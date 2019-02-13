With Another Miss-And-Lower, Multi-Color's Credibility Is In Shreds

With the sharp sell-off after earnings the shares once again look undervalued (on lowered assumptions), but management credibility is probably at an all-time low.

There's no reason to think management can right this ship and a sale of the company may well be the best-case outcome for shareholders now.

Multi-Color (LABL) management’s credibility is pretty much in the same shape as a beer bottle label after a nervous first date, as management once again missed expectations and lowered guidance on ongoing execution shortfalls. While the magnitude of the shortfalls was clearly a surprise relative to sell-side expectations (and mine), the root causes are all too familiar to long-suffering shareholders in this now-poorly-run company.

Management’s announcement that it is pursuing strategic options, including a potential sale of the company, confirms the rumor, but doesn’t really add much of a backstop. I don’t really see a strategic acquisition as all that likely, though a financial buyer (private equity) could perhaps be attracted by the possibility to clear out inefficiencies and low-return lines of business in the hope of cutting costs, boosting margins, and restarting the growth-through-consolidation engine before putting the company back on the public market.

I certainly regret not selling more of my holdings at higher prices, and I’m not going to tell anybody reading that this that they have a good reason to trust this management team to deliver/create value for them as a shareholder. That said, the shares do now look undervalued on what I believe (or perhaps “hope”) should be attainable targets for organic revenue growth and operating efficiency and there could be upside if the company can find a buyer.

Here We Go Again (Yet Again) …

Multi-Color once again missed expectations, with the company seeing weak organic growth in North America, with pressure from contract renewals, and global pressure from its mass-market beverage label business. As this is a volume leverage-driven story, weaker volumes bleed through to weaker margins.

Revenue rose 13% as reported, but came in flat on an organic basis. Contract renewals have created meaningful pricing headwinds, but volumes too came under pressure from weaker beverage label sales (beer most likely driving most of it) and lost volume in personal care as Procter & Gamble (PG) decided to spread some of its label business around to other vendors. Although the revenue miss was only about 4% relative to published sell-side estimates, volume-driven misses have a greater negative effect through the income statement.

Gross margin fell 120bp, missing expectations by about two points. Weaker margins have been an issue ever since the Constantia deal, due in part to the lower-margin nature of the company’s more commodity-like label business in areas like beer. EBITDA rose 5% and core earnings fell 6%, missing expectations by more than 25%. Core operating margin contracted 160bp, and Multi-Color missed by more than two points relative to sell-side expectations.

Guidance didn’t offer any meaningful good news. Management expects basically flat revenue on a qoq basis, which suggests a total about 13% below the prior sell-side estimate. Apparently management thinks they have some levers to pull on margins, as the EBITDA guidance isn’t as bad relative to prior expectations (about 5% to 7% below), though the EPS figure is about 13% lower at the midpoint. Multi-Color should still be free cash flow positive for the year, with an $80 million result (the midpoint of the guidance range) coming in about 110bp below the long-term average FCF margin.

Time For Something More Radical

I don’t want to rehash all of my prior objections to the Constantia deal, but it does mark a multiyear trend of poor M&A decisions that have seized up this company’s growth-through-consolidation engine. I thought Constantia was too expensive (it was sold in an auction process), offered almost nothing in terms of higher-value label technology/customers, offered weak cost savings, and threw the company back into commodity businesses that were better left alone.

All of that seems to have come to pass, but it’s not as though Constantia was the only bad deal. Multi-Color’s M&A execution has been shoddy since at least 2016, with various and sundry operating inefficiencies and supposedly some incidences of active sabotage from workers all hitting earnings.

While all of this has been happening, Multi-Color hasn’t really stepped up into more attractive opportunities in emerging market labels and higher-value label opportunities in areas like healthcare (yes, I’m on about that again…).

Taking all of that into account, and also noting no clear succession plan here, I think a sale of the company could be a good decision. At a bare minimum, I think this business needs new leadership and a new plan – doing what this company has been doing for the last couple of years clearly hasn’t been working. I’ll grant that CCL Industries (OTC:CCDBF) hasn’t been going gangbusters (the shares have been basically flat over the last two years), but the growth has at least come in around the mid-single-digits and the ROIC is firmly in the double digits.

Can Multi-Color find a buyer?

I don’t think a strategic buyer is too likely; CCL Industries could do it, and handle the debt, but it would be a risky deal that I wouldn’t necessarily think is in keeping with that company’s strategy. Then again, it would (or should) offer some significant consolidation and cost synergies, and I do think there is more value in Multi-Color’s assets than current results might suggest. Beyond CCL, though, I think the most likely acquirer would be a financial buyer that would look to slash costs, consolidate facilities, exit low-margin/low-return businesses, and probably try to rebuild the growth-by-consolidation engine.

The Outlook

Given how contract renewal conversations have gone, not to mention losing some business with long-standing customers, it’s hard for me to model better than very low single-digit organic revenue growth for the near future. I do believe Multi-Color will still look to do some additional deals (boosting revenue growth), but the company’s high leverage and weak operating results work against that. I’ve also revised my margin expectations lower due to lower volumes and a less profitable business mix.

The net result of these changes is to lower my long-term revenue growth rate to around 4%, though I still believe a return to high single-digit FCF margins (which Multi-Color managed before the wheels came off) is possible and would leverage that revenue growth into low double-digit FCF growth.

Discounting back those cash flows and looking at Multi-Color through my EV/EBITDA approach (which uses margins, ROIC/ROA, and growth to arrive at a “fair” multiple), I believe fair value is now in the mid-to-high $40’s. With the high leverage of the business model, it’s well worth noting that higher revenue and better gross margin could certainly offer some upside (and vice versa).

The Bottom Line

As I think is pretty obvious, I’m not a happy shareholder and I believe this has been mismanaged for some time now. Although a sale of the company would probably undervalue the long-term potential value of a well-run version of Multi-Color, I think a buyout is a good outcome now, though not one I consider especially likely. As is, the company continues to see some significant operating pressures in its core business and I don’t see those letting up any time particularly soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LABL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.