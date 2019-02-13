How Peak Globalization Has Stunted U.S. Productivity Growth

What lies ahead may well be the inverse of what we saw in the past, and that means high inflation could be coming.

I've made an observation that coincides with my own experience as to why productivity has been so low for the past 8 years now.

US productivity growth has been slower for the past 8 years vs. the kind of productivity rates we used to see in the past.

This factor has been significant for why overall US economic growth has been slow, at least until very recently as pro-growth policies have been in effect.

Peak globalization, especially when looked at from the viewpoint of imports as a percent of our GDP, which peaked in 2008, could very well tell us why productivity has stalled.

It's imperative that investors understand the relationship between productivity and economic growth, so I want to begin by explaining this detail.

How We Get Economic Growth

Economic growth is derived from two factors:

Total hours worked

The output per hour that is worked

To get the total hours worked, I go to the civilian employment level. This tells me how many people in the US are employed.

The next factor is the total number of hours which I can get by multiplying the average weekly hours worked by the total number of people employed.

What this chart above gives us is the total amount of hours worked per week in the US.

The second factor for economic growth is the output per hour. What I can do is multiply the hours worked by the output per hour to get an aggregate output of economic activity in the US.

The annual growth rate of total hours worked X the output per hour is about the same as the annual rate of real GDP.

Another way of saying it is, the rate of real GDP is equal to the sum of the growth in hours worked and the growth in output per hour worked.

Even if you have zero growth in aggregate hours worked, as long as you have growth in the output per hour, you can still have a positive rate of GDP.

Peak Globalization

An unsung benefit of globalization for the US was the importation of deflation. Productivity, after all, is the reduction in the cost to produce or have something done. Productivity is itself a deflationary force.

The three factors that go into the cost of anything are:

1. Time (Labor)

2. Capital (Money)

3. Energy (BTU and cost)

Getting right to the point, instead of American companies economizing within the organization of figuring how to reduce the cost to produce the product or service so to stay competitive, globalization with new trading partners like Mexico and China, meant rather than compete, we just let them do it.

Hence, the boom in imports while our exports could not keep pace. We traded dollars instead.

The above chart shows the percent of imports and exports to our GDP. The U.S. ran trade surpluses in the 1950s and 1960s. By the 1970s trade was about even and then by the late 1970s, we began to run trade deficits.

What this chart shows more than anything is that imports as a percent of GDP peaked in the 3rd quarter of 2008 at 18.15%. Exactly 10 years later, it is now down to 15.5% of GDP.

Peak Imports and There Goes Productivity

Here is the chart that really struck me as to why US productivity has been dead in the water.

This chart goes from 1988 to the present. It was in the early 1990s when NAFTA went into effect, creating a giant sucking sound of jobs leaving the US for Mexico.

I worked for a company that made printed circuit boards. We made 100% of the boards that went into Chrysler cars as well as many other car manufactures. This was from 1999-2004.

It was in the 1990s when my US company built a plant in Mexico, so it could be right next to the US auto companies that moved production just south of the border. So our boards would be made where is the US up to the final steps of production like inspection, electrical testing, packing and shipping.

This production move allowed us first and foremost, to reduce the cost to the customer, but also, keep us competitive with our competitors' prices. We had to do it.

Fast forward to 2001, when China entered the World Trade organization, a country where they could build factories, stock them up with state of the art equipment bought from Taiwan and Japan and Germany, then build dormitories to house thousands of workers who would come from the countryside to both live and work at the factory... for $50 a month.

It was the death of US large scale circuit board manufacturing for the US.

China could produce the same boards at a fraction of the cost. Of course, these costs would be passed on to the consumers too.

Here is a chart of the CPI of New Cars. The price of new cars starting falling in the late 1990s, that's probably about the time when the production to Mexico was ramped up. Then in the 2000s, car parts began to get produced in China en masse, like the printed circuit boards we used to make.

This reduction in the cost of new vehicles was not a result of in house gains in productivity, it was a result of outsourcing parts to be made by extremely cheap labor.

The productivity in the US came from reduced input costs from importing parts and materials as well as services that simply made the end cost to produce the product or services cheaper, thus boosting our own in-house productivity.

This peaked in 2008 along with a peak in imports as a percent of GDP.

Therein lies a very good reason for why our productivity overall has slowed.

What's To Come

How I see it, we're still getting gains in productivity. LED light bulbs, Uber (UBER) apps for getting a ride fast and cheap, faster internet and smartphones have all been good for improving our daily productivity.

What concerns me is that today, we still enjoy a very strong dollar relative to nearly all our trading partners and that is another factor that keeps imports cheap.

We also still have large trade deficits that need to be remedied.

A future with a weaker dollar and a more balanced trade, we risk the inverse of what we had in the past, which was the great importation of deflation to a great in-house inflation.

With all this said, if overall trade declines and we begin to rebuild our manufacturing base, we are going to be met with higher input costs that will prove inflationary.

We could have a period of declining productivity due to higher input costs.

As I explained, hours worked and output per hour are what drive real economic growth.

Real incomes would decline. Standards of living would fall.

It would be under this scenario, gold (GLD) would be the place to be.

