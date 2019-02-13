Long CAI International - Bet On International Trade, 45% Upside, Catalyst Idea

Trade fears could play a role in this - yet, the risks as they pertain to CAI seem relatively small.

CAI International (CAI) is a straightforward business. They buy and then rent out ocean/rail shipping containers. Individual shipping companies have high demand variance between routes. When pooled together, the supply of shipping containers at a given port smooths out significantly. Scale also better allows CAI to exploit the second hand market when favorable. This is how CAI adds value. Since 2015, the company has expanded into logistics.

1. Financial Situation

Net income of $80M over the past year represents modest 20% growth in 5 years. The slowdown was caused by a decrease in world trade from 2015-16, causing excessive shipping container supply. Looking backward, there has been a slowdown in world trade 3 times in the last 30 years. Analysts forecast 13% higher EPS next year suggesting a return to the longer-term trend. Overall company margins seem lower because of their new, profitable logistics business. The 6.5 PE is what makes the company attractive - further growth would just be a bonus.

The balance sheet is easy to understand. Assets are cash, AR and ocean/rail shipping containers. Liabilities are AP and long-term debt. The .68 PB ratio combined with the predictable nature of this business makes the investment seem quite safe. This is backed up by lenders who charge a very low interest rate. That said, a prolonged world economic downturn will cause losses for a period. Long-term leases make up a portion of CAI’s revenue stream so they are partially protected from short-term market downturns.

Source: Last quarterly report

Management aggressively bought new containers with both strong operating cash flow and regularly expanding long-term debt - which makes a lot of sense given the very low interest rates and high margins. In the near term, management’s stated goal is to begin returning money to shareholders via a buyback.

2. Risks

Container value is heavily dependent on both steel prices and world trade. In the following three graphs, you can see what happened when both fell in 2016:

Source: CAI 2017 Annual Report

Source: I created this graph with data from census.gov

Source: Steelbenchmarker

Steel prices are weakly predictable based on the structure of the steel futures curve, which currently suggests no significant change in price a year from now. UNCTAD forecasts ocean shipping growth of 3.3%/year, though I take these types of government predictions with a grain of salt. I’m of the belief that nobody can predict where the economy will go even in the next couple of years.

Separating the signal from the noise, anti-globalist politics in this context could be overhyped. For example, trade has increased since Trump has taken office, yet this might be why the market is so fearful. On the other hand, right after Trump was elected the share price shot up so there are two different stories being told. This might indicate the market didn’t consider his election a bad event for world trade. Momentum bots might explain the sharp price spike and subsequent rapid retreat - or could be the result of announced tariffs. The simplest answer: the market doesn’t price this company rationally.

US trade war risks at this point seem quite low, yet share price hasn’t caught up to positive developments. There has been clear progress made with both a “trans-Atlantic accord” for Europe and USMCA, the “new” NAFTA. Even if they don’t change much, the political show has played out for now. The Chinese wildcard needs to be put in perspective:

Source: Census.gov

China has plenty of room to make concessions and only represents 10% of US trade, which is a very small percent of world trade. Trade will continue even if tariffs hold, just from other countries in smaller numbers. From the bird’s-eye view, tariffs between China and the USA don’t look that significant. Moreover, the latest round of tariffs were to be by far the biggest and have been delayed which goes against the trend of proposed tariffs actually going into effect. In my mind, the trade war risk is severely overhyped as it pertains to CAI’s financial situation.

CAI is ~30% exposed to fluctuation in interest rate, down from 70% last year. This is likely tied into management’s decision to increase their number of long-term leases - which is a different way of hedging against economic downturn. Management seems to be finely tuning for that risk. Currently, a 1% increase/decrease in rates equals a ~$6M income loss/gain per year. Recently, the Fed signaled holding interest rates which could save CAI ~$3-5M/year going forward.

3. Logistics Business

Management spent $27M acquiring three logistics companies over the last four years. The service coordinates transportation to/from ports. The synergy is free, focused, value adding advertising when someone rents one of their containers. Customers also might discover CAI when shopping for convenience. These purchases are quickly paying for themselves while continuing to grow:

Source: 2018 Annual Report

4. CEO and Economic Moat

Victor Garcia has been with the company for almost 15 years and has been its CEO since 2011. He led the company more smoothly through the 2015-16 trough compared to rival Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). The board recently approved a buyback of 15% of the company’s shares - a good sign, considering his last buyback was at an opportune time in the past and personally bought shares at this price level 8 months ago, before continued strong performance:

Source: MarketWatch

The strongest point against the long thesis is the moderate moat. Brand recognition is less important with business customers than personal. Shipping containers are an identical product and the business idea isn’t exactly rocket science. On the other hand, managing port inventory levels and adjusting prices optimally to market fluctuations is a complex game. The ability to play it well seems like a trade secret and requires large scale to play. A new company has a disadvantage both in experience and scale. For this reason, management is directly tied to the economic moat and changes should be considered carefully.

5. Competition and Possible Acquisition Target

Triton (NYSE:TRTN) is the largest container company in the world, the result of TAL and TCIL merging. As mentioned earlier, they might have a scale advantage over CAI. However, CAI has the advantage in earnings, significantly better PB and a clear strong track record. Lastly, CAI is a potential takeover target while TRTN is not. Textainer is slightly more attractive in terms of book value. But shakey past performance and far worse earnings make CAI the easy choice. This might be worth investigating for a paired long/short strategy, though shorting bulk shippers could be superior.

The other major container companies are private, with the market share as follows:

6. Price Target and Trading Strategy

Given my perceived level of risk, I expect to earn ~10%/year on this investment. GAAP measures the performance of this business very well so a PE of 10 is my price target, reflecting a price target of ~$40. Realistically, I would quit for another opportunity at $35 at current earnings levels, suggesting a ~45% upside. Because this conservatively ignores future growth, I would also reevaluate before closing the position in the future. Another method: use the historic EPS and we expect a 38% price increase. This ignores an extra $90M BV so I will stick with my $35 price target.

Another thought is to go long or increase position through the earnings on the 14th. The last two quarters had small beats and really large jumps. Even April’s small miss saw a jump. On the other hand, the share price is already at the higher end of the stock’s recent trading range - but the risk:reward seems right:

Even if you’re not sold, reconsider during a trade slowdown. At that $10 price level, the risk:reward is compelling. When things go well over a few years, you’ll earn 150% and the economy rebounding seems like the far more likely outcome. Keeping CAI in the back of your mind in the category of, “Companies to look up during an international trade slowdown” might be worthwhile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I wrote this article when the share price was $24.00.