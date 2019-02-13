Between Soft Guidance, Erratic Orders, And Flat Margins, It's Tough To Love Wartsila

I liked Finland’s Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBF) (WRT1V.HE) back in late 2016, and for about two years that call worked, as the company benefited from an improved mix in its Marine Solutions business and good order momentum driven by the need for commercial shippers to install scrubbers ahead of IMO2020 pollution regulations. What hasn’t been so good, though, is progress on margins, with the company’s cost-cutting efforts offset by increased price competition in its business – a particularly disappointing development given generally good share – and a less profitable revenue mix.

This year (2019) should see Wartsila deliver some of the best revenue growth among multi-industrials as it delivers on its record order book, but orders seem likely to flatten out, and margin leverage is probably a 2020 event and I don’t have a lot of confidence that the company will reach its 14% target in the next five years. While Wartsila does look undervalued and should benefit from improving power gen orders at some point, this is a hard company for me to trust at this point and there are a lot of industrials with similar or better undervaluation and both less volatile business mixes and more credibility on hitting their margin targets.

A Decidedly Mixed Fourth Quarter

As often seems to be case, there were not just a lot of moving parts at Wartsila in the fourth quarter, but some parts that moved in wildly divergent directions. All told, I can’t really call it a good quarter and there was nothing in management’s guidance to give me confidence that the near-term will see real progress or improvement.

Revenue rose 6% this quarter, which is right in line with what most industrials have reported, but that result was about 5% lower than expected on lower Energy Solutions sales. Energy Solutions revenue rose just 1%, missing expectations by more than 10%, as the power gen market remains challenging. Marine Solutions revenue jumped 19%, but still missed expectations by about 4%, while service revenue was up 4% and basically on target.

Operating earnings were a mess, as not all analysts will add back all of the various charges or had them in their estimates. The way I do it, adjusted earnings were down 14% year over year, missing expectations by about 10%, and the operating margin contracted by more than three points as the company continues to see a less profitable mix in the service business and some other legacy mix challenges.

On the flip side, orders rose 24%, beating expectations by more than 11%, with strong growth across the business. Energy orders rose 18% yoy and nearly quadrupled qoq from the worst quarterly order level since 2006 – this is an example of what I mean when I talk about Wartsila’s erratic/volatile performance. Marine orders rose 33% yoy, but fell 20% qoq from the best quarter in more than 10 years, as the company continues to benefit from strong demand from cruise/ferry and merchant marine customers. Service orders jumped 24% as scrubber orders continue to come in for Wartsila.

Will This Cost-Cutting Program Fare Better?

Wartsila has generally been pretty active in managing its expense structure, and has done a good job over the years of transitioning to a much more variable manufacturing cost structure and exiting businesses/markets with unattractive ongoing return potential (including recently packing it in with the nuclear power backup business).

That said, those efforts haven’t really amounted to much, as the company isn’t any closer to its 14% adjusted operating margin target than it was in late 2016. In fact, after the weaker 2018 result, the operating margin has dipped from four years of around 12% to around 11% going into 2019.

Now management is targeting a new EUR100M cost-cutting program, and this time, for the first time, management is targeting the service business – a key part of the company’s business mix, and one that has historically had stronger, more stable margins (that management is loathe to discuss). Maybe this cost-cutting will deliver better results, but I’m skeptical. For starters, most of the scrubbers that the company will be delivering in 2019 were booked at weaker 2016/2017 prices, and that’s not going to help. Second, the company really needs an upturn in the Energy business to drive better operating leverage there, and that’s probably not too likely until 2020.

Flexibility Has Helped, And Wartsila Has Some Strong Offerings

One of the strongest positive attributes of Wartsila is the company’s ability to offset weakness in some markets by taking advantage of opportunities in others. In the Marine business, for instance, the company has seen its offshore business all but vanish (nobody’s building drillships right now) and seen gas carrier demand shrink considerably in recent years, but the cruise/ferry business and merchant businesses have picked up significantly and demand from China should support good trends in cruise ship demand a while longer.

Wartsila has also continued to leverage its broad array of capabilities to grow share-of-wallet with customers. Wartsila is not just the leader in four-stroke marine engines (where it has almost 50% share versus about 25% share for MAN (OTCPK:MAGOY) and 10% for Caterpillar (CAT) ), but it also has a strong presence in electronics, propulsion, navigation, and flow systems, as well as environmental solutions, where it is the leader in scrubbers (with around 25% share versus 20% for Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) ).

A key unknown that I will mention is the comparable profitability of these offerings. Wartsila is tight-lipped about the segment/sub-segment performance of its businesses, so I can’t make the case that this diversification is always to the benefit of the company’s margins.

I also believe the company’s “flexibility” is a long-term asset for its Energy business. At its core, the Energy business is based upon Wartsila re-purposing and re-developing its four-stroke marine engine technology to develop efficient and fuel-flexible options for stationary power. Wartsila’s systems aren’t as efficient as the combined cycle gas turbines that GE (GE) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) offer, but they are very competitive in applications with frequent stop/start activity, they’re offer in a wide range of configurations, and they can run on multiple fuel types – allowing a utility customer to start off using diesel as a fuel but switch to LNG or other fuels if and when they become available.

Wartsila is also building up its software and grid automation capabilities. Wartsila bought a small utility control software company in 2017 that helps users integrate fossil and renewable energy generation with storage, and I believe Wartsila offers a good solution for grid operators that need flexible, dependable options to augment less-predictable generation options like solar or wind and that can still be efficient in stop/start usage.

The Outlook

While I expect Wartsila to produce double-digit order growth in 2019 as it delivers its order book, I expect order growth to slow to the mid-single-digits and possibly then into the low-single-digits over the next couple of years, driving revenue growth down toward the low-single-digit/mid-single-digit range. I do expect margins to rebound from the weak 2018 result, but I think the company may only reach 13% adjusted operating margin in 2021 and won’t reach 14% for some time. A strong turnaround in demand for power gen would likely be the best driver of better results relative to my current base case.

With less margin leverage than I’d expected and ongoing pressures in power gen and marine, I’ve lowered my long-term FCF margin expectations to the very low double-digits (versus a long-term trailing average of 7%). I’m now looking for long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 5% (and that assumes an eventual rebound in power gen) and a high single-digit FCF growth rate.

Discounting those cash flows back, I think Wartsila is priced for a high single-digit return. That would normally be enough for me, particularly for a company with double-digit ROIC, but the volatility of Wartsila’s business leaves me demanding a higher rate of return for that risk. I would note, though, that the shares do look undervalued by more than 10% on EV/EBITDA relative to what investors normally pay for similar levels of margin, ROIC, and ROA across a full cycle.

The Bottom Line

Wartsila (and Alfa Laval) has an attractive ongoing opportunity in scrubbers, as well as servicing growing demand for new cruise ships and ferries, and the company’s R&D investments into new propulsion and automation technologies for marine customers should pay off down the road. Likewise, I believe the company’s power gen business can do better than this and that the company is largely suffering from macro pressures outside of its control. Still, there are a lot of moving parts to this story, and those parts tend to be very volatile and difficult to predict, so I’d at least suggest investors go into this with eyes open and an above-average risk tolerance.

