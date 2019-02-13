The Federal Debt: Is Anyone Concerned?

The problem is that the undisciplined use of debt almost always seems to come back and "haunt" future generations.

People in power seem to have very little concern about this situation.

The federal budget is spiraling out of control leading to predictions that the total debt of the federal government could reach $33 trillion in another ten years.

Steven Rattner, a counselor to the Treasury Department during the Obama administration, has presented a picture of the future of the government’s debt future in the New York Times.

The picture is not a pretty one.

The projected deficit for the 2019 fiscal budget of the US government is nearly $900 billion.

Given the present course of budget deficits and the speed of their accumulation, the deficit for the fiscal year 2029 is projected to be $2.0 trillion. And, this is with fairly conservative assumptions about the interest cost of the debt.

Total US government debt will be about $33.0 trillion at the end of this period. That is, assuming that there are no financial or economic upheavals or any other disruption of steady economic growth.

The total is double the total federal government debt in existence today and will be greater than the size of the US economy. Mr. Rattner is concerned with this picture of the future. I must add that I am as well.

And, all we are hearing from those in office now, or, those hoping to run for office in the near future, is about how much we need to spend going forward, for example, on infrastructure, or how much we need to reduce taxes, for example, to help the middle class.

Then we hear about a university education for all young people. We hear about new “green” legislation to protect the environment. And, we hear about universal employment for all wanting to work.

In today’s world, there seems to be no real concern over how we are accumulating debt and how we can continue to have the government provide goods or services to people in the future.

You hear analysts talking from time to time about the growth of debt in the world today, private as well as public. But, people seem to say, “Oh, sure,” but then go on with what they were doing. No one really takes the debt situation seriously.

And, perhaps they are right to dismiss the calls of concern about the amount of debt that is currently outstanding, or, how the amount of debt outstanding will grow.

Right now, I feel that the debt situation is not of immediate concern. As I have written over the past year or more, there seems to be plenty of liquidity in the world to support the amount of debt that is outstanding.

The United States went through three rounds of quantitative easing, supplied by the Federal Reserve System. Never before has liquidity been so plentiful in the US commercial banking system.

In Europe, the European Central Bank just ended several years of quantitative easing and European banks are flush with liquidity.

Note that the European commercial banking system is not as good a shape balance sheet-wise as is the American banking system. The Europeans have not done the same job of reducing bad assets on balance sheets as have the Americans. But, there still is a massive amount of liquidity outstanding in Europe.

Consequently, financial markets in the United States and Europe appear to have plenty of money around to service almost all demands coming to market.

In other words, there seem to be few disruptions or disturbances in banking systems or financial markets at this particular time. If anything, one could still argue that the central banks of the world have been overly careful to err on the side of monetary ease during the current 10-year economic recovery from the Great Recession that ended in June 2009.

But, this recovery has been different from other recoveries in the past. This recovery, even after all this time, has inflation rates that are historically low. Inflation rates in the developed world all seem to be running in the 1.0 percent to 2.0 percent range. And, this has continued even with all the liquidity that exists in the banking systems and the economies around the world.

There are clouds on the horizon, however. And, it is these clouds that cause some analysts to be concerned about the debt burden being carried into this future. Excessive debt, they argue, always comes back to haunt you.

And, if problems do occur in the present case, these same analysts make the argument that the central banks of the world and governments around the world have “no ammunition” around to fight any financial collapse or economic disruption that might come to be.

Interest rates are still amazingly low. Japan and Switzerland still have negative interest rates, even negative interest rates on ten-year maturity government bonds.

Yes, central banks have now had experience working with negative interest rates, but we still don’t have much of an idea about how negative interest rates produce and sustain a recovery.

Furthermore, governments are running fairly large deficits at the present time and this seems to be doing very little to stimulate economic growth in either the United States or Europe. Furthermore, there is the Brexit mess that is hanging over the European Union and Great Britain.

Bottom line here is that governments have basically “shot their wad” trying to get growing economies, growing faster, and to get politicians re-elected.

The question then becomes, what are these governments going to do if there is a financial blowout or an economic collapse? And, if the economic or financial system receives a shock, there is a good chance that all the liquidity will go away.

The undisciplined use of debt almost always comes back to haunt the debtor, or, the debtor's relatives.

That is, the major impact of this “haunting” almost always lands harder on the next generation. As Mr. Rattner concludes, “my principal fear is that all this irresponsible borrowing amounts to intergenerational theft.”

Basically, this means that there will be no room from future spending programs, like for infrastructure, or lower taxes, say to help the middle class. And, this will be the case even if we avoid a financial collapse resulting from market disruptions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.