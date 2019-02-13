Daqo Poised For Success With EU Solar Ban Lift

Looking at Daqo's operations, how it's expanding, and how it is poised to take advantage of a new market share.

Thesis:

Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) has been all over the place over the last couple of years, certainly giving its shareholders a roller coaster ride. However, with the EU’s decision to lift the solar ban on China, on top of Daqo’s business developments and financial metrics, I believe Daqo is currently undervalued and poised to derive favorable shareholders' equity in the near future. Daqo’s ability and success expanding polysilicon production, impressive results from management and business operations, and the EU solar ban lift are the catalysts behind this analysis, and why I believe Daqo New Energy is an investment worth looking at.

EU Solar Ban Lifted:

With a global effort to halt human’s carbon footprint, all forms of clean energy are on the rise, especially solar. Considering China produces roughly 60% of the world’s solar panels, and the EU consists of approximately 512.6 million people, China just gained access to a potential customer base of roughly 307.56 million people in the solar industry. I think it is clear why this development is huge for all Chinese companies involved in solar production, and likewise for their investors. Daqo New Energy will be a direct beneficiary of the stimulated solar panel business in China, as every solar panel contains polysilicon - Daqo’s signature product.

Daqo Poised For Success With Production Expansion Projects Realizing:

Daqo New Energy has been developing their factories and working towards a significant increase in their polysilicon production. With the EU solar ban lifted, Daqo will likely be seeing significantly more business and will need to be able to keep up with it. Currently, Daqo is expecting 4Q18 production to come out to 7,000-7,100 MT with an expected 4Q18 sales volume of 6,800-6,900 MT. Note the sales volume excludes polysilicon used by Daqo’s wafer facility in Chongqing. Daqo is selling/utilizing all of the polysilicon that it is currently producing.

(Image and Information Source Page 5.)

The image above is a chart from Daqo outlining their capacity forecasts. As seen, they are shooting for 70,000 MT of polysilicon production capacity for 1Q20 alone. Daqo is producing at roughly 27% of capacity, thus, we can expect roughly 18,900 MT of polysilicon production in 1Q20.

(Image and Information Source Page 7.)

Looking at the chart above, it’s clear to see that Daqo has increased their polysilicon production quite dramatically and successfully over the last five years. These figures make me feel comfortable in the fact that Daqo will be able to continue to effectively expand production and keep up with demand.

Quantitative Analysis Of Above Data:

Taking a look at the data above starts to paint a profitable picture for Daqo New Energy and its shareholders.

(Image Source Page 6.)

The image above shows the price per kilogram of polysilicon for each quarter since 2Q13. The mean price per kilogram of polysilicon since 2Q13 is $16.98. If Daqo produces 18,900 MT of polysilicon in 1Q20 and continues to sell/utilize all of the polysilicon it produces, Daqo can expect 1Q20 revenue of $320.922 million just from its polysilicon sales. Due to the Chinese Solar Ban, Daqo and other Chinese solar stocks went through a rough period.

Daqo’s net margin as of September 2018 is -27.15%. However, if you take the mean of Daqo’s quarterly net margin results from 3Q17, the figure comes out to 16.11%. Although, I believe with the developments addressed earlier in the article, and from Daqo’s historical net margin figures, I believe that Daqo can consistently post 18%+ net margin figures moving forward. With a net margin of 18% on revenue of $320.922 million, the earnings would come to $4.49 per share in 1Q20 just from their polysilicon operations.

If Daqo produced and sold around 18,000 MTs of polysilicon every quarter of FY20, it could theoretically earn as much as $16 per share from its polysilicon operations. Even if Chinese solar ADSs sold at an average P/E ratio of 5, Daqo would be fairly valued at $80 if they can produce and sell roughly 72,000 MTs of polysilicon at an average price of $16.98 per kg. These figures are simply a surface demonstration of the earnings potential that Daqo possesses looking forward.

Conclusion:

The EU’s lifting of the solar ban on China is a big deal for Chinese solar ADS holders and investors interested in the solar industry in general. Daqo has developed a strong business and is poised to take advantage of the growing market. Daqo is already producing impressive financial results and is in the midst of economic and business developments that are looking to be extremely favorable to that of Daqo and its investors. In fact, even Nasdaq is forecasting Daqo’s FY20 EPS to be around $6.72. Chinese ADSs have an average P/E ratio of 13. Based on the charts and data above, I am forecasting FY19 EPS of roughly $4.55. With a P/E ratio of 13, which I believe is fair, Daqo would be valued at $59.15. To conclude, I believe Daqo New Energy is undervalued and will reach a price target of around $55 per share within a 12-month period.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.