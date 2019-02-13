Digital Realty Trust: A Growing Computer Infrastructure REIT With A Dividend Increase In March

DLR has increased its dividend for the past 14 years and presently has a yield of 3.7%, which is above average.

Digital Realty Trust is estimated to increase its dividend in March 2019 by $0.07 to $1.08/Qtr. or 7% and has plenty of FFO to continue the dividend growth looking forward.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR), one of the largest computer services facility companies, is a buy for the total return and income investor. Management has continued to grow the company by buying bolt-on companies and using its cash to expand existing properties. The stock comprises 3.5% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

DLR's position will be left to grow over time and added to whenever a dip happens. DLR is a good company with a high yield and demand in the growing computer service business.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Digital Realty Trust has a good chart going up and to the right for 2015-2017, then it hit a down leg with the market correction, creating a buying opportunity.

Fundamentals of Digital Realty Trust will be reviewed on the following topics below:

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Digital Realty Trust passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below:

Digital Realty Trust does meet my dividend guideline of having increased dividends for eight of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with fourteen years of increasing dividends and a 3.7% yield. Digital Realty Trust is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The FFO payout ratio is low at 32% for a REIT and leaves plenty left over to grow the business. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on properties and land to build more facilities. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. DLR passes this guideline. DLR is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $22.3 billion. Digital Realty Trust's 2018 projected total yearly FFO flow at $1.36 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means to continue the growth of the dividend for many years to come. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly expense distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 5.0% does not meet my guideline requirement, but the good future growth for Digital Realty Trust can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the computer information technology sector and the increasing streaming of video content. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. DLR passes this guideline since the total return is 86.46%, more than the Dow's total return of 39.90%. Looking back, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $26,300 today. This makes Digital Realty Trust a good investment for the total return investor that has future growth as the computer sector continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DLR's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a recent target price of $125, passing the guideline. DLR's price is presently 12% below the target. It is under the target price at present and has a low price to FFO ratio of 16, making it a good buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants income with above-average dividend yield and good growth. I believe that the growth of the computer sector will continue and DLR will grow more than present projected S&P CFRA CAGR of 5%. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the above-average yield makes DLR a good business to own for income with steady, strong growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes DLR interesting is the potential long-term growth, as more computer services facilities are required, and the income for the income investor is great.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Digital Realty Trust passes the Dow baseline in my 49-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 86.46% makes Digital Realty Trust a great investment for the total return investor who also wants a steady income. DLR has an above-average dividend yield of 3.7% and has had increases for the past 14 years, making DLR also a good choice for the dividend income investor. It is estimated that the dividend will be increased in March to $1.08/Qtr. or a 7% increase.

Dow's 49-month total return baseline is 39.90%.

Company Name 49-month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Digital Realty Trust +86.46% +46.56% 3.7%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on February 5, 2019, Digital Realty Trust reported FFO of $1.68 that beat expected FFO by $0.02 and compared to last year at $1.54. Total revenue was at $778.3 million increasing 6.4% compared to last year and missed expected by $10 Million. This was a good report with the bottom line, above expectations and the top line increase. The next earnings report will be out in late May 2019, and FFO is expected to be $1.67 compared to last year at $1.52. The company guided FFO for 2019 to $6.60-6.70, an increase from the last quarter as the size of existing properties is increased, and new bolt-on properties are added.

The graphic below shows the guidance for the FFO earnings for 2019.

Business Overview

Digital Realty Trust is one of the largest data center facility REITs in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

Digital Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and collocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud, and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 145 operating properties, including 14 properties held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, of which 104 are located throughout the United States, 32 are located in Europe, four are located in Asia, three are located in Australia, and two are located in Canada."

Overall, Digital Realty Trust is a good business with an estimated 8% projected growth as more computer service facilities is needed going forward. The good FFO provides DLR with the capability to continue its growth by increasing revenue and FFO as it buys bolt-on properties and expands existing facilities.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projection for 2019 which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. At the Fed meeting in January, the statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

From February 5, 2019, earnings call, William Stein (Chief Executive Officer) said:

Our formula for long-term value creation is a global connected, sustainable framework. We advanced each of these three pillars during the fourth quarter. We extended our global footprint with our entry into Latin America. In December, we closed the acquisition of Ascenty, the leading data center platform in the rapidly growing Brazilian market. Ascenty owns a high-quality portfolio of purpose-built world-class data centers as well as a proprietary fiber network and is run by a best in the class management team. Over 90% of the revenue is generated from investment grade or equivalent customers, and over 75% of contractual cash rent is denominated in U.S. dollars. This transaction represents a highly strategic extension of our global platform offers a compelling growth opportunity and will be accretive to our long-term growth. In December, we announced that we earned the U.S. EPA's Energy Star certification for superior energy performance in 24 data centers in 2018. We also entered in an agreement with Salt River Project to source solar energy to power a portion of the load for our Arizona data center portfolio. In January we issued the first-ever data center in Green Euro bond. Moving from East to West with the sun data center demand remains robust across the Asia Pacific region, driven by local as well as global hyper-scale users. In Japan, we recently announced a multi-megawatt multi-year agreement with a leading global cloud service provider to anchor the latest facility on our Osaka Connected campus scheduled for delivery the middle of this year."

The graphic below shows the demand/supply capability for major areas of the company facilities.

This shows the feelings of the top management for the continued growth of the business and shareholder returns and the action being taken to continue the growth of the company.

DLR's forward growth potential is shown in the graphic below.

Takeaways

Digital Realty Trust is a great investment choice for the income investor with its high yield and a good choice for the total return investor. I took the recent downturn as a long-term opportunity to get a great income stream at a bargain price and added to my position. Digital Realty Trust is 3.5% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be increased as cash is available. If you want a growing income in the information technology sector, DLR may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On February 2, increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.7% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On January 30, increased the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the product of the future for drug testing.

On January 28, Bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp., I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

On January 28, sold the remaining portion of Mondelez (MDLZ). The forward growth does not look good enough.

On January 24, increased the position of Digital Realty Investors (DLR) from 3.1% of the portfolio to 3.6%. I want to get DLR up to a full position of 4%.

On January 16, sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11, started a new position in Lockheed (LMT) at 0.65% of the portfolio.

On January 9, trimmed Mondelez from 1.32% of the portfolio to 0.64%. The growth rate looks low going forward, and the portfolio is looking at Lockheed as a replacement.

On November 19, the portfolio trimmed 3M from 1.4% of the portfolio to 0.92%. The last earnings report was fair but and the next year does show the growth that is wanted. I was going to sell this small position, but the recent market volatility makes me want to hold this defensive income position.

On October 10, trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD but don't want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10, the portfolio added a starter position of Visa (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is 8.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot is 8.9% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) is 15.3% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, OHI, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 24% upside potential.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will be 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, DLR, MO, IR, OHI, GE, PM, PEP, ADP, FCX, EOS, AMT, V, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.