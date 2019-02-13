Buffett's Barbell With An Educational Twist Is Perfect For A Thrifty 19-Year-Old: 90% S&P 500 Index And 10% I Bonds For Cash

My best advice is non-financial: (1) Make the most of being alive and (2) Do your part in dealing with the crises your generation is sure to face.

Buffett himself holds more than 10% cash at Berkshire because he can't find deals at a decent price; my son and I can't find enough cheap stocks to diversify reasonably.

My son asked two questions in response to my previous article: why do we hold fewer equities than Buffett recommends, and what advice would I give to his daughter Mattie?

The 19-year-old for whose edification I am writing this is my granddaughter. I hope some of you will share these ideas as well as your own views with your own children or grandchildren. I frequently talked finance and the markets with my kids, and they both grew up frugal, sensible, and savvy. I can't help adding some bits of life advice in the last section.

My son, a hotshot cruise/travel writer who has just pushed off in an exciting new direction (see Gene Sloan Multimedia), is also a very good investor. He read my most recent article (Buffett's Barbell: 90% Equities 10% Cash For His Wife And Berkshire - And Maybe Retirees?) and raised two good questions. That article discussed Buffett's heavy stock allocation both in the instructions mandated for the trust he's leaving to his wife and as Chief Investment Officer of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B).

As I wrote in my previous article, Buffett's 90% allocation to equities for his wife's bequest is highly unorthodox for a retirement portfolio. However, a detailed academic back study by Javier Estrada demonstrated that a 90% equities/10% cash portfolio surprisingly has a lower failure rate as well as much higher return than the conventionally recommended 40% equities/60% bonds. My son - who is not shy about calling me out on things - noted that neither of us has actually followed the recommended 90% stocks of Buffett's model. Aside from the directions for his wife's trust, neither has Buffett.

My son and I have both used the same kind of barbell that Buffett proposed - equities and cash. No bonds. Where we differ from Buffett's model is our current percentage in stocks. It's 70% for my son, 50% for me. This is also where Buffett in practice differs from Buffett in principle. What Buffett does as CIO of Berkshire Hathaway is much closer to what my son and I do than the allocation mandated in the trust set up for his wife.

As of its most recent report (Q3 2018), Berkshire is carrying at least double his recommended 10% in short-term Treasuries. The last estimate I saw was around $110 billion. We know that in recent years Buffett has reserved $20 billion as the amount needed in case of negative insurance events on a major scale, but that leaves an amount which now probably pushes $100 billion or over 20% of Berkshire's market cap. What's up with that? The explanation offers up insights into the present dilemma of all value investors.

These numbers for Berkshire will be updated over the next two weeks. We will also be getting some commentary on all these subjects from Buffett himself, both in the Annual Shareholder Letter which always accompanies Berkshire's annual report and in the CNBC interview which always follows on the Monday morning after.

Meanwhile, the question is why the three of us - my son, me, and Buffett himself - haven't stuck to Buffett's suggested 90% equity 10% short-term Treasuries. A part of the answer is that the cash portion for Buffett's wife is set up with her spending needs in mind. This is very different from the cash reserve held by my son, myself, and Berkshire Hathaway. In all three cases, the cash part of our portfolios is not walking around money but dry powder. Although a large percentage is in cash or near cash, I think of it as "stock money" - money set aside to buy equities at a propitious future time. But doesn't that violate the principle of having 90% in equities? Can we justify it?

How we think about that - and how I believe Buffett thinks about that as Berkshire CIO - is the first of my son's questions I'll try to address. I can already look into the minds of readers who are framing the comment that my son and I - and Buffett too - are closet market timers. Market timer, of course, is a dirty word among serious investors. It's a valid question, but I think there are two ways of looking at the large cash positions that all three of us hold. I will explain my answer as fully as possible. You can make your own judgment and are invited to ask questions and make comments.

But my son then asked an even more interesting question. What if instead of an old coot like me or a middle-aged conservative dude like him, the investor was his 19-year-old daughter? Here's what he wrote:

With investing, both of us have lived by this barbell approach for quite a while, seeing the same things. For me, that means 70% stocks and 30% cash equivalents. No bonds. For you, it's been 50%/50%. Reading through your piece, though, it does remind me that even my 70% and your 50% may be too conservative. We both "get" the concept of 90/10 but have been timid about implementing it with our own retirement/long term money. It's an interesting psychological experiment/issue. We both believe in this 90%/10% concept. But neither of us have been able to pull the trigger on it for years now (I've been at 70% for quite a few years). We both always think there will be a better time. We always have a good reason to ignore. But are we not ignoring the logic of your own piece/Buffett's lesson? I found the piece a good counter-balance as I consider this pull-back to 65% stocks from 70%. Meanwhile, here's your next piece: What to advise a 19-year-old starting to save money for the first time/for retirement. Mattie, it turns out, is becoming my first mini-me. In addition to doing wonderfully at Fordham, she has gotten a job at a local student bar as a bartender (apparently, you can be a bartender in New York even if you're under 21), and she's making $100 a night once or twice a week. Just like I would have, she doesn't want the money to spend but to become the core of a long-term savings/retirement fund - yes, it appears I rubbed off on her. She's coming home Friday and wants to go to Schwab with me to open an account. She'll open it with $1,000 and then be putting in a few hundred every month going forward. I'm thinking the Buffett plan is just right for her - all money goes into either S&P500 or cash. Simple. No individual stocks. Probably 100%/0% though because she will have significant cash coming in monthly. Thoughts? If you could write a piece framing what someone like her should do and why, it'd be great. I could just hand it to her!

The first question made me realize that I owed it to my SA readers to clarify and explain fully the reasons I am not at 90% equities. So, first I'll give my thoughts on our higher cash positions. Then, I'll give my thoughts and advice for my granddaughter Mattie.

Buffett's Dilemma: Why He Can't Follow His Own Advice

Buffett has a better excuse than my son and I do. When it comes to equity investments, he has a strong preference for buying whole companies. This is a lot harder to do than buying stocks. Stocks are always out there being offered, and if the price seems right, you just put in a bid and buy them. It's not that way with whole companies, and especially not with companies large enough to move the needle at Berkshire. Buffett also has some strict rules: a candidate for acquisition must be open to a friendly bid, and that bid comes with a single number requiring a yes or no answer.

Adding wholly owned businesses to the Berkshire portfolio comes with huge advantages when compared to simply owning stocks. Stocks are parts of businesses run by others. With an acquisition, you gain control of everything. You have ownership of the entire cash flow, not just a dividend. In fact, there will never be another dividend, with its tax consequences. You can reinvest all the cash flow in whatever way makes the most sense.

With shares of a publicly-owned company, you have imperfect vision into the internal working of somebody else's business. All investors should be aware of that. You never know what the CEO is going to do or whether it is in your interest or serves some other purpose of management. Finally, the wholly-owned business will never trade again on public markets. It will not be vulnerable to pressure to take action from large investors with self-serving motives. You can operate the business for long-term returns. The focus is entirely in the right place: the properly discounted value of all future cash flows.

The downside is that buying whole companies of a scale that moves the needle at Berkshire is hard. Extremely hard. It's the main measure by which Buffett now measures his own performance, and he's not kidding when he expresses regret and apology in years when he hasn't made an acquisition. The flip side is that he didn't overreach and buy at a bad price.

The interesting thing is to note that in years when Buffett is unable to buy a whole business he and his two in-house associates almost always buy a few publicly traded stocks. They are unable, however, to do this on a scale that reduces his cash position or moves the needle very much. What that means to me is that when he cannot make an acquisition on satisfactory terms, Buffett is in roughly the same position my son and I are in.

My son and I both have the view that the market as a whole does not offer a lot of value right now, but one sector does. Buffett apparently agrees. His Q3 2018 13F filing showed heavy buying in banks - particularly JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC). These are areas in which Berkshire is already heavily invested but about which Buffett has extensive knowledge. In his view - a view with which I agree strongly - they are much cheaper than the rest of the market. Recency bias has most investors mistakenly concerned about banks. If he felt differently, Buffett would have chosen areas which provided diversification.

For Buffett, there is a conflict between two goals. There is strong and persistent pressure to take action but there is also a strong determination not to lose patience and take precipitous action. Price matters, even when a business is good. In the current market, it takes steely resolve to avoid swinging at a bad pitch. You really want to make an investment at a moment when it's possible to hit a home run - a brilliant acquisition in Buffett's case, a massive buy of something or other for my son or me, ideally providing diversification, maybe even an index. In both cases, it's necessary for the assets we're buying to be cheap enough but also likely to provide persistent growth so that we can hope to hold them more or less forever.

Buffett is famously a baseball fan and was particularly a fan of Ted Williams, who explained that the secret of batting .400 (Ted was the last to do it) was waiting for the right pitch. I was lucky to meet Ted and have a cherished picture of me with him. I have to say that another part of the trick may have been to be tall and lean with a body perfectly designed for leverage, exceptional vision, an analytical nature, and incredibly quick hands. Buffett seems to have liked the analytical parts of Ted's book and Sports Illustrated article, and so did I.

"What's nice about investing is you don't have to swing at pitches," Buffett has said. "No umpire is going to call you out. You can just wait for the pitch you want."

Buffett is describing the ideal investing pitch when you can take a huge swing at the right price - in his case making an elephant-sized acquisition. But how long can you really afford to wait for that pitch? Is waiting for a fat pitch really a satisfactory investment policy?

My Son And I Face A Small Version Of Buffett's Dilemma

A couple of days ago, I encountered this intelligent article by Mikhail Samonov as a link from Jeff Miller's last Weighing The Week Ahead piece. From Samonov's perspective, the best definitions of actual risk involve two threats: Drawdown Risk and Low Return Risk. The former consists of those terrifying 50% decline from the high while the latter consists of sub-par returns over many years. The fears associated with these two risks push investors to make the two most important behavioral mistakes: too much risk avoidance and too much risk acceptance.

In my 2019 SA forecast, I gave an estimate of 4-6% returns over the next decade. That's my best estimate of nominal return over 10 years, so to get a real return if inflation continues at the recent average rate, you should dock the numbers about 2%. I also believe that we could arrive at these returns in either of the two ways suggested by the Samonov article. We could possibly get there by having one of those 50% drawdowns. After that, those of us who survived would get a restart with much higher future prospects. We could also get there by just puttering along at a dismal 2-4% real return, or even less, while the Fed holds our hands and economic growth trudges forward. Those two paths fit the Samonov model, and they also fit the GMO model that characterizes the two possible outcomes as Hell or Purgatory. Purgatory is the sudden washout. Hell is persistent soul-killing Low Returns.

The trouble is that it's really hard to tell which of these two paths, or what combination of the two, will most closely fit the future path of the market. Nobody knows - not me, not you, not my son, and not even Buffett.

That's the Buffett dilemma, isn't it? The market as a whole is overvalued. Most sectors don't look like great long-term buys for a value investor, but one or two do, if you aren't afraid to be very concentrated in a few areas. Potential sellers of whole companies expect a high price - sort of like current baseball stars in free agency who recently seem to have hit a wall of resistance in demand (tough luck for Bryce Harper and Manny Machado). Like Buffett, I'm pretty sure, my son and I would both prefer to see a washout that takes the market down to a level at which both the S&P 500 and many growthier sectors become available at attractive prices. Sure, our current portfolios would decline for a while, but we would happily ride that out for the opportunity to put our "stock money" into the market at a great price. But what if we get instead those ten years of modest returns supported by a friendly Fed and modest economic growth?

Sometimes in baseball, there are situations in which you have to choke up on your bat and try to punch a single to the opposite field that advances a runner or scores a run. The investment equivalent is a compromise. You swing for singles when you have to. You just have to accept an imperfect pitch because you have to do something for your team and being called out on strikes won't help. Maybe your next time up you'll get your pitch and hit the home run.

Buffett's next 13F filing should be available within a day or two, and it's going to tell us a lot about his current views on this compromise. It will be interesting to see how much he buys, and what he buys. I expect we'll learn with the annual report that he bought some Berkshire stock in Q4. I also expect him to have added more JPMorgan and Bank of America, and maybe another bank. Banks are cheap and are doing well, and he knows a lot about them. He knows, for example, that as long as they are allowed buybacks up to a capital return of almost 100% of cash flow, they can gin up high single digit per share earnings even if their overall cash flow and earnings numbers are flat. What's not to like? The hell with diversification.

What I hope not to see in Berkshire's next 13F, but fear that I may is a large addition to Apple (AAPL). The huge purchase of Apple, I'm afraid, is to some degree the product of pressure to swing as if there are two out in the bottom of the 9th, you're the batter, your team is down a run, and the next guy up is a dud. I hope Buffett has a clearer view of Apple's future than I think I do. The future of Apple has now become a bigger deal in the future returns of Berkshire than I am comfortable with.

As for my own Q4 2018 action, I choked up the bat just a little and swung for a single or double on December 24. I added to Berkshire at a price of 189 and wrote about it here at the time. It was a close call, BRK.B over JPM. Naturally, I wonder every day if I should have bought JPM, but I thought it through carefully at the time and what I feel after the fact is just a behavioral quirk called buyer's remorse. In baseball terms, I was content to take a small risk and try to punch a line drive into right field with my hands a couple of inches up the bat handle. I think it will look good in three or four years. It looks good right now. On the other hand, it wouldn't surprise me to see Berkshire trade below that December 24 price at some point in the next couple of years. Meanwhile, I'm still waiting for a genuine fat pitch I can knock out of the park.

As for being a market timer, that's a gray area. That goes for all three of us. Buffett has said that he knows what to buy but not when to buy. His timing and the tortuous nature of his compromise are determined by the pressure to generate a return and the value available. Ditto me. Ditto, my son. Maybe Buffett will show us something this week that makes us rethink the problem.

And Now Some Advice For You, Mattie

Yo, Mattie: the above section was for your dad and readers of my previous article who may have noticed that it contained a possible contradiction. The rest of this article is for you. I don't think there are any contradictions in your case, but there are a few additional matters to consider.

In answering one of the comments to my previous article I mentioned your dad's suggestion that I write out some investment advice for you, and a comment by FinancialDave added this helpful response:

For a 19 Year-old the answer is quite simple (but obviously much different for a 50 year old). All you need is to run two charts investing in a 100% equity index fund such as Total Stock Market index.1. chart #1 invests $4000 per year for 8 years and then stops after age 26 and lets the money grow to age 65. 2. Chart #2 invests $4000 per year for 39 years (age 27 to 65). Both returns make the long term market return of 10%. Person #1 that only invested $32k ends up with $1.9 million. Person #2 that invested $156k ends up with $1.6 million. This explains the power of compounding. Now just think what the 19 year old could do if she invested $4,000 for the whole 47 years. The answer is about $3.5 million - almost DOUBLE what the person who waits 8 years to get started would do.

When I was a Registered Financial Advisor I often presented data like this to clients. It was very helpful. The general advice is to start when you are young, put everything into stocks, use an S&P 500 or total stock market index fund, and wait a few years before you start adding a fixed income allocation. It's simple, and it has always worked well in the past, although I am not so sure of the part about adding bonds.

I should add that very few young people do anything quite like that and stick to it. Very often the modest accumulated sum at some point in the early years goes into something like a down payment for a house, a vacation, or some sort of emergency. It's just how life in your twenties is and how young people are - not in our family, of course. When something like that happens, as often as not it comes when stocks aren't doing so well so that the young person walks away from the market with some permanent bad feelings about investing. That's why I don't recommend 100% for most young people.

A couple of years ago one of the younger tennis pros I work with asked me how he should start investing. I said that the first thing he should do is build up an emergency fund good for at least six months and probably a full year. I reminded him that a simple ankle fracture could put him out of business for many months. He thanked me and started "investing" in bitcoin. Within six months he had an unexpected child, problems with an illness, and an injury which impacts his teaching. We all know what happened to bitcoin. He's a good guy, tough too, and it pains me to watch him teaching through the pain.

These things probably won't happen in your case, Mattie, and you're lucky that your dad still has your back for those unexpected small calamities. Still, there's always the human factor to consider, and the things that life can throw at you out of the blue. So, just as a token, I'm going to suggest that you have as a goal 90% in an S&P index fund and 10% in an interesting version of ready cash. I also think that as you begin, with small amounts, you should emphasize the cash portion of what I'm going to suggest - maybe as much as 50% to start.

The thing I have in mind comes with some ability to instruct, and this is a good point to remind you that for the next few years and the rest of your life one of the best investments you can make is in yourself. Learning and growing in knowledge and skills is the best of all investments. One of the ways you learn is to try things and make a few mistakes. Mistakes are a great teacher, but it's not a bad idea to make most of them when you are young and can bounce back.

You just want to avoid the kind of mistakes that can kill you. That's always a judgment call. When your dad and his sister were in Italy and he was about 13 or so I let them take a train with friends from Bassano to somewhere several hours away, maybe it was Bologna or Florence, maybe only Padua. He'll probably remember. I knew them, and I knew Italy. On the other hand, they were about 11 before I let them cross Lake Street, a busy street which was a half block from our house. It's all about knowing the real risks.

There's one thing to remember in investing and everything else. The future may or may not resemble the past. To understand this you should read the Scottish philosopher David Hume. One thing I have some doubts about, for instance, is the generally accepted long term return of 11% on stocks. It comes mainly from the results of the famous Ibbotson/Sinquefield study applied to the equity market from 1926 to 2000. The numbers are beyond argument, but as a prediction of the future, I think they are flawed.

The problem with the Ibbotson study is that the market was moderately cheap in 1926 and incredibly expensive in 2000. Another problem is that over that same period that the United States graduated from being an emerging market about the same level as Argentina to being the world's economic and military superpower, and the U.S. dollar replaced the British pound as the world's reserve currency. Over that period the U.S. also had very helpful population growth. The rise of America is a one-time phenomenon and cannot be repeated. It can only serve as a tailwind to the markets once. At best the preeminent position of the United States will remain stable. It could conceivably decline. You have to be prepared for all possibilities.

For these reasons, I'm not at all sure that the market has made us an ironclad promise of a 10-11% long term return. I would make a forecast, but that would be unfair as I probably won't live the 50 years necessary to be laughed at or collect the bet. You will.

Meanwhile, let me explain a safe investment you might use in lieu of cash.

I Bonds As Your Cash Allocation

I Bonds are a version of U.S. Savings Bonds which pay you partly in a fixed amount and partly in an amount equal to the U.S. inflation rate as measured by the Urban Consumer Price Index. The fixed part stays constant. The inflation adjustment is reset twice a year, May 1 and November 1. The fixed portion is your real return. "Real," when used by market folks, means the return after subtracting out the rate of inflation. In the short term inflation sometimes seems unimportant, but over the long term, it can be very important.

Can you imagine that when I first bought ice cream cones they cost a nickel? The nicest restaurant in Clinton, SC, had a menu in the 1960s with prices ranging from 99 cents to about $1.09. It was pretty good, too. Come to think of it, I wouldn't mind a plate of their fried chicken, greens, biscuits, and gravy right now - you can't be a health nut every minute of your life. Those weirdly low prices (or today's weirdly high prices) are what inflation is about.

For several years around 2000, I put a lot of what I could save into I Bonds. The "real rates" then were as high as 3.6%, and in some moderately inflationary years, those bonds yielded 7% or so with inflation added in. That doubles your money in about 10 years. That's the rule of 72, a number you should know. Dividing your return into 72 gives the rough number of years to double your money; dividing a particular number of years into 72 gives you the compounding rate needed to double in that time. It works unless the return number is pretty high or the number of years is very short.

Here's some of what I wrote about I Bonds on April 23, 2016. You can research the rest. Your dad will be happy to help you.

Let me first try to explain how I Bonds work. You buy them yourself on the Treasury Direct site. You set up for Treasury Direct to pull cash from your checking account. There is no charge of any kind at any point. The Treasury site is set up to walk you through the process. I went through this process the year they changed from paper bonds which you could buy at some banks. I did it entirely by myself. Let me reassure you: no matter how inept you feel about doing things on line, you cannot possibly be as much of a dimwit as I am. If I managed to do it successfully, you will have no trouble... You are required to hold an I Bond (like any Savings Bond) for one year. After that year you may opt out with the sacrifice of one quarter of return. After five years you may opt out without any sacrifice. And one other thing: even if inflation goes negative, in which case your return may be zero for that period, your principal does not decline. This happened in 2009. And one more small detail: you can buy up to the last day of any month and receive the full interest payment for that month. I Bonds are amazingly flexible. The right to get out after a year with a mere loss of a quarter's income, and after five years with no loss, is more powerful than meets the eye. So is the ability to hold them and let them compound for 30 years. What it means is that you can say "snap" at any point after a year and get your money back with all but three months of return. Lets say the markets twist around so that something clearly better is available. "Snap"! No muss, no fuss. Put in the technical language it becomes clear how great this property is: the final maturity and duration of your I Bonds is whatever duration you choose, anything between 1 and 30 years. Try finding that anywhere else! I Bonds have favorable tax status. As Treasuries, they are exempt from state and local taxes. But even when it comes to Federal taxes, you may choose between paying your taxes on the annual accrual as you go along or waiting until maturity to pay the whole thing. If they are a retirement investment, this may well produce a significant advantage if you expect to be in a lower tax bracket after retirement. They can also be used under some conditions for educational expenses without taxation. I Bonds are a very competitive "parking place" for cash. Even if your goal is funding the far end of an emergency cash reserve or a cash fund dedicated to another investment you just don't want to buy at this moment, I bonds may serve you very well. As little as .10% plus the inflation rate may have been in recent years, it soundly beat the return on EE Savings Bonds in recent years, a number largely based on the 5-year Treasury return. If you're beating that, you're getting something like the available safe 5-year Treasury return, but you're getting it in a holding that can work like a near-cash fund.

I Bonds now pay a .50% fixed real return, not nearly as good as the 3.6% I founded my portfolio on but higher than the .10% I was willing to buy them at in 2016 at the time I wrote the above words. I still buy the $10,000 max every year. That .50% plus the current inflation rate is about exactly the present rate on the 5-Year Treasury Note.

There's a guy here on SA who does regular and very helpful articles on both I Bonds and TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities). Look him up - Tipswatch - and read all his articles, especially the ones in April and October just before the resets of the real rate on I Bonds.

Your mission is to understand thoroughly every word in the above section of my I Bond article and every article by Tipswatch. It's about education as well as what to invest in - things like inflation, deflation, maturity, duration, etc. You'll astonish your economics professor who probably won't know diddly squat in a practical way.

I think you should invest the first $$$$ every year in I Bonds, maybe up to $3000 or $5000. When I started buying them and the real yield was higher, you could buy up to $30,000 per year. I did that once and wish I had every year. The government eventually figured out that they were offering too good a deal. Even now the yield on my large I Bond portfolio is about 4.2% (2.2% real) at recent inflation rates.

By the way, you should negotiate some sort of match by your dad or whatever you are able to save. He's a cheapskate - it runs in the family - but he's good for a few thousand. Go after him on this. It will sharpen your negotiating skills.

Finally, Mattie, Remember: Money Isn't The Main Thing

OK, this is a funny thing to say in an article about investments, but it has to be said. What I have to tell you is that the virtual promise of an 11% return from the stock market is not the only thing that may have changed. There are two somewhat contradictory things you should start to absorb in your thinking about what lies ahead.

1. There will probably be wonderful possibilities for human beings in health, longevity, and the chance for fulfillment that we cannot even estimate at the present moment. Some will cost money and some won't. Some will favor the lucky few and some won't. And some great things have always been around for those able to recognize them. This leads to my first general piece of advice.

Make the most of your life. You get just one. I think I've told your dad what I want on a modest marker when I pass from this world. Along with name and dates for the convenience of family members, just this line: Nobody enjoyed being alive more than I did.

I've had various ambitions in my life, achieving some and failing to achieve others. None of them ultimately mattered. Money didn't matter. I've been poor and I've been rich, and I was about equally happy under each circumstance. The above line, which doesn't reference anything I ever thought of as a goal, describes as far as I know the main thing. Good health, a few like-minded friends, and a great life partner helped a lot. Enjoying being alive is the main thing. Whatever you do, don't miss it.

2. You can't begin to prepare for the things that may happen in your life. They can come out of nowhere and completely upend everyday life. There may be no obvious buildup or hints. They will change everything. I think this piece, The Hardest Question, was the best I ever wrote for Seeking Alpha. It starts with a discussion of a man in a Dashiell Hammett detective story who suddenly just walked away from his life after a piece of scaffolding fell to the sidewalk a few inches away from him. He makes enormous changes but ends up being exactly who he was before.

The second section is about another man, actual not fictional, an older friend I used to play tennis with. An Austrian Jew, he had a sudden moment of clarity just after Kristallnacht. Without hesitation, he left his family and home in Vienna and eventually made it to America. Everyone in his family and everyone else he knew died in the camps. He was your age then. He's about 100 now, still plays bridge but no tennis. His daughter just visited him from England and dropped a note in my inbox at the tennis club.

Sometimes things just fall out of the sky. Three random things (that I know of) almost killed me. Once driving up a mountain toward Aspen in a snowstorm a driver on the far side of the median lost control of his car, jumped the median, and missed us by about a car length. Your dad was in the car. You're lucky to be here. Your existence depended upon one car length.

There was a similar car event when I had to switch lanes instantly in an icy rain and was sandwiched between two cars with a couple of meters to spare. That instant lane switch may have been the most athletic thing I have ever done. Or it may have been pure luck. Much earlier, in Vietnam, I was on a Caribou aircraft after stupidly volunteering to drop leaflets - don't ask! I heard a thump. When we got back to the landing field I saw that a round of ground fire had gone through the canopy a couple of inches above my head.

What should you do when you realize that you can't make rational predictions and expect a smooth and comfortable journey in life? Does it change the whole way you come at the world?

I think that you and all kids your age need to prepare to deal with things that are likely to be a lot tougher than anything your father or I ever had to deal with. I volunteered for Vietnam, of course (and glad I did, despite the fact that it was a misbegotten war), but it was a brief moment in my total experience. It's probable that the challenges your country and the world will face in the course of your lifetime will exceed in scale and importance even those faced by the "greatest generation" - those who survived the Great Depression and dealt with Nazism and global fascism. You and people of about your age are the ones who will have to deal with the next large global crisis. We can talk about the future when we get together.

Here's what I wrote at the end of the article I mentioned:

Keep reading history. Its major lesson is that anything can happen - anything - but with foresight, close observation, clear thinking, and the will to take decisive action, you can probably deal with it.

I don't expect to live to see the toughest of the challenges that are coming, but you will. Take care of your body and keep learning things. Be ready to deal with things you can't yet imagine. Money may help, but it isn't the solution. You are.

Be up to it. Be tough. Survive. Enjoy. Do your part.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, BAC, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.