or partnership as the list of Microsoft's partners gets longer and longer.

The company has been investing and still is investing heavily into the right secular trends in growing markets, such as enterprise cloud, AI, Virtual Reality, subscriptions and cybersecurity, and the results speak for themselves.

Even Microsoft's Power platform, consisting of Power BI and Power Apps, is doing very well, as it supports organizations in democratizing data and making it available to everyone in order to "make smarter and faster decisions." Although Microsoft's management is very bullish here, I personally am not thrilled about the Power BI lineup itself, as I consider Tableau (DATA) to be far superior despite being pricier. The whole market of data visualization and data analysis is still in its infancy, but in my opinion, Tableau is leaps and bounds ahead of everyone else, particularly in terms of UI, ease of usage, scope of features and its vibrant community. Microsoft is not disclosing the size of its Power BI business and only gave qualitative commentary, but it should closely monitor its rivals as the market expands, with more and more companies looking to leverage their data in smart and effective ways. Data will become more and more important for businesses, and so will solutions that empower users to interact with the data in the smartest ways. Tableau is the gold standard here, while Power BI is the best value for money.

And how about dividends?

One thing which often gets overlooked when assessing tech stocks like Microsoft or Apple is their stellar dividend track record. Microsoft is only yielding 1.7% right now, but its history of high-single to low-double digit dividend growth rates demonstrates that it is one of the most solid dividend stocks in the technology sector. In September 2018, the dividend was raised by another 9.5% and continues the company's dividend history of consecutive annual dividend increases since the year 2004.

Microsoft's dividend and its growth are safely supported by a very low 41% EPS payout ratio as of its latest quarter. There is so much dividend growth ahead for investors in the stock, and even at its current price close to double-digit dividend growth rates will propel the yield on cost to attractive levels over the long term, while at the same time the stock will move much higher as well.

Investor Takeaway

While there are many investors having made a fortune with Microsoft ever since Nadella launched the company's most successful era, there are certainly also lots of investors who have missed out on that impressive rally. I personally only started investing into Microsoft when the stock was in the $80s but with similar dividend and valuation metrics.

It is easy to dismiss Microsoft as overvalued given that the stock is trading at 23 times earnings and at almost 7 times sales. However, for a company that is at the epicenter of massive secular growth trends, with such a broad-based portfolio and strong ecosystem, the truth is that unless the markets go bananas like they did in December or a full-blown recession strikes the world economy, this stock will likely never get cheap again if assessed using these metrics.

The company is evolving its business model and firing on all cylinders. Microsoft has best-in-class management with Satya Nadella, who was being able to transform a sleepy but dangerous giant into one of the most profitable and highest-capitalized companies by focusing on the right secular technology trends and growing markets. The roadmap execution has been second to none, and it won't stop here.

In Microsoft's cloud segment, competition is fierce, specifically with Amazon and its market leading position of Amazon Web Services. Currently, Microsoft's market share is at 15%, while AWS commands 34%, according to Synergy Research Group.

(Source: Statista)

There is a long way to go in Microsoft's race to cloud leadership, but it is one with tremendous potential. This market alone is expected to hit $383 billion by 2020, up from $209 billion in 2016. Even if the company is only able to maintain its current share growth rates, it will be in healthy double-digit territory. Competition, though, is not only restricted to Amazon, as both Big Blue IBM Corp. (IBM) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) are in contention for significant market share, and both have the financial means to make strong inroads. The same also applies to Alibaba (BABA), but given how large the market already is and is further expected to become, there is enough space for everyone to grow for years before consolidation could likely occur.

We'll close this article by citing Satya Nadella once more:

Every company is becoming a digital company, and they're looking for a trusted partner to help them build tech intensity. Microsoft is that partner.



(Source: FY2019Q2 Microsoft Earnings Call)

And I am happy to be a Microsoft investor.

