Physicians Realty: This 5.4%-Yielding REIT Is A Good Defensive Stock Choice

Physicians Realty should benefit from several tailwinds such as favorable demographic trends and the growth of more outpatient services.

Investment Thesis

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) delivered impressive Q3 2018 earnings with top and bottom lines growth. The company should continue to perform well thanks to favorable demographic trends. DOC should also benefit from the trend towards outpatient service in the healthcare industry, as 92% of its properties are medical office buildings. The company also has a strong balance sheet to support its acquisitions and development programs. The company is trading at an attractive valuation and also pays a 5.4%-yielding dividend. We believe DOC is a good stock choice for investors seeking to build a defensive position in its portfolio, as the healthcare industry is generally not impacted in an economic recession.

Recent Developments: Q3 2018 Financial Highlights

In Q3 2018, DOC delivered good top and bottom line growth. The company saw its total revenue increased to $105 million. This was a growth rate of 13% year over year. It generated quarterly normalized funds from operations of $0.28 per share in Q3 2018. This was a growth rate of 12% year over year. As can be seen from the table below, the company also saw its same-store cash net operating income grow by 5.6% year over year to $56.8 million.

We like Physicians Realty for the following reasons

A portfolio of geographically diversified properties

DOC has a geographically diversified portfolio of healthcare properties across the United States. The company currently has 250 properties located in 30 states with no single state representing over 13% of its gross leasable area. At the end of Q3 2018, about 13% of its properties are located in Texas followed by Georgia’s 8%, Indiana’s 7% and Nebraska’s 7%.

Favorable demographics

DOC’s tenants should enjoy long-term demographic trends in the United States. According to U.S. Census Bureau, Americans age 65 and older are projected to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060. The 65 and older age group’s share of the total population will increase to nearly 24% from 15% today.

As we know, people who are older will spend more on health services than those who are younger. As can be seen from the chart below, national health expenditures are expected to grow significantly from $3.7 trillion in 2018 to $5.7 trillion in 2026. This long-term strong demand will act as a tailwind to the healthcare industry. DOC, being the landlord of healthcare providers, should benefit from strong demand for health services in the nation.

A shift from inpatient to outpatient

There is an ongoing migration of medical services from hospitals to smaller facilities in medical office buildings. As the chart below illustrates, distribution of outpatient revenues has increased from only 28% in 1994 to 48% in 2016. On the other hand, distribution of inpatient revenues has declined from 72% in 1994 to 52% in 2016. Since 93% of DOC’s healthcare properties are medical office buildings, we think DOC’s tenants will be able to benefit from this new outpatient trend in the United States.

Investment grade balance sheet

DOC has an investment grade balance sheet. In fact, Moody’s and S&P gave DOC credit ratings of Baa3 and BBB- respectively. As can be seen from the charts below, DOC remains comfortably in compliance with all of its covenant thresholds. Its debt service ratio of 4.1x is quite reasonable and is well above its threshold of 1.5x. Likewise, its consolidated leverage ratio of about 35.6% is also below the 60% threshold.

As can be seen from the chart below, DOC has no significant debt maturing in 2019. This means that any interest rate hikes will not materially impact its interest expenses.

Risks and Challenges

Reduction of healthcare reimbursement from government programs and private insurance payors

Sources of revenue for DOC’s tenants typically include the U.S. federal Medicare program, state Medicaid programs, private insurance payors and health maintenance organizations. However, its tenants continue to face increased government and private payor pressure to control or reduce healthcare costs and significant reductions in healthcare reimbursement. These trends will continue to pressure its tenants' profit margin and may hinder their ability to renew their leases at higher rates.

Valuation

Shares of DOC have been trading in the range of $14.5 and $18 in the past year. It is currently trading at the high end of this range. DOC has generated adjusted funds from operations of $0.81 per share in the first 9 months of 2018. We expect DOC will be able to generate AFFO of $1.09 per share in 2018. At today’s share price of $16.99 per share, its price to 2018 AFFO is about 15.6x. This is slightly below HCP REIT’s (HCP) 16.6x.

A secure 5.3%-yielding dividend

DOC pays a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 5.4%. DOC has increased its dividend twice since 2014. As can be seen from the chart below, the company’s dividend yield of 5.4% is slightly above the median of its yield range of 4.2% and 6.2% in the past 4 years.

Investor Takeaway

We like DOC’s high quality portfolio of healthcare properties. We believe the company’s shares are currently attractive especially with a 5.4%-yielding dividend. Since healthcare industry is generally more resilient in an economic recession, we think DOC is a good defensive stock choice for investors seeking some stability especially because we are in the latter stage of the current economic cycle.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.